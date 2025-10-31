Virginia Guiffre: Ghislaine Maxwell bragged about hooking up with George Clooney

In Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, she makes it very clear that Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for abuse and Ghislaine also abused her. Virginia had always been clear about that, as she pursued some kind of justice against both of them. Now, it felt like Virginia had more of an emotional relationship with/attachment to Ghislaine. Virginia at times imagined Ghislaine was like some kind of posh surrogate mother. They also confided in each other, to the point where Virginia heard Ghislaine bragging about her own sexual conquests. Even back then, Virginia doubted her claims, especially about George Clooney.
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell once bragged that she performed a sex act on actor George Clooney during a party, Jeffery Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed in her posthumous memoir. Giuffre, who took her own life in April, reiterated claims that Epstein’s convicted accomplice allegedly loved to boast about her past romps — though she suggested this particular story could be overblown.
“Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know,” Giuffre wrote in the memoir, “Nobody’s Girl,” which was released last week.
Representatives for Clooney did not respond to The Post’s request for comment Sunday.
The claim — which involves Clooney and Maxwell getting intimate in a bathroom at a party — echoes one Giuffre has previously made about Maxwell, including in her unpublished memoir, “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club.” Excerpts of the old memoir were released by a New York judge in 2020, which detailed Maxwell’s alleged proclivity to brag about hook ups she supposedly had with big name celebrities.
“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre wrote. “But she had given George Clooney a bl-w job in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down,” she added.
Virginia’s book has been out for over a week, and outlets picked up the mention of Clooney just days later. While the American tabloid media claims that George is “boiling with anger” over Ghislaine’s claims, George has not said anything on the record. Still, TMZ ran a story based off of an OK! Magazine report, in which a “Hollywood associate of Clooney’s” said “He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he’s horrified his name has been dragged into this.” Now, do we honestly think George Clooney would have gotten a blowy from Ghislaine? Eh. I mean, despite his decade-long effort to be Mr. Classy, George used to be messy AF with women. The only thing that makes me doubt this is that Ghislaine isn’t his type at all. And now I’m wondering if George ever did hang out with Epstein or Maxwell socially, pre-2006.
Yikes. True or not, George’s name has now been dragged into this shitshow. He must be as incandescent as William.
Is it just me, or does he kinda look like Frankenstein’s monster in that first picture?
this is a dye job from when he was on bway doing “good night and good luck.” he does look frankensteinian.
I keep saying frankenstein since these pics came out
I was thinking a biopic of Boris Karloff or Bela Lugosi could be on the cards!
He does not look well in that photo.
A big FU to Clooney ever since his comments about Joey B.
He has a new movie coming out (shout out to Depeche Mode: M in the theaters!) and when I saw the trailer, nope.
This sounds more like a tall tale than reality. But I don’t doubt that he met Epstein and Maxwell at some point – I think a lot of folks don’t realize how entrenched Epstein was with Hollywood bigwigs like Weinstein at the time. He moved in elite circles in Hollywood, business, and politics.
This is the awful timeline we are currently living through, but gawd I’m sick of seeing crusty ole white dude faces plastered across the media, always in association with some truly awful behavior or comments.
I remember the days when the supermarket tabloids would run photos of him shitfaced drunk posing for selfies with strippers. Curious if any evidence of Clooney wanting anything from Epstein/Maxwell, rather than them being fannish and chasing after him.
He was probably approached at least a time or two by Epstein/Maxwell since they were also entrenched in Hollywood (see photo of Epstein/Maxwell with Harvey Winstein at one of Andrew’s daughter’s 18th birthday party).
I vaguely recall that he pretty much dated cocktail waitresses & actress/model-wannabes who were much younger than him. Ghislaine would have been an outlier. Then again, a BJ in a bathroom at some random event is different from dating. I would hope. 🙄
“could be overblown” Well played, Post 🙂
See now my problem with stories like this is it distracts from identifying the powerful men who were involved in abusing the trafficked girls and women (*cough* the White House *cough* check the White House).
If true it obviously calls into question his choice of friends and general judgement. But a consensual act between adults? I can’t say I care all that much. Don’t get distracted everyone.
“Not his type?” Does need to be your time to accept some head in bathroom?!
After self medicating, everyone looks your type. I suspect this happened.
Yeah, Ghis could have bragged about any popular actor, why would she pick Clooney? That this might have happened sounds plausible to me. The girls all get prettier at closing time.
I kinda love this for him.
Between his self important political idiocy and his love of wife beater pitt- he can f**k all the way off.
Same.
I agree, maybe George Clooney’s self righteous ‘tude will go down a notch or more
I have zero doubt this actually occurred. You would be surprised about the clientele who use sex workers. There are huge networks of women all over this WORLD who are networked sex workers. I have personally witnessed some stuff you wouldn’t DREAM of~the Masons, for example, have a secret group within called the Royal Jesters. They travel to different places, and take sex workers with them.
I’m undecided haha.
If he knows what they were up to, I feel he wouldn’t have since he cares what people think if they were to find out.
I also think he likely could have had anyone he wanted so why would he bother with some lady who is into sex trafficking? But maybe I’m trying to think optimistically, because if this story is true, ick. He does seem appropriately embarrassed to have his name brought into this.
Since she was in Hollywood circles, I’m surprised she bragged only about Clooney. Why would he be the only one?