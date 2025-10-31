Virginia Guiffre: Ghislaine Maxwell bragged about hooking up with George Clooney

In Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, she makes it very clear that Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for abuse and Ghislaine also abused her. Virginia had always been clear about that, as she pursued some kind of justice against both of them. Now, it felt like Virginia had more of an emotional relationship with/attachment to Ghislaine. Virginia at times imagined Ghislaine was like some kind of posh surrogate mother. They also confided in each other, to the point where Virginia heard Ghislaine bragging about her own sexual conquests. Even back then, Virginia doubted her claims, especially about George Clooney.

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell once bragged that she performed a sex act on actor George Clooney during a party, Jeffery Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed in her posthumous memoir. Giuffre, who took her own life in April, reiterated claims that Epstein’s convicted accomplice allegedly loved to boast about her past romps — though she suggested this particular story could be overblown. “Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know,” Giuffre wrote in the memoir, “Nobody’s Girl,” which was released last week. Representatives for Clooney did not respond to The Post’s request for comment Sunday. The claim — which involves Clooney and Maxwell getting intimate in a bathroom at a party — echoes one Giuffre has previously made about Maxwell, including in her unpublished memoir, “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club.” Excerpts of the old memoir were released by a New York judge in 2020, which detailed Maxwell’s alleged proclivity to brag about hook ups she supposedly had with big name celebrities. “One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre wrote. “But she had given George Clooney a bl-w job in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down,” she added.

Virginia’s book has been out for over a week, and outlets picked up the mention of Clooney just days later. While the American tabloid media claims that George is “boiling with anger” over Ghislaine’s claims, George has not said anything on the record. Still, TMZ ran a story based off of an OK! Magazine report, in which a “Hollywood associate of Clooney’s” said “He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he’s horrified his name has been dragged into this.” Now, do we honestly think George Clooney would have gotten a blowy from Ghislaine? Eh. I mean, despite his decade-long effort to be Mr. Classy, George used to be messy AF with women. The only thing that makes me doubt this is that Ghislaine isn’t his type at all. And now I’m wondering if George ever did hang out with Epstein or Maxwell socially, pre-2006.