Emails show Jeffrey Epstein ‘secretly bankrolled’ Sarah Ferguson for 15 years

Over the summer, when royal biographer Andrew Lownie was promoting his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, he made some interesting claims specifically about Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein. According to Lownie’s research and sources, Epstein had given Fergie close to $2 million all told, across many years. When Fergie publicly apologized in 2011 for “borrowing $15K” from Epstein, many felt it was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to how much money she actually conned out of Epstein. Well, now that more of the Epstein files/emails are coming out, it looks like Lownie had it right. And it was probably much, much worse than Lownie knew. According to this Daily Mail exclusive, Epstein “secretly bankrolled” Fergie for 15 years. Some highlights from the Mail:
Jeffrey Epstein secretly bankrolled Sarah Ferguson for 15 years, astonishing new emails claim. The convicted paedophile complained to friends about the disgraced duchess’s scrounging ways in messages that suggest his financial support went far beyond the £15,000 she admitted taking from him.
In the previously unseen emails, Epstein reveals Fergie was so desperate to cosy up to him that ‘she was the first to celebrate’ his release from jail ‘with her two daughters in tow’. Princess Beatrice would have been 20 at the time and Eugenie 19, the same age as many of his victims.
The shocking claims are contained in a huge tranche of documents under review by the US Congress. They are set to be released once they have been redacted to protect the identity of hundreds of young girls Epstein raped and sexually abused. The sordid nature of Fergie’s relationship with the paedophile and the chummy tone of their correspondence makes sickening reading that will repulse the sex offender’s many victims.
Emails seen by The Mail on Sunday show: Fergie begged to borrow $50,000 to $100,000 to help with ‘small bills’; She asked to visit Epstein’s private island, joking whether her financial woes made it ‘unavailable to bankrupts?’; Epstein paid off debts the duchess owed a former employee but became angry when she failed to pay him back as promised; While disavowing Epstein in public, Fergie kept up contact and let him help set up a charity for her; Epstein brazenly gave Fergie ‘talking points’ before she was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Tonight a well-placed source said: ‘Sarah and Prince Andrew have always maintained they distanced themselves from Epstein after his conviction for child prostitution. In fact, it was Epstein who ended up dumping them. He got sick and tired of Sarah constantly asking him for money. She borrowed far more money off him than has ever come out. In public she said one thing but in private she was always holding out the begging bowl.’
Earlier emails show how close the pair were, despite Epstein having admitted to soliciting a minor for prostitution in a ‘sweetheart deal’ that led to 13 months in a low-security jail with day release. He was let out in July 2009 and remained under house arrest until July 21, 2010. He exchanged a number of emails with Fergie in that time. In June 2010, Sarah told Epstein: ‘I will never forget your kindness and friendship at this time’ to which he replied: ‘A-team or no team. It’s your line.’
On January 16, 2010, Sarah wrote: ‘Is there any chance I could borrow 50 or 100,000 US dollars to help get through the small bills that are pushing me over? Had to ask.’ Epstein was having his bank accounts monitored at the time and said he couldn’t help. Undeterred, Sarah told him to ‘ask Giuseppe… I would be so grateful.’ Epstein replied: ‘I could but it would be impolite. You need to address these issues. You are great.’ It is thought this is a reference to New York restaurant owner Giuseppe Cipriani, an old friend of the duchess. Tonight his representative declined to say whether Mr Cipriani gave Fergie money.
A source said tonight: ‘Andrew and Sarah were in it up to their necks with Epstein. It was always about the money. This was always going to be their downfall.’
Re: Fergie borrowing/taking all of that money, I’ll admit to finding it morbidly and horrifically funny in a way. Fergie was and is such an unrepentant grifter that she was conning a convicted sex trafficker out of millions, millions he “earned” through blackmailing public figures with what he knew of their criminal predilections. Fergie didn’t care about any of that – she thought she had found the golden goose, the mark of her dreams. As for connecting Beatrice and Eugenie to this, and Fergie taking her daughters to see Epstein after he got out of prison… YIKES. Holy sh-t. Whatever deal struck by Prince Andrew and King Charles, it included a hands-off approach to Bea and Eugenie – as in, Charles wouldn’t touch their titles. I wonder if we’re going to find the princesses’ names in more emails. What a mess.
In return for what?
He already had access to Andrew.
Now isn’t that the biggest question, what did she give him in return. at 19 & 20 the girls were too old for him. though i have seen pics of Beatrice with Weinstein at her 18th birthday i think JE was there as well
They may have been too old for him, but Fergie was desperate for cash. It’s not inconceivable that she might at least TRY to offer them up. Maybe suspecting her of such things is harsh, but you can’t put anything past a person who maintains a close friendship with an unrepentant pedophile and trafficker.
Exactly. There is NO WAY Epstein gave her that money and got nothing in return. I shiver at the thought at what crimes and abuse she helped facilitate (even if inadvertently).
I was wondering this too. Seems like Fergie never had much to offer. But I’m thinking of Andrew’s shooting parties. I’m assuming most of the shooters were rich men and Andrew was the first step in funneling them to Epstein for financial deals and other things.
Exactly my question.. what was she giving Epstein in order to get this money. Sadly my first thought was girls.
Maybe keeping her mouth shut?
Fergie spent money lavishly early on when she first married Andrew. She bought rather ugly designer dresses thst cost money. The queen helped out for a short time but then stopped . She worked as spokesperson for a few products and did a reality show for Oprah. Her depending on a criminal to pay her debts is a huge disgrace
She may get investigated now or should. She could have declared bankruptcy and then no more lavish spending. Get a scaled down place to live.
It’s so stupid. She had income streams – kids books, WW spokesperson, the reality show etc. She was always just so awful at managing her finances. I don’t know if it was entitlement or just being dumb.
Didn’t epstein go to Beatrices 18th birth day party? A known pedifile among all those children! That’s criminal and diagusting!
Make the connection. Andrew and Fergie are equally disgusting in my eyes. Andrew no doubt was useful for connections to powerful men who Epstein wanted to compromise for intel and control. Sarah Ferguson allowed Epstein access to young women somehow. Her own daughters? Friends of theirs? How was she useful?
She enabled Andrew. After the divorce she eventually moved in with him. She knew what was going on with Epstein and ghislaine and yet stays with her ex. She needed to move on after the divorce . A marriage to someone else would not have been a bad idea
She tried to find another man to marry but they all apparently knew she was a money pit and a ticket to bankruptcy.
Seems being a child trafficker is ok in the their eyes as long as they provide a child for the pedo and money for the pedos grifter wife. They were so comfortable with him that they brought their own daughters for visits. My god it just boggles the mind the depravity of the Yorks!!!
So much for her being “naïve with a good heart.” What a mess, indeed.
Tut Tut Sarah What have you done, what mess have you embroild your kids in. I’ve been seeing Videos all over YT about her living life to excess with the queen having to bail her out up to the tune of 3.5 mil pounds , was she robbing Peter to pay paul. Why did she and Andrew get Divorced in the first place ?
Andrew obviously was not faithful to fergie. After the divorce. Fergie had affairs during marriage and she was caught with another man while vacationing. Her daughters came along on this vacation. Philip wanted her out and the queen was furious at seeing the headlines and photos of fergie in the tabs and sent her packing. I doubt there is nothing romantic with Andrew and fergie probably codependent instead.
edit. I doubt there is anything romantic going on now with Andrew and Fergie.
I think the press always knew that Andrew and Fergie maintained their relationship with Epstein and know a lot more about Andrew and Fergie than they’re letting on. The Palace and press were in a pact to protect Andrew and Fergie for as long as they could. I think press told the Palace that they can no longer protect them hence Friday’s announcement.
Fergie has been supported by men her entire life. Her father indulged her, then live in boyfriends then Andrew. She has no concept of what things cost and the words “budget” and ” no” are not in her vocabulary. She does not know any other life except taking money from men. The miracle is that she raised 2 college educated daughters who are employed and married men also employed. Telling her to get her act together is like expecting a frog to climb a tree, they simply don’t know how.
She was living with Paddy McNally a wealthy businessman from 1982-86. She wanted marriage he did not. She moved on to Andrew. McNally drove Fergie to her first date with Andrew.
Sure, this looks really bad, but it could’ve been so much worse. What if she had acquired that money by signing a deal with Netflix?! 😱😱🙄
Oh no, and compounded the evil by selling jam?!!!
@miranda 😂
Beatrice and Euguenie met with Epstein and they were not minors at the time? If true their retaining their titles mean nothing. Eugenie is a patroness for a charity for anti sex trafficing. That org may decide to distance itself from her. And what prevents their employers from firing them because their names are tied to Epstein?
At least in my country you can’t fire a person just because his/her name is somehow tied to a person with a questionable reputation. But I must admit Eugenie’s involvement with anti slavery and anti sex trafficing organizations have confused me among this mess her family has gotten itself to. I have wondered what her motive is. Is her involvement a statement from her side or does she seriously think they’ve done nothing wrong?
Search result manipulation, you google Yorks and trafficking and get Eugenie’s organizations. Just like when William’s affair was trending on twitter, the palace tried to push William affordable housing content. That was the week he pledged to end homelessness. It is just that the palaces are collectively shite at their jobs that the attempts fail time and again.
completely agree. it is either intended as a somewhat subtle dig at her parents (the most generous read), but considering she hasn’t cut her parents out of her life at all and instead defends them, she must be the most tone deaf person ever and honestly – it just feels cruel?
She’s been involved with the ST charity since right before her father went on that interview where he basically got nailed for being one. If they haven’t distanced themselves by now, I don’t think they will. She did have to stop her podcast for that charity, that had like two episodes or something before that bomb dropped.
How f*cking stupid are the lot of them that it’s plausible to the public that they were duped by a guy who was openly what Epst*in was?
E’s an anti-slavery advocate but has never (to my knowledge) mentioned JE and his sex trafficking operation. She also has never commented on her parents’ involvement with him. Can you be a credible anti- slavery advocate if you act as though you are not related to two people who were closely involved with a notorious sex trafficker? Her motivation in pursuing this advocacy work is baffling given that she’s never addressed her own proximity to sex trafficking. Does she recommend people speak to law enforcement about their knowledge of sex trafficking operations? Has she encouraged her own parents to do just that?
@Sure This is exactly my take too. They both need to speak on this issue and their trip to see Epstein because they were adults at the time. I’m talking sit-down interview and everything because I’m afraid to say it but I feel like there’s still a lot of entitlement there (look at their business dealings in the Middle East and Beatrice was up to her eyeballs in the bbc interview where her dad was straight lying). Sorry but 20 is old enough to know better. Harry had to do interviews and even wrote a book taking accountability for the nazi uniform costume and talked extensively about how horrible he felt. York princesses should have to do the same.
This is all so disgusting. Ugh
Is Fergie in a position to potentially name names?
This is sickening. I can’t understand, either, how Sarah managed to burn away all those insane amounts of money. I have understood she wasn’t rich prior to her marriage. How did she become so greedy?
How did she become so greedy?
Get a little, want a lot.
Some people are just endlessly hungry for more. Of everything.
I feel bad for Beatrice and Eugene. Their father implied to Epstein that he wants girls his daughter’s age or younger. And Fergie taking them to Epstein when he left jail. Those two girls were exposed to all thay since they were young. It would be shocking if they carried no trauma from all of it.
I really hope all of the victims get justice and that all of the child rapists get exposed.
I used to feel bad for them but this information sheds new light on their actions. They were adults when Fergie took them along to celebrate Epstein release. They could have said no. And at least one of the girls was the “brains” behind that interview Andrew did on tv. They are grifters too
My gawd, this is like a sick fever dream. Im at loss for words honestly. Unbelievable!
Well, I don’t see Fergie being in the public eye much at all anymore. Wonder what Piers Morgan has to say about it all. So much grace he has given her and her to him for all the vile things he says. Bea lunching and hugging him. Fascinating.
Just think about how disgusting you have to be for Jeffrey Epstein to find you disgusting. This alone should end the monarchy. It won’t.
I was just thinking that, too – what must it have taken to offend that man’s sensibilities.
Your statement really hit me…how disgusting do you have to be for Jeffrey Epstein to find you disgusting? That marks Fergie as so incredibly low that I really can’t envision it.
They’ve really taken the gloves off when it comes to Andrew. I’m assuming they knew this was coming and that’s why he “lost” his titles.
I’m really starting to wonder about the York girls. Did they know any of this about their mother? Do they think people are just lying about their father?
There’s only so far family loyalty and love can carry a person before they simply become complicit.
I wonder how much Beatrice and Eugenie knew also. .. maybe they are innocent?
Follow the money. Charles included Sarah Ferguson in family events as soon as he could after the Queen died. He knew she and Andrew were up to their eyes in scandal and it was known the Sarah took money from Epstein but he didn’t care. There is a lot more to discover, for instance, where does their money come from now? Sarah Ferguson has always had massive debts So how did she afford to buy a £4 million house in London? Is Charles underwriting their lifestyle or is it someone else and in exchange for what?
I think a lot of the invites to Fergie to family events were out of spite. See, Charles and Scooter could say the Sussexes can’t go but Fergie can, because she is “loyal” (lol).
Charles and Prince Philip’s main father figure was Lord Mountbatten, who was a known p*do, but he was aristocracy when that mattered a lot. Charles was also close with Jimmy Savile, also a part of that club. I think Charles sees illegal sexual activities as personal preferences, and it’s only a bother that other people care.
This is all so disgusting. Worse than I imagined.
But as far as Beatrice and Eugenie go, they were 19 and 20 during this visit. Technically adults but still very young, college age (and in Eugenie’s case only a teenager). Unless they are shown to have had any connection to Epstein beyond the exposure via their parents, I’m not comfortable dragging them into it too much. Of course maybe they’ll have to be subpoenaed to answer questions about it, as the investigation continues. What a horrible thing to do to your kids.