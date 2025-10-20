“Josh O’Connor was impossibly cute at the London Film Festival” links
  • October 20, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Josh O’Connor & Paul Mescal premiered The History of Sound at the London Film Festival. I really dislike the menswear trends these days. That being said, Josh is impossibly cute (to me), even though I know the younger girls love Paul. [Just Jared]
Joe Manganiello & Caitlin O’Connor are engaged. [Hollywood Life]
Ayo Edebiri in Chanel at the Academy Museum gala. [RCFA]
This Matthew Rhys-Claire Danes series looks good. [LaineyGossip]
Black Phone 2 review: a mess! [Pajiba]
Julia Fox’s latest crazy ensemble. [Go Fug Yourself]
Why did Brandy leave Monica to finish their concert? [Socialite Life]
Legendary movie-poster artist Drew Struzan has passed. [OMG Blog]
Sabrina Carpenter dropped some f-bombs on SNL. [Seriously OMG]
A Love After Lockup star’s criminal history. [Starcasm]
Gavin Newsom continues to troll Donald Trump & JD Vance. [Buzzfeed]

5 Responses to ““Josh O’Connor was impossibly cute at the London Film Festival” links”

  1. CheekImplant says:
    October 20, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    They are both cute but I also prefer Josh. Look at that gorgeous, dark curly hair 🤩
    For some reason I thought Paul Mescal would be larger in stature than Josh but these photos show otherwise.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    October 20, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    Josh O’Connor is so freakin CUTE & after seeing him in Challengers he is sexy as f*ck with charisma to spare.

    I’m so glad that Brady is feeling better, but disgusting with how people are showing their asses with their lack of compassion.

    Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    October 20, 2025 at 5:29 pm

    I love Josh! 💗 I am also surprised @cheekimplant, at the size comparison. That does not hurt my rush at all.

    Reply
  4. SamuelWhiskers says:
    October 20, 2025 at 6:32 pm

    Ah I loved the first Black Phone so much, so disappointing!

    Reply
  5. Aimee says:
    October 20, 2025 at 7:51 pm

    Don’t get Paul Mescal at all, but to each his own, of course. Josh is so cute.

    Reply

