Scooter King William will ‘remove titles’ from the Sussex family & the York family

Tom Sykes is doing his Royalist Substack full-time now, and he’s had some interesting exclusives, straight from sources close to Scooter King William. That was the case in Sykes’ Daily Beast days as well – his sources are consistently Scooter-adjacent, let’s say. Well, in one exclusive, Sykes was going on and on about how Prince William was claiming credit for Prince Andrew’s title-demotion, all because King Charles is “dying” and William is regent in all but name. Sykes also noted: When William “ascends to the throne, I am told he will issue new letters patent (as royal executive orders are known) to strip Andrew (and Harry, Archie, Lilibet, Eugenie, and Beatrice) of their HRH and Princely titles.” Perhaps sensing that this was a bigger exclusive than “William demands credit for Andrew’s demotion,” Sykes then spun out this Letters Patent story into a second exclusive:
Prince William will strip Prince Andrew, along with all other non-working royals, of their HRHs and princely titles when he ascends to the throne, friends and allies of the Prince have told The Royalist. The dramatic change will be effected by an executive royal order known as “letters patent” ratified by Parliament in the early weeks of the reign of King William V. It will remove princely titles not just from Andrew but also from Beatrice, Eugenie, Harry, Archie, and Lilibet. The children of Prince Edward and Princess Anne have never used princely titles.
Meghan and Harry will also see their dukedoms and HRHs formally revoked by the new king, the source said. Meghan continues to use her HRH despite being ordered not to do so by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
A source said William’s own children may have their titles informally “parked” until they become adults and can decide for themselves if they want to be full-time working royals or lead lives as private citizens. The source said they are never addressed as prince or princess in any situation by their parents, teachers, staff, or family.
As an ally of William’s told The Royalist: “On Wednesday, the king’s office was saying that removing the dukedom would be a completely lame and ineffectual gesture unless you took away the prince title as well. On Friday, it’s suddenly the other way round, and persuading him to drop the duke title, without even taking it away, is being held up as a triumph of the king’s steely will. His operation is a mess.”
Another friend of William’s, who told The Royalist about the plan to remove a huge swathe of princely titles, said: “It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness. William is understanding of his father’s situation. William won’t be afraid to take the next step.”
They added: “William thinks about Queen Margrethe of Denmark a lot.”
In 2022, Queen Margrethe II removed princely titles from four of her grandchildren—Nikolai, Felix, Henrik, and Athena. The Queen said the decision was made to allow her grandchildren greater freedom to shape their own lives.
The intel gathered on this issue by The Royalist meshes with a report in the London Sunday Times today that Andrew will be excluded from William’s coronation, that he considers his uncle a “threat” to the monarchy, and is deeply concerned about the message Andrew’s presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse.
[From The Royalist Substack]
While this is not the most important thing to note, I can’t help thinking that William’s coronation is going to be really pitiful. He openly loathes the pomp, he hates most of his family, and he hates to work. He’ll probably demand that they pop the crown on his egg head in front of literally twos of people, and then straight from his coronation, he’ll head to one of his castles and no one will see him for weeks.
As for William’s promises to strip almost everyone of their HRHs, ducal titles, what have you… so be it. He’s been threatening that for years, specifically with the Sussexes. At this point, it makes no difference to Harry and Meghan or their children. I find it bizarre that William is so set on “punishing” his niece and nephew, considering he’s only met Archie once or twice and he’s never even been in the same room as Lili. But the Scooter King’s Letters Patent will just show how idiotic the whole thing really is. Either it matters that you’re born into royalty or it doesn’t. Either all of QEII’s descendents have magic royal blood or they don’t. Make up your mind.
Genuinely tired of the way it’s being reported as if he has any power to do any of that. I mean, it’s the British media so it’s unsurprising, but it’s annoying.
Only Parliament can remove titles. Andrew still has his. He’s just not using them in order to aid Palace PR. Parliament won’t take the chance at removing titles because then it would mean any title can be removed for any reason and they need to keep some semblance of “legitimacy” to the monarchy and aristocracy.
He can take away the HRH and Prince/ss without Parliament though.
What’s hilarious is that he thinks it will make any difference other than make him look like the petulant toddler he is.
@MrsBanjo that’s exactly my take on it lol. He’s going to think hes really doing something and it will just make him look a toddler having a tantrum.
If William is hitting pause on his kid’s titles, he intends to be the last monarch. William may be the only one who is actually reading the room.
According to @Gertsroyals:
Annual Reminder: The British Monarch does not have the power to remove titles.
Parliament can remove titles & the Honors Forfeiture Committee can remove honors. But they would only do that after the person has been found guilty of a serious crime. Being on the outs with the Royal Family doesn’t qualify.
@Angied, right, that’s what MrsBanjo said. He can’t take away the Duke of Sussex title. He can take away the HRH though.
And when he does that will be the end of the BRF.
All very Trumpian. No mention of Prince & Princess Michael of Kent and Meghan doesn’t use her HRH publicly or commercially. Btw, if he tried to push this through parliament, it would open up all sorts of unintended consequences, eg questions about royal finances, birthright, etc. And how much ‘work’ would members of the RF have to actually do (and continue to do as they get older, or sick) to qualify? Yikes.
The Duchess of Sussex is building her brand on her own name, MEGHAN. She doesn’t need a title; she is globally known as MEGHAN. Their actively referring to themselves as the Sussex family shows they’re ready for this IF it ever happens.
Take Harry’s Princely title and HRH style away (legally) and they will still be members of the peerage, and their son will be the next Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Something. There’s nothing William can do about that. NOTHING. A terrible crime, a GUILTY sentence, and a TREASON charge are all that will move Parliament into action. And the Sussexes have done nothing to warrant this.
Prince Andrew retains every single title conferred to him by his mother. He’s still HRH PRINCE ANDREW, THE DUKE OF YORK, THE EARL OF X, BARON X.
His title is not in abeyance because he legally holds it, and he is alive. It will revert to the Crown the moment he dies without a legal male heir. Had he a son, all of his titles would be passed to him, as peerage titles are treated as PROPERTY and protected by PROPERTY LAWS.
The continued misinformation on this subject is grating. They’re treating the british public and taxpayers like IDIOTS.
I mean, if his argument is only working royals get titles then yep, that’s the end of the BRF.
After all, Willy is already only half-in/half-out too, given how little he works and how he justifies it by just saying he’d rather do school runs than work.
Cool, now take away your own title, though.
Right? That’s the end of the BRF bc how much work do they have to do to keep their title. As of now, Kate wouldn’t qualify. Would William?
Like I have said before Pegs hate is all consuming. He will die with no family just his little football forums that he talks with online and all the hate bots that he has paid for over the years. What a sad and sick little putz you are Peg!
Very few will mourn his passing that’s for sure.
What a pathetic, small man William is.
He truly is.. what a disgrace he turned out to be. Charles actually raised a son even more vile (imo) than himself.
He most definitely did!!
Cool, Willy. Now remove the titles from your two spare children as well.
Im still so confused over what William can or can’t do. I thought only the HRH and Archie and Lili’s prince/princess title could be easily removed. However, I honestly don’t care and I doubt Harry and Meghan do either. Honestly the further they are away from this horrific family the better. This will make William and the derangers happy but will make him look horrible to everyone else. Just do it William so we can all move on. Your brother is still going to have a way better and happier life than you.
The source is also confused bc: “Meghan and Harry will also see their dukedoms and HRHs formally revoked by the new king, the source said.” The dukedom cannot be revoked by writing an LP and it would have to go through parliament. Unless William can write an LP that he doesn’t need parliament to revoke his family’s dukedoms, lol. The HRH stylings, sure.
I think the confusion is because William calls up Sykes and rants and raves to him about all the ways hes going to punish Harry and his wife and children and it ends up just being an incandescent mess that Sykes dutifully reports.
It’s wild that all these British royal “experts” don’t even understand how their silly little title system works. It’s not hard. The 1917 letters patent from George V changed who can get the styling of HRH aka Prince or Princess. And it removed the HRH from at least one of his cousins.
Acts of parliament during WWI removed the dukedom from descendants of Queen Victoria who fought with the Germans.
Meanwhile the British reporting on this has been very sloppy. They love to trash Americans but they don’t seem to know the facts themselves.
What I don’t understand is can he remove the prince title for someone born a prince. Archie and Lili yes he can remove it. But Andrew, Harry, Bea and Eugenie etc were all born with the title. The danish prince still has a title it’s his children who lost it. Even the British commentators keep contradicting themselves.
Lili and Archie got the titles when Charles became King. They are still Prince and Princess. They are the King’s grandchildren on male line.
They understand they just want it muddied when it comes to Meghan. They all recently got their palace briefings about Andrew saying taking titles will be a waste of parliament’s time.
Honestly this is the kind of “reform” you do when the family is united. The kind of stuff you turn to a PR win because it shows you are level-headed and pragmatic. He does this and he’ll seems petty and punitive. Also he doesn’t realize those things work with the Scandinavian royals because their government have much much control over their royals and their budget is more tight. Good luck to him.
He’s doing this because it’s all he has, so he assumes it’s all everyone else has. Those titles don’t define Meghan and Harry as people, or give you an insight into their hard work. Maybe if you would have did this in 2020 it would have come out differently, but they have been working too hard and making too many connections individually before they even met, and in the past 5 years since they left as working royals for people to even care. And it’s hardly like people are going to forget that he’s Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, and Charles’s son, same thing for Beatrice and Eugenie. People are still going to refer to them as Prince Harry, Princess beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. Or did he forget about his godfather” King” Constantine?
And that’s really the rub. He literally and legitimately thinks, and some of his fans also, that the only reason that people want to meet them and are interested in working with them is because of those titles. Even though they spend every single day saying how much they hate them, how much they aren’t welcome, how conniving and deceitful they always found them. Remember, Meghan is as welcome as warm sick? Those titles aren’t going to stop him from being overshadowed, and doing this will pretty much erase any goodwill or sense of duty his cousins may have. I mean why bother?
@Dee2 I am so in line with your take on many topics pertaining to this mess. Do you have a Twitter handle where i can follow you?
Sorry!! I’m a big no social media person. Thanks though 😃
“And that’s really the rub. He literally and legitimately thinks, and some of his fans also, that the only reason that people want to meet them and are interested in working with them is because of those titles”
People want to meet him and work with him because of his titles. Of course he doesn’t think, or even can imagine, that it is different for Harry and Meghan. They are actually liked. And respected for their work. They aren’t the ones needing titles.
Who are William and Kate without their titles? Two lazy, uninteresting individuals nobody cares about.
“Meghan continues to use her HRH title even though the Queen ordered her not to” and there we have it folks. That’s what all of this is about. I mean it’s abject lies, we’ve seen her use it what, once privately? She’s gone a lot of places and she’s not used the HRH as agreed btw, not ordered. But that’s honestly what all this is about in my mind. The fact that she can, that she’s entitled to use it and they know that it’s really only her (undeserved) respect for the Queen that keeps her to an unwritten agreement, all the other terms of which have been breached by the BRF. I think all this Andrew stuff is a blind and while they’re not happy about the PR smoke, they’re literally salivating at the opportunity it gives them to remove H&M’s titles. And I’ve seen people say William is lazy and he won’t do it because of all the work involved but I think that underestimated how much he loathes Meghan and now Harry because Harry remains with her. William works when he wants to and the spite will have him make the effort here in my opinion. Thankfully, I do think H&M have set themselves up to be fine without them since we know that’s one of the things they originally contemplated but sheesh, I can’t imagine hating someone that much because they said no to further abuse.
They only promised to not use it for commercial reasons, Others used it for her as it is the correct form of address. The HRHs were not taken from them.
Meghan is a princess in two other kingdoms. They can’t stop her from using HRH and they can’t take it from her.
Steph, that’s exactly what I thought. Let the other brother take away their HRH and Meghan will still have it, but Harry won’t. These people have no critical thinking skills.
It appears ppl have ignored the fact Charles /William quickly breach/broke their Sandringham agreement within weeks, removing Harry security and the funding agreed upon. why must H/M be the only ones to uphold a non-existing agreement that they did not even sign? when they say Sussexes promised the queen, that is a lie, it was all Charles. Remember Harry said in spare he just kept looking at the queen in the meeting and she just sat there and did and said nothing and he fiqured they had taken her power, they were told not to use HRH for COMMERCIAL business, not personal or charity. Only in commerce/business. but it seems they don’t want them using it even personally.
It will be interesting to see which government will give it parliamentary time. Why does William want to punish innocent children, his own children should lose their titles as well, they are not working royals.
I have seen on twitter, two different Labour MPs/ministers saying the government will not be involved in royal family matters re Andrew’s titles. If a Labour gov is not willing to do it for Andrew, I don’t think Scooter King will find a government backing his revenge plot.
Even if he succeeds in removing all the titles from everyone (including the earl title from Sophie’s son, the same Sophie who Wills said he would depend heavily on during his reign), after a few days of being drunk on revenge, he will find himself the loneliest of kings who has to watch his back constantly.
As I said on another post, on GB News they were saying stripping members of the Royal Family of their titles will lead to the abolition of the monarchy. I look forward to that William ushering the end of the Royal Family and the revocation of their land and properties.
I’m sure he has plenty of personal wealth to sustain him without carrying the weight of the monarchy on his back. He doesn’t want to work, he seems to hate all of his relatives, he hates the obligatory pomp and let someone else worry about the mold and mildew in the Duchy.
For once GB News (Britain’s answer to Fox News) is right and I never thought I would say that.
I think that’s pretty accurate. It’s the beginning of a slippery slope like Kaiser was saying.
Outside of Andrew, where he’s basically escaping criminal prosecution, there is no valid reason to remove titles from anyone else. It would all be petty reasons. The most recent instance of actually removing titles related to treason to the crown.
It remains irresponsible for William to tell Sykes this stuff and shows he’s very stupid. Because the magic title system is very silly as it is and if he wants more scrutiny then people will question why it even exists in the first place.
That is why I want Will do it 🥳🥳 Do it Will, destroy the stupid system because you are jealous that your younger brother is married with kids and actually happy.
It’s sounding to me like William wants to bring down the monarchy – and he’s the one person who could actually do it.
Interesting that William brings up Denmark because King Frederick made it quite clear that he loves his nephews and they are valued members of the family, to the point where he awarded them honours. None of this “I hate my brother, his wife and his kids” which seems to be acceptable behaviour for the future British monarch.
Frederik also had a very low key signing ceremony which I really don’t think William (and definitely Kate) wants. He’ll make all the right noises but, I’m willing to wager he’ll lament that it’s all out of his hands and will “reluctantly” have a full blown con-a-nation with all the bells and whistles! Oh and he will make sure EVERYONE knows that Harry is not invited!
The Dutch royals don’t have a coronation ceremony as such either. King Willem Alexander had a low key inauguration ceremony. Perhaps the Scooter King wants to emulate The Bicycle Royals. If so, then he, the British press and the public should stop looking down their noses at them.
And as I stated below, Queen Margrethe didn’t “remove” the princely titles, she downgraded them to count/countess.
Yes, that’s correct.
I’m starting to wonder if Harry and Andrew will be allowed to attend KCIII’s funeral.
Better for Harry and Meghan to stay out of that country after Scooter takes over.
Yeah, the Margrethe situation is a little different bc she actually sees, welcomes and supports all the members of the family. This would not be that. This would be seen as the whims of an insecure king. It doesn’t actually signify strength. Strength would be to have Andrew investigated for real and actually charged. So he’s going to say his brother is no longer Prince Harry. LOL. Sure, dude, do it. What an own goal of insecurity. And what would happen to Princess Anne. She keeps to keep her title bc she’s worked so hard? So now titles are about who works the hardest?
In my view this signals the end of the British Monarchy. What will be the point of it if William carries out these threats? Does William realise how difficult it will be to execute these Letters Patent? You cannot compare the Danish legal system with the British one. Such Letters Patent issued by the monarch have to be passed by both houses of parliament – the Commons and the Lords – plus be accepted by the realms of the British Commonwealth. Does William think he’s Donald Trump and can just sign Executive Orders which immediately become effective? Absolute Monarchy in England was abolished after the “Glorious Revolution of 1688” which ushered in the era of constitutional government because the people were sick of the power and tyranny of the monarchy. It has been that way ever since. KCIII for all his faults, knows this. William obviously doesn’t. I’m also getting fed up of these constant briefings by the likes of Tom Sykes insinuating that William is already king.
I really think the end of the monarchy is the point. William doesn’t want to be king. He’s like a prisoner trying to dig his way out with a teaspoon. Everything he is saying and doing (or not doing) is another little dig, dig, dig.
It’s this energy that William is already king that makes this even worse than what they Harry about when he innocently was concerned about the future regarding his father. Harry’s comment was twisted as him attacking his father and revealing that his health might not be as well as they are letting the public know, but in this instance they are ignoring how William’s language is even more concerning because it seems as if KCIIIs health is far worse and very imminent. This to me sounds as if William is actually sharing personal details about KCIIIs health that the king doesn’t want the public to know.
They sure are an unattractive lot as a whole.
Also, Queen Margrethe didn’t just “remove” the princely titles, she downgraded them to count/countess.
Downgrading titles of royals has been the custom in the DRF for a long time. Originally it was used for royals who married commoners, they got the courtesy title of Count/Countess of Rosenborg. Princess Alexandra got the courtesy title of Countess of Frederiksborg when she divorced Prince Joachim. One of the reasons that Princess Elizabeth never married her long term partner was possibly that she did not want to lose her royal title.
However, they cannot really downgrade royals because they marry commoners when the King is married to a commoner. So they initially set a time limit at age 25. However, the talk is that Joachim strongly opposed any kind of title downgrade and after 6 months the Queen lost her patience and just did it in a very clumsy and public manner that she later apologized for publicly (and then King Frederik bestow very high honours on the two eldest of his nephews since they have reached their majority).
The line about how William’s children “aren’t addressed by teachers, staff, family” by their titles is so misleading. To wit – neither was he or Harry. We were told for decades they went by William Wales and Harry Wales. The family certainly didn’t call him Prince William. His nannies didn’t call him William. So what does that have to do with anything?
William appears to believe that he can lessen the size and strength of the monarchy but hold the same amount they have now of influence and privilege. It doesn’t work that way. The interwoven relationships between the military, government, aristocracy and royal house is what breeds that. The remaining European houses do not hold nearly the same amount of influence in daily life and with the government as the UK one days, and of course cost considerably less.
This is dangerous stuff to propagate over and over and over. As everyone is saying above, it’s tinkering under the hood with the public, reinforcing the idea that this can all be taken away. If the royalists want to keep the monarchy, they need to shut William up. We’re not going to make it until his children come of age.
Well said!
Whatever William decides to do in the future, Prince Harry will always be Prince Harry. You can’t strip someone of being born a prince, that’s permanent, no matter what happens with titles. And he will always be Diana’s son.
Meghan Markle made a name for herself long before joining the royal family, and she’s kept that momentum since stepping back. She doesn’t need royal status to matter, her name stands on its own.
As for Archie and Lilibet, I highly doubt they even realize they’re technically a prince and princess. They’ll probably grow up happy, healthy, and (let’s be honest) very comfortable, but without all the institutional pressure and weird expectations that come with being working royals.
And honestly, if William thinks that changing titles is going to make people stop paying attention to Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili, he’s fooling himself. People will always be interested in them, maybe even more so because they’re outside the system now.
Titles or not, they’re not going anywhere in the public conversation.
Truly believe that Meghan and Harry know William pretty well and would not be surprised by the titles being taken away. William’s goal is to cause hurt and he will be disappointed bc it won’t hurt them in the day he wants. He thinks it will make him look strong on the world stage but it won’t. He’ll look like a petty and jealous fool. The sussexes are good with or without titles. As you say, Archie and Lili will always be Diana and Doria’s grandchildren and well-loved.
I agree. I think they are already planning for it and it’s why they decided that their family name will be Sussex. They’ve probably already legally changed it and filed all the necessary paperwork.
@snuffles, omg, that would be hilarious if Harry and Meghan formally changed their family name from Mountbatten-Windsor to Sussex. Even if William does remove their princely titles and for some reason Parliament is moved to strip Harry of his ducal title there would always be that reminder of just who Harry is, his birthright and the title given to him by the Queen. That would drive William even more crazy than he already is!
I actually thought they already formally changed their last name to Sussex. They may not have officially said so but I’m thinking that has happened. Their other thought was changing the family name to Spencer.
If he’s going to do this, then he just needs to do it for everyone but the heir, including Charlotte and Louis. Only the direct heir is HRH Prince/ss. Slim the whole thing down. Don’t let Charlotte and Louis “decide” if they’re going to be working royals. Remove that as an option and make it clear that they will have careers. That would go a lot farther to helping William’s image.
as it is, removing Harry’s titles and HRH etc will just make him look petty and mean.
This is it exactly. He has no intention of doing this to his own family. What would they even be called in the press? How could George possibly survive without them when Kate and William work like “top CEOs” because Harry left? ;p
Let him take away the Sussex title, it can’t stop Harry being referred to as Prince Henry and Meghan Princess Henry. That would easily wind them all up if she started to use Princess Henry. If it’s good enough for Princess Michael of Kent it’s good enough for Meghan.
LT, let’s not forget that Meghan is a Princess twice over. This happened in Nigeria. The brf cannot take that title from her, and she doesn’t need Harry’s name to use Princess.
Okay William go for it. Take away your brothers titles. Then what? What do you do when Harry continues to be out in the world as celebrated as ever and you realise it’s not about his title, it’s about the man. Also cue Harry’s second memoir. How about just “Harry” for a title
🎯
He will be celebrated much more, and Meghan too, because the world sees what the London billionaire and landowning family and the British press are doing in terms of hate crimes against these two people and their children. The modern world will undoubtedly be on Harry and Meghan’s side.
I don’t know if William can actually do this but it doesn’t show much planning. Pretty much it will just be William, Edward, and Sophie. Kate barely does anything. Most of the working Royals are senior citizens and dying. Anne’s children don’t have titles. No Yorks or Sussexes. William doesn’t like to work so it would be interesting to see what the Royal Family looks like when he takes over.
Maybe Scooter can run things by remote control Sheer laziness.
I mean honestly whatever at this point. H&M don’t need them.
Also, why not remove this from Parliamentary proceedings anyway? Let them focus on running the country and the royal cult oops I mean court can busy itself navigating who has titles and who doesn’t. It’s all fake anyway.
As more heinous details come out about Andrew, it’s getting almost laughable that he’s always lumped in with the Sussexes.
“We’re going to kick out Andrew AND H&M!”
“Andrew is a deplorable, disgusting criminal and Harry wrote a book about his life! It’s the SAME AMOUNT OF TERRIBLE!!”
I don’t know what you hear in the U.K but in America they are not lumped together. We don’t hear news about them 24/7 like people in the U.K. do. Only if they do something special that catches the news cycle eyes. Otherwise they can live in peace in the U. S.
Lol Willy can only remove the HRH with a letters patent and Harry and Meghan don’t publicly use it so who cares. It takes an act of parliament to remove a ducal title. I look forward to Willy trying to convince MPs that Harry saying he brief against him in a doc and calling him bald and aimless in a memoir is on par with treason with human trafficking.
Is Charles closer to death than we realize? I feel like there are more articles than usual that seem to be soft launching William taking over. Not that we’re seeing him do any actual work, but the media certainly seems to be introducing the idea of it. At this point, I just wish they’d all go away. They really are a horrific family.
Scooter talked about His Coronation within weeks of his father’s coronation.
Well, it turns out that the monarch can’t strip the dukedoms. I mistakenly assumed that Royal Dukedoms were special and they are, but only by virtue of the title holder being an HRH Prince. Once the monarch gifts the title it becomes the legal property of the holder and although William could (and will imo) issue Letters Patent to officially strip the HRHs and Prince and Princess styles, it only affects the Dukedoms in the sense that they then become non royal as all the other Dukedoms (Westminster, Manchester, St. Albans etc.).
It would take an Act of Parliament to strip the title and the justification would have to be very significant, being on the outs with the family won’t cut it. If Andrew were to be tried and convicted in a court of law, that might be a reasonable threshold but there are peers in the House of Lords who have been convicted of crimes and expelled from being able to sit in the House and vote but not had their titles removed.
The institution knows full well it’s almost impossible to get parliament to consider the issue and, as usual, use the “we don’t want to waste parliamentary time” as a distraction from the fact that they are powerless to do anything to take away the titles. William is PR posturing with these briefings.
Can’t strip the HRH either. Bills have to introduced in Parliament for that to happen. Not so fast, though. According to The Cut, “The laws around removing a royal title are not well-defined, and while some people think the monarch should be able to strip someone of their title, none of them have ever done that.” The only surefire way, it seems, to get your HRH removed in the British royal family is to get a divorce; William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, lost her HRH when she and Prince Charles divorced in 1996. In 2022, a bill was introduced into Parliament that would allow the king to remove titles, “but it hasn’t gone anywhere,” The Cut reported. The British monarch’s power on the matter is limited.” Removal would require legislative action through an act of Parliament, but the aforementioned Removal of Titles Bill could change that. Thar bill was introduced when the Conservatives were in power and died a quick death.
He can try to take away the Sussex titles, but the family already chose Sussex as their legal name in the United States, so joke’s on you, Willy.
He’s such a small man.
Louise and James, Viscount Severn, both do use their honorifics in polite society. Louise addressed as Lady. This is all a giant ludicrous semantics game. Theh don’t use their “princely” titles but they are using titles. And they get HRH before their names on formal invitations, etc. It is only Zara and Peter that truly do not have the use of any titles or honorifics and that is solely because it descends only through the male line.
Baldy can only remove the HrH style by letters patent on his own. Very thing else he needs to go to Parliament on. Think all of this flirting with Trump has caused Baldy to dream of his own retribution agenda, but he is not president. If he is dumb enough to go to parliament, he should fear that Harry challenges him on this and I suspect the parliament will duck voting for a revenge move on a war hero whose crime was disclosing he was assaulted by the sovereign. The tabs would love this fight!
Yeah I’m sure that Harry knows the deal. He won’t let anyone mess over his children. He can’t just Jerry pick whose HRH he’s going to remove. Princess Michael uses hers commercially on books and god knows what else. The thing is too many of them depend on the monarch to dole out money and housing to live. Harry and Meghan are not in that predicament.
Isn’t the whole system of nobility based on having a monarchy to top it? If Parliament has the ultimate authority to remove a ducal title, what if the peasants decide to find a way to “fire” the king? So what happens to the whole system if the some idiot monarch keeps tinkering with the system of titles? What if a country which suddenly realizes that a king that is not seen cannot be believed, and decides to “fire” him and take away his sovereign grant? William and his family should be able to survive a few generations on the fortune they’ve already squirrelled away in various tax havens.
If William “strips” the HRH, or takes away the Prince/Princess titles, then what will he have to hang over everyone’s heads? Harry and Meghan will truly be free then with no obligation to the crown. I think this will open up a can of worms for the Unroyals if it happens. What will it mean for the diplomatic passports, which I assume all of the titled family members get and maybe their spouses too? That’s why I think all of this “stripping” talk is fodder for the tabloids.
The always angry prince should calm down and consider the ramifications of showing his subjects how easy it is to remove a title.
Of course, it’s not easy. Since Harry’s only the 2nd Royal to hold the Sussex title since 1843, William should plan on a new Duke to secure his image as a right arsehole.
Princely title removals are for Parliment.
Well, Meghan was declared a princess in her own right during their Nigeria visit, so she can just use that title.
Ok, and then? When it doesn’t do whatever he thinks it will do then what? What will be the new obsession for william and royalist ? Try and dissolve their marriage legally ? Unprince Harry? He thinks it will hurt them, but it won’t. He needs therapy.
Little willy is such a bitter B . J can’t stand this ball headed clown
Little willy is such a bitter B . J can’t stand this ball headed clown . I will continue to dream that Harry will slap willy the balding batch across his eggplant head as he hands them back to him . And says and a merry f you to you for now and always.
William is being destroyed by the green eyed monster. He’s obsessed with hurting Harry and Meghan and their children. Any normal, sane person would realize what strong help and support it would be to have the Sussexes on their team and would be begging them to come back. Half time was offered by H&M and should have been snapped up. I remember everyone was calling the brothers and their wives the Fab Four. William and Kate let their envy destroy that. Like Cain and Abel it’s an ancient story that shows the consequences of jealousy.
What’s comical about all of this is that Meghan, Archie and Lili’s surname is Sussex. For all we know, Meghan may have legally changed her name to Meghan Sussex. So even if the titles are taken away (really who cares if they are,) Meghan, Archie and Lili could still use Sussex as their last name. Maybe even Harry will too!
I can’t wait to be king and show the world what a petty asshole I am.
That’s “KING Petty Asshole” to you ahahahah. Fetch me my velvet airplane slippers and another martini. Where’s Harry? What’s he doing? HAROLD – PAY ATTENTION to ME!!!! ENVY ME!!!!! WORSHIP ME!!!! Harold?
Harry and Meghan don’t need titles to prove their value. Their work ethic is enough. Willy and Katie need their titles. They use it as a crutch to avoid work. Would Parliament want to lose the country’s association to Harry and Meghan to appease two lazy, inept royals? I don’t think so.
This is the media trying to divert everyone’s attention from the scooter prince moving into his new forever home this week. Nice try, baldie.
As an American, I don’t believe anyone should have an inherited title. However, if the monarch is also the head of state, then the monarch, AND ONLY THE MONARCH, has a real “job” and deserves a title. No one else in that family should have a title, including William’s kids unless and until George becomes a monarch himself.
However, should Harry and Meghan want to use some dumb title anyway, they could legally change their names in America to Duke of Sussex, or Prince Henry Sussex (like Prince Rogers Nelson), or whatever else they want to, and there’s nothing William can do about it. Because we won a war 250 years ago.
Losing a title is not “punishment”, what a ridiculous sentiment.
Pointing to Margrethe as an example is misguided. IMO when she took away the titles from her grandchildren who were not in direct line for the throne, she came across as mean-spirited. I don’t care about titles but her son did and it caused a bit of a stir even though they are generally on good terms.
In this case it really does seem pointless in the case of the second generation. Eugenie and Beatrice can’t be blamed for their father’s actions. Harry is his brother, grandson of a Queen and son of a King. He’s been Prince Harry all of his life. Even if William manages to take away the title, people will still call him that. Maybe that’s not true for Archie and Lili but still. They live in the US anyway. Who cares?