Telegraph: Emma Grede’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ dinner was ‘vulgar, revolting’

Last month, there was a cute story about British radio station Magic FM offering a deejay job to the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan said, in WLM, that she misses Magic FM from her time living in the UK. Magic FM decided to get some added publicity from it by offering her a job, and the whole thing was very positive and wholesome. Obviously, the British media was absolutely furious. The Telegraph’s Michael Deacon threw a miserable tantrum over the deejay offer in a column, in which he just raged and scorned every single little thing about the story and about Meghan. Well, last week, Meghan attended Emma Grede’s all-woman dinner called A Seat at the Table. The guest list included female founders, executives and humanitarians. A great networking event, a great invite list and a great moment of women supporting women. Obviously, the usual suspects hate all of this, particularly Meghan’s involvement. The Telegraph tasked columnist William Sitwell – another surly, sad white man – to rage-shriek about the dinner. The piece is called “Congrats Meghan, you helped create the worst dinner party in history.”

I think I may have witnessed the ghastliest, most grotesque, most vulgar, most shallow, most revolting, most tasteless, most vacuous and most vainglorious dinner party in history. In short, the worst. I wasn’t there, thankfully. I couldn’t be – for a start, I’m a man, and that ruled me out straight away. But even if I had been invited, Los Angeles isn’t particularly convenient for a midweek feed. But I could lap up the atmosphere, get a feel for the food, the wine, company and hear the speeches. Because it was all there on social media and, like a gory car crash, I couldn’t stop craning my neck and having a good gawp. “A Seat At The Table” was hosted by Emma Grede, the British chief executive of fashion brand Good American and a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims line, and none other than Meghan was the guest of honour. Held at designer Kelly Wearstler’s home, it featured a vegan banquet and “As Ever” wine supplied by the Duchess of Sussex herself. Her appearance came after a two-week PR bender which included her dipping into Paris Fashion Week where she sported her finessed “don’t look at me/look at me” pose, then popping to New York to collect an award, alongside husband Harry, for “Humanitarians of the Year”, and then on to Washington DC to speak at a “Most Powerful Women” summit. The New York acceptance speech highlighted the devastating impact of social media – which, helpfully, Meghan was then able to exemplify perfectly at the Grede dinner. Because splashed all over Instagram and the like was endless posing before, during and after Wednesday’s party, in a circle of self-congratulatory, vain adoration. It was all about telling the world they were there, and you were not. Grede, who was seen sitting next to Meghan as those assembled clinked glasses, described those in attendance as the “most incredible group of women”, adding that it was a “night built around connection… where women came together to share stories, exchange lessons, and lift each other higher”.

[From The Telegraph]

He continues on, mocking the vegan meal and the female chef. I actually had to read this twice to “get” his argument – he’s mad because… the guests posted about the dinner on social media. Mind you, Meghan did not post about the dinner on Instagram. Emma Grede did, as did several of the other guests. You would actually have to go out of your way to hunt down all of the different Instagram accounts for the women who attended. Then, after he found all of those accounts, he rage-watched all of their Stories and reels. Seething, he decided that Meghan was to blame. Because… how dare she, in general?!?! As I said with the Magic FM story, these people are addicted to being miserable. Of course, they also can’t admit why they’re really upset. Same with Meghan’s trip to Paris, they can’t admit why her Balenciaga show attendance bugged them so much. It’s because Meghan is moving in and accepted in elite circles. They’ve done everything they could to denigrate her, destroy her and smear her. And she still hasn’t begged to come back. Not only that, she grows more powerful by the week.

A few highlights from Emma Grede's A Seat At The Table Event, in Los Angeles which our Duchess #MeghanSussex was a guest. Grede's dinners events have business women coming together to share and learn from each other and connect#WomenEmpowerment #MeghanMarkle #InspiredByWomen pic.twitter.com/L4oI4drZqP — The House Of Montecito (@blakjaxx) October 17, 2025