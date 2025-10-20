Telegraph: Emma Grede’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ dinner was ‘vulgar, revolting’

Last month, there was a cute story about British radio station Magic FM offering a deejay job to the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan said, in WLM, that she misses Magic FM from her time living in the UK. Magic FM decided to get some added publicity from it by offering her a job, and the whole thing was very positive and wholesome. Obviously, the British media was absolutely furious. The Telegraph’s Michael Deacon threw a miserable tantrum over the deejay offer in a column, in which he just raged and scorned every single little thing about the story and about Meghan. Well, last week, Meghan attended Emma Grede’s all-woman dinner called A Seat at the Table. The guest list included female founders, executives and humanitarians. A great networking event, a great invite list and a great moment of women supporting women. Obviously, the usual suspects hate all of this, particularly Meghan’s involvement. The Telegraph tasked columnist William Sitwell – another surly, sad white man – to rage-shriek about the dinner. The piece is called “Congrats Meghan, you helped create the worst dinner party in history.”
I think I may have witnessed the ghastliest, most grotesque, most vulgar, most shallow, most revolting, most tasteless, most vacuous and most vainglorious dinner party in history. In short, the worst. I wasn’t there, thankfully. I couldn’t be – for a start, I’m a man, and that ruled me out straight away. But even if I had been invited, Los Angeles isn’t particularly convenient for a midweek feed. But I could lap up the atmosphere, get a feel for the food, the wine, company and hear the speeches. Because it was all there on social media and, like a gory car crash, I couldn’t stop craning my neck and having a good gawp.
“A Seat At The Table” was hosted by Emma Grede, the British chief executive of fashion brand Good American and a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims line, and none other than Meghan was the guest of honour. Held at designer Kelly Wearstler’s home, it featured a vegan banquet and “As Ever” wine supplied by the Duchess of Sussex herself.
Her appearance came after a two-week PR bender which included her dipping into Paris Fashion Week where she sported her finessed “don’t look at me/look at me” pose, then popping to New York to collect an award, alongside husband Harry, for “Humanitarians of the Year”, and then on to Washington DC to speak at a “Most Powerful Women” summit. The New York acceptance speech highlighted the devastating impact of social media – which, helpfully, Meghan was then able to exemplify perfectly at the Grede dinner.
Because splashed all over Instagram and the like was endless posing before, during and after Wednesday’s party, in a circle of self-congratulatory, vain adoration. It was all about telling the world they were there, and you were not.
Grede, who was seen sitting next to Meghan as those assembled clinked glasses, described those in attendance as the “most incredible group of women”, adding that it was a “night built around connection… where women came together to share stories, exchange lessons, and lift each other higher”.
He continues on, mocking the vegan meal and the female chef. I actually had to read this twice to “get” his argument – he’s mad because… the guests posted about the dinner on social media. Mind you, Meghan did not post about the dinner on Instagram. Emma Grede did, as did several of the other guests. You would actually have to go out of your way to hunt down all of the different Instagram accounts for the women who attended. Then, after he found all of those accounts, he rage-watched all of their Stories and reels. Seething, he decided that Meghan was to blame. Because… how dare she, in general?!?! As I said with the Magic FM story, these people are addicted to being miserable. Of course, they also can’t admit why they’re really upset. Same with Meghan’s trip to Paris, they can’t admit why her Balenciaga show attendance bugged them so much. It’s because Meghan is moving in and accepted in elite circles. They’ve done everything they could to denigrate her, destroy her and smear her. And she still hasn’t begged to come back. Not only that, she grows more powerful by the week.
Racist low life throwing a raging hate tantrum over anything biracial Meg does and that includes having a seat at the table dinner.
We have always known who the true snowflakes are. Unless he has been diagnosed with dementia or delusional thoughts, this man is truly, wholly wretched, deplorable, pathetic and pitiful. And a lazy writer to boot.
Sitwell has known issues re: Meghan and vegans. Now it’s clear that it’s also women generally and successful women in particular. Plus lots of black women and women of colour present at Emma’s dinner. Misogyny AND misogynoir.
That is exactly what this is and it comes across that way, and the backlash is Meg grows in popularity and power. Meghan has more worldwide influence and popularity than the BRF at the moment imo. The leftovers will continue to drop in popularity and the Epstein/Monarchy connection is only going to grow and become more of an issue. The only magic the monarchy has anymore resides in California that’s who the world tunes in to see, especially Meghan.
lol that people who have sleepover weekends to kill birds and small animals think a dinner party is offensive.
Also: large animals.
I guess this guy missed that fawning, @ss licking display the Unroyals put on for Thump a few weeks ago. That carriage ride around Windsor Castle was as “vain and self-congratulatory” as it gets. And Keen grinning and blushing for Thump like she was a pagent contestant was truly disgusting. These people have sunk to hell’s sub-basement with these trashy “opinion” pieces.
That’s what I was thinking! Trump at dinner with Charles, Camilla, William and Kate was the true “ghastliest, most grotesque, most vulgar, most shallow, most revolting, most tasteless, most vacuous and most vainglorious dinner party in history.”
“I think I may have witnessed the ghastliest, most grotesque, most vulgar, most shallow, most revolting, most tasteless, most vacuous and most vainglorious dinner party in history.”
Truly, that should have been a preamble to talk about the Trump state visit.
Of course there was also any dinner party attended by Pedrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein … I’m nominate that, too, for most revolting and most tasteless dinner party.
Photos of which KP & BP splashed all over their socials. This guy is awful!
My lord, the vicious misogyny was literally dripping of the page! This man is furious that a group of successful women came together and that men were excluded, how dare they! I know that I shouldn’t be but I’m shocked that this passed editorial and was printed.
It’s really disgusting. There are men out there that don’t want women to ever have a seat at the table; that’s just for men. This has really pissed them off.
I’m surprised it was printed too. With any luck at all, it will be a catalyst for change when it comes to the Duchess. The British are really tanking their reputation with their racism.
After reading Mr Sitwells commentary twice to make sure I understood, my take is that he is very upset about not being invited, and had to resort to a reference book to list all the ways the dinner was a failure due to his absence.
I mean, it WAS very rude of them to host the dinner in LA.
Just because it’s convenient to the attendees, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have considered how hard getting to LA midweek would be for some small d, miserable social media stalker in another country altogether whom they did not invite.
This was a good event that appears to have met its agenda in creating a space for women to network. Why follow it up with a negative take by a person of little significance? The tabloids might be addicted to being miserable, but I think that misery is contagious.
I read what he said, and I cannot for the life of me figure out what he is so mad about. That a group of women he doesn’t know and will never meet got together for dinner in another country and posted about it on Instagram?
Come on. A dinner party does not deserve all these superlatives. Did he have the same reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s infamous dinner party? A group of professional women and business owners coming together to network with each other is vulgar? Tasteless? Revolting? How? It’s vulgar to have women who own their own businesses meet? It’s revolting that they were happy with each other and glad to provide support to each other? Or it’s tasteless because it involved Meghan being welcomed and acknowledged as belonging in a space you wish she wasn’t?
I can believe there are genuinely a lot of people that dislike Meghan, even some that illogically hate her, but do these articles not come across as unhinged to people who may just roll their eyes at her earnestness and ” Americanness”? Are there not people sitting at their table reading these papers in the UK, and saying yeah this is a bit ridiculous? We’re upset with her for attending a dinner party with friends? We’re upset with her for posting on her Instagram? At what point do the people who are reading these articles that were happy to see her ” taken down” in the past, not say to themselves, this is actually pretty pathetic of me?
I’m pretty critical of William and Kate but I keep my criticism to their obvious laziness, the low return on investment for their roles as soft diplomats, and their hypocrisy about things like mental health, supporting pregnant women, and family. I don’t even really get into the criticism of Kate copying Meghan’s clothes because I find it more embarrassing then anger inducing. These people are criticizing how long Megahn’s pants are, that her cookie that she made with her kid isn’t perfectly symmetrical, that are hair is slicked back too much. This dude finds her attendance and the existence of this dinner party to be vacuous, but not the shallowness of his criticism? You’re a food critic why are you commenting on a dinner party that someone had at their home on another continent?
They really are doing too much. She was a guest at a party where a lot of other accomplished women were a d that drives this level of rage? He probably never heard of Emma Grede until she interviewed Meghan. I’m sure he noticed the amount of Black women in the room as well and that probably set him off too. These people think their rage bait articles can control people in the vicinity of Meghan. It works on some people like Edward Enninful but most of these people have better things to do. There really is a lot of needless, pointless criticism of Meghan. I once saw a post getting all bothered about an AsEver reel because the parchment paper the cookies were on was torn, so she must be fake and can’t cook or some nonsense. Seriously, I hope Meghan stays doing her thing, being a great guest or host and ignoring these hateful clowns.
He tried to downgrade the attendees of the dinner party by missing “A Lister Actresses and Supermodels”. Poor little man didn’t understand that it was a dinner for business women, not a Hollywood Party (to which he wouldn’t be invited either). These people are downright tragic.
Is he mad because Meghan was invited to the dinner party?
Strangely enough, he didn’t write an article criticizing the dinner party Chuck had for Trump. No insults for the guest list, no talk of the preening, vain guest, nothing about the menu and certainly nothing about how pictures were all over social media. One might think that’s it’s not really the dinner party that bothered him, it is the mere presence of Meghan Sussex that offends him.
He seems to have lost his mind over it as well… hopefully he has a good psychiatrist.
“They were there and you were not.” Talk about a tell. He summed up the Brits resentment in a nutshell. Of course every rota member reminds the readers that they were at the palace and you were not, constantly, annoyingly and oh so NOT self aware.
What has happened to the Telegraph, it used to be a respectable newspaper, right wing of course but respectable.
He sounds extremely bitter and envious. He’s totally missing the point about social media. Like the old saying “everything in moderation “. They aren’t suggesting that anyone cut it off completely.
Does the writer not realize he managed to denigrate all of the women who attended the event?
Tell me you hate women, without telling me you hate woman. Unbelievable. What a s load of misogyny.
Ive always thought if they can destroy the event she’s at by commenting on her negative apperance, people will get discouraged (business tanks, event questioned) and stop inviting her. Its disgusting. After all these years they still want to destroy her.
Unfortunately for them, that hasn’t happened but I guess hope springs eternal for these losers. People see their racist, out of touch snobbery for what it is. And Andrew and them kissing up to the fascist are still hanging over the Unroyals’ heads.
I’m sorry but at this point these people just make me laugh. How can you call a dinner party the “ghastliest, most grotesque, most vulgar, most shallow, most revolting, most tasteless, most vacuous and most vainglorious dinner party in history” while quoting the host as saying the dinner party is “built around connection… where women came together to share stories, exchange lessons, and lift each other higher”. Are you just trying to sound like a villain??
We use to joke about how if Meghan cured cancer British media would report it as Meghan putting doctors and nurses out of business. Lol I now no longer think of it as a joke but consider it an accurate humorous observation about ridiculous people with ridiculous jobs.
There’s no excuse for toxicity like this. What is the matter with people? He should be embarrassed for writing this. What a sad, pathetic little man.
I think after Jeremy Clarkson wrote his ugly screed, these losers believe all bets are off when it comes to being toxic about Meghan. I have no doubt this rant had a royal seal of approval too.
I love Emma G’s halter top with tassel!
Me too! So chic!
The women attending this dinner have added billions to the global economy. Sitwell has added another liner for a parakeet cage.
Well, that’s the thing. Emma Grede has done well, and she wants to pass it on. So, what’s he getting so tough about?
This hit piece will not distract from the Andrew/Epstein scandal nor drag the Sussexes into it.
The whole article is just stupid. I think it’s another attempt to take the attention off Andrew and his scandal.
Another member of the He-Man Woman-Haters Club … these guys are so tedious.
This guy is a classic toff. Heir presumptive to his brother’s barony and 2X married (the first time to Laura McCorquodale, who is related by marriage (2X) to the Spencers. He left Laura for Emily Lopes, whose cousin is married to Laura Parker-Bowles, Camilla’s daughter).
I’m shocked that he hates Meghan.
Right!?! A colonizer, from a long line of colonizers hates successful women, especially if they’re WOC. He’s screaming in a vulgar manner as he/they sink into nothingness.
So let me get this straight, he’s upset that some women had dinner that didn’t include meat.
I was half expecting him to call her “Stinky McPoopy Pants” with that toddler-esque rant. 🙄
I’m vegan and I’d love to know what the menu was! My gawd, that columnist sounds like he needs an intervention.
William Sit Well has a long history of being anti vegan, given to insulting rants and being generally unpleasant and cruel. Don’t know how he keeps a job.
He’s a judge on Masterchef, as is… Tom Parker Bowles. These well-connected toffs are thick as thieves.
Poor thing, he’s not okay. Tsk….
That was unbelievably unhinged. And racist. And misogynistic. Hope he chokes on his pie and mash.
What the BRF and these “ journalists” and the rag papers do not get is that they have done as much as anyone to put Meghan and Harry in the spotlight. Their relentless campaigns have backfired so beautifully. Well done!
Eye roll at William Sitwell. He pops up as a guest judge on Masterchef UK all the time and is an obnoxious pr1ck. If it’s any consolation he’s rude, mean, arrogant in all of his articles, it doesn’t matter who it’s about. No idea why he continues to get any work. Well I do…
I am not a big fan of Emma Grede but I am a big fan of Meghan. This event is a great idea, I just wish someone who was a little more of an ethical leader was driving it.
When I think of all the private men’s clubs & the networking taking place, excluding women, for decades – this is why we need more prominent “A seat at the table” events for women. I think this “journalist” secretly wanted to put on a dress & heels and join them. You doth protest too much!
LOL Someone’s jealous he didn’t get invited! 😂
According to a certain UK weekly gossip newsletter, William Sitwell used to be more partial to a liquid lunch than a vegan banquet, with a tendency to get pretty “vulgar and revolting” afterwards.
Big buds with Hardeep Singh Kohli as well…
I would have said that–
‘I think I may have witnessed the ghastliest, most grotesque, most vulgar, most shallow, most revolting, most tasteless, most vacuous and most vainglorious dinner party in history.’
–sums up perfectly the trump state dinner a few weeks ago.