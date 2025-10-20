Kim Kardashian wore a ghastly Margiela gown & ‘mask’ to the Academy Museum gala

Embed from Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Academy Museum held their now-annual gala. It’s become a sort of informal “start” to the Oscar season, as many awards-season hopefuls show up and wear couture. Of course, it’s a big LA event, so run-of-the-mill famewhores show up as well. Speaking of, Kim Kardashian came out. You might have missed her because she wore a beige bag over her head. Kim’s look at the gala was by Maison Margiela, one of her favorites and one of Kanye West’s favorites too. This is not the first time Kim has covered her face/head for a big event – she did something similar at the Met Gala one year (2021) because Demna told her to.

Beyond the absurdity of the face covering, the dress is GHASTLY. Like… crazy unflattering, a completely disjointed aesthetic, and it absolutely looks like something Kanye would make his current wife wear. Halloween came early!

More photos from the gala – I wish the Academy Museum would allow more photographers into this event, because I’d love to cover the fashion more thoroughly. I’m including photos of Demi Moore (in Prada), Selena Gomez (in Armani), Sydney Sweeney (Armani), Hailey Bieber (horrible Schiaparelli), Greta Lee (Dior), Rose Byrne (one of my favorite looks of the event, in Celine).

