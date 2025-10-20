Kim Kardashian wore a ghastly Margiela gown & ‘mask’ to the Academy Museum gala

Over the weekend, the Academy Museum held their now-annual gala. It’s become a sort of informal “start” to the Oscar season, as many awards-season hopefuls show up and wear couture. Of course, it’s a big LA event, so run-of-the-mill famewhores show up as well. Speaking of, Kim Kardashian came out. You might have missed her because she wore a beige bag over her head. Kim’s look at the gala was by Maison Margiela, one of her favorites and one of Kanye West’s favorites too. This is not the first time Kim has covered her face/head for a big event – she did something similar at the Met Gala one year (2021) because Demna told her to.
Beyond the absurdity of the face covering, the dress is GHASTLY. Like… crazy unflattering, a completely disjointed aesthetic, and it absolutely looks like something Kanye would make his current wife wear. Halloween came early!
More photos from the gala – I wish the Academy Museum would allow more photographers into this event, because I’d love to cover the fashion more thoroughly. I’m including photos of Demi Moore (in Prada), Selena Gomez (in Armani), Sydney Sweeney (Armani), Hailey Bieber (horrible Schiaparelli), Greta Lee (Dior), Rose Byrne (one of my favorite looks of the event, in Celine).
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Kim has 4 breasts now?
I’m so confused by that!
Yeah that bit looks plain awful!
Painful.
I’m really struggling to make sense of the quad tits. It even looks like the lower “boobs” have nipples! WTF is going on? Honestly, it’s so bad that it almost comes back around to being impressive. I mean, it must require a concerted effort for a professional designer with years of education, training, and experience to create something so universally unflattering.
I can’t decide if it’s fitting that badly or was a deliberate decision. Either way, the designer is… yikes. Not a good result for them.
Seriously, my first thought was – she’s “enhanced” all the other parts of her body, might as well tack on 2 extra boobs.
Thanks for the mammaries.
🤣🤣🤣😝
I am going to say something one day I will regret.
I kind of like it.
I mean Kim got what she wanted which was attention. The dress makes her look like she has double breasts.
Kim’s face covering reminds me of something you’d see in the Dada movement in art, and as such does not bother me.
It reminds me of Magritte’s lovers.
And some of De Chirico mannequin.
Is this her nod to Ye’s hideous “fashion”? Doesn’t he wear this kind of thing to completely cover his face and calls it fashion? Four boobs now is fashion?
all the way down to the hideous color — for someone who has divorced him, she stays oddly in the style orbit — I’ve seen her cosplay the new wife too often for it to be an accident.
The dress on the runway looks different/ better because the model is taller and the “underboobs” dont look like extas, just more stretched so it looks like a swag/ embellishment. I dont know if the designer would be mad at how bad this looked here or thrilled about the attention.
Just proves the point that everything is NOT for every body!
Love Greta Lee’s look.
Selena Gomez looked fantastic. Also, cover Elle Fanning! She wore one of my favorite looks from the new Balenciaga collection and her make-up was perfect.
Selena looks regal and old style Hollywood – the fact that she is proudly wearing her happiness doesn’t hurt and Benny was casually killing it too.
Rose, Demi and Greta looked great. I really didn’t like what Hailey wore either. That under boob part on Kim’s dress looks like ribs popping out.
Something about a woman covering her entire head and face (eyes included) to go out in public is making me very uncomfortable. Maybe that’s the point, idk.
Selena looks lovely and happy.
Is Kim auditioning to be Kanye’s next wife?
Lol her best look yet.