Kim Kardashian wore a ghastly Margiela gown & ‘mask’ to the Academy Museum gala

Over the weekend, the Academy Museum held their now-annual gala. It’s become a sort of informal “start” to the Oscar season, as many awards-season hopefuls show up and wear couture. Of course, it’s a big LA event, so run-of-the-mill famewhores show up as well. Speaking of, Kim Kardashian came out. You might have missed her because she wore a beige bag over her head. Kim’s look at the gala was by Maison Margiela, one of her favorites and one of Kanye West’s favorites too. This is not the first time Kim has covered her face/head for a big event – she did something similar at the Met Gala one year (2021) because Demna told her to.

Beyond the absurdity of the face covering, the dress is GHASTLY. Like… crazy unflattering, a completely disjointed aesthetic, and it absolutely looks like something Kanye would make his current wife wear. Halloween came early!

More photos from the gala – I wish the Academy Museum would allow more photographers into this event, because I’d love to cover the fashion more thoroughly. I’m including photos of Demi Moore (in Prada), Selena Gomez (in Armani), Sydney Sweeney (Armani), Hailey Bieber (horrible Schiaparelli), Greta Lee (Dior), Rose Byrne (one of my favorite looks of the event, in Celine).

24 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore a ghastly Margiela gown & ‘mask’ to the Academy Museum gala”

  1. Eurydice says:
    October 20, 2025 at 7:39 am

    Kim has 4 breasts now?

    Reply
  2. Eleonor says:
    October 20, 2025 at 7:52 am

    I am going to say something one day I will regret.
    I kind of like it.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    October 20, 2025 at 7:57 am

    I mean Kim got what she wanted which was attention. The dress makes her look like she has double breasts.

    Reply
  4. Diane L says:
    October 20, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Kim’s face covering reminds me of something you’d see in the Dada movement in art, and as such does not bother me.

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    October 20, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Is this her nod to Ye’s hideous “fashion”? Doesn’t he wear this kind of thing to completely cover his face and calls it fashion? Four boobs now is fashion?

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      October 20, 2025 at 9:20 am

      all the way down to the hideous color — for someone who has divorced him, she stays oddly in the style orbit — I’ve seen her cosplay the new wife too often for it to be an accident.

      Reply
  6. Leons momma says:
    October 20, 2025 at 8:23 am

    The dress on the runway looks different/ better because the model is taller and the “underboobs” dont look like extas, just more stretched so it looks like a swag/ embellishment. I dont know if the designer would be mad at how bad this looked here or thrilled about the attention.

    Reply
  7. IdlesAtCranky says:
    October 20, 2025 at 8:26 am

    Love Greta Lee’s look.

    Reply
  8. Kirsten says:
    October 20, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Selena Gomez looked fantastic. Also, cover Elle Fanning! She wore one of my favorite looks from the new Balenciaga collection and her make-up was perfect.

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      October 20, 2025 at 9:22 am

      Selena looks regal and old style Hollywood – the fact that she is proudly wearing her happiness doesn’t hurt and Benny was casually killing it too.

      Reply
  9. jais says:
    October 20, 2025 at 8:56 am

    Rose, Demi and Greta looked great. I really didn’t like what Hailey wore either. That under boob part on Kim’s dress looks like ribs popping out.

    Reply
  10. MaisiesMom says:
    October 20, 2025 at 9:10 am

    Something about a woman covering her entire head and face (eyes included) to go out in public is making me very uncomfortable. Maybe that’s the point, idk.

    Selena looks lovely and happy.

    Reply
  11. bisynaptic says:
    October 20, 2025 at 9:22 am

    Is Kim auditioning to be Kanye’s next wife?

    Reply

