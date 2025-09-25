Telegraph: Duchess Meghan should not accept Magic FM’s offer to DJ

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever Instagram account posted the above photo on Wednesday, with the message: “Crisp air, blue skies, and the sweetest moments.” While People Mag went on and on about the two palm trees in the photo – which are on the Sussexes’ Montecito property – I’m definitely more interested in the dogs! Mamma Mia has made several appearances on As Ever’s social media, but this might be Pula’s first time, right? Pula Sussex is more Harry’s dog than Meghan’s, although I also think dogs are generally more loyal to the person closest to the food and treats. Pula’s appearance fee probably costs three cheese cubes and a slice of ham.
Meanwhile, we heard this week that British radio station Magic FM made a DJ offer to Meghan after she described the station as one of the things she missed about living in the UK. It seems like a genuine offer, and it’s just another example of the fact that half of “anger” towards Harry and Meghan in the UK is just… British people missing them and wishing the Sussexes still lived and worked in the UK. Well, not so fast! The Telegraph published an asinine column called “Meghan as a DJ? I can’t think of anything worse.”
Ever since she left the Royal family five years ago, the Duchess of Sussex has been eagerly searching for a new role in life. And now it seems an incredible opportunity has presented itself. Because, believe it or not, the bosses at Magic Radio say they’ve offered her a job as a DJ – after she happened to mention on her Netflix TV series that listening to Magic is “one of the things I miss most about the UK”.
Sadly for Magic, however, reports indicate that she’s unlikely to accept the offer. But perhaps that’s for the best. With all due respect to both parties, I rather doubt it would be a match made in heaven. In fact, I can hardly think of a less suitable choice of presenter. For one thing, Magic is a station that plays cheesy pop music and doesn’t take itself too seriously. So Meghan’s style of presenting, I fear, might seem just a touch too earnest and worthy.
“Hey, guys! You’re listening to my new breakfast show on Magic, where I’ll be sharing how to uplift our communities by unleashing systemic cultural change through impactful content that unlocks positive action, builds meaningful initiatives and drives woman-led empowerment. But first, here’s the Cheeky Girls with Touch My Bum.”
Equally, it’s hard to imagine someone as grand as the Duchess performing such mundane DJ duties as reading out the latest traffic updates, or hosting a phone-in competition.
“Remember, guys – our star prize today is a hamper of Flower Sprinkles from my exclusive As Ever lifestyle collection! This unique and vibrant blend of edible flower petals will elevate any dish by acting as confetti for your plate! To win, just call in with the answer to the following question: what’s the best way to become the visionary of your own life? Is it A: meet the moment by showing up and taking action? B: utilise the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity? Or C: activate a holistic approach to self-care, one compassionate act at a time?”
Potentially the biggest problem, though, is that listeners would inevitably over-analyse every word Meghan said, hunting for subtle digs at the Royal family. “In a moment it’s over to Gary for all the news headlines. But first, here’s Taylor Swift with We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together!”
It’s a diplomatic incident just waiting to happen. For all concerned, therefore, I think it’s probably best if Meghan declines Magic’s approach.
I can’t imagine being THIS miserable. Part of me wonders if this “let’s lead with misery and nitpicking hatred” is actually about trying to punish Magic FM for daring to go against the press-mandated line on Harry and Meghan. I’ve said this before, but it’s like there’s a “Sussex tax” that people have to pay over there. The tax being “you have to denigrate, mock and insult Harry and Meghan at least once in everything you say, do or write.”
