Duchess Meghan’s favorite UK radio station Magic FM made her an offer to DJ

In the Duchess of Sussex’s second season of With Love, Meghan, she grew wistful about one thing from her time in the UK. What did Meghan miss? A radio station called Magic FM, which plays oldies and yacht rock, apparently. She spoke about that in the Tan France episode, and Tan teased her about listening to “such a grandma station” and Meghan said “I’ll be that grandma.” Well, weeks after WLM’s S2 drop, Magic FM has an offer for Meghan:
Magic Radio has offered to make the Duchess of Sussex a disc jockey after she revealed she missed listening to it. The Duchess, who moved to California in June 2020, said in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, that Magic was “one of the things I miss most about the UK”.
Paul Sylvester, content director of Magic, told a RadioCentre conference on Tuesday: “We had conversions with the Sussex team and if the Duchess would like to add radio presenter to her CV there is an offer on the table.”
Magic said it had “been in with her team and offered her a show, if she ever wanted one”.
It was not revealed how much the Duchess was offered, but UK radio presenter salaries are unlikely to be on the same level as her previous media deals.
The Duke and Duchess were reportedly given a $100m (£74m) five-year deal by Netflix in 2020. They also secured a short-lived deal with Spotify, said to be worth £15.5m.
Owned by Bauer Media, Magic plays music released from the 1980s onwards. It is one of the most popular radio networks in the UK, with 3.6 million weekly listeners, according to Rajar.
The offer from Magic comes despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s struggles to establish themselves in the media world.
“Struggles to establish themselves in the media world” – eyeroll. Two successful podcasts, a lucrative Netflix contract, one record-breaking docuseries and two seasons of a popular cooking/entertaining show. And those are just the biggest highlights. Anyway, I love that Magic FM actually made her an offer, and I would assume that Meghan could do a guest-DJ appearance from America. Surely, that could happen? It would be super-cute. You can tell that the Telegraph and other British outlets are absolutely furious that a British radio station is making Meghan such a cute offer.
Whether she does or not, I love that it was offered! 💗
Oh, the Telegraph is so upset about this. I’d love it if Meghan was a guest DJ for a day. Hopefully she does do it one day.
She would be great at it, can’t imagine how high the ratings would be lol
I can see her doing it if its part of a charity drive or something. Think of the impact.
@Becks1, that would be terrific.
She & I seem to have the same fave 🎶 taste❣️ In my hometown Chicago there is a station called “MeFM 87.8…where I can hear Sinatra/Earth Wind & Fire/Sedaka/Brothers Johnson…in the SAME hour! It would be so COOL if she did that❤️
Oh, ME FM! That’s my parents’ favorite station! I enjoy listening to it with them when I’m back home in Chicago.
That’s cute, and goes against the narrative that everyone hates her in the UK. A company would not be offering her a job to host a radio show if no one was going to listen to it. I can’t really see her doing it, because of various factors including focusing on As Ever, but if she would do a guest hosting of maybe Christmas music around the holiday special that would be great.
Also I wish the media would finally retire the idea that they aren’t successful. People who are struggling don’t donate 2 million dollars. They finally gave up on ” Meghan doesn’t have any friends”, it would be great if they would stop pretending they aren’t successful in their chosen fields.
Oh it would be so cute. I don’t think she needs to sign on for a whole regularly occurring show but a guest show or two would be lovely. Maybe even just do a show with some of her songs from WLM and why she chose them and what memories she has with them.
Oh, please, Meghan, give it a wide berth.
Magic FM is owned by Bauer Media, a conglomerate with no ethics, other than money and white supremacy.
Bauer are among the biggest Meghan haters and Sussex bashers here in Germany, apart from being misogynoir xenophobes.
And their political orientation is far right, fascist adjacent.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/greenslade/2013/aug/09/bauer-adolf-hitler
Out of Touch and Lies and Style are owned by them, among other things.
Well dang.
Do they own Closer Magazine too? I’ve seen them do fawning articles on the Future Kween but they act like Meghan doesn’t exist.
Yes, Closer is also a title in their portfolio.
Alrighty, I’m going to use this tangential WLM post to talk about my second attempt at the Asever short bread cookies. This time I did not mix the flower sprinkles in the mix bc last time they just looked like specks more than flower sprinkles. So I waited until I cut the refrigerated dough into slices and then I waited 5-ish more minutes and then sprinkled and pressed the flowers into the tops of each cookie. The reason I waited a few minutes after slicing to press the flower sprinkles in is bc they were hard when cold and cracked as I pressed. So I let them soften enough after being cut so that I could press the flowers in without cracking. And y’all, they turned out soooo pretty. Really really pretty. I would feel proud to show these off. As for the taste, they’re not sweet. But they are very buttery with a hint of salt. And addictive.
@Jais —
Hey, thank you for the tips! I got two boxes of the cookie mix from the last drop but haven’t made them yet, so this is really helpful.
I love my cookies more buttery than sweet, but I might try a bit of demerara sugar on the tops, or rolled on the sides, before baking them.
👩🍳😎🍁🍂💛
Yay! Your cookies sound lovely! Thank you for the preparation tips.
Yet another As ever tangent: I did get a jar of the apricot spread, and I like the marmalade, but it’s a tad on the sweet side for my tastes. So I mixed in a bit of the apricot spread — and together they are awesomely delicious. A dollop in my oatmeal or yogurt turns breakfast into a total treat. Now all I need to add is some music for the total experience!
My jar of raspberry is empty and it is my favorite and i hope she restocks it.
I will buy 2 next time.
@jais Well double dang! I was just thinking Meghan doing a one or two hour special calling in from Cali would be great. I love her sound track on WLM and social media. Even if she just talked about those tracks it would be great. She could do PSA’s for British charities while she was at it.
It would be cute fr. Maybe the music radio station isn’t as bad as the owners…idk. It would just be funny bc saying why she loves sugar sugar by the Archies would be almost self-explanatory but still funny to hear.
OMG Can you imagine??? 😄 They’d COMPLETELY lose their minds!
Those phukers from the uk are just like every other phuker everywhere jumping on the SussexSuccess train, Puck them all!
When M was in the uk did magic fm ever do a shout out to her, wondering if she’s listening to them and inviting her to do so………………isnt that what media is all about, always seeking to grow their customer base? Spare was published in Jan 2023 in which H mentioned that M loved listening to that station. I’m sure they all read Spare. I’m sure they saw it. Did they thank her? Or did they do like one charity that admitted, after the fact, that they received a donation from M but were afraid to mention it at the time.
SCREW THEM ALL ON THAT STAGNANT COUNTRY FULL OF HYPOCRITES AND PARASITES.
Say it again.
It’s cute they made her an offer and it was made in a fun spirit. The fact that the Times is treating this as something crucial for their livelihood is hilarious. It would be fun if she did a day long hosting set to raise money for a charity but I suspect Meghan’s dance card is pretty full already. Also that episode with Tan France was so good and one of my favorites from Season 2. Actually most of the episodes were really good and time for a rewatch.
Don’t do it, Princess Meghan. They don’t deserve you and will try to harm you. Please be done with Salt Isle. Stay here in the U.S. We love you and only want happiness for you and your beautiful family.