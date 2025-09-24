Duchess Meghan’s favorite UK radio station Magic FM made her an offer to DJ

In the Duchess of Sussex’s second season of With Love, Meghan, she grew wistful about one thing from her time in the UK. What did Meghan miss? A radio station called Magic FM, which plays oldies and yacht rock, apparently. She spoke about that in the Tan France episode, and Tan teased her about listening to “such a grandma station” and Meghan said “I’ll be that grandma.” Well, weeks after WLM’s S2 drop, Magic FM has an offer for Meghan:

Magic Radio has offered to make the Duchess of Sussex a disc jockey after she revealed she missed listening to it. The Duchess, who moved to California in June 2020, said in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, that Magic was “one of the things I miss most about the UK”.

Paul Sylvester, content director of Magic, told a RadioCentre conference on Tuesday: “We had conversions with the Sussex team and if the Duchess would like to add radio presenter to her CV there is an offer on the table.”

Magic said it had “been in with her team and offered her a show, if she ever wanted one”.

It was not revealed how much the Duchess was offered, but UK radio presenter salaries are unlikely to be on the same level as her previous media deals.

The Duke and Duchess were reportedly given a $100m (£74m) five-year deal by Netflix in 2020. They also secured a short-lived deal with Spotify, said to be worth £15.5m.

Owned by Bauer Media, Magic plays music released from the 1980s onwards. It is one of the most popular radio networks in the UK, with 3.6 million weekly listeners, according to Rajar.

The offer from Magic comes despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s struggles to establish themselves in the media world.