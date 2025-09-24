Jimmy Kimmel is back: ‘I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind’

Jimmy Kimmel Live came back on air last night, just not for ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair or Nexstar. Luckily, YouTube still works so everyone can check out Kimmel’s show online. ABC announced on Monday that they were bringing back Kimmel after a six-day suspension. Disney/ABC suspended Kimmel because of a joke/observation he made about Charlie Kirk’s shooter and how Republicans were trying to lie about the shooter’s background. The FCC chairman openly threatened Disney, as did Donald Trump and MAGAland. In the end, the power of free speech won and, even moreso, the power of consumers won. People were mass-canceling their Disney, Hulu and ESPN subscriptions and canceling their Disney theme park vacations and cruises. Disney folded, and Kimmel won. His staff apparently gave him a standing ovation before they filmed Tuesday’s episode. Kimmel didn’t apologize, although he did clarify his stance on Charlie Kirk and Kirk’s murder.
A partial transcript of Kimmel’s opening:
“Anyway, as I was saying before I was interrupted. If you’re just joining us, we are preempting your regularly scheduled encore episode of Celebrity Family Feud to bring you this special report. I’m happy to be here tonight with you… I’m not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol. It’s been overwhelming. I’ve heard from a lot of people over the last six days. I’ve heard from all the people in the world over the last six days. Anyone I’ve ever met has reached out 10 or 11 times. Weird characters from my past, or the guy who fired me from my first radio job in Seattle, not airing tonight by the way. Sorry Seattle, his name is Larry.”
He then thanked everyone who checked on him, including his “fellow late-night talk show hosts, including Stephen Colbert, who “found himself in this predicament,” and “My friend Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Conan O’Brien, James Corden, Arsenio, Kathy, Wanda, Chelsea, and even Jay [Leno] reached out.” He also thanked those who “supported our show, cared enough to do something about it, to make your voices heard so that mine will be heard. I will never forget it.”
“And maybe weirdly, maybe maybe most of all, I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway. People who I never would have imagined like Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Candace Owens, Mitch McConnell, Ryan Paul, even my old pal Ted Cruz, who believe it or not said something very beautiful on my behalf.”
“I’ve been hearing a lot about what I need to say and do tonight. And the truth is, I don’t think what I have to say is going to make much of a difference. If you like me, you like me. If you don’t, you don’t. I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind…. I do wanna make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human, and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” referencing Kirk’s assassination. “I don’t, I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”
“I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed, sending love to his family and asking for compassion, and I meant it and I still do. Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger. I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.”
“If we don’t have free speech, then we just don’t have a free country. It’s as simple as that….I know it’s not as interesting as muzzling a comedian but it’s so important to have a free press and it’s nuts that we aren’t paying more attention to it… Walter Cronkite must be spinning in his grave. He’s dead right? I never imagined I’d be in a situation like this — I barely paid attention in school. But one thing I did learn from Lenny Bruce and George Carlin and Howard Stern is a government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American.”
We’re actually pretty far past the “it’s anti-American for the president to shut down a comedian,” but the backlash to Kimmel’s suspension has felt good. It feels like there are still people who understand the fundamentals of free speech. Now, do I think that Disney would have lifted Kimmel’s suspension if consumers hadn’t protested by yanking their Hulu subscriptions? No, I don’t. I also think Disney realized something over the course of the past week – that it can be good business to stand up to Trump and his cadre of fascist dumbf–ks. Like, there’s a market for it. As for Kimmel, I’m glad he’s back and I think he handled his opening monologue really well, he set the right tone and spoke about everything in the correct way. There’s more happening on the political side, and I’ll cover that separately.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of ABC/JKL.
And yes, this is a big win for free speech. And the conservatives should love it because this worked the way they say the free market should and will work – a company made a business decision (for whatever reason, in this case it was government pressure) and the market responded by canceling subscriptions, canceling trips, celebrities speaking out, etc. And the company changed course.
We need to remember our power as consumers and use that power as much as we can.
He also addressed the lies that he mocked Kirk, and yet today, the lies persist
You’d think that Disney would have already realized their position of power over authoritarian bs and threats back when they had to go toe-to-toe a couple of years ago with Meatball DeSantis. It would help the country a lot if Disney didn’t insist on going back to square one every time a maga dipsh*t starts up with the threats. Anyway, glad Jimmy is back! He handled it beautifully.
I loved his comment about Disney insisting he read instructions on how to re-subscribe to Disney+ during his monologue. We know what really changed Disney’s mind to put him back on the air. Whatever works, peacefully, is good. Hurray for free speech.
I was one of the ones who cancelled my Disney and Hulu subscriptions, and it felt good to be able to express my extreme displeasure over this whole debacle. I guess that I’ll put them back eventually because of my grandchildren, but if the networks use their position to censor and stifle political discourse again it will be a permanent thing.
Loved his witty and emotional monologue! Replaying the hypocritical clips of Felon47 and Carr’s 2022 statements about the importance of free speech was pure genius. It was wonderful how he talked about and thanked the hundreds of people who not only work on his show to make it a success, but other late night shows. Naming the people who supported him from both sides of politics was surprising and really nice to hear. Kimmel was always going to be ok bc he has over 20 MILLION YouTube subscribers but I’m glad he and his staff are back.
I stayed up for Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue and the tone was pitch perfect. Although it took ABC facing loss profits for this to happen, a win is a win is a win (Dominic Toretto. Fast and Furious).
I’m surprised by some of the people who spoke up in support of him. It doesn’t change my opinion of them as people, but it shows that there are even people on the right who can at least manage to not be hypocritical about free speech.
I’m concerned that Sinclair & Nexstar pulling out will ultimately be a killing blow to the Kimmel show, since the affiliate money is needed to make the show feasible.
Truthiness, I hope Sinclair & Nexstar pull out. The FCC will have to change rules to allow them to get such a HUGE share of the media in this country. They are right leaning. Sinclair used its leverage to prevent their local media from showing Jimmy’s show. Just think what will happen when that’s a much bigger share of media nationwide.
I’m hoping no one resubscribes until we find out the deal was scrubbed. Because we’ll simply have more censorship than we have now by the media.
I started watching Kimmel on YT about 2 years ago. I didn’t for years because, well, the man show, but have found him to have evolved so far past that. It was a great monologue last night, explanatory but not too conciliating.
This situation is important, but so is the one with LIsa Cook, the first black woman who was appointed to the Federal Reserve. Trump asked the Supreme Court to fire her. His lie is that she asked for mortgages on two homes. She actually said one was her vacation home, so she never did that. However, four of Trump’s white male appointees to high offices DID claim two homes. The Supreme Court gave Ms. Cook one week to explain herself. I am livid. He wants control over every independent agency in the U.S. to conglomerate power, while firing every non-male, non-white job-holder. These are dictator moves. I may have not explained this clearly enough (I need to go back and look it up), but I so despise this man and his handlers.
The Trump mafia made a mistake, this time: they went after a cis het White American man, with a large platform/audience.