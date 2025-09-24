Seward: Princess Kate ‘can’t help that all eyes are on her’ during state visits

We’re still talking about the Princess of Wales’s “MAGA Princess” act during last week’s Trump state visit. It continues to be hysterical that Prince William keeps telling everyone that he’s the biggest statesman ever, meanwhile he was barely seen during the state visit and his biggest task was “helipad greeter.” His wife is the one getting all of the attention and credit for her “soft diplomacy.” Kate is being praised for: wearing a gold dress; simpering while a white supremacist called her beautiful; smiling her way through dinner with an authoritarian fascist; and doing a photo-op with Eva Braun. Well, Ingrid “C-word” Seward still had more to say about MAGA Kate. This is an interesting example of how these royal commentators tailor their quotes for British outlets versus American outlets – when C-word spoke to the Sun, she was fully ranting about how Kate “shared the limelight” UNLIKE MEGHAN! But when C-word speaks to People Mag, this is how she sounds:
Kate Middleton was cognizant of the prominent role she played during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about the Princess of Wales’ impact during the trip, which ran from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, royal biographer Ingrid Seward says that the future queen was “very aware” of the spotlight on her.
Princess Kate, 43, has gradually resumed duties after undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024 (she shared in January that she is in remission), and Seward says that she was “animated and happy and having a laugh” at the state banquet.
“She lightened the whole evening. She lit up the table with the megawatt smile. There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her,” says the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “She would be very aware that the most important person there was the King, but she can’t help that all eyes are on her.”
“She never looked as good as she did the other night. She looked magnificent. She looked golden, and it’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet,” Seward adds about Kate’s princess moment in a golden Phillipa Lepley evening coat with gown.
[From People]
“It’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet.” The comparison sample is pretty paltry, but still… ouch. I feel sorry for Jenny Packham, who made most of Kate’s other banquet gowns. Personally, I think I’ve seen Kate look a lot better for state occasions, but whatever. The one thing we can agree on is that Kate definitely plays up to get attention. For the Trump visit, it was her big, blonde ramen-noodle wig. At the coronation, it was her big Hobby Lobby faux-tiara. And on and on. Kate knows all the tricks to ensure that she gets more attention than her husband and in-laws.
What a weird take. Of course, all eyes were on her – she was sitting next to Trump. This was all orchestrated, but Seward acts as if Kate is so very glorious that the spotlight naturally turns to her. If Charles had been worried about her stealing the limelight he would have had her placed somewhere else.
It’s hard to miss someone when they’re dressed head to toe in gold lace. Meh. I still don’t love the gold dress. It’s not terrible but I don’t agree about it being the best state visit look ever. So c-word can dial down the crazy for American publications. Trying to hide how obsessive and unhinged the BM still is about Meghan.
Its also hard to miss someone when they’re sitting next to the ‘guest of honor’ (vomit) with a huge tiara and a pageanty wig. and I agree about the gold dress. i didn’t love it or the overall look. Maybe a different hairstyle and tiara?
trying to think of a better state dinner look from her though….maybe just her classic red Jenny Packham for I think the chinese state dinner years ago? not that horrible pink ruffled dress that was a bad one.
I do think her hair is getting worse for state banquets – she’s started almost always wearing it long and the tiara does not sit properly (like the Strathmore rose tiara at the south korea state dinner.)
To be honest, I’ve never thought Kate ever looked good with the Tiaras. They look too big for her head. The only one I like on her is that flower design one she wore with a light blue gown. Some years ago.
Also, I hate that 1st large photo of her and William (last small photo). She looks very haughty and full of herself.
They keep gaslighting that her hair looked good. Because it was flat and a very bad wig. Shes had better looks for her hair in past dinners with the hair up and it suits the tiara better.
Diana carried off the tiara much better with short hair that wasn’t flat.
Kate wanted all eyes on her. I assume that’s what the big hair and the gold dress was all about (in addition to stroking the dictator’s ego because we know he loves anything gold). She often tries to steal attention at times when the spotlight would not naturally be on her.
It’s interesting that she has grace for Kate but attacked Meghan for getting all the attention when she was a working royal. Anyway Kate’s display during the State visit only confirmed that she’s a white supremacist.
^^ By ‘sharing the limelight’ what they’re referencing is the behind the scenes tidbits they’d get from Ma Carole to pad out their gossip columns.
There is no straight forwardness from these clowns.
Somebody posted a pic of actual eva braun with wallis simpson next to a pic of kate and melania. and i can’t get that out of my head.
I stand by my opinion that Kate looked pretty and princessy at the nazi state dinner.
Princessing in white supremacy seems like a terrible call, but, this is who she is.
This is the girl who was afraid her royal kids would have to take photos with their *not totally white* cousins, and was concerned their skin would be dark, standing too close to her heir.
I mean, joke’s on her, she would kill for her kids to look like Spencers the way the Sussex kids do.
Folks are interested in what she wears, nothing more. Everyone knows she is hollow, have no thoughts, intellectual acumen, or value beyond what she wears. She follows the rules, just sit there and be quiet.
Max Foster said, that Unable does not look like a Disney Princess, I think she was getting attention about thin she is.
⁷The main goal of the UK government for using the BRF on this state visit was to get Trump to drop the tarrifs againt the UK. That didn’t happen; they’re still on. Some tech deal was struck but there are some bits to be ironed out. Trump played in all their faces and the BM knows it, which is why they’re hyping Kate’s “star power”.
Them hyping Kate’s “star power” is them hyping the fact that she helped orchestrate the tech deal discussion that likely took place between these millionaires and billionaires who are trying to fill their pockets at the expense of people all over the world. You had Trump, the royals, Murdoch and Apple at this state dinner along with others we likely have no idea of and suddenly there’s talks about TikTok being taken over. None of this is coincidental. This is Hamilton 2.0 happening in real time.
She welcomed all eyes on her this time because she wasn’t having an anxiety attack about what to talk about. She looked so lit up and confident because this was the first time she didn’t feel intellectually challenged. All she had to do was blink, breathe and smile and she was told she was beautiful. That’s the job she signed up for! In the past, I amused myself by posting comments in DM about how alike Kate is to Melania. If you post these comments in the Royals section, they’re red arrowed to -100 within a minute. If you post them in other sections, they mostly get upvoted lol!
Although technically the job she signed up for does expect more than that. The thing is most state visits are not going to be like this. Trump is not that hard to please and flatter. Wear gold and smile. And yes there was zero intellectual challenge. Most people she meets during these types of visits will expect a little more than just smiling and nodding. Or maybe not idk.
A decent head of state would find her uninteresting.
Maga Princess is a good title for her. If she were American, I can see the Middletons as natural Trump supporters.
Her hair and makeup definitely project a MAGA feminine ideal. Or she’s going for Disney princess, it could go either way. Or both ways. Whatever this look is, it might satisfy the minority of women who never outgrew their Disney princess/Barbie stage.
But I think Kate’s hair is part of why she’s so unrelatable for so many women who go to work, raise kids at the same time, and aren’t MAGA. Normal women know that hair like this would fall into the soup pot and make it impossible to see that soccer ball you’re chasing, without a tiara or at least a hairlip to hold it back. Normal women also know that hair like this would never be taken seriously at work.
They know that this visit looks bad and that Thump is a dictator who is dragging America into a sewer (pun intended). Kate making nice with Thump and hosting Melania is not going to age well.
Kate looked a lot better with that tiara when she had her hair up.
Well, my eyes are always on her … how bad will her hair look? Will her rouge ever be blended properly? Will she look like a raccoon again? How badly accessorized will she be? What inanity will come out of her mouth next? It’s fascinating, and I can’t turn my eyes away.
I hope he was incessantly flatulent and that she had to endure the aroma of his filling diaper all night.
I found it interesting in how it completely covers her, with no collar or upper torso bones on display; she must be aware of how noticeable that would be and make her weight loss glaringly obvious on the world stage. The woman is dangerously thin for her height.
The hair was awful and it’s a technique to give volume, not just to her hair but also a visual impression of being larger than she is.
Her neck is so scrawny, she’s going to have to start wearing turtlenecks.
The Kate-Trump convo was a battle of the witless, a meeting of the mindless. The antithesis of the Algonquin Round Table.
Let’s face it, she is the most attractive one of the lot. Of course, the bar is low, very, very low as in saunter over it.
She has a medieval princess look. She looks best when she has her hair up instead of the Cousin It wig.