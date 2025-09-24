Seward: Princess Kate ‘can’t help that all eyes are on her’ during state visits

We’re still talking about the Princess of Wales’s “MAGA Princess” act during last week’s Trump state visit. It continues to be hysterical that Prince William keeps telling everyone that he’s the biggest statesman ever, meanwhile he was barely seen during the state visit and his biggest task was “helipad greeter.” His wife is the one getting all of the attention and credit for her “soft diplomacy.” Kate is being praised for: wearing a gold dress; simpering while a white supremacist called her beautiful; smiling her way through dinner with an authoritarian fascist; and doing a photo-op with Eva Braun. Well, Ingrid “C-word” Seward still had more to say about MAGA Kate. This is an interesting example of how these royal commentators tailor their quotes for British outlets versus American outlets – when C-word spoke to the Sun, she was fully ranting about how Kate “shared the limelight” UNLIKE MEGHAN! But when C-word speaks to People Mag, this is how she sounds:

Kate Middleton was cognizant of the prominent role she played during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about the Princess of Wales’ impact during the trip, which ran from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, royal biographer Ingrid Seward says that the future queen was “very aware” of the spotlight on her. Princess Kate, 43, has gradually resumed duties after undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024 (she shared in January that she is in remission), and Seward says that she was “animated and happy and having a laugh” at the state banquet. “She lightened the whole evening. She lit up the table with the megawatt smile. There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her,” says the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “She would be very aware that the most important person there was the King, but she can’t help that all eyes are on her.” “She never looked as good as she did the other night. She looked magnificent. She looked golden, and it’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet,” Seward adds about Kate’s princess moment in a golden Phillipa Lepley evening coat with gown.

“It’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet.” The comparison sample is pretty paltry, but still… ouch. I feel sorry for Jenny Packham, who made most of Kate’s other banquet gowns. Personally, I think I’ve seen Kate look a lot better for state occasions, but whatever. The one thing we can agree on is that Kate definitely plays up to get attention. For the Trump visit, it was her big, blonde ramen-noodle wig. At the coronation, it was her big Hobby Lobby faux-tiara. And on and on. Kate knows all the tricks to ensure that she gets more attention than her husband and in-laws.