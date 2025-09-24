Prince William & Kate to Southport kids: ‘Be brave, be joyful and be kind’

I was surprised by the Prince and Princess of Wales’s unannounced visit to Southport on Tuesday. After the melodrama and theatrics of the Trump state visit last week, I thought Will and Kate were due for another long holiday, or at the very least, a re-commitment to the school run schedule above all else. But no, they went to Southport for the second time, all to visit with the families affected by the knife attack on a kids’ dance class last year. I’m including more photos from the visit – Kate’s pink pussybow blouse is from Burberry, while her grey coat and trousers are apparently from Jigsaw. During the visit to a school, William and Kate “urged” the kids to “be brave, be joyful and be kind.”

The Prince of Wales has urged the classmates of the three girls murdered at a dance class in Southport to “be brave, be joyful and be kind”. The 43-year-old, who visited the town with the Princess of Wales on Tuesday, promised families and friends of the victims that they would “never be forgotten” and would always have their personal support. Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, six, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were killed as they played at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in July last year. Eight other children and two adults – Leanne Lucas, the dance class leader, and Jonathan Hayes, a businessman who ran to help – were seriously wounded after Axel Rudakubana launched a knife attack. The Prince and Princess have now made their second visit to the community, catching up with bereaved families and seeing a new school playground set up in the children’s memory. Prince William called it a “testament that love will always overcome tragedy”. The stabbings, he said, “remain difficult to comprehend”. Bebe King’s mother, Lauren, made friendship bracelets for the Prince and Princess, which they immediately put on. The couple previously visited the Merseyside town in October 2024, when the Princess made it a priority as she began her return to work after cancer treatment. She later invited child survivors of the atrocity to attend her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey.

[From The Telegraph]

Surprised they didn’t say “be best.” While I’m sure all of that was written down for Kate to memorize and recite, I’m also sure that it mattered to those kids and those families. The Southport attack was a huge deal and it led to widespread riots and threats against immigrants across England. The Starmer government tried to deploy King Charles to settle things down. Personally, I think William should have gone to Southport a lot sooner – he and Kate only visited the town in October of last year, a full three months after the stabbings. And this week is only their second visit IN A YEAR to a shattered community in the wake of the attack. I guess the ski holidays and the trips to Mustique and Greece took precedence.