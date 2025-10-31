“It’s nice to see Neve Campbell star in another ‘Scream’ movie” links
  • October 31, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

As a fan of the original Scream movies (pre-reboots), it’s just nice to see Neve Campbell back and being the lead in another Scream movie. I’m glad producers finally paid her what she’s worth too! Anyway, this is the first trailer for Scream 7. Happy Halloween! [Hollywood Life]
Selena Gomez looked amazing at a Rare Beauty event. [Go Fug Yourself]
Zoey Deutch wore Dior. [RCFA]
Dubai chocolate is coming to Baskin Robbins. [Seriously OMG]
Colin Farrell’s partying upset Tom Cruise. [Socialite Life]
Prince Harry, the left-behinds, the Blue Jays and Hasan Minhaj. [LaineyGossip]
Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry make sense as a couple? Hard disagree. [Pajiba]
Brittany Snow confirms S2 of The Hunting Wives. [OMG Blog]
Olympian Tom Daley struggled with an eating disorder. [Just Jared]
Highlights & lowlights from the NY Film Festival. [Starcasm]
Creepy & terrifying facts/stories for Halloween. [Buzzfeed]

4 Responses to ““It’s nice to see Neve Campbell star in another ‘Scream’ movie” links”

  1. ariel says:
    October 31, 2025 at 1:22 pm

    I enjoy all of the scream movies- except i didn’t see 6 because why would i bother watching a scream movie without Sydney Prescott?

    But i will definitely be watching this one.
    Glad to see Ms Campbell stick up for herself, and get paid.

    • mightymolly says:
      October 31, 2025 at 2:27 pm

      I was a huge fan in the 90s, and I just rewatched 1-3 this last weekend, but I can’t seem to find 4-6 streaming for free anywhere. I will definitely watch 7!! I love this for Neve. SMG and JLH got their horror franchises, but Neve’s is still going!

  2. Lightpurple says:
    October 31, 2025 at 1:58 pm

    The color of Selena’s dress is gorgeous

  3. Nev says:
    October 31, 2025 at 3:46 pm

    YESSSSS!!!! from one Neve to Nev

