Victoria Beckham ‘nuzzled Brooklyn’s neck’ while dancing with him at his wedding

When Brooklyn Beckham made his big statement on Monday, setting the record straight on his estrangement from his parents and detailing many of the reasons for that estrangement, it wasn’t the first time we’ve heard some of those stories. Especially the stuff about Victoria Beckham ruining Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 wedding. Last year, People Magazine had a big exclusive about how Marc Anthony ruined Brooklyn’s dance with his bride when Anthony called up “the most beautiful woman in the room,” Victoria Beckham. We also heard that Nicola was so upset by the Beckham family’s antics that during her wedding that she ran out of the reception in a flood of tears. In Brooklyn’s statement this week, he confirmed this and added that when he danced with his mother – in what was supposed to be a preplanned dance with Nicola – Victoria “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.” Brooklyn said he “never felt more humiliated and embarrassed in my entire life.”
Well, this has wedding drama has become a huge focus for the gossip world, and it’s something of a meme/trend online too. First off, one of Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding guests, Stavros Agapiou, confirmed Brooklyn’s story, writing-and-deleting “I was there and she did he’s telling the truth.” Page Six also had an exclusive about just how inappropriate Victoria’s mother-boy dance really was:
Brooklyn Beckham’s first “special” wedding dance with wife Nicola Peltz descended into chaos when the bride ran off in tears — as his mom, Victoria Beckham, “nuzzled” into her son’s neck on the dance floor at their reception, sources told Page Six.
On Monday, the hot-sauce entrepreneur, 26, wrote in a bombshell Instagram post how Victoria, 51, “hijacked” his “first dance” with his wife, adding, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”
We are now told that this was not the couple’s very first dance, but happened after they, their family and other guests had already been dancing for a while — when singer Marc Anthony took the stage to perform. Anthony was apparently supposed to introduce the couple, who would then dance on a specially built stage.
“It was meant to be the big romantic first dance,” said a second wedding insider. “It was pre-determined specifically for Nicola and Brooklyn.”
Instead, Marc Anthony, a longtime pal of the Beckham family, called Brooklyn up to dance with “the most beautiful woman in the room” — not the new bride, but Victoria. The first guest told Page Six that Victoria “got up on stage and wrapped her arms around Brooklyn” and “nuzzled into his neck.”
“She was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the God’s truth.”
The guest added, “Nicola ran out crying. The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet. Nicola’s friends were saying ‘You have to go back down.’ Her face was swollen. She finally came down and was sad the entire evening, it was so heartbreaking.”
In the British coverage of this drama, there’s always the assumption that Nicola and her family are somehow “lucky” to be associated with Brand Beckham. But I can only imagine what the Peltz family thought about the Beckhams’ shenanigans around the wedding, especially this moment where the mother-of-the-groom nuzzled her son’s neck on a specially-built platform meant for the bride and groom. Yiiikes. No wonder the Peltzes have gone out of their way to really embrace Brooklyn and support him. Also: “The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering???” For a mother nuzzling her son at his wedding??? LMAO, this is so tacky.
Meanwhile, the Mail reports that Brooklyn and Nicola own the footage of Victoria’s inappropriate dance, as they made everyone turn over their phones to enter the wedding. The Mail’s sources claim that while Brooklyn could go even further and release the footage, he probably won’t because he doesn’t want to relive that horrible moment.
