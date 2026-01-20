Brooklyn Beckham slams his parents, details the reasons for their estrangement

If nothing else, I appreciate the fact that Brooklyn Beckham is saying everything in his own words, on his own social media, in his own voice. That’s what happened on Monday, following another sus tabloid storm over the weekend, with the Daily Mail publishing an exclusive about Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s crisis manager leaving and Brooklyn possibly wanting to leave his wife so that he can reconcile with his parents. Brooklyn has had enough, and he wanted to set the record straight about why he’s gone no-contact with his parents, and what his parents have done to him.

According to Brooklyn, it all started before his April 2022 wedding to Nicola, with David and Victoria doing everything they could to stop the wedding, to insult Nicola and to even try to convince Brooklyn to sign away the rights to his name. All of the stories about David and Victoria trying to ruin the wedding were accurate, with Victoria even ruining what was supposed to be Brooklyn’s first dance with his wife. Victoria hijacked the moment and “danced very inappropriately” with her mortified and humiliated son. Brooklyn also writes that Victoria was originally supposed to make Nicola’s wedding gown but dropped it at the eleventh hour. One of the craziest parts is when Brooklyn says David and Victoria told him that Nicola is “not blood” and “not family” ON HIS WEDDING NIGHT.

The larger criticism Brooklyn has for his parents is that they’re image-obsessed and they do everything for the ‘gram. They’re not really interested in being parents unless it’s for the cameras: the family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else … Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo.” Here are all of Brooklyn’s IG Stories in order. As I said, I’m glad he did this. The outrage I’m seeing online is very sketchy, and that’s all I’ll say about that for now.





