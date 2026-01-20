Brooklyn Beckham slams his parents, details the reasons for their estrangement

If nothing else, I appreciate the fact that Brooklyn Beckham is saying everything in his own words, on his own social media, in his own voice. That’s what happened on Monday, following another sus tabloid storm over the weekend, with the Daily Mail publishing an exclusive about Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s crisis manager leaving and Brooklyn possibly wanting to leave his wife so that he can reconcile with his parents. Brooklyn has had enough, and he wanted to set the record straight about why he’s gone no-contact with his parents, and what his parents have done to him.
According to Brooklyn, it all started before his April 2022 wedding to Nicola, with David and Victoria doing everything they could to stop the wedding, to insult Nicola and to even try to convince Brooklyn to sign away the rights to his name. All of the stories about David and Victoria trying to ruin the wedding were accurate, with Victoria even ruining what was supposed to be Brooklyn’s first dance with his wife. Victoria hijacked the moment and “danced very inappropriately” with her mortified and humiliated son. Brooklyn also writes that Victoria was originally supposed to make Nicola’s wedding gown but dropped it at the eleventh hour. One of the craziest parts is when Brooklyn says David and Victoria told him that Nicola is “not blood” and “not family” ON HIS WEDDING NIGHT.
The larger criticism Brooklyn has for his parents is that they’re image-obsessed and they do everything for the ‘gram. They’re not really interested in being parents unless it’s for the cameras: the family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else … Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo.” Here are all of Brooklyn’s IG Stories in order. As I said, I’m glad he did this. The outrage I’m seeing online is very sketchy, and that’s all I’ll say about that for now.
No wonder the Beckhams have been kissing the Windsors’ ass these past years. It’s more than just wanting a title, they’re practically cut from the same cloth.
P.s. hijacking her son’s 1st wedding dance with his wife to dance very inappropriately is beyond disgusting and disrespectful! Victoria should be shamed for life, ewwwww!!!
That wedding dance story is genuinely disturbing. And it’s what I imagine is the end destination for all these weird, creepy as f–k “boy moms” who treat their sons like miniature husbands.
As a mother of 3 men, I cannot agree with your statement more!
Your responsibility is to raise boys into men that are respectful and responsible men.
@cjw-
I have two 25 yr old sons, and I am on the same page as you. VB is just toxic, and frankly, gross.
David and Victoria have such a toxic marriage it has warped their relationships with their children. They see Brooklyn and Nicola’s marriage as a threat because they can’t related to any aspect of it.
I commented below, there’s an account, by Vogue Mag (who was covering the wedding), that there was a first dance by the couple,, then the mother son/ father daughter dance. Marc Anthony made that comment about VB, so that isn’t on her.
I think BOTH sides are a$$es and need to get off SM with this and deal with it privately. If they want to go no contact, then just do it. If they want to Gray Rock them, do it. Don’t do this tit for tat just live your best lives.
I believe Brooklyn’s account. All the other narratives around that dance were clearly planted fakes to muddy the water and give Victoria plausible deniability, and we know that the British media just loves to assist in such matters. Just look at their history with the Windsors.
I mean, just like the numerous versions of the crying story to which we are STILL being subjected despite the actual truth being known, the public was fed a lying narrative that Nicola had REFUSED to wear the dress which had been designed by Victoria. We were given the impression that Nicola was an ungrateful, disrespectful brat who had left her future mother-in-law in the lurch, when it was the mother-in-law being an absolute witch. Nicola was GRACIOUS beyond belief when she said that Victoria “realised that she was unable to complete it in time” so she (Nicola) had to find another dress and was lucky to have done so. That’s class, in my opinion (regardless of the reports and opinions people have of her past behaviour).
As to this: repeatedly inviting his exes to occasions at which her son and his wife will be present? It’s straight out of the playbook of a certain brand of British aristocrat (which the Beckhams are certainly not) – where the parents, usually the mother, pretend to like the new partner, while doing everything to drive a wedge between her child (usually a son) and his chosen spouse. It’s giving several shades of UGH and ICK. #shudder
This is not a “both sides” issue. And from the outrage online, it’s clear that there are many, many, many toxic, narcissistic parents out there who are pissed to have lost control over (been cut off by) their own children and thus side with the perpetrators.
Sorry but I believe Brooklyn. And this “bothsides”-ism needs to stop, victims of abuse are victims and Brooklyn is evidently a victim of his parents. Let’s not victim blame.
Brooklyn would be annihilated publicly if he lied about something so easy to prove – there was many people there who witnessed the dance. I believe he is setting the record straight… it seems that Victoria is the problem here. (weirdly possessive, competitive MIL)
Anyone who doesn’t consider a daughter-in-law “true family” is beyond the pale. Of course she’s not “blood.” That would be incest. If they loved the son, they would at least pretend to get along with the wife, if only to make his live easier.
What Marc Anthony did at the wedding was completely on VB. A normal mom, even if she did not like her new DIL, would have shook her head no, walked over to Nicola and walked her over to the stage and taken the mic and said, “this is the most beautiful women in the room”. Not for the DIL, but for her son. There wouldn’t have been a dry eye in the house and VB would have a story about how kind she is to toot her horn about. That story got out because people saw how gross it was and repeated it.
I am estranged from toxic family. If you don’t know what that is like, you say things like this and many of the both sides/it’s stupid comments. I don’t want you to know what it is like, and I’d rather you didn’t understand. If you do understand, you’ve seen it occur with emotionally/physically abused loved ones or lived it.
I understand why he did this, and I support him. He is going to take big hits for it. That’s what happens when you do it. You need to be strong to leave, but then your cortisol goes down and it is the only choice. I have no regrets. I hope he doesn’t, either.
Yeah, sounds as if they followed the rules of the royal playbook. And now they are alleys, Charles and William are not on their own in their cruelness anymore – family brand over everything. Interesting isnt it? …when did David receive his knighthood?
Good for Brooklyn for confirming everything the Beckhams do is for money. We all suspected it, but now it’s on the record.
Wow good for Brooklyn! He got his truth out there in his words and he just let it rip. Yes the derangers are out in force to say he lies but I believe him and I bet there are more that believe him too. It’s a shame it is done in the press but according to him his parents live for being in the press!
I have actually seen a lot of support for him but maybe it’s just my timeline. In any case, the things he mentions here are too specific to be a lie. Quite disgusting that vic & becks can do this to their own son.
There’s been support but if you look in the comments he’s either called a liar or dismissed as a loser for not being as successful as his parents.
Brooklyn has always came accross a bit listless and not very hard working but always nice and kind with no malicious intent. I believe him.
His parents wanted him to marry someone who has less power than them so they can mold her into the famiy and treat her as one of their kids. Nicola comes from money and power.
Not only that, but as in another case with which we are familiar, he said he wanted to clear up “only SOME of the [many] lies which have been told”. There’s a lot more he could have said. He’s still holding back, trying not to make things worse than they are. I would hazard a guess that he is also trying to protect his peace, and move forward.
When this came out in People on Sunday in the comments section there were a lot of negative comments toward him. I’m glad there are many who are supporting him but that comment section was not good. I think it got a bit better onMonday with their next article.
Comment sections that get that nasty that quick are imo contrived and a sure sign that there’s some SM bot-type activity going on. And in this case, it’s been going on a while now, particularly in Nicola and Brooklyn’s own insta pages.
When Susan mentions “the derangers” – I think at this point the right wing tabloid press and royal family have loads and loads of paid bots. We saw william and kate buying giant farms (50% of their “fans” have IP addresses originating in the Phillippines LOL). I don’t care about the comment section of Daily Mail or People Mag Royal articles – many bots.
Good for him, as awful as this all is. I hope setting the record so clearly straight will discourage more attacks, but I doubt it.
Yeah this story has exploded like a nuclear bomb in the UK, but you can just see the mainstream media figuring out how they’re going to cover it up to avoid damaging the Beckhams and their brand, which, for practical purposes, is adjacent to the royal family.
Normally they would have jumped on making parallels with Harry and Meghan, but seem to be holding back at least for now, as they’ve probably figured out it’s more of a double-edged sword than a slam-dunk for royalists.
It’s going to be difficult for the ‘establishment’ to dismiss or suppress Brooklyn’s side of the story, because it rings absolutely true.
I obviously haven’t read Tom Bower’s book about the Beckhams, but apparently what he says about VB turning Brooklyn into her proxy husband to provide emotional support through DB’s affairs does seem like a plausible root cause of her toxic possessive and jealous behaviour towards Brooklyn and his wife.
i can totally see VB be a toxic boy mom but Tom Bower is an ass and also a liar. I could write a book on the lies he told about Meghan
Not believing anything that snake prints
Finally, even when we all knew that already.
But I find it all the more shocking that there were repeatedly comments here that sided with the parents, even though it was so obvious from the start that the Beckhams are a narcissistic, toxic family unit.
Although I thought that Meghan and Harry had sensitized us to this issue, there are still some of you who haven’t understood…
Absolutely this! I was shocked with how many here thought David and Victoria were the innocent party and that he was being controlled by Nicola
That part about his mom bringing his exes around! Jeez Louise! THAT’s why his brother is dating his ex, it was orchestrated by Victoria. That is vile! And downright weird!
The signs were always there. David and Victoria were acting just like how the royal family did to harry and Meghan. The stories about the feud could have only come from David and Victoria. They have been leaking stories against their own son for months. Brooklyn spoke his own words unlike his shady parents hiding behind all the stories they leak.
Also, just like the royals, the beckhams will have a lot of skeletons in the closet that the press have covered up. They too are owned by the media and can never escape. Well atleast Brooklyn has gotten away from them.
The brand Beckham part really hit. Phew! Always thought David and Victoria were playing it up for the cameras.
Glad he’s saying everything with his whole chest!
Also seen a lot of support for him whereas before this the public seemed to support David and Victoria.
I hope this takes the beckhams done a notch. Their PR team have been horrible towards the Sussexes (who have been minding their business) for a few years now as David slopped the royals for his knighthood.
Sounds like how Charles behaved including not allowing Meghan to accompany harry to Balmoral after the queen died.
In his mind, they’re royal too. I bet in private he insists that even family should call them by Sir and lady
Oh, you KNOW they do.
The beckhams saying she is not blood makes no sense. They are not cousins or anything like that.
Yeah, what’s that about? Are they Targaryens? Did they want him to wait and marry Harper?
She’s an American and, as they sickly aspire to a title, it make sense.
My British ex-inlaws said the same to me when I divorced their rotten son. MIL (hilariously, ex’s step mother, so also NOT blood) grandly announced they could no long speak to me because I ‘wasn’t blood’. Seriously. Entirely family is dumb as dirt and mean to boot.
Exactly what Teresa was always saying about Melissa on RHONJ. IYKYK. 😉
I dont maybe its unfornate wording or a typo but imo it seems deliberate that he said Victoria danced very appropriately ON me not WITH me. That gives a very different impression. Just what was V doing. Giving him a lap dance? Twerking?Grinding on her own son?
It’ll be interesting to see how the parents try to refute this. A wedding that size was probably filmed. There were reportedly 500 attendees/ witnesses as well.
Yeah, that was weird. I can’t imagine how a mother could “inappropriately” dance with her son unless it was sexual in nature. Hope there will be video evidence soon.
Take a look at the sexy silver slinky metallic slip dress Victoria was wearing and use your imagination.
You’re right, ON was chosen for a reason. I’d say grinding, or at least simulating, or running her hands all over him and pressing herself into him as though she were the wife, publicly laying claim to him as it were. Mortifying. There are so many books written by British authors where weird mother-son relationships are described, that I’ve long wondered whether this maternal possessiveness is considered “normal”.
while I’m sure he absolutely is correct about what is was like growing up Beckham, it is hilariously ironic that by posting this, he confirmed that him and Nicola have also been briefing the press the whole time because almost every story he detailed here was already in the press. also genuinely funny to post all of that and say all they want is privacy.
I think every single one of them need to stop talking to the press, ’cause everyone here comes off pretty ehhhh in my mind
The stories about what happened at the wedding reception could have come from wedding guests and not necessarily B&N.
maybe, but given that the other things he mentioned were also leaked to the press, I’m gonna go out on a limb and say it was them rather than deciding it must have been random people at the wedding.
honestly none of this would have turned into anything big if both parties weren’t constantly trying to get their side out there.
… if you look at the Mail’s archives at the time of the wedding, it’s full of Beckham sources complaining that the wedding wasn’t focused enough on the Beckhams, that Nicola declined/didn’t want to wear a VB dress, etc. None of those stories scream “leaked by Nicola or Brooklyn.”
Actually, just like another person who publicly stepped away from his family, the stories which were “already in the press” were lies about the same events or events which never even happened. Here, Brooklyn is correcting the record. As Paonessa says, they lied and claimed that Nicola refused to wear Victoria’s dress, lied about many things. Clearly, by putting out so many versions of those lies out there, the Beckhams intended that people would shrug and say “but we already knew that”, and ignore the key differences in the corrections. Various media will then continue to quote those lying articles and pretend that the correction was never given, or even attempt to cast aspersions on the correction (being careful not to flat out say that the correction is all lies), much as they do in the Windsor case.
the story about her hijacking the dance, the story about them not being able to see them unless they attended his party, the story about her making Nicola have to find a new dress, etc, were all already out there as negative to the Beckhams. they may have released them to counter his parents’ version, but they did put them out there anonymously.
there’s also enough stories about her and her family, and how they treat service workers, so again, I think literally everyone here sucks and we don’t have to act like they’re Harry and Meghan simply because it’s a toxic British family.
@Arizona – 100% with you. There are stories about Nicola being awful to staff since she was a young teen. Her dad is cozy with Trump, and all of the lawsuits between them and wedding planners for this one event are crazy. I think he’s gone from one narcissistic unit to another. I can fully believe that the Beckham family is like this, and that his wife is wanting his mom to accept she’s the Queen narc in his life.
@arizona and @lucy – 1000% with you both. Let’s not act like they are Harry and Meghan simply because they, too, are dealing with a toxic British family. I, too, have read accounts of how cozy they are with Trump. The moment this sub starts normalizing being friends with Trump – I’m out. (Though, I don’t think we have to fear that with brave Kaiser around!!!)
I am so tired of the “silencing the victim” mentality. Beckhams made it public, Beckhams are obviously the classic narcissistic family and the scapegoat has to remain silent.
This direct statement with his name on it seems to me an attempt to put the record straight from his mouth. Just because you are tired of listening to it in a public forum does not mean the abuse they are experiencing publicly will go away.
Grey rocking doesn’t always work when they have their flying monkeys to attack. Sometimes you have to call them out and then let them go.
@ECSMOM I’m fine with him finally putting it out there with his name, my point was that he has not been silent this whole time, they have been briefing the press in the exact same way as his parents, which is part of what he was condemning in his comment. both parties have felt the need to hash this out through public narratives, and it’s embarrassing. they come across as spoiled nepo babies, and the Beckhams come across as narcissistic fame hounds.
ultimately if neither parties had briefed the public, no one would care because Brooklyn and Nicola are not interesting on their own lol.
I do believe both parties have been briefing recently in the past year, but after following Kaiser’s posts about this topic, it feels like the Sun article is what initially set this all off. And that one absolutely seems to have come from the Beckham camp. That was the one that called Brooklyn a brainwashed hostage to his controlling American wife. And if it wasn’t from them, they did nothing to shut it down. And so yeah, I think Brooklyn and Nicola countered that with anonymous sources of their own. And it got out of hand. To the point that he went on record.
Exactly! They have been talking shit through briefs and direct interviews since they got married! I so keenly remember Nicola passive-aggressively calling Posh out about the dress in an interview with some magazine (can’t recall the name). At the time, I thought her sense of entitlement was off putting. Brooklyn is also being “creative” about certain details—he says his mother wouldn’t make his wife a dress and she had to “scramble to find another dress at the last minute. That isn’t true. If you just go back to coverage of the wedding, that is obviously not true.
Why do you assume they’re the ones ‘leaking’ to the tabs, not V&D? Who’s still in England and who’s not?
Damn. This man was done. Imagine the BM is gonna poke holes and try to make him look like a liar. But this is a lot. Why would he need to sign over his name? Why would they say his wife isn’t family on their wedding day?
Would signing over his name mean that V&D would receive a percentage of B’s future earnings? Honestly, I found that signing over his name part confusing.
He did mention it was about the financials and that not signing it changed everything. I don’t totally understand but either way why should he sign over his name?
Signing over his name if truth what he is saying is a proof that the Beckham are functioning as a brand. Signing over his name got various legal impact such as transfer of his rights or assets for exple, any contract in place will rsult in transfer ownership of property or intellectual rights, making it difficult for him to reverse without legal action, I found it weird for a parent to ask this to one of his child. Very strange.
Yeah, I’d be happy to get clarification if someone understands the meaning of this.
I’m glad he found a strong independent woman who didn’t need to suck up the Beckhams and that they could not control with their money and power, I bet they did not see that coming.
someone on X said the parents trademarked each child’s name. From this I understand they wanted Brooklyn to sign over the rights to this trademarked name, to avoid the usage of it. It would 100% impact his wife and children in the future, not being able to commercially use their own names. This is why I assume they chose to hyphanate their names, as an eff you to his parents’ audacity and greed.
A strong independent daughter of a Florida billionaire who is friends with Trump. Everyone in this story sucks, except maybe Brooklyn.
Yeah, I know a lot of people are trying to make this into H&M part II, but its not. First off, racism is not involved here. The power dynamics are not the same. Yes, the Beckhams are more famous, but Nicola is the daughter of a very well connected billionaire (are there any other kind). Maybe being financially free from his parents is what gave Brooklyn the courage to post this, but he has had social media for years and could have said his piece at any time. he wasn’t being silenced by a thousand year old institution. And he’s not really financially free, because its not like he’s making his own millions and is standing on his own two feet. He is saying these things because he married the daughter of a billionaire – this isn’t really the David v Goliath situation some are making it out to be.
is it messy? yes. Are Victoria and David probably the ILs from hell? I’m sure. but its not the same as H&M besides the fact that so much is playing out in the press.
The similarity to me is how it’s playing out specifically in the tabloid press. The brainwashed son who just isn’t that smart and is so easily led hostage by his cunning wife. The same misogynistic narratives are being used. But yeah, there’s no racism, no Firm and these two women are not the same people.
I didn’t understand the name part either, but didn’t Brooklyn officially take his wife’s name? I vaguely recall reading that he’s Brooklyn Beckham-Peltz, or Peltz-Beckham, or something like that, with or without a hyphen. And she did the same thing. Maybe that’s part of the whole ‘signing away the rights to your name’ thing?
Vogue put out contradictory info about all this, taken from the time of that reception. Also, one of Nicola’s staff put out that her Valentino dress was a year in the making.
Frankly, I’m team No-One. Both sides are acting abominably by running to the press and throwing up all this garbage. The no-talent nepos are acting like spoiled toddlers; they’d be nowhere w/out family name/money. The parents are acting like schoolyard bullies trying to one-up each other and lay claim to a prize.
They all need to grow the hell up. If Brooklyn wants no contact, so be it. They all need to stop running to the press to put out “their side”. All are seeing/remembering things the way they *want* to see it, evidence aside. Just give it all a good, long rest!
this exactly sums up my feelings. I don’t like any of these people and think they all sound terrible.
I think it’s fair so say that anything put out in the past may not be the truth.
Her family has the connections and means to get her a Valentino dress. No one says it was designed specifically FOR HER, and what Vogue printed about the wedding should now be taken with a grain of salt.
Just my 2 cents: Most big weddings now, the bride has at least two dresses, one for ceremony, one for reception, and I’ve even been to one where there was a third dress for the “after-party.” I can totally believe both that Nicola had a one-year-in-the-making Valentino dress and also that she had planned to wear a Victoria Beckham gown for at least one portion of the festivities, and was thrown for a loop when that suddenly couldn’t happen. What is 11th hour? Who knows, to a billionaire bridezilla that wants custom made “atelier” gowns, six months in advance could be 11th hour.
I don’t know..I think them protecting their family name is not that strange. And protecting your brand is probably what all big celebrities do. There could be a legitimate reason they didn’t like Nicola, we have only heard one side of the story.
And side note: Brooklyn can only speak out like this because he left his familys money for another familys money..
Brooklyn and Nicola are married now. Brooklyn’s parents should have accepted that and moved on.
@lenn It sounds like nepo babies have to remain in the family cult if they can’t marry up or support themselves financially. Maybe I have some sympathy for nepo babies after all.
We’ve been hearing Victoria and David’s side of things since before the wedding and every week since then, and the ONE time their son comes out and finally corrects just a small part of the record, people are saying “we’ve only heard one side of the story”? We’ve been hearing one side all along and now we’ve finally got the other side… This “two sides” argument sounds so familiar.
“Protecting your family name” by attempting to prevent your son from using his own name? We now understand why Brooklyn decided to take his wife’s name.
this isn’t the one time he’s said anything. 90% of what he posted was already in the press with info from both sides. it’s the only time he’s spoken directly about it, something VB and David haven’t done yet, but him and Nicola have put their stuff out there just as much. which is the ironic part.
Have we heard from them? I have never heard a single comment about this from Victoria or David.
We haven’t seen the royals speaking “directly” about anything, but we have repeatedly received “their side” via “sources”, which is exactly what the Beckhams have been doing. Then H spoke out and everyone was clutching their pearls (chiefly the people whose false narratives he was correcting) and talking about “two sides to everything” as though we had not been getting everyone else’s sides but HIS.
It’s the same playbook, right down to the othering of the wife.
Except that Brooklyn and Nicola HAVE been speaking through the press as others have pointed out. They’ve been playing the game too. Most of the negative stories about the wedding have been out for a few years and I don’t think Victoria and David put those out, although they have obviously been using the press against Brooklyn.
There may be a perfectly good reason that they dont like Nicola – but unfortunately adults have to suck it up and manage their emotions and behaviors if they want to stay in the lives of their loved ones.
I’m not saying he’s wrong to post this. He’s sharing and setting the record straight. That said, I’ll have a problem with the Brooklyns of the world. He has no problem with his family when they were footing the bill for his every endeavor. Oh now I’m a chef. Oh now I’m a photographer. He lucked out to be able to live off his wife’s billionaire family. I don’t know that either side comes out a winner in this, to me.
“He has no problem with his family when they were footing the bill for his every endeavor. Oh now I’m a chef. Oh now I’m a photographer. ”
Now I’m not entirely sure all of those endeavors were driven by Brooklyn. Whatever he started was immediately published and praised leaving no room for mistakes and learning. And when he inevitably made mistakes the plug was pulled. I can imagine it was all directed by his parents from the background. It would explain his anxiety.
They first tried to make him another David. I remember photos of him in some junior league football team, but he wasn’t as nearly as talented as his dad. That was kinda mean to do to him, push him into that.
I am not really sure how we can know that he had no problem with his family until X date? Where is that data? I think he could have had growing unhappiness and as he said anxiety about being treated a certain way as he was growing up. He was a child in a family and I’m not really sure when he could have said, well I hate you guys now so I won’t live under your millions? He was 23 when he got married. Young. It is a lot to ask a child to realize they were born into a crappy family and walk away as soon as they realize that.
Also, he is speaking out now because he is speaking out now. There are no doubt a myriad of reasons why. Maybe some are financial, maybe some are out of anger, maybe some are ego driven, standing up for his wife, etc. We all have complex motives behind our most complex choices. I literally don’t care about this dude. But I know how hard it is to speak truth with your own words, how hard it is to realize that people who say they love you have a twisted understanding of love. It’s brave to speak and embrace truth. This guy who has lived a plush surface driven life is being brave with these two things.
Its just another layer of messiness with these uber rich families. Brooklyn lived off his parents money and seemed happy to do so until he doesn’t need them anymore bc of his wife’s money. I wonder if he would be saying this if he didn’t marry the daughter of a billionaire. Flip side is that I wonder how David and Victoria would have reacted had he married someone less wealthy (still wealthy, but not billionaire level.)
I don’t know that he would be saying it if he hadn’t married someone independently wealthy. He might’ve stayed in the financial embrace of his parents despite the anxiety he says he felt. As he was only 23 when he got married, there’s no way to know.
Narcissistic parents keep their children close to them through dependency. None of the Beckham children received an education. None have gone to uni. They’ve been set up to fail, and failure keeps them close to mummy & daddy and their money. They’re trapped in a very difficult place. Brooklyn was able to get out because he married up.
All of the Beckham kids attended (or are attending, in Harper’s case) VERY expensive schools. Brooklyn also went to design school but dropped out. I’m sure any of them could go to college if they wanted, but it can’t be surprising that none of them are taking up like, accounting or art history.
Perhaps he now sees that he would have been better off in life if he had not been afforded all the money and fame of being their child. This situation is messy, but in my opinion all the stories that have been planted by his parents led to this. They should all now try to just move on.
The brand beckham thing tracks with how we’ve seen the beckhams show up in public.
And it’s very interesting to see the attempt to other Nicola, create self-centered drama around their wedding, keep Brooklyn from marrying her, barring her from gatherings and basically treat Brooklyn as a puppet they think they should get to control instead of an individual grown up entitled to manage his time, his own choices and try to punish Brooklyn if he steps out of line.
SO similar to how Charles, William and that lot view Harry and treat Harry and Meghan, and weaponize the press, bot armies against them with false narratives and attacks. Awful, awful parents. I’m glad Brooklyn put his truth out there.
Whats suprising is how David is painted sure he is a royal Suck Up but he never gave off mean vibes. At least Brooklyn got it off his chest and pretty much confirmed his parents are in the thick of it.
People that have worked with them say he is very controling and a perfectionist.
Drama drama drama. Victoria and David definitely seem like they would be really tough ILs for a variety of reasons, so I think for many reading this, it all kind of fits.
But the MAGA Peltz family is no prize either so while I’m glad Brooklyn is saying his piece, I feel like there is a lot going on behind the scenes here. Like I don’t especially think I’d want to be associated with either family lol.
also in general I find this all very messy and confusing. Didn’t this start with some stories in the press planted by the Beckhams (presumably?) was that a ploy to try to bring Brooklyn to heel? To make him leave his wife? Like i’m just not sure of what the end game of all this messiness and drama is.
I’m team “Everyone is Terrible”. I’ll give Brooklyn some grace for being young but they all need to stop going to the media.
yeah if this was Reddit it’d be a “ESH” type of situation lol.
I don’t know that there is an endgame at the moment. Seems like it’s been boiling for a while now. From well before the wedding. Or he’s saying no reconciliation so there’s no more discourse around the idea.
Yeah I’m team “Everybody has their own agenda”. I’m not surprised to learn the Beckhams are controlling parents but before Nicola got married with Brooklyn there were several blind items (too lazy to Google them now, sorry) about her and her family so I’m fond of none. Good luck to all of them
1000% this. Neither family is trustworthy. I believe the Beckham family did was Brooklyn said, the quote about not being blood is so wtf and exactly how stupid people try to rally you against a partner (a friend was marrying a twin and her sister kept saying he hadn’t been there since the beginning, so he didn’t know her enough).
The Peltzs are MAGA and personal Trump friends and there are published rumors of Nicola and her siblings treating staff so badly they cried, I think in 2011? 2013?
Brooklyn got married young, probably partially to escape (which sounds weird because I usually associate this with young girls getting out of fundie homes), and I don’t think he really knows what healthy behavior and relationships are, if this was his role models.
I wish they’d included the part where Marc Anthony also declared Victoria the “most beautiful” woman on another woman’s wedding day, because a lot of people are acting like Nicola was simply being ungracious to not let them have a mother-son moment and “wait her turn”
And, not to be a total bitch, but Victoria is rarely most beautiful person woman in the room, and certainly not when there is a bride present, which shows it to be completely planned by the Beckhams and Marc.
She’s even featured and decent-enough looking, but Victoria is from the “you can never be too thin or too rich” school of attractiveness.
Yeaaah that part is so weird!! Even if your Vic’s friend why would you say that at someone elses wedding?!
I think a lot of what Brooklyn says is true. Particularly the part about both his parents being brand obsessed. But I also think Brooklyn and Nicola both been difficult and stubborn too. I’ve heard way too much about the Peltz’s to believe they’ve not been stoking the flames.
I don’t know. I hope for his sake Brooklyn finds peace and he’s not traded one toxic family for another.
I mostly agree. I think the unstoppable force of Brand Beckham came up against the immovable object of the billionaire Peltz family, and neither side is used to giving an inch (as evidenced by the Peltz family horrible treatment of wedding staff) – so here we are. Two spoiled kids and two spoiled families airing their grievances for everyone to see.
Victoria trademarked all 4 children’s names, with the trademarks cover various goods and services, including clothing, toys, cosmetics, and entertainment (music, film, TV). That’s what Brooklyn is referring to in his statement about the signing over of his name.
Ohhhh. Okay, huh.
That is so utterly fucked up. Your name is such an integral part of your identity and here it has been turned into a commodity to someone who could not consent at the time. Imagine growing up within an environment where your very name is a product, a commodity. No wonder he feels like their parental love is conditional on him being a commodity in brand Beckham.
It’s common for famous fills to trademark their kid’s name. It keeps there from being Archie and Lillibet Cookies! Or some other random nonsense. I remember jokes that Beyoncé was coming out with a line of baby cosmetics because she trademarked Blue’s name as a baby.
Whilst it’s common for celeb parents to trade mark their children’s names, I would assume that would be passed on to the child when they reach adulthood. If his parents asked him to sign away his own name, then how does that even work? Would his parents even own his Instagram handle? It might be the reason he changed to Brooklyn peltz-beckham?
not uncommon at all, the most obvious that comes to mind is Blue Ivy.
I knew Victoria was the mother-in-law from hell.
A friend was hired to dance in a music video for her abandoned R&B album 20 years ago. She acted like the crew didn’t exist (from the same era, the Minogue sisters, the Destiny’s Child ladies and Fergie from the BEP were lovely.)
Brooklyn’s post really reads like the plot of “Monster-in-Law.”
I feel for him and I’m glad he’s gone public with his truth. It’s unseemly, yes, but I don’t think his parents left him with any other alternative.
Someone, somewhere, has to have the video of Victoria’s dance with Brooklyn. I hope it surfaces. If the dance was as humiliating as Brooklyn said it was, VB deserves public exposure.
Haven’t seen too much online (other than memes about the wedding dance) but in my actual real world chats about it today, people were making the Prince Harry comparisons.
It’s those overly specific and seemingly small details that clearly caused so much hurt (see also: lipgloss) that makes it seem genuine, and that it runs deeeeep.
I believe everything he said. I didn’t know that this was response to another tabloid article but I’m glad he said something. I’ve seen some clips from the British press and the journalists were pretending like Brooklyn’s posts came out of the blue. David and Victoria have briefing against Brooklyn and Nicola for months.
They did the same thing with H+M, claiming that every Tom, Dick, Harry and Mary Jane “was blindsided”.
The thing that stick with me is how his brothers attacked his wife publicly on social media. And his supposedly ‘loving’ parents, said nothing and allowed it to continue. They suck. I hope Brooklyn goes media silent after this. It will be hard, but he’s got to stop playing their game and feeding their egos with attention.
His siblings are stuck in the same place he has been in. They all rely on the parents for money and employment. They’ve all failed at every career (except Harper, who is too young still)
Yesss go brooklyn! Set yourself free!!!
I always thought this boy was charming and hardworking, trying many things, failing and winning. The parents would have done the same with anybody, nicola or other. It would have been worst with a poor girl. I hope he lives his life with the best intentions and one day, they’ll reconcile.
Horrible becks are like the evil royal family. No wonder they’re close.
Sheesh. That was a lot! The brand Beckham part, yikesss! crazy but I do believe they’re brand Beckham before anything else. Asking your child to sign over right to their own name is insane.
Anyone who has dealt with toxic parents recognize the tired tone and specificity of Brooklyn’s statement. Being tired because you want to be left alone by people who shaped what you believed “love” to be + the specific claims and details all lead me to believe Brooklyn has tried to to deal with this quietly. The rumors that he only wanted his fam to contact him via attorneys came out last week followed by more stories leaked by the Beckhams. The detail about calling him “evil” is very telling and the BM is already trying to say that the table was an etiquette breach.
Just like Harry, Brooklyn is naming names, giving dates and details, providing not just specifics but also context! Unlike Harry, however, Brooklyn is giving these specifics in order to explain to the public he is not looking to reconcile. That’s been his message for years! Whereas Harry is still looking to reconcile: he seems to believe that, if he proves the British Media’s legal culpability for leaks and privacy invasion, then his family will somehow magically behave differently.
Harry specified Charles would have to apologize to meghan.
Harry has always said he wants reconciliation esp with Charles because he’s been through counseling. He’s always extended grace to Charles even when it hasn’t been deserved.
But some of this is a reflection of his life’s work especially with families of Invictus. He’s stayed consistent since day 1 because he sees the bigger picture of this.
I think the difference is that Harry’s toxic parent is the HoS of the Uk and has at his disposal the machinery of the state – and he has not been afraid to use it against his son, i.e. removing Harry’s security, interfering with Archie and Lilibeth’s passports, removing Meghan’s name from her son’s birth certificate, etc. Harry has to be diplomatic if only to give himself and his family a modicum of safety.
Basically Kardashians with a fancy accent.
I believe Brooklyn. I have the same thing going on with my siblings and their adult kids. They have the numbers to influence extended family; and once I told them that our relationship was one-sided and after several appeals to make things more fair, they ignored me. I cut off contact with them. It’s going on 8 years now and I hear they tell everyone who will listen how bad I am. It’s not easy to step out on your own principles and refuse continued abuse. It hurts, and it’s lonely. It’s a hill me and Brooklyn are willing to die on, lol!
It’s not the same, but it is similar. I had a job I loved and was very good at. Started off in a well established family business. Eventually the business was sold to an international company. Things still went well for me….until I discovered behind my back the company was using unethical business practices on a supplier I had cultivated. I took it to the highest level possible; my manager was praised for it. The company received my resignation the following week. I lost a lot of money and reputation. My truth has never been told, except to my sister and now in very vague terms, here. If I dwell on it, the unfairness of it, what an ethical decision cost me in terms of a stable financial future for me and my son, how they treated a widowed mom, it still gets to me. The only way for me to survive this kind of betrayal, whether from blood family or work family, is to practice an attitude of gratitude for where you are RIGHT NOW. Live in the present, make it a great day, and be your best self with every interaction you have with every person you meet. Principles and values matter, especially when it’s hard. Character is what one does when no one is looking. I may never again reach that level of financial success, but I’m not ashamed to look in the mirror every day either.
Harry lost his mom as a boy and the last time he spoke to her he dismissed her and he regrets it. I think this is why he won’t cut ties with his father. He doesn’t want to have any regrets when his father passes. Brooklyn hasn’t experienced that type of loss.
I think you’re right. Harry has been through therapy too so he is insisting on setting boundaries with his extended family. Like you said, Brooklyn is a lot younger.
The discourse around this online is really misogynistic and nasty.
To reply to @thatgirlthere, yes, it is. 100%. I said it before & I’ll say it again, this has nothing to do with Nicola. The Beckhams are just try-hard, fake, power mad, neurotic, controlling, famewhores. They always were. God bless Brooklyn, such is the taboo on leaving a bad parent, it’s almost impossible to resolve the I’m-not-imagining-it-but-everyone-enables-them divide. I went no contact with one parent almost 20 years ago. It does not get easier, it just becomes clearer how narcissists work. Good prep for watching news cycles, & the media coverage of people’s behaviour, it’s a tandem terminal spiral.
I had similar drama in my family growing up and into adulthood. My family was a local ‘celebrity’ who did a lot of good work with sports/young people and was adored by many. But at home he was very different – manipulative, prone to rages, and only paid attention to us when it suited his public image and was dismissive, ignored us on the good days or actively denigrating/violent on the bad days.
My mother was vilified by his family and their public circle, supporters nearly their entire marriage. Dad’s siblings, others in his close circle tried to bring us kids on board with it and then dumped on us when we refused, tried to bully us and bullied anyone who supported us, befriended us.
We all eventually went low or no contact with him. His flying monkeys kept up their nonsense about ‘family’ and how awful we all were. And he kept up his antics and spin at every opportunity.
While of course Brooklyn’s not perfect, SO much of what he described sounds familiar and like my lived experience; I totally get breaking away, focusing on people outside of a toxic environment, living your life.
When my daughter married into an Italian family, the oldest boy, his parents were not pleased. They only wanted him to marry an Italian girl as she would be automatically considered “family” because she was also Italian, while my daughter was not warmly welcomed. At the wedding, his parents cried dramatically during their speeches as if they were traumatized and losing their precious first born son. It was all so ridiculous. So, I have believed the kids here all along and I think that Victoria has had trouble accepting her son’s wife & “losing control” of her son. I’m proud of him for standing up for himself, as he says, for the first time in his life. Sometimes it’s hard to understand these dynamics in play unless you’ve witnessed it or experienced it.
I hope things have improved with her inlaws now!
Are your daughter’s in-laws actual Italians, or the hyphenated diaspora type? Because while I’m sure there are true Italians like this as well, I’ve seen/heard of this sort of thing in so many Italian-American families. I’m a dual citizen, and when I was in college, I dated a 3rd generation Italian-American guy who told me that he was looking forward to introducing me to his family because I was a “good Italian girl”. I have a lot of Jewish relatives, so I’m familiar with the playful nagging about finding a “nice Jewish boy/girl”, and I thought he was joking along those same lines. When I went home with him for a weekend, however, they kept asking probing questions about my family and were generally just kinda standoffish. After we eventually broke up, he finally explained that their reaction was because I was the wrong KIND of Italian; his family was Sicilian/Calabrese, while mine is from northern Lombardy. 🤣 It was so ridiculous that I had to laugh about it. It’s like they all think they’re the Corleones or something. But I can imagine that it’d be much worse to actually marry into that.
I’m not going to assume to know what is truly going on since all of them have been airing grievances in the press for years instead of dealing with each other. However I certainly remember the wedding planners suing the Peltz family for non payment and detailing all the crazy sh*t that family put the planners through and then the father counter sued. He’s a MAGA “activist” investor who has tried to push his way onto the Disney board for years so he can unwoke them. He is a billionaire with ties to the worst people in this world so forgive me if I don’t rush to feel sorry for his incredibly wealthy daughter who has been trying for years, unsuccessfully, to become famous. None of these people are in the right. Maybe Brooklyn should get an actual job, earn his own money and live his own life.
I agree! And I actually think that Brooklyn is lashing out this way At least partially because of money—his MAGA father in law has been funding him since he moved to the US, and I distinctly remember rumblings in the gossip rags about how scandalous it was that the Beckhams weren’t giving him any money. Since he doesn’t need his parents money, he doesn’t see a need to keep the peace either.
My original thoughts before all of this, like years ago when this was first going down, was a combo of “the family doesn’t approve of her and her family (weirdo Trump connections and other grossness) so they used the brand as leverage to get Brooklyn to do what they want. They also like control. They also felt he was too young to probably invest that much into a family they did not like on some level.” I only thought that because it was clear fairly early that they did not like THAT girl.
I’m not buying what Brooklyn is selling, sorry. And I think if you step back and consider the sheer pettiness of Brooklyn’s complaints, it’s hard to take him seriously: “My dad and mom tried to pay me millions not to use the family name for nonsense! Oh, my mom ruined me and my wife’s 3rd wedding dance! Oh, my mom didn’t want to make my wife a dress so she had to turn to a French couture instead! Oh my parents are a multimillion dollar brand and they’ve always been super careful about their image! It’s ridiculous. None of these complaints warrants the tantrum he and his maga wife have been throwing over the last year.
The fact is that Brooklyn the Jobless proposed to this woman when he was 21, after dating her for just 6 months. Posh and Becks suck, but they were right to be wary of the whole thing.
I believe Brooklyn especially when his parents and siblings (some) accuse his wife of “controlling him.” I find that very sexist and a tiresome charge against women that they control “helpless” husbands> This is the same spin used by Scooter and the RF sympathizers in the media that do not like Meghan. And Harry “will come to his senses.” I believe the Beckhams blame Nicola.
I’ll sit here with you.
Brooklyn needs a job to occupy his time so he can stop wallowing and calling out to the press every other week for attention.
Dan Wooton (sp?) of all people showed up on Twitter yesterday saying he’s covered the Beckhams and that what Brooklyn said about his parents’ image obsession rings true to him. Not a very trustworthy source I know, but I do think it’s interesting.
I can buy that the Beckhams have/had very valid concerns about Nicola and her family while still thinking they need to let go. They seem like the type to always need to be the Alphas in the room (unless Royalty is around I guess), and it doesn’t work like that. Their son married a woman who takes up a lot of oxygen, just like Victoria does. Just like David does. So share the air. You’d think people who’ve had their success and raised four children might have matured enough to do that by now, but maybe not.
As to Nicola’s father being MAGA? Do the Beckhams really care about that? They don’t seem motivated by politics. To the extent that they are, I’d guess they lean conservative or at least Tory. They certainly love the Monarchy. I know American conservatism is different, but that just makes me think their real issue with Nicola and the Paltzes is their American-ness. Which is funny considering that they have no issue making a profit here. They’ve worked for that Yankee dollar just like they’ve danced for the King.
For the record I cannot stand Trump myself and there’s no denying he’s vulgar. His taste is almost as atrocious as his politics. I just don’t think the Beckhams have the strongest leg to stand on in this matter.
I don’t think the Beckhams care that the Peltz family are MAGA billionaires at all, but as an observer, it provides me with helpful context. I think people bring it up because it provides a window into the type of family Nicola comes from.
I don’t think they care about the politics. I think they care about the Yankeeness and guacheness of them.
It would be hiliarious if the Beckhams considered Nicola’s family GAUCHE when they sat on thrones at their wedding and their country house was known as BECKHINGHAM PALACE.
@Cee noooo but for real it’s hilarious in a lot of different ways. I bet if Brooklyn’s girl was one of those close to royalty English Rose types we wouldn’t be hearing about all of this at all. Lol, instead she’s just a lowly American dollar princess trying to make their Brooklyn into her prince.
I think the “not blood” comment came from one of his brothers, not V&D. He said a member of his family, not mum or dad. I could see him trying to protect his brothers because his issue is with his parents, not them. He probably feels like it was coming from their parents through his brother, which is why he threw it on the pile. I also think the comment about inviting the ex is twisting the truth a bit- we know his brother was dating his ex. Were V&D supposed to pretend that wasn’t happening? They were supposed to ice out their other son? There’s obviously a lot we don’t know. He’s traded one narcissist for another, so I hope he eventually gets some real therapy to deal with this. He isn’t my favorite nepo baby, but he’s got a lot of baggage to deal with.
But the Beckhams are not cousins or anything like that. And their children don’t have to marry cousins. That is a strange comment.
The docu series on David Beckham told me everything I need to know about them. They tried to act like they were “baring it all” but completely stepped over all of his infidelity and affairs, to “save the brand.” But honestly, does anyone really care at this point about David and Victoria Beckham’s brand? I don’t think it’d be that shocking if they split. People would gossip about it for a minute, and then move on. They’re not the stars they used to be.
The right-wing press and its readers will always side with parents, no matter how abusive, evil or destructive they may be. According to their authoritarian thinking, parents are worth more and can demand obedience and submission. The law applies. The family is the core of the state, which, like the family, can demand obedience and submission. So that everyone stays in their place. Those at the top and those at the bottom. And those who do not obey are cast out, persecuted and defamed. Especially the evil daughters-in-law, those son-ruiners, right? Pure medieval madness. Today!!!
I don’t get the sense that the Beckhams are abusive, evil or destructive. It doesn’t seem to go quite that far. Controlling, brand-obsessed, jealous? Yes, all of that. But it doesn’t rise to the level of abuse in my eyes. Brooklyn hasn’t really implied that it did either. If it had, he probably would have cut ties and spoken out sooner?
A mother who apparently tries to separate her son from his wife by saying, for example, that she is not related by blood and therefore does not belong to the family, or who puts the brand above humanity, is emotionally abusive. If a son has to go so far as to break off contact with his parents in order to live in peace with his wife, something is wrong with the parents. I want to call out malicious and abusive behaviour for what it is and not sugarcoat it. Too many people already do that, and it doesn’t help anyone.
Yes, would be interesting to see what would happen if there were grandparents who sided with Brooklyn
It must have been very sad for him to realize his parents see him as only an extension of themselves, their goals for fame and fortune and not him as a person who didn’t choose his life or parents. Leave this kid alone. Cancel mom and dad, lowlife people.
He doesn’t say his parents said Nicola wasn’t family or blood (I mean obvs they aren’t related…) which makes me guess it was actually his brothers who said it in defense of the mom. It’s ridiculous to trademark a baby and they didn’t think any of this through beyond trying to coast their kids through life instead of letting them trip and falter. I hope he gets the chance now to find his own two feet and work out what he wants to be good at and to put in the hard graft to get good without his parents greasing the way because it reflects on them how he does.
Im mostly on Brooklyns side – but I think what rewally happened is the unstoppable force of Brand Beckham came up against the immovable object of the billionaire Peltz family, and neither side is used to giving an inch (as evidenced by the Peltz family horrible treatment of wedding staff) – so here we are. Two spoiled kids and two spoiled families airing their grievances for everyone to see.
I believe Brooklyn. Go and live your life, young man! And maybe drop the socials, just a thought.
David Beckham’s response today speaks volumes: “Kids sometimes make mistakes.” Or something to that effect. No accountability or acknowledgement of possible culpability. The parents have no interest in making peace. Brooklyn & his wife are not being brats; they’re putting their relationship first, as they should be.
Our dad left when we were young and he’s not in our life. When my sister got married he was not there. Rather than be sensitive about the father/daughter dance not happening because my dad is such a POS, my sister’s new MIL said oh then they’ll be an opening in the program for TWO dances with me and my son.
Yes, hijacking first dances is an insane thing unhinged MILs do!
That’s all I needed to hear. Nicola may SUCK like her father, but you don’t do that to a bride. Just sit there and stew quietly like a proper WASP, Posh!
Keep talking Brooklyn, you deserve to be heard. What a sick family or should I say BRAND. Good for Nicola for helping her husband break these chains when her background as a spoiled heiress probably didn’t prepare her for this kind of mess. The dance thing…shudder
Read Lainey from MAY of 2025 for details. The couple had two “first” dances and also sued the wedding planners for millions after they had done all the work. The case was thrown out. It’s incredible how many comments here actually buy the crap that the newlyweds are throwing around. The entitlement and derangement of this young couple is too much, how much attention do they need?
I read these stories of mothers of the groom who wear black to the wedding (in mourning) or don’t show up at all. The couple stays married in many cases.
Or worse the ones who show up in actual wedding type gowns ahhhh
I believe that Brooklyn did grow up with terrible anxiety, and I feel for him. I just don’t think the Peltz family is one that’s going to show him real love. They may be welcoming for now, but let’s revisit years from now (if they even last). I can believe Victoria and David are obsessed with their image and that they’ve made some huge mistakes in regards to Nicola and Brooklyn’s relationship, however, the in-laws being who they are, I just can’t believe that he’s safe there. Hopefully, as long as he’s in favor with the father, he’ll use those advantages to discover something he wants to do with his life, other than just nepo-babying around. I know neither of them have to work a day if they don’t want to, but really, how long will MAGA republican billionaire fam be cool with that? Forever? Idk, it’s not like I know what any of those people are really like and how they think. Maybe they just outwardly support their kids with their $$$ while harboring a cold disdain for them.
I doubt she would have married him were it not for his name and the Beckham “brand.”
Exactly! And while Nicola’s father may have had some respect for David’s talent and hustle at Brooklyn’s age, what has Brooklyn himself accomplished? Will his standing in that family be ok as long as he gives old man Peltz some grandkids?
@arizona and @lucy – 1000% with you both. Let’s not act like they are Harry and Meghan simply because they, too, are dealing with a toxic British family. I, too, have read accounts of how cozy they are with Trump. The moment this sub starts normalizing being friends with Trump – I’m out. (Though, I don’t think we have to fear that with brave Kaiser around!!!)
Peltz isn’t just cozy with trump he helped make him. He’s been an “adviser” for at least a decade. Literally he’s one of the billionaires destroying our democracy. He just hides more than most. This site has canceled celebs for less connection to Trump. The Beckhams may be awful parents but they’ll never be as awful as people as Nelson.
Can I just say that what this family is going through is very reminiscent of what seems to be a prevalent trend in Western Countries among young people: Going “No Contact” with allegedly toxic parents. I’ll say at the start that I DON’T believe this was the situation with the adult H&M and I know nothing about the Beckham-Peltz scenario (other than that the Peltz’s are friends with Trump. Blecch!) I’ve just noticed more and more young people, sometimes encouraged by friends, social media, social workers, or counselors, will go NC with their parents or family members if certain boundaries or expectations are not met. I’ve been in as much counseling as anyone, and my parents are no angels, but I extended grace and set my boundaries with them while protecting myself. This generation (I’m GenX) seems to give less grace. Case in point, one of my kids is NC with the entire family because of something their Dad did. I gave nothing but love, but my lack of awareness was called “enabling.” So, out I go! Has anybody else seen the same?? Just curious! (Again, doesn’t apply to H&M and I dunno about B&P)
Neither H or M have gone no contact. Like you, they are setting boundaries but staying in contact. I worked in Behavioral Care (as an RN) for several years and I agree that in extreme cases a permanent no contact is definitely warranted but in many cases I think trying to salvage relationships is better for all involved. I’m from the US and don’t really know much about the Beckhams but IMO sometimes a temporary break from family members can be beneficial. Weddings are always an emotional time for everyone in the family plus this is all making headlines which must make it even more difficult. There are some good books out there about setting boundaries.
I’m glad someone said this because yes, this is a thing. And it breaks my heart.
I’m Gen X too. My parents were Silent Generation, a bit younger than “Mad Men” era but they overlapped. They had four kids, the oldest of whom was a real handful and the youngest of whom was me. Yes, they made mistakes, some small and some pretty big. But they set a good example as human beings in the most important ways, and they did their best. I was angry at my father for a period of about five years in my 20s (not no contact but things were very strained); but I got past it and I’m so glad I did.
I think with kids these days, peers and sometimes therapists, counselors and “in loco parentis” figures get in their heads and convince them that their parents’ shortcomings and mistakes are the reason for all of their problems, and unforgivable. Sometimes these people are right. But often they are wrong. It happened to my sister who truly was/is an exceptional mother. Better than I am. Her middle child and second daughter spent about four years post-college consumed with anger for her parents and sister. She had a therapist who was only a year or so older than she was and had barely any experience and frankly? This therapist filled her head with a completely false narrative that did nothing to help her emotionally and only derailed her life.
My niece made a series of terrible decisions, including a green card marriage to a guy she barely knew, in large part because she was estranged from her parents and not listening to their advice. She is doing well now, thank Heaven. Everyone is close again and she’s engaged to a guy they really like and respect who adores her. She’s doing well career-wise too. But it’s a cautionary tale. Just because a young person is struggling and has some issues with their parents, no matter how valid their feelings? Doesn’t mean the best course of action is to go scorched earth or No Contact.
If this is all true – and while there are things about the Beckhams I think are obviously toxic historically, so I could see some of it, albeit other things in here mostly feel childish – then if he and his wife really want peace, they’re going to need to get rid of the social media. Stop posting on there. Stop running to the press so you can eat up all of the attention from the headlines this is generating. Stop trying to create a career that isn’t going to happen. You’re not talented. You’re not famous for anything but your name. Pursuing that will always tie you back to the family name and make it impossible to move forward. If they’re actually serious about going no contact, then do it and shut the hell up about it already. This is their family drama, not the world’s.
He doesn’t know it yet, but he switched one misery for another. I get the distinct feeling that his wife and Mom share more than a few traits when it comes to entitled self-interest. I think two things are right at the same time, his parents are messy and so is his wife. Good luck Kid, I’m going to burn some sage for you when I get home. You’re in for a WILD AF ride between the parents and the wife.
I hope these two crazy kids make it — because he won’t get a divorce settlement and he has likely burnt the last bridge.