“Leave Jennifer Lopez alone, she’s done a million Glambots in her lifetime” links

This Jennifer Lopez-Glambot story is tedious, sexist & stupid. She wasn’t rude, she’s just done a million glambots in her life! [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Valentino Garavani. [Socialite Life]
Sara Foster got set up with George Clooney when she was 24 and he was 44. The date did not go well, because of course it didn’t. [Jezebel]
Again, George RR Martin wants the Fire & Ice series to die with him. [Pajiba]
Cheap habits to improve your quality of life. [Buzzfeed]
Summer House’s Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula have split. [JustJared]
Actors who have played Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. [Hollywood Life]
The future of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. [Seriously OMG]
Teyana Taylor is having an incredible fashion run this awards season. [RCFA]
Dolly Parton’s photoshoot for her 80th birthday. [OMG Blog]
We're going to be up all night thinking about how good Jennifer Lopez looked at the #GoldenGlobes #Glambot. 🤩 #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/yZY9mxafIW
I kind of agree with the Jlo thing. Posing is a job. She wasn’t there to serve tea and biscuits but to get it done and keep the line moving. She didn’t say anything rude. And she gave good photos. That’s what the photographer needed. Now, let’s see how the men acted, if they even do glambots.
Teyana Taylor is perfection – everything she wears is sharp, flattering, modern, gorgeous!!
Jen didn’t do anything wrong here. People are doing too much with this glambot mess.
I don’t care for JLo, but she did nothing wrong here. The guy who runs it was unbothered, why try to make it into a thing?
JLo was fine. This discourse is stupid. On another note, my Heated Rivalry love has crossed over with my Princess Diana love when Hudson Williams talked about how much he loved her growing up. LOL. Just a funny crossover.
LOL British Prince does winter sport, goes to Olympics and falls in love with a hockey player romance when.
As I type this, I’m realizing it could be any combo of genders.
Meanwhile Sean Penn lit and smoke cigarettes and everyone was like “Sean is just doing his thing! LOL”. JLo looked tired and the glambot guy mentioned how generous she was for posing since the red carpet was shut down and posing for it is a favor and not an obligation.
Right?! Women have the right to be tired and not in a great mood. This is the equivalent of everyone telling her to “smile more”. She was professional and not rude.
Meanwhile Leatherface smokes a damn cig while waitstaff politely tell him not too and there were pregnant women in the vicinity. That is NOT professional and more than rude.
And illegal in California. The way people excused him but bash her is wild.
Happy Birthday, Dolly!!! 🎉🥳