“Leave Jennifer Lopez alone, she’s done a million Glambots in her lifetime” links
  • January 20, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This Jennifer Lopez-Glambot story is tedious, sexist & stupid. She wasn’t rude, she’s just done a million glambots in her life! [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Valentino Garavani. [Socialite Life]
Sara Foster got set up with George Clooney when she was 24 and he was 44. The date did not go well, because of course it didn’t. [Jezebel]
Again, George RR Martin wants the Fire & Ice series to die with him. [Pajiba]
Cheap habits to improve your quality of life. [Buzzfeed]
Summer House’s Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula have split. [JustJared]
Actors who have played Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. [Hollywood Life]
The future of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. [Seriously OMG]
Teyana Taylor is having an incredible fashion run this awards season. [RCFA]
Dolly Parton’s photoshoot for her 80th birthday. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Leave Jennifer Lopez alone, she’s done a million Glambots in her lifetime” links”

  1. Isabella says:
    January 20, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    I kind of agree with the Jlo thing. Posing is a job. She wasn’t there to serve tea and biscuits but to get it done and keep the line moving. She didn’t say anything rude. And she gave good photos. That’s what the photographer needed. Now, let’s see how the men acted, if they even do glambots.

    Reply
  2. Josephine says:
    January 20, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    Teyana Taylor is perfection – everything she wears is sharp, flattering, modern, gorgeous!!

    Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 20, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    Jen didn’t do anything wrong here. People are doing too much with this glambot mess.

    Reply
  4. Mel says:
    January 20, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    I don’t care for JLo, but she did nothing wrong here. The guy who runs it was unbothered, why try to make it into a thing?

    Reply
  5. jais says:
    January 20, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    JLo was fine. This discourse is stupid. On another note, my Heated Rivalry love has crossed over with my Princess Diana love when Hudson Williams talked about how much he loved her growing up. LOL. Just a funny crossover.

    Reply
    • Tis True, Tis True says:
      January 20, 2026 at 1:57 pm

      LOL British Prince does winter sport, goes to Olympics and falls in love with a hockey player romance when.

      As I type this, I’m realizing it could be any combo of genders.

      Reply
  6. Ben says:
    January 20, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    Meanwhile Sean Penn lit and smoke cigarettes and everyone was like “Sean is just doing his thing! LOL”. JLo looked tired and the glambot guy mentioned how generous she was for posing since the red carpet was shut down and posing for it is a favor and not an obligation.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      January 20, 2026 at 5:38 pm

      Right?! Women have the right to be tired and not in a great mood. This is the equivalent of everyone telling her to “smile more”. She was professional and not rude.

      Meanwhile Leatherface smokes a damn cig while waitstaff politely tell him not too and there were pregnant women in the vicinity. That is NOT professional and more than rude.

      Reply
  7. Dierski says:
    January 20, 2026 at 5:48 pm

    Happy Birthday, Dolly!!! 🎉🥳

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment