“Leave Jennifer Lopez alone, she’s done a million Glambots in her lifetime” links

This Jennifer Lopez-Glambot story is tedious, sexist & stupid. She wasn’t rude, she’s just done a million glambots in her life! [LaineyGossip]

Rest in peace, Valentino Garavani. [Socialite Life]

Sara Foster got set up with George Clooney when she was 24 and he was 44. The date did not go well, because of course it didn’t. [Jezebel]

Again, George RR Martin wants the Fire & Ice series to die with him. [Pajiba]

Cheap habits to improve your quality of life. [Buzzfeed]

Summer House’s Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula have split. [JustJared]

Actors who have played Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. [Hollywood Life]

The future of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. [Seriously OMG]

Teyana Taylor is having an incredible fashion run this awards season. [RCFA]

Dolly Parton’s photoshoot for her 80th birthday. [OMG Blog]

We're going to be up all night thinking about how good Jennifer Lopez looked at the #GoldenGlobes #Glambot. 🤩 #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/yZY9mxafIW — E! News (@enews) January 14, 2026