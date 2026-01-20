Prince William & Kate rolled into Scotland today to avoid Prince Harry

Almost all of the royal reporters are in London today, attending Prince Harry’s trial against ANL/The Mail. Photographers already got tons of photos of Harry entering the Royal Court of Justice this morning. Various outlets (like the Telegraph) are running live blogs of what’s happening inside the courtroom. Meanwhile, Tweedlekeen and Tweedlebald are in Scotland today, furiously trying to change the subject away from Harry and away from Harry’s courage in standing up to another powerful media outlet. Of course, the Tweedles are also just trying to look busy, as they always do whenever Harry is in the UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales – or the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they’re known in Scotland – arrived in Stirling and Falkirk on Tuesday afternoon, already looking exhausted. It’s one of my favorite little “fun facts” about William and Kate – whenever they promise a day full of activities, they usually roll into their first event well after noon, and cycle through a series of 20-minute or 30-minute events. So it will be today. Their itinerary looks busy, until you realize that they’re just looking and listening and doing some prearranged photo-ops with winter Olympians. Kate’s coat is apparently a repeat.

Meanwhile, royal reporter Russell Myers has written a book dedicated to Will and Kate’s relationship, called William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. It will be out next month. Myers promises to deliver “seismic revelations” and “unparalleled insight” into their marriage. I’ve already seen speculation that this book is yet another reason why William needs a crisis manager. Could be, although I think this is probably going to end up like Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers – the broad strokes will be very positive towards Will and Kate, but there will be some shady details here and there. It’s also more than possible that Kensington Palace has already coopted Myers and this will just be W&K’s keen narrative.

56 Responses to “Prince William & Kate rolled into Scotland today to avoid Prince Harry”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:28 am

    Yep they have run away to Scotland to try to take attention away from Harry but I love the picture of them in front of the horse statues. It’s like Horsilla and she is the horse on the right and is neighing with glee that what they are trying to do won’t work lol.

    Reply
  2. Lissen says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:31 am

    OMG! That header pic! Yo, crisis manager! Help, stat!

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      January 20, 2026 at 3:03 pm

      Yup, standing in front of their “relatives”, with their hands predictably in front of their crotches! Rinse and repeat…… So regal!

      Reply
  3. Niki says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Horse’s ass, these two. No one cares or is interested in their appearances and awkward banter. These co-workers are such losers in every way possible.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Yall, I saw a video of them trying to curl and I’m dead. Kate’s coat is plaid and lovely but it was not worn with much thought to the event at hand. She could not bend down to curl in that long coat which made for a pretty funny vid of her trying to do so. This would’ve been a good time to consider the sporting nature of the event and do a quick change into pants. To be fair, maybe she didn’t know that she’d be asked to try curling, but as it was a sporting event, it might’ve been a safe bet to hazard a guess that maybe they would.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 20, 2026 at 10:38 am

      Even I knew they were going curling because it was mentioned in their itinerary a few days ago.
      She’s just an idiot.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      January 20, 2026 at 10:57 am

      Ugh this is like a pet peeve of mine, when carefully planned outfits don’t work for the planned activities. This is 2 events in a row that Kate is hitting my pet peeve’s

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      January 20, 2026 at 12:01 pm

      Wait, she tried to wear that long coat while curling??? That’s just bad staff work – meeting the Olympic teams was announced previously. You have to really kneel down or sit to throw a stone, you wouldn’t want anything that drags or risks you toppling over! I just assumed she would have taken off the overcoat for a few minutes, but I guess that might give us a more realistic idea if how brief this visit was.

      ETA I decided to actually look for the photos – it looks like she did take off the long plaid overcoat but was wearing a long skirt underneath, so she looked ridiculous.

      Reply
      • Isabella says:
        January 20, 2026 at 12:37 pm

        Her long skirt outfits have become so dreary, hideous colors and frumpy hems. She used to look great in sporty clothes.

      • Nic919 says:
        January 20, 2026 at 12:40 pm

        It’s pretty sad when her wearing jeggings would have been the smarter thing to wear today.

      • jais says:
        January 20, 2026 at 2:18 pm

        Okay, sorry, she wasn’t in the long coat but the long skirt underneath. It was just funny. She didn’t do too bad. But it was the whole trying to bend down in a long skirt thing that had me dying. It just would’ve been so much easier in her jeggings. It was funny though and she wasn’t that bad.

      • HuffnPuff says:
        January 20, 2026 at 8:08 pm

        Maybe she can’t wear jeggings now due to her surgery and I’m sure they would highlight how skeletal she’s become. Even that coat seems to be wearing her. It’s like she’s trying to make herself look bigger.

      • Debbie says:
        January 21, 2026 at 12:41 am

        Now, in Kate’s defense, maybe when she heard “curling” would be on the schedule she thought they meant her hair or her wiglets, not the winter Olympic event.

  5. Red Snapper says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Tartan Disneyland for adult toddlers who need to be distracted from their emotions (rage)

    Reply
  6. Ruby says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:41 am

    Am I crazy or does she look a little less wiggy? Maybe she gave the larger gopher a day off? Also the sausage curls are toned way down.

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      January 20, 2026 at 10:01 am

      Not that I want to give the Mail more clicks, but they have many photos where you can see her wiglet plopped on the back and not blended in at all. Sigh. Plus ca change…

      Reply
  7. Mightymolly says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:42 am

    I find it profoundly creepy to write a book about the “intimate” details of a marriage of two living people. But I’ll be here to discuss the excerpts anyway.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 20, 2026 at 10:38 am

      Unless they explain why Kate kept her face hidden over several months in 2024, this book will say nothing new.

      Reply
      • Nerd says:
        January 20, 2026 at 12:24 pm

        ITA that unless this book gives actual details of the things that happened leading up to, during and after her disappearance, I’m not interested. We know that something happened between them during that time and pretending as if they are in a healthy relationship, is just continuous spin about their relationship.

      • Becks1 says:
        January 20, 2026 at 1:09 pm

        I’m looking at the book as a bit of damage control. Rumors about their marriage have been swirling online for a long time now, not just since January 2024, although it did feel like it reached another level when even Colbert is talking about it. I think this book will describe how perfect their marriage is but there will be a few kernels of truth mixed in with all the honey.

    • Isabella says:
      January 20, 2026 at 12:38 pm

      I predict it will lean heavily on how H&M have ruined their world. Because it can’t be honest about their relationship and has to off readers something, anything,.

      Reply
  8. HeatherC says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Does William still have his valet? Who dressed him this morning? I mean, the brown sweater with the blue coat…

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 20, 2026 at 10:03 am

      Its what I said in the other post! This is his “casual” outfit! always blue and brown, although sometimes the pants are blue and the sweater or blazer are brown. here, he went for all brown with a pop of color in the blue jacket. Very daring of him lmao.

      Reply
  9. Krista says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:48 am

    Did she have elastic put into the sides of the coat?
    They look like a matchy-matchy 5 piece living room set. The cheap tacky sets.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      January 20, 2026 at 10:23 am

      In the guest room at my husband’s aunt’s house, the bedspread, canopy, loveseat cover, curtains, and the border along the wall are all matching navy/black/green plaid. It’s very much “Kate: The Room”, and it’s HORRIBLE. The canopy and curtains even have giant button tie-backs!

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      January 20, 2026 at 11:40 am

      The more I look at the coat and notice details (like the side elastics) the more profoundly I dislike it.

      Reply
      • Nerd says:
        January 20, 2026 at 12:30 pm

        At first look, I actually liked the color of plaid coat, but seeing her in the second photo where she’s hunched over with the odd elastic sides, I’m not as impressed with it anymore. Her posture makes her clothes look less flattering and appealing. He looks like what little boys are dressed like when you don’t want them in a suit so you go matchy matchy with this outfit. Every time I see him dressed like this I think of them when he and Harry were much younger and that makes him look more immature than a statesman.

    • sunniside up says:
      January 20, 2026 at 12:09 pm

      It looked distinctly odd to me as well, it looks as if the coat was too big and had the elastic put in to show off her waist. I normally like her coats, they always look well tailored but not this one.

      Reply
  10. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:48 am

    From the header photo I thought, “She has finally cut her hair into a long bob and it looks great!” Alas, no. But that photo (and the one where she is waving and smiling like a maniac) shows how good she would look with that style.

    Reply
    • Kim says:
      January 20, 2026 at 5:03 pm

      Seriously, how much cuter would her hair look in a shoulder length bob? The waving photo you mention shows exactly how it would look if she chopped her hair. So much better. If you’re reading this Kate, do it!

      Reply
  11. Meme says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:50 am

    I’m really annoyed they’re at the Kelpies (water horse statues). I go there all the time, I don’t want it sullied!

    Reply
    • Fifee says:
      January 20, 2026 at 10:46 am

      Sorry yer spot has been ruined by these two. I wonder why they chose to go to the Kelpies? Did they take a wee jaunt along the Nolly on a barge into Glesga and admire the feat that is the Falkirk Wheel along the way? Questions need answering!

      Reply
      • Nerd says:
        January 20, 2026 at 12:35 pm

        I think they did it to make it appear as if they did more work than they actually did. These photo ops are included as separate events and they have to make sure that they fluff their engagement numbers.

    • Isabella says:
      January 20, 2026 at 12:39 pm

      Love the statues. Very cool.

      Reply
  12. Miranda says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:59 am

    This might just be because I’m under 5′ tall and have to be careful with many patterns lest they overwhelm me, but I really don’t like tartan for a garment like a long coat. It’s too much. Did Kate think that maybe if the pattern looked really busy, people would forget that she’s not?

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    January 20, 2026 at 10:04 am

    They are so obvious and its hilarious. Everyone knows why they’re in Scotland, everyone knows why they’re working this week. Even the most sycophantic RRs cant really cover for them even though they’re trying.

    Reply
  14. M says:
    January 20, 2026 at 10:12 am

    My neck hurts just looking at her terrible posture. The body language is so telling with these two. She tries to get close and he couldn’t give a damn.

    Reply
  15. ariel says:
    January 20, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Something nice. I think her coat is pretty.

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    January 20, 2026 at 10:57 am

    It really is funny that they had to go as far away as Scotland because Harry’s in London. They are pathetic.

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    January 20, 2026 at 11:24 am

    I have no doubt that this new William and Kate book was sanctioned by KP. It’s also supposed to talk about Harry and Meghan leaving so I’m sure they will be used to promote the book. Kate’s coat is new BTW. It’s a custom piece by Saville Row tailor Chris Kerr. She has about 2 or 3 similar coats from the tailor.

    Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      January 20, 2026 at 12:32 pm

      So thousands spent on it, then. So she could have a different blue tartan coat instead of one of the 100s of blue coats in her wardrobe.

      Reply
  18. Lady Digby says:
    January 20, 2026 at 11:51 am

    This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era.”
    This sounds pure Mills and Boon and no where near the truth. Actually I wonder if a UK publisher would ever dare publish a book that told the truth about them unless or until they announce a separation. Omid Scobie approached it as “rumours ” when he wrote Endgame. Andrew’s biographer also said that just the rumours about Rose were enough for Kate to take her wedding ring off, insist Will break off the friendship and have therapy!!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 20, 2026 at 5:52 pm

      Keen should have gotten therapy during the waiting years and either studied early childhood and gottem a,proper job . Scooter needed therapy A long time ago.

      Reply
  19. Interested Gawker says:
    January 20, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    That coat… Ugh…

    This would have been just the right time for one of her viciously tailored 1950/60s style coat dresses!

    Everything seems out of sync with WanK these days and it’s so obvious that she is physically swamped by her own garments recently.

    KP insisted she doesn’t need a stylist or ‘glam squad’ but it’s plainly necessary.

    Reply
  20. Gabby says:
    January 20, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    It’s looking kinda gloomy up there in Scotland today. Don’t tell me Kate wouldn’t rather be sitting next to Harry in court, flirting and tossing her “hair” in his direction.

    Reply
  21. Shoegirl77 says:
    January 20, 2026 at 2:45 pm

    Dear Jaysus, I know I say this all the time but her posture is fu*king atrocious.

    Reply
  22. CM says:
    January 20, 2026 at 6:14 pm

    sometimes, their energy looks good- in these photos its just not.

    Reply

