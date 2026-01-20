Prince William & Kate rolled into Scotland today to avoid Prince Harry

Almost all of the royal reporters are in London today, attending Prince Harry’s trial against ANL/The Mail. Photographers already got tons of photos of Harry entering the Royal Court of Justice this morning. Various outlets (like the Telegraph) are running live blogs of what’s happening inside the courtroom. Meanwhile, Tweedlekeen and Tweedlebald are in Scotland today, furiously trying to change the subject away from Harry and away from Harry’s courage in standing up to another powerful media outlet. Of course, the Tweedles are also just trying to look busy, as they always do whenever Harry is in the UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales – or the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they’re known in Scotland – arrived in Stirling and Falkirk on Tuesday afternoon, already looking exhausted. It’s one of my favorite little “fun facts” about William and Kate – whenever they promise a day full of activities, they usually roll into their first event well after noon, and cycle through a series of 20-minute or 30-minute events. So it will be today. Their itinerary looks busy, until you realize that they’re just looking and listening and doing some prearranged photo-ops with winter Olympians. Kate’s coat is apparently a repeat.

Meanwhile, royal reporter Russell Myers has written a book dedicated to Will and Kate’s relationship, called William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. It will be out next month. Myers promises to deliver “seismic revelations” and “unparalleled insight” into their marriage. I’ve already seen speculation that this book is yet another reason why William needs a crisis manager. Could be, although I think this is probably going to end up like Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers – the broad strokes will be very positive towards Will and Kate, but there will be some shady details here and there. It’s also more than possible that Kensington Palace has already coopted Myers and this will just be W&K’s keen narrative.