P6: Victoria & David Beckham ‘kept trying to push Brooklyn and Nicola apart’

As someone who has been following and covering this Beckham-Peltz dispute since the beginning, it’s wild to see hot-takes of the situation this week from people who have only just realized that Brooklyn Beckham has fallen out with his parents. For what it’s worth, I think Brooklyn felt like the situation had gotten so toxic, he *had* to address the situation publicly and in his own words. The comments on his Instagram and Nicola Peltz’s Instagram were getting way out of hand, and David and Victoria Beckham’s media allies were still, as of this past weekend, promoting a narrative that Nicola is “the problem” and Brooklyn is desperate to leave his wife and reconcile with his parents. Brooklyn had to say it clearly and on the record: it’s my decision to go no-contact with my parents and here are all of my reasons. Well, Page Six has a story in which a “source” says that Brooklyn’s statement is completely accurate:

“It’s too late” for Victoria and David Beckham to make amends with son Brooklyn, a source said, after his astonishing Instagram tirade against his family — who, the source said, were “relentless” in creating problems for their son and daughter-in-law. Brooklyn, 26, released a bombshell statement Monday in which he accused his parents of trying to sabotage his marriage to Nicola Peltz, staging “endless attacks” on “privately and publicly,” and putting “Brand Beckham” ahead of all other family values. “As much as this sounds crazy and unhinged, everything Brooklyn said in his statement is true,” one source familiar with the situation told Page Six. Asked if there was any chance of Brooklyn reuniting with his parents, the source added, “It’s too late … for now. He’s had enough.” Other insiders said Brooklyn was compelled to make the statement following media reports over the weekend that he wished to reconcile with his family. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.” As Page Six reported last week, many in the Beckham orbit had hoped there would be a thaw in relations, but, the source said, “It’s on David and Victoria to acknowledge some of their behavior. They may not want to hear it, but every word of Brooklyn’s statement was true. They tried to separate Nicola and Brooklyn, and they tried to push stories out. They were relentless—– and the more you keep poking at it, the worse you’re making the situation and they weren’t getting it.” Another insider said that “two things can be true,” pointing out the situation has become intolerable because Peltz can be “crazy” and wants her own way, while Victoria can be “dreadful” — and Brooklyn was stuck in the middle. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationship,” Brooklyn’s statement read in part. “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.” Speaking about the statement, the source said, “David and Victoria kept trying to push Brooklyn and Nicola apart, they kept doing it. If they love Brooklyn, they have a funny way of showing it. They’ve had every opportunity to apologize and they didn’t.”

[From Page Six]

Yeah, this is a situation where two things can be true at once – Nicola and her family are problematic, BUT Victoria and David absolutely did the most to smear Nicola and ruin their son’s marriage. Say what you will about the Peltz family, but they’re tight-knit and they’ve always supported Brooklyn, Nicola and their marriage from the start. You can’t say the same about the Beckhams whatsoever. Meanwhile, sources told Page Six that there’s been a breakdown in trust:

Brooklyn Beckham reached a point of no return in his feud with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. “There has been a massive breakdown in trust,” an insider tells Page Six of the breaking point, which happened “last week” — just days before the chef released a bombshell statement directed at his family. “From Brooklyn and [wife] Nicola [Peltz’s] perspective they have tried everything they can to repair the relationship privately with David and Victoria, they’ve tried to talk it out, have tried to have meetings with them, but ultimately in the end they just didn’t trust them anymore.” Brooklyn and Peltz had also allegedly reached a point of frustration with reading things that “weren’t true.” “They’d had enough,” the source explains, noting that as the drama has escalated in recent months, “This ultimately has become a huge power struggle between two powerful families. The couple just doesn’t want to deal with it anymore. They’ve had it and just want to move on in their lives. Last week was the last straw, they just couldn’t handle it anymore.”

[From Page Six]

“This ultimately has become a huge power struggle between two powerful families.” It’s so funny because the Peltzs are Palm Beach billionaire Republicans who look down on the Beckhams as the British Clampetts only tackier. Meanwhile, the Beckhams acted as if Nicola and her family were desperate to be associated with “Brand Beckham” and profit from the hallowed Beckham name. There’s always been such a wide disparity between how the two families viewed themselves and each other. That’s been amazing to watch as well. Think about it this way: the Peltzes never spoke a word about Victoria and David’s bullsh-t around the wedding. They kept up their family omerta and supported Nicola behind-the-scenes.





