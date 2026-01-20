Mail: Why does Prince William still refuse to wear a kilt during his visits to Scotland?

For years, the British press has been needling Prince William about his kiltlessness. Royal men have historically donned the kilt whenever they’re in Scotland, especially when they’re at public events or mingling with Scottish people. Queen Elizabeth II felt strongly about it, given that she was half-Scottish and she genuinely loved being in Scotland. Thus, Prince Philip frequently wore kilts. King Charles has always worn kilts in Scotland too. But his sons rarely do. In Prince Harry’s case, who cares, he’s not a working royal and he rarely visits Scotland. But Prince William is the heir to the throne and future king of Scotland. Surely he should wear a kilt for *some* Scottish outings? Well, he doesn’t. He refuses.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton head North of the border this week, there will be one question on many royal fans’ minds: will the Prince of Wales finally wear a kilt?

Indeed, despite King Charles often being proudly pictured wearing tartan, there hasn’t been a single image taken of his eldest son dressed in the beloved Scottish pattern since he was a young boy.

Previous reports by The Daily Mail suggested that William shared one month before his 21st birthday in 2003: ‘I have worn a kilt in private and I’m not saying I will never wear one in public. I haven’t got into it yet.’

But nearly 23 years on, the prince has still not embraced the esteemed tradition, despite being educated at St Andrew’s University on the coast of Fife. William and his university sweetheart Kate, also The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, are set to travel to Stirling and Falkirk on January 20 to shine a light on key aspects of Scottish heritage. As part of their visit, the couple will be trying their hand at curling with the team GB squad and Paralympic squad, while also learning how to weave tartan.

Speaking about the Waleses upcoming visit on the latest episode of The Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, Diary Editor Richard Eden asked Royal Editor Rebecca English: ‘Does this mean that Prince William will be wearing a kilt?’

‘That’s bad news for you because you know what you’ve promised, that you’ll wear one when he wears one,’ the show’s host Jo Elvin told Richard.

‘Oh god, I’m getting nervous now, a shiver has gone down my spine,’ the royal expert quipped.