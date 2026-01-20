Page Six: ‘With Love, Meghan’ won’t return to Netflix as a series

Last year, in the Duchess of Sussex’s Bloomberg interview, she described her rationale for making With Love, Meghan: that it was just supposed to be fun, and showing people who she really is and what her interests really are. As I’ve said many times, I really hoped that she would continue the series and build on what she learned through trial-and-error when it came to producing that kind of programming. In my opinion, the best episodes were when Meghan had a professional chef on and she was learning how to make something and/or acting as sous chef. She could have built on that! Alas, she’s probably not going to do any more WLM seasons for a while, or possibly forever.
Meghan Markle’s heavily-promoted lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan” won’t be returning to Netflix, multiple sources told Page Six — after the duchess called the show “a lot of work.”
“It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” one insider said.
Sources say that Markle, 44, will instead concentrate on building her lifestyle brand, As Ever. “People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized,” one said.
When Season 2 of “With Love, Meghan” debuted last August, it didn’t even make the list of the streamer’s Top 10 shows in the US that week, according to Forbes. However, the 2025 holiday special did crack the Top 10 globally, we’re told, with sources adding that Netflix considers the series “a big success.” Ratings for Season 2 and the special are due to be released in February.
Markle has now pitched several holiday specials, including July 4 and Valentine’s Day, and a source said the hope is to make them.
Netflix probably does consider it successful – WLM was one of their buzziest offerings in 2025, the series was watched globally, and it helped launch her As Ever brand (Netflix is a silent partner in As Ever). I would be willing to bet – and Meghan has said as much in interviews – that this isn’t Netflix “canceling” the show as much as it’s Meghan not having time to put a crew together and film a few seasons all at once. Still, I hope WLM returns in some form eventually.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
DM and derangers are all over this article.
The derangers can think what they want, but Netflix wanted to get into spin off merch and As Ever took off. A few holidays special may be used to launch new products, but the As Ever brand is strong enough to not need an ongoing series.
Just wait, Meghan has something planned for 2026 and don’t be surprised if she does do something with Netflix. Don’t forget, their production company is working on two movies, busy times ahead. Page six and all the rest of them don’t know anything and “sources said” confirms that.
Meghan is focused on her successful business and I respect that. I look forward to the movie she and Harry are producing and the possibility of WLM specials.
Meghan has been telling us for a while that her priority is As Ever, so I’m not surprised about this. I would imagine making it takes a huge chunk of time. It got good ratings for a cooking/lifestyle show and hopefully we might still get some holiday specials.
One can ONLY do so much & she’s positioned herself perfectly to do programming a few times a year to tie in to her products so I applaud her for being able to make this decision that works for her due to her hard work & diligence ❣️
Awww, this is disappointing 🥺. I really enjoyed the soft, easy vibe of the show and found it so relaxing. Of course, it’s understandable that Meghan wants to focus solely on her business but I’m still disappointed 😢
If we’d get a quarterly show (one major holiday for each “season”, ie: Valentine’s or St. Patrick’s Day(s), July 4th, Halloween, and a combo Thanksgiving //Christmas show), or even once every 3 mos, I’d be thrilled. I’d love 2 hr “specials” like this to take in cooking and decorating (table settings, etc).
Meghan said this in her one-on-one with Emma, didn’t she? If there’s still a business arrangement between As Ever and Netflix, I imagine there will be some specials from time to time.
And that interview and in the panel she did in DC. I mean almost verbatim. They don’t have any sources they are literally taking what Meghan herself has said, and making it seem like Netflix dropped her. She said herself that she would probably focus on more bite-sized content, because being on set all day is very draining, which she had forgotten about,and maybe holiday specials. These people aren’t even pretending anymore. It literally are repurposing Sussex official statements into ” scoops”.
Exactly this, Dee(2). I posted below before seeing your response. They’ve got nothing.
They have a partnership.
I would love if she does some holiday specials!!!
If you look at WLM as essentially a launching pad for asever, it’s been pretty successful. I would’ve loved to have had more eps though and will hope for some future specials. To me, one of her more successful dishes to recreate was the one skillet pasta and it stood out bc it was simpler than some of the more elaborate recipes. Which was very much my speed. So my critique would’ve been to add in a few more recipes like that if it hadn’t all been filmed at once or was going to continue.
@Jais
Spot on. Almost everyone wants healthy quick meals. Most of work. 16 ingredient recipe’s are not for me.
I will miss the show, but I’m sure I will be rewatching the seasons already on Netflix. It seems to me that Meghan’s calendar is crazy busy and stepping back from certain things was inevitable. I am happy for her success in everything she does.
I loved it. And i’ll watch it if she ever makes more episodes/specials.
Something about watching her wrap presents is soothing to my soul.
If she’s gonna have a foot in the entertainment industry, doing podcasts or shows or whatever, she can’t just keep up this endless string of one and dones. She has these ideas of what she wants a project to be, it has kinks like all first installments of a thing have, but rather than improve upon what works and get rid of what doesn’t, she just stops, and then moves on to something else, so she comes across like an amateurish dilettante. There are so many content options from creators who have stuck with a project and turned it into a success through a passion and a dedication that I really feel Meghan lacks for her media projects. She has it for her As Ever business and seems to have it for her charitable endeavors, but I really haven’t seen it in the media content.
^^💯
I imagine part of the reason is because everything she does gets insane scrutiny that very few other creators have to deal with. And in that situation sometimes you do have to try to look around and see what works and what doesn’t. I’m sure she probably didn’t anticipate that her cooking show would generate so much meaningless controversy among idiots. She said herself she didn’t anticipate the demand for As Ever products at first either.
She and Harry are in an unprecedented situation honestly given the royal roles they played and how they divested from it. It’s not going to look the way other creative careers do. You’re free to think it’s amateur and dilettante but the money she makes speaks for itself.
Seems to me that all of Meghan’s “one and dones” have all been successful. She has stated that for now, As ever is her priority. That decision may or may not please everyone. One could say that Meghan can succeed in a variety of fields. If she went from one failed project to another, there would be reason to raise an eyebrow. There is great merit in something going strong for a decade, a series, for example. That doesn’t mean it’s the only measure of success. I think all of Meghan’s short projects will stand the test of time. We won’t be looking back on them and thinking, “Well that was a dud. Good thing she stopped doing that.” People want more of each project. I think her creative energy is very high for her to accomplish what she has in the time she has in the last five years. Dealing with an smear campaign takes a lot of energy too, and a lot of energy and focus to create in spite of it. My impression of Meghan is that she wants to live a life that is of some value to humanity in general. She won’t be the greatest actress who ever lived, but she has creative and business talents, and her professional life is the vehicle she will use to “show up and do good.”
She already has a foot in the industry that goes back years. They announced two new producing projects already. There are sometimes long gaps between series so who knows what will happen to WLM. It did very well, but the focus is AsEver. Whatever happens, page6 certainly isn’t who the announcement will be made to.
It is great that As Ever is thriving. But I agree with Plums.. the media projects perform well and then they are dropped after (?) 2 series?
Same with changing American Riviera Orchard to As Ever after a few weeks or whatever it was. It starts to look a bit half assed even if there were valid reasons.
With so many opportunities and so little time, it is ok to pick a lane.
There was only one filming session that was edited into two seasons. If Netflix had wanted more shows that decision would have been made as soon as the first season episodes dropped. When season two premiered and there still wasn’t a renewal announcement, it was obvious WLM wasn’t going to continue.
Meghan has said herself that it is a lot of work and her focus is As Ever. Doesn’t matter what Netflix wants if Meghan wants to put it on pause to focus on her business!
That’s not really how Netflix or any powerful streamer/studio operates. Meghan said WLM was a lot of work and for her to walk away can be read as not making the time to fold it into her schedule. It’s not a flaw to admit that WLM was more than she expected. But it’s also not a flex to say it was never her priority.
She is allowed to do what works best for her and her family. And if she does holiday specials, I’ll watch the heck out of them.
I mean Meghan basically hinted that they were looking at moving away from the series format. I really hope we get the Valentine’s and 4 July specials. I think she could do one for Easter and Thanksgiving too.
Easter would be hilarious. She can talk about how she sets things up for children, then she could talk about how expectations by adults over Easter presents kind of overshadows the adults’ reason for Easter. She won’t of course, cause she’s classy. But damn, that would be all kinds of funny.
It’s funny how their sources know nothing about her collaborations and release dates. The sources didn’t even know about the 2025 holiday special until it was officially announced. This article is just to get clicks and for abuse of Meghan by derangers.
We haven’t heard anything from anyone official and we know how that usually goes with Netflix and the Sussexes. Usually inaccurate unless it comes from them. I think AsEver is taking most of her time and focus. She said on the Emma Grede podcast that she stopped doing the podcasts because she had to focus on the business. I think the specials are a good formula she should continue, if only because it helps promote AsEver and it gets good ratings. They have other producing projects lined up but she should focus on building this brand which has so much growth potential.
Ha. Page 6 isn’t saying anything that Meghan herself has not already said about WLM. They’re simply regurgitating old points and pretending that they’ve got new information. She is literally paying ALL of these reporters’ bills at this stage, on both sides of the Atlantic.
Also: The hope is to “make” a Valentine’s special? That day is less than a month away. If there is going to be one then it will have already been filmed. Just goes to show that Page 6 knows nothing about Meghan’s plans. They’re speculating, like all the other dependent rats.
I didn’t follow the behind-the-scenes production of WLM that closely. Did Meghan ever make an official announcement that the show would not continue? I just remember there being a lot of ambiguity about the show’s future, with neither Meghan nor Netflix going on record. Now that the news is confirmed I think this is a perfect example of when Meghan and her team should’ve gotten ahead of the story and set the narrative. But unfortunately they didn’t which opened the door to more speculation about their partnership with Netflix. I can’t see either side agreeing to produce ‘holiday’ specials.
As Eurydice and Dee(2) have stated above, Meghan herself said pretty much what Page 6 is claiming to have found out in her interview with Emma Grede and during her Washington DC panel interview. So it’s not new.
In any event “Now that the news is confirmed…” Nothing has been “confirmed”. Page 6 is doing what all the other so-called royal experts do for a living: speculate, rehash speculation, and create narratives for clicks, in this case, based on Meghan’s own words.
At the end of the day, despite the insinuation, Netflix remains in partnership with Meghan, and with Archewell Productions, despite the fervent prayers from some quarters that losing this contract will leave them broke and desperate to crawl back to the UK for more abuse.
The fact that Meghan has this much flexibility to move on from successful projects (and they have ALL been successful, despite narratives to the contrary) in order to focus on others indicates that she and her business(s) are in a good place.
So which is it: the tabloids are repeating what Meghan already stated about WLM not coming back or they’re just making this stuff up? Either way, my point stands. Meghan can end any speculation and dismiss dubious sources by releasing an official statement confirming the status of WLM. And I certainly wouldn’t tease any future holiday specials if they’re not happening. Shows are planned years in advance, not weeks and fans deserve the courtesy of being informed.
@DeeDee Where has it been confirmed? Meghan has said on the record that she was exploring more short form content and WLM was a lot of work. Page Six is reporting that sources say there are no plans for WLM season 3 but there may be specials at some time in the future. Nothing has been confirmed by Netflix. There doesn’t seem to be anything to clarify since nobody had made an official announcement. Why is not knowing upsetting you so much?
Gwenyth Paltrow doesn’t have a show, nor does Kylie Jenner or Rhianna or others with very successful businesses. It was a great launching pad but probably a horrendous amount of work. She can now move on.
I love Meghan and I’m so excited to buy household goods from As Ever as soon as they expand their offerings, but I didn’t love WLM. I found it boring. Very sweet, but boring TV. I think I’ll be very happy seeing/hearing Meghan as a guest on other people’s podcasts, through her own IG content, and giving interviews etc. I don’t watch reality TV series where people are just hanging out being themselves, even though I acknowledge that M was also teaching and giving a lot of good hostessing tips. It might serve her (and me) better if she just pops up every now and then to promote something specific, and otherwise is photographed looking beautiful at big events.
I just hate it when they keep referring to her as “Markle”. That is NOT her name!