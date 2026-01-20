Page Six: ‘With Love, Meghan’ won’t return to Netflix as a series

Last year, in the Duchess of Sussex’s Bloomberg interview, she described her rationale for making With Love, Meghan: that it was just supposed to be fun, and showing people who she really is and what her interests really are. As I’ve said many times, I really hoped that she would continue the series and build on what she learned through trial-and-error when it came to producing that kind of programming. In my opinion, the best episodes were when Meghan had a professional chef on and she was learning how to make something and/or acting as sous chef. She could have built on that! Alas, she’s probably not going to do any more WLM seasons for a while, or possibly forever.

Meghan Markle’s heavily-promoted lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan” won’t be returning to Netflix, multiple sources told Page Six — after the duchess called the show “a lot of work.” “It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” one insider said. Sources say that Markle, 44, will instead concentrate on building her lifestyle brand, As Ever. “People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized,” one said. When Season 2 of “With Love, Meghan” debuted last August, it didn’t even make the list of the streamer’s Top 10 shows in the US that week, according to Forbes. However, the 2025 holiday special did crack the Top 10 globally, we’re told, with sources adding that Netflix considers the series “a big success.” Ratings for Season 2 and the special are due to be released in February. Markle has now pitched several holiday specials, including July 4 and Valentine’s Day, and a source said the hope is to make them.

Netflix probably does consider it successful – WLM was one of their buzziest offerings in 2025, the series was watched globally, and it helped launch her As Ever brand (Netflix is a silent partner in As Ever). I would be willing to bet – and Meghan has said as much in interviews – that this isn’t Netflix “canceling” the show as much as it’s Meghan not having time to put a crew together and film a few seasons all at once. Still, I hope WLM returns in some form eventually.





