Duchess Meghan talks pantyhose & brand-building on Bloomberg’s The Circuit

Meredith Maines continues to earn her paychecks! The Duchess of Sussex is everywhere today because of the premiere of With Love, Meghan’s Season 2 on Netflix, plus a product drop for As Ever. Back in March, when WLM’s first season premiered, I didn’t even realize at first that the show was being review-bombed, and that’s because Meghan had such a smart strategy of pushing positive news and new interviews alongside her project. Instead of “WLM is getting terrible reviews” being the main story, people were talking about Meghan’s interviews or all of the other announcements coming out of Camp Sussex. Well, it’s the same this week. Instead of allowing the royalist bitter-enders to dictate the newscycle, Meghan surprised everyone by appearing on Bloomberg’s The Circuit with Emily Chang.

For the interview – which mostly takes place at Godmothers bookstore – Meghan wore a mustard Jenni Kayne ensemble. Mustard-colored anything is not my jam, but Meghan looks lovely and I can’t wait for you-know-who to copykeen in some butt-ugly mustard Sister Wife dress. Here’s the video:

My favorite part (and the part which is already going viral) is when Chang asks Meghan about the “mixed reviews” for WLM (around the 9:20-mark). Meghan said:

“I think I knew who I was trying to meet. And so, you know your audience, you know your demographic, well, they love the show! My partners love the show, and that’s why we have a season two and why we have more fun coming. So, oftentimes I think the negative voices, are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making single-skillet spaghetti? Possibly! And that’s alright. They’re trying to pay their bills and that’s for them to sort out if they’re comfortable doing it as someone else’s detriment.

That’s a great way to handle the international campaign to disparage a cute little cooking show. This was a great interview too, Meghan was super-relaxed and Emily Chang is a great interviewer, acknowledging the duality of “Meghan the former royal” and “Meghan the entrepreneur.” Hilariously, the Daily Mail is already crying about Meghan taking “swipes” at the left-behinds in this interview. What swipes? “It was different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time!… It felt a little bit inauthentic.” How dare Meghan joke about the royal pantyhose!!

Meghan also shrugged off the political questions, which I think is a smart move at this moment – Trump and his people have been targeting her family for years and Meghan has every right to avoid putting an even bigger target on her back. She said, “I think right now it’s an interesting time for the entire world. I just hope that people are able to maintain the values that are important to them and to feel safe. And to remember our humanity with each other in all of it, no matter how polarised the world can be, you go back to the fact we are human beings and can connect.”