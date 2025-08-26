Duchess Meghan talks pantyhose & brand-building on Bloomberg’s The Circuit

Meredith Maines continues to earn her paychecks! The Duchess of Sussex is everywhere today because of the premiere of With Love, Meghan’s Season 2 on Netflix, plus a product drop for As Ever. Back in March, when WLM’s first season premiered, I didn’t even realize at first that the show was being review-bombed, and that’s because Meghan had such a smart strategy of pushing positive news and new interviews alongside her project. Instead of “WLM is getting terrible reviews” being the main story, people were talking about Meghan’s interviews or all of the other announcements coming out of Camp Sussex. Well, it’s the same this week. Instead of allowing the royalist bitter-enders to dictate the newscycle, Meghan surprised everyone by appearing on Bloomberg’s The Circuit with Emily Chang.
For the interview – which mostly takes place at Godmothers bookstore – Meghan wore a mustard Jenni Kayne ensemble. Mustard-colored anything is not my jam, but Meghan looks lovely and I can’t wait for you-know-who to copykeen in some butt-ugly mustard Sister Wife dress. Here’s the video:
My favorite part (and the part which is already going viral) is when Chang asks Meghan about the “mixed reviews” for WLM (around the 9:20-mark). Meghan said:
“I think I knew who I was trying to meet. And so, you know your audience, you know your demographic, well, they love the show! My partners love the show, and that’s why we have a season two and why we have more fun coming. So, oftentimes I think the negative voices, are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making single-skillet spaghetti? Possibly! And that’s alright. They’re trying to pay their bills and that’s for them to sort out if they’re comfortable doing it as someone else’s detriment.
That’s a great way to handle the international campaign to disparage a cute little cooking show. This was a great interview too, Meghan was super-relaxed and Emily Chang is a great interviewer, acknowledging the duality of “Meghan the former royal” and “Meghan the entrepreneur.” Hilariously, the Daily Mail is already crying about Meghan taking “swipes” at the left-behinds in this interview. What swipes? “It was different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time!… It felt a little bit inauthentic.” How dare Meghan joke about the royal pantyhose!!
Meghan also shrugged off the political questions, which I think is a smart move at this moment – Trump and his people have been targeting her family for years and Meghan has every right to avoid putting an even bigger target on her back. She said, “I think right now it’s an interesting time for the entire world. I just hope that people are able to maintain the values that are important to them and to feel safe. And to remember our humanity with each other in all of it, no matter how polarised the world can be, you go back to the fact we are human beings and can connect.”
Screengrabs courtesy of The Circuit.
Oh the haters are going to have a field day! I have my popcorn ready. Just wish I could order from AE over here in the UK —I could get Chalie’s jam, but no I won’t! I wonder what the new flavour of spread will be and what else new is on offer. Home tonight for a bit of WLM and I can feel a spaghetti night coming on at the weekend. Enjoy Katie and Willi we know you will be watching to.
“They’re trying to pay their bills and that’s for them to sort out if they’re comfortable doing it as someone else’s detriment.” ….LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. Love it. Rent-a-gob. I mean. The fact that the chorus is clearly contrived and prescripted and force-fed its lines, it’s really a bit sinister but also kind of farcical. If you need to bully the public into its opinions about people whom you view as a threat to your stature and status, and you’re a “Royal”, that doesn’t say much about you. Charles is like that kid who had all the great toys at home but no friends over cause no one wanted to play with him. All his life he complained about being neglected, and yet, kids are pretty robust, as well as canny — and they suss each other out pretty quickly. If he’d ever just been a normal, straightforward kid, he would have been able to slot in. I hate to say it, but maybe he wasn’t loved, because he wasn’t loveable? So now he has the rota to bully Meghan? Because, clearly, she loves his son. Is it that simple? Is it that Freudian? That no one ever loved him?
That’s a burn 🔥
Meghan feels sorry for them. Let the gnashing begin!
It was a brilliant response to the bottom feeders that have made a career choice that lacks any backbone or integrity whatsoever, especially the propaganda writers in the rota.
Oh that is a brilliant response! They can’t cope and it’s fantastic.
These are great responses to some tough questions about review-bombing and politics. I do like that she got in a teensy-tiny dig at the tabloid review bombers. If Meredith Maines had anything to do with these responses, she definitely earned her paycheck again. And kudos to Meghan for doing so well in the interviews!
The DM are getting their knickers or pant hose in a twist, again. LOL No pun intended.
Should be “pantyhose”. Lol
This was such a good interview. I watched it in the background early this morning while doing work. I don’t know if I’d called that mustard though. It was more lemon yellow imo, lol. Either way, that bookstore is gorgeous. Meghan is forever fascinating. She talked about her name too!
how did you watch it without subscribing to Bloomberg? I’ve tried several different ways but will probably have to wait until next week and hope this episode is out on Apple podcasts.
I just watched the entire interview. A great one. Enjoyed it immensely, no subscription. Did not go to the comments though. lol
I just clicked on the Watch on YouTube icon. Hope that works for you too, Harla.
It’s on YT. Try this link or just google it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CtBsylelBo
I literally included the video in the post
Yeah I really love that outfit on her and this is a PR masterclass (micro and macro).
‘Bless their hearts they have bills to pay’ is excellent shade.
Yess.I love everything about this. The way she minimizes the value of their opinion. Great response. I love the sweater, skirt and the sandals too. I’d wear the sweater with jeans.
Smart of her and smart of this shutting down the DM’s obsession with her running for office too.
And cracking up at the bad reviewers. They do look stupid. There’s a guy on TikTok that takes most of his day embarassing the review bombers on TikTok or the DM.
She handled that interview very well. She got her point out there and she drew no blood on anyone in particular but the gutter press will put a negative spin on it as is there usual. I bet she is right though that those were complaining might actually have gone home and made that spaghetti lol.
I’ll never forget on one of those itv morning shows this lady made Meghan’s pasta and was nasty about it the whole time and thought it was going to turn out horrible and the hosts were like no this is actually really good. She could not keep the shock and disappointment off her face. It was amazing.
I would have loved to see that. In real time a bitch got put in her place lol.
Bright buttercup yellow looks great on her, not overpowering. Very few can pull this off.
Just loving the colour and that cut, Hope she adds this to her ShopMy story!
Meghan really does wear pops of color when she is the subject, like in this interview. And listen, it was not beige y’all.
Shallow note – that is a hard color to pull off and she does it really well. One of my favorite looks from her time as a working royal was a sheath dress in a similar shade, at an outdoor reception, with hair pulled back in a simple low bun.
I LOVE the line about “if they’re comfortable doing it to someone else’s detriment.” First, I think that’s a really good mindset in general – are you comfortable earning your pay, being where you are, having what you have – if it comes at the detriment of someone else?
I also love it because she knows these haters are making skillet spaghetti. how can they talk about how bad it is if they aren’t making it?!!??! And at the end of the day, neither Meghan or Ted Sarandos care if the haters hate her spaghetti or her expensive pans or knives or whatever – they care that you’re watching and talking about her spaghetti and pans etc. The haters just keep adding to her success and I love that for her.
Meghan tends to know what colours work on her and when she does go beyond the neutrals, she almost always hits it out of the part. This is another time where it makes her pop on the screen.
It’s good that she knows the haters will never be pleased and she’s focusing on the ones who have a genuine interest in her work.
..and Ladies and gentlemen, this is why they hate Meghan!!!!… Intelligent, a thinker, wise, Eloquent, confident, funny and the list goes on.
I love what she’s wearing. I love how bold the color is, and the texture of materials. I love the volume. It looks like it would be so comfortable and so fun to wear. I’d be dashing around and turning dramatically.
Yellow looks terrible on me, but I love seeing it on other people. It’s a joyful color.
I loved everything about this interview. I especially loved her clear business knowledge and found myself impressed and proud hearing her talk about the technical aspects of her business. She has worked so hard over the past few years and I hope that in spite of everything this creative endeavor represents the culmination of all of her experiences over the years, and makes her truly happy. She deserves it.
The best hour on media I’ve watched in ages. That’s our girl in full. Fun, articulate, curious, warm, creative, and serious about her people and her life. Oh, and gorgeous inside and out. Keep going, Meghan.
See Kate and willy , Meghan can do the school run and still work a f-ing job you lazy twits.
That yellow is stunning on her .
I enjoyed her interview and I could see myself going to godmothers from morning till night.
I love how Meghan is free to say what she wants to say and f those who don’t think she should speak .
She had great responses but I feel like the interview was more based on tabloids than Meghan herself. Idk.
I was really nervous for her when the interviewer tried to ask about trump because of the people around him trying to deport Harry. Harry does not have the money or power of Elon musk.
It really is best for them to avoid anything involving that orange man because of the massive target it will put on their family.
Overall it kinda made me sad to see how much of a campaign there is to see Meghan fail. She’s fighting back but I’m sure it’s not easy.
I’m gonna do all I can to keep supporting her.
I thought Meghan handled some direct questions well but I did hope to learn much more about as ever & even synergy with WLM with it being a business focused podcast & instead it felt like going over a lot of the same ground like the dishes story, Sussex name, authenticity etc. I think the Trump question was hoping for blatant click bait & it was wise for Meghan to side step it
Yes it felt like a rehash of all the clickbait topics like her last name, Trump, the royal family, etc. the interviewer felt very surface level topics for most of it but Meghan handled that well.
I really wish her the best because there’s a lot of opposition and over the top scrutiny that no one else received for a woman who’s greatest offense is leaving a toxic family.
@Keepingfaith – agree Ms. Chang was working a lot from the tabloid gaze perspective — somewhat underprepared given how many times Meghan has said she doesn’t read press about herself. Glad she didn’t draw Meghan on the purely provocative tRump and anti-immigrant questioning about L.A.
She seems so natural and relaxed and herself. She had to work on this. Hope to translates to her show.
Tom Sykes went vitriolic rageaholic in his Royalist column today over Meghan’s remark about royal nude pantyhose. He ranted that nobody knew who she was until she married Harry so she should shut up about having to wear nude pantyhose, how dare she even have an opinion or a tongue in her head? Being an adult person means you are entitled to opinions about your own body and about what you put on your own body. It’s so disturbing how rage-y they get over her and any small expression of her personhood that she puts out. Really, was it somewhere in the legal fine print on their wedding certificate that she wouldn’t be a person anymore once she was married to Harry?
Aw he has to balance the scales. He was too mean to the Wales a few days ago so now he’s gotta get in a huff about Meghan talking about her pantyhose. Gotta pay that “degrade Meghan” sussex tax to keep William’s friend calling him. Obvious is obvious. What a silly thing to get mad over and huff and puff about. Like Meghan says, it pays his bills, right?
I haven’t watched this interview yet but I’ve seen one member of the royal rota upset about Meghan’s comments about not having a voice. I mean it was the truth, the Palace refused to allow her to clear up a lot of lies and misconceptions made by the press and she can speak to anybody she wants to.
If she had a voice, she woulda said um no I didn’t make Kate cry, I didn’t throw a tantrum about a tiara, I don’t put a floating yoga floor or whatever in FC, I didn’t refuse to show Archie on the hospital steps bc I was never actually asked…it goes on and on. So yeah, she didn’t have a voice while the BM created a caricature of lies about her. They can all cry a river about that. Facts are facts and they lied on her for years.
I love that nothing the deranged rota or left behind royals try to do to Meghan phases her. She’s like bless your heart if you want to be a troll for money or obsessively copy me for the SEO. Half of it is she’s busy and the other half is she’s happy which just makes you pity unhappy people instead of get angry with them.
What was that article a week or so ago,that claimed that the sick stick person was ” the perfect princess that Meghan could never be”? I am sure that Meghan would rather be the intelligent, articulate woman that she is, instead of the” perfect prin ess” who can’t coble together a simple 2 line speech.
Raise your hand if you think Kate could pull off that interview.