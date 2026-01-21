“The Beckham-wedding-drama memes have gotten so funny” links

Memes about the Beckham-family drama. [Buzzfeed]
victoria beckham high jacking the first dance at brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/axjTrKo4YC
— Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) January 19, 2026
victoria during the first dance at brooklyn beckham's wedding pic.twitter.com/YHBQ6uJzfz
— ｡˚ʚ🍓ɞ˚｡ (@juststraw17) January 20, 2026
Victoria hijacking the first dance at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding. pic.twitter.com/55noRMj4Ji
— Sheridan (@sherrybucks) January 19, 2026
Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn's wedding pic.twitter.com/ptNuwxD61W
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 19, 2026
My favourite comment from David Baddiel on VB nuzzling her son during the wedding dance was Oedipus Becks!!
Oh, such claws, too funny. I also Like “David Beckham will be so upset when someone reads that statement to him.”
Also liked the comment Mend it like Beckham!
Am no fan of either side but its sad that what is supposed to be the happiest day of someone’s life has been turned into a press circus show – their wedding has become an internet joke.
The Beckham family has always been a brand and about making money / status. She has always wanted to be taken seriously as a designer / a fashion icon and he’s an idiot who thinks he’s some sort of lord of the manor. I can see why Brooklyn has issues – parents are narcissists and it sounds like his siblings are as well.
Plus who the hell trademarks their children’s name – I didn’t know that and it makes sense, they’ve been using their kids to make money.
What tips the scales for me to Brooklyn’s side, although I’m not hugely invested, is he’s their child who grew up as a profitable accessory in many ways. Be the parent, not an adversary. Early on I did wonder if the vow renewal was a way to have the ceremony they wanted. Glad he put it out there and I hope it’s healing. ❤️🩹 p.s. I am enjoying the distraction, though. Ppl are hilarious.
What’s worse is when someone who has been a victim of narcissistic abuse (like I think Brooklyn was) gets treated worse than the abusers. It would be so simple for his parents to come out and say “We are so sorry if we did anything that was hurtful to Brooklyn and Nicola. Obviously, we love our son and his wife is now our family as well. We will work to make things right privately.” I’m sure a statement acknowledging his hurt feelings would go a long way to mending the fractured relationship.
Lots of celebrities have trademarked their kids names. Beyoncé and Cardi B for example.
Yes like Jesma said. otherwise someone could take the child’s name and start a website/ brand etc. It’s a pretty normal celebrity thing to do to protect their name
The trademarking seems like a somewhat common norm. I don’t know much asking the kid to sign away his name before the weeding is the norm though. Maybe it is? But I’m guessing not? No idea.
I think in this case he would lose the right to use his own name for any paying projects. They don’t own that last name.
I mean, keep in mind they have a hand in that. Regardless of how you feel about the Beckhams, it is a choice to repeatedly publicize your marriage and vows, whether on Instagram or in magazines. They could’ve had something private and small. They could have also kept this behind the scenes instead of the back and forth. These two are just in denial that fame comes with its downsides, which is definitely part of their youth and their generation’s need to put everything on social media. They may not regret breaking it off with family, but I think they may regret linking this permanently to their public name.
As a summary, Victoria agreed to design Nicola’s dress but then backed out at the last minute, leaving the bride scrambling. She highjacked her son’s romantic dance with his bride. She got mad because the couple had their widowed grandmothers sit at the main table. The Beckhams tried to get their son to sign away rights to his name before the wedding. They kept inviting his ex-girlfriends to hang around him. They refused Nicolas request for help to aid dogs displaced from the LA fires, despite Brooklyn helping with his parents’ charities. They refused to meet with him unless he came without his wife. It sounded like there are a lot of issues with both parents, it wasn’t limited to *just* Victoria preening after being called the most beautiful woman in the room at her daughter-in-law’s wedding, which is what the story original was.
I’ve said before the Peltz family are garbage, but it didnt sound like the Beckhams cared about *that* aspect, only that they are controlling, narcissistic parents.
Except that Nicola’s wedding dress was a year in the making for her and required multiple fittings. The first dance was between Bride and Groom was to an Elvis song. So I am taking everything with a grain of salt from that post. Also when the MAGA princess was 22 she dated a barely legal Anawar Hadid who seemed to grow distant towards his family during that time.
Now days it’s not uncommon for a bride to have 2 or 3 wedding dresses. One for the ceremony, one for pictures and one for the reception. So I can fully believe Victoria promised to design and make 1 of the dresses and then backed out.
If she already had a custom Valentino made then she wasn’t scrambling at the 11th hour. Heaven forbid the billionaire MAGA Princess only have one wedding dress like us plebes. Oh, the horror.
“Victoria agreed to design Nicola’s dress” – Victoria DOESN’T DESIGN ANYTHING. She has no idea about design. It’s done by hired designers, and Victoria just appropriates their work and signs it off.
The juststraw17 one nailed it – the mortified look on both the groom and bride!
At least the MiL wasn’t gyrating against the groom as VB is assumed to have done to Brooklyn…
Is that someone mimicking Britney Spears, or is that Britney dancing like that — please God no.
I hope Karamo spill all the tea with the allegedly toxic environment in The Fab Five. Bobby was ignored when he quit for the same reasons. One thing is to not like and not been BFF with your coworkers. Another thing is to be toxic and make people’s lives miserable.
The bottom line is that Brooklyn says he wants no part of his family. One doesn’t get to that point without some terrible things happening. Victoria comes across as very insecure about the new Mrs. Beckham. You can see her trying to assert her place as the dominant (alpha) female in pictures of her with Brooklyn and Nicola.
The way to keep your son close is to embrace his wife and welcome her to the family. Trying to make it a competition assures that you as the mother will lose because that wife gives him something that you don’t. There’s a reason he chose her as a wife and if you don’t bring her into the family tent, you will only cause your son to leave. Which is exactly what is happening here.
Add to this mix the fact that Nicola comes from a wealthy powerful family, she doesn’t NEED anything the Beckhams have to offer. They have no leverage over her. They have very greatly misread the value of their hand and overplayed it. The fact that Brooklyn took Nicola’s last name as part of his own tells you right away what he values.
I was hoping for some memes of Victoria hijacking the first dance or dancing “on” Brooklyn. I want to see more. They are hysterical. The only one that made me sad was Brittany. Don’t want to see that again. I’m not on SM so I had never seen it before. That makes me so sad. But the others are a scream. My favorite is the doggie dance. Wish there were some that were extra, with Victoria’s face photoshopped “on”. I love these, and I am in her corner. Thanks