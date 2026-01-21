Netflix released the viewership numbers for ‘With Love, Meghan’ in 2025

We just heard speculation for the millionth time that the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to continue With Love, Meghan, her Netflix series focused on cooking, entertaining and crafting. Meghan has been saying as much for months, that her focus right now is on building As Ever, and there’s not enough time for WLM or her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast (boo on both counts). Well, the most recent story probably came out when it did because Team Meghan knew that Netflix was about to release their viewership numbers for the last half of 2025. WLM’s ratings are perfectly respectable for a lifestyle/cooking show, but of course they’re being compared to Netflix’s hit shows like Wednesday.

Netflix has released streaming data for the second half of 2025, including the ratings for Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and the accompanying holiday special. With Love, Meghan’s second season was the 1,224th most-watched program on Netflix between July and December 2025, according to the streamer’s Engagement Report for the second half of the year. The show notched 2 million views since its Aug. 26, 2025, release, with 9.7 million hours viewed. The hour-long holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, ranked 1,022nd. Released on Dec. 3, 2025, the special had 2.4 million views and 2.3 million hours viewed. The first season of the Duchess of Sussex’s show ranked 3,203 with 600,000 viewers and 2.7 million hours viewed. It was released on March 4, 2025. During the first half of the year, it was ranked 383 with 5.3 million views. The second season of Wednesday was the most-watched show on Netflix during the second half of the year, with 124 million views, according to the report. Stranger Things season five (94 million views), Untamed season one (93 million), Squid Game season three (79 million) and Stranger Things season one (57 million) rounded out the rest of the top five. Although both seasons and the holiday special spent time in Netflix’s Global Top 10, a source told PEOPLE earlier on Tuesday, Jan. 20, that there are “currently no plans for a third season” of With Love, Meghan. However, the possibility of future specials or other one-off projects is still on the table.

Yeah, it is what it is. I’m sure Meghan’s haters and critics will gloat, but as I said, these numbers are perfectly respectable for similar programming. Netflix is probably happy because this was another experiment for them, to see if they could do lifestyle programming and whether people would watch. They went into it knowing that it would be niche programming, and it delivered. Plus, they’re invested in As Ever, so it’s win-win for them. (Also: what’s crazy to me is that WLM’s Season 2 was actually much better than Season 1!!)





