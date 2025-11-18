Prince William is reportedly ‘in talks’ with his dad to ‘bring Harry back’

By now, everyone knows that Prince William is incandescent with rage 24-7, especially in regard to Prince Harry. William has spent years screaming, crying and throwing up over how much he hates Harry, how he will never allow Harry to come back, how Harry will be tossed aside and stripped of all of his titles, how Harry’s wife and children will be punished because Harry loves them and chose them above William. What is rarely acknowledged, on William’s side, is that William is absolutely furious that Harry has never begged to come back or shown any interest in returning to be William’s scapegoat. That is what upsets William most of all, that he can’t simply control Harry and order Harry to come back and beg for forgiveness. Well, after all of this time, one royal commentator believes that William is “in talks” with his father about “bringing Harry back.”
King Charles and Prince William have been discussing the possibility of welcoming Prince Harry back into the fold with William becoming more open to the idea, says a former royal insider. Ex-Palace photographer Ian Pelham Turner revealed to the Mirror US that with Andrew now out of the picture, William is warming up to the idea of Harry’s return in some capacity – a sort of “trade-off.”
“My feeling at the moment is because of Charles’s cancer diagnosis that all these negotiations perhaps, for example, with Harry have been accelerated,” said Pelham Turner.
Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in 2024 and is currently undergoing treatment.
Pelham Turner suspects that Charles and William have sat down to negotiate their terms and expedite the “Bring Harry Back” campaign.
With Andrew moving out, there could be room for Harry to move in, as speculated. Harry, however, appears content living in the U.S., but has hinted at missing home and wanting to return.
According to Pelham Turner, William still harbors some resentment towards the way his younger brother left the royal frontline.
Pelham Turner added: “So I think why all of this has happened now is that William has been placated about Harry coming back into the fold by getting rid of Andrew. “There seems to be accelerations at the moment. One acceleration is bringing Harry back. And the second acceleration is getting rid of Andrew.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
While this is obviously BS, I’d also like to note that part of Charles’s “deal” with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was that Eugenie and Beatrice are protected and even elevated. Charles has clearly given his permission to have Beatrice step into some kind of half-in royal life. I also think that right now, Charles would love to redo the “half-in” judgement from 2020, and find a way to have Harry visit more regularly. The only thing stopping Charles is William, and the fact that William fully had a nervous breakdown in September because Charles and Harry met, and because Harry is still so popular in the UK. So no, William isn’t warming up to the idea of “bringing Harry back.” It’s not up to William, in any case. These people have had five years to realize that the Sussexes wisely built a new life for themselves in California, and they keep lying to themselves about what Harry and Meghan actually want and how they actually live now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.
The Prince of Wales and King Charles III arriving for the Countdown to Cop30 event, hosted jointly by the Natural History Museum and UK Government and held at the London Museum, which brings together changemakers tackling climate change and nature loss, ahead of the Cop30 Summit in Belem, Brazil, in November
Featuring: King Charles III, Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales and King Charles III arriving for the Countdown to Cop30 event, hosted jointly by the Natural History Museum and UK Government and held at the London Museum, which brings together changemakers tackling climate change and nature loss, ahead of the Cop30 Summit in Belem, Brazil, in November
Featuring: Prince William, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2025
Featuring: Prince William, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with farm owner Charlie Mallon (R) and his family during their visit to Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen, as a blueprint for sustainable farming systems on October 14, 2025 in Cookstown, Northern Ireland.
During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting organisations providing creative and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people in rural areas of Northern Ireland
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cookstown, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 14 Oct 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince of Wales meets call handlers and dispatchers in the Emergency Operations Control room where 999 calls are managed 24/7, during a visit to the London Ambulance Service at its headquarters in Waterloo
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Oct 2025
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Oct 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales takes part in a community football event, with community leaders and local young people who run and participate in football programmes across the city and the state, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
And what about Meghan and the children. Such cold blooded people leaving out Harry’s family. Scooter only wants harry back to scapegoat
William can’t abuse and control Harry properly unless he’s under the protection of the crown. More importantly, someone needs to replace Anne.
Have you seen the comments under Kate’s mental health letter article on the Daily Mail online? It’s been up for more than 3 hours, and 80% of the 100 comments are negative. While I’m sure the bots will be arriving soon, William and Kate don’t have the support like they used to.
But I agree, Harry won’t come back, because he knows what’s waiting for him.
If there is a grain of truth to this, I’d day it’s more about William wanting to do 10 events a year.
Oh wow the family hate circus has now wandered in to a comedy circus lol. Peg is now in talks to bring his brother back? Lol. He thinks his brother will come back and take the heat off him and his lazy wife? Lol. Hey Peg you and your family and bedmates did a fantastic job of getting the Sussexes to leave so they aren’t coming back to take the heat off you and your lazy wife lol. Harry has a new life which he loves so you lazy Peg are on your own lol!!
Yep this sounds like comedy. I don’t believe even Charles wants Harry back. Not really. Unless it’s to make Charles look good in some way. Pictures with the Cali grandkids or something idk.
@Susan Collins Nailed!
Er .. has it not occurred to them that Harry may have a say in this? It’s like they think they only have to click their fingers and poor grateful Harry will come running .
They spent so much time crafting the narrative that Harry is miserable and wants to come back that they now believe it.
I think they do believe it. They seem unable to listen and hear Harry even when he is speaking very directly.
I think they believe it too. It’s the only coping mechanism they’ve got for their miserable lives. They have to believe Harry is desperate to return.
@Jensa. Exactly
Maybe they have already asked. Maybe Harry said no. Maybe they are trying to sweeten the pot. No ones really knows.
I believe Harry has strong nostalgia for his country, certain relatives, certain roles. His sense of identity as a prince with a duty to serve the people of the uk and commonwealth seems undiminished. His book was a (misguided) plea for his family to understand his perspective and invite him back into their favor (per his own interviews). Meghan, I’m assuming, has only trauma. So I do think there would be some chance he’d accept if he was offered a 1/2 in role— especially if Harry could live in Cali with Meghan, and it was arranged that he could serve the crown (flying back & forth?) while Meghan carries on with the independent paid work. I don’t think Harry is ever going to ask Meghan to serve his dysfunctional family again, though!
Harry‘s book SPARE was not misguided. You seem to have no problem with the dozens of people who wrote books about Harry life story but had never met him, but you have a problem when Harry writes his own life story then he’s misguided . your slip is showing.
Harry should not go to UK without Meghan. I see scooter as bitter and vengeful and harry should stay away from his bullying brother
I didn’t mean his book was misguided— just his belief that it would move his father & brother (who have no empathy and were never going to admit they harmed H & M)
This just reads to me as william knowing harry and chuck made some arrangements between themselves and wanting to be able to take credit when it happens.
🤔That feels very plausible.
Ok, we have all come to the conclusion that Kate does not have cancer and never did.
Now, am I the only one that believe Charles does not have Cancer and never did. The palace has usual makes up this lie. Mention of the word cancer and everyone takes pause. I won’t.
Nope, unless you have proof, posting this is irresponsible. I agree there were some bizarre actions around Kate POW’s illness, but posting conspiracy theories here without pushback makes the rest of look looney.
Oh I dunno, @MamaReads. Like @Joan, I find it the height of RESPONSIBILITY to reject proferred narratives coming from an institution with a PROVEN track record of lies, criminality, murder, rape, pillage and plunder of both their own members as well other people’s wealth/resources; and to question the motives of the Machiavellians and their descendants who have rmanaged the said institution, with the same M-O, for over 1000 years.
@joan, it is a stretch to say that we all believe that here but I will join you as a “looney” spinning a “conspiracy theory.” Kate very clearly has some physical (and likely mental) issues going on, and may have had precancerous cells found in tissue removed during the surgery, but I think the whole “cancer” thing with Kate is both a cover for something else and was a way to distract from having been named as one of the racist royals.
No, not everyone here thinks that. Do I think Kate’s condition was exaggerated for whatever reason? Yes. But I think the most reasonable explanation is what William told Rhiannon Mills – “pre cancerous cells” were found and the palace spun that into something more so that Kate can never be criticized again.
But I 100% think Charles has cancer. If he doesn’t, then Harry is going along with that lie and I doubt that he would do that.
@Becks1
“…………If he doesn’t, then Harry is going along with that lie………..”
Thats quite the leap, @Becks1. What makes you think they wouldnt tell Harry the same lie they tell to the public about chucky, kitty and any other one of them?
See, this is the reason those fkrs have survived for 1000 yrs and will last for at least 50 more: they lie to the plebs; the plebs swallow; the plebs regurgitate.
The british monarchy does nothing better than create their own reality and sell it to the gullible/the naive and those who will say and do anything for coins.
As Harry told us in Spare: “Everything around here is stagecraft.”
@Becks1 – fully agree.
Do they, or did they have cancer? Kate no, Charles yes.
No we haven’t all come to that conclusion.
“We all” do not agree on that. I believe they both had cancer. I believe Charles still has active cancer.
I believe that KKKhate, Pegs, and Chuckles would do just about anything to hide the truth about what happened to KKKhate in Dec 2023 which led to her bizarre disappearance and KP’s erratic behavior while she went missing. I personally don’t believe her cancer at all. I think it’s a diversion to attract attention away from the allegations that she’s one of the Royal Racists.
I believe she tells lies quite easily and the Firm backed up this lie…because it draws sympathy and because the truth would be far more damaging.
I don’t believe that William is interested in this for a second. I believe that he would love to have Harry grovel to him, but the root problem is still there. Harry is more popular, charismatic, and gets better results than he does. Unless that changes he’ll never want him back. And I think after Earth shot, and the general shrug it received worldwide he’s especially not interested in his brother coming back.
Now that’s William. I strongly believe that there are courtiers in Buckingham Palace, and probably a few in Kensington Palace that realize that Kate and William will not keep them in a job for long. And how long are they going to rely on people over the age of 75 to prop this up? More than half of the ” working” royals are past retirement age.
They know how it’s setup isn’t going to be sustainable for more than a year or two after Charles dies. Problem is Harry has no interest in being William whipping boy. He’s been away too long.
I’m looking forward to Anne’s retirement,,,,Anne does what she does now for her brother, but I don’t think she has any intention of propping up Peg’s reign. And when Anne dies, I think Zara & Co will ship off to Australia. She doesn’t do a lot, but she adds some gold dust here and there which will be missed.
Methinks Annie, like her mother, grandfather and other like-minded ancestors, will only stop when she drops
I think Anne works because she has her mother’s sense of duty. Not out of loyalty to Charles. I don’t think she’ll ever retire, because her horse accident was her excuse to if she wanted one.
The more Beatrice and Eugenie are allowed to be half in, the more it will be almost impossible for Scooter King to single out Harry and remove his titles.
E&B won’t be half-in, half-out for free. It comes with a yearly allowance, property (which they already have), and they’ll return to being W&K’s “distraction”. I don’t think Eugenie will sign up for this. I believe this is temporary under Charles, solely to protect their reputations.
Yeah, this is not half in half out. The whole reason the Sussexes wanted that was because they were told they have to put up with the Rota because they receive public funding. Which they didn’t want to do.
Do they mean, like, kidnap him and force him into indentured servitude? Because, earth to the Leftover Royals, Harry is happy WITH HIS WIFE AND CHILDREN in CA. Harry is rich and relaxed, booked and busy, and living in peace and s p a c e.
He’s not interested in returning to be your whipping boy, to do all of the work while Scooter sleeps his way through the aristocracy and Keen furnishes yet another forever home. Harry isn’t interested in being the Pedo’s replacement.
The Leftovers and the British press gambled that Harry wouldn’t be able to survive outside of the royal cult and, sorry not sorry, you lost. He’s never coming back. It’s nice to see, however, that everyone on Salt Isle is finally realizing how badly they fcuked up and now look pathetic as they beg the Leftover Royals to ‘bring Harry home.’ Too bad Harry is already home, WITH HIS WIFE AND CHILDREN!
This! There is no upside for Harry to return to the UK to ‘help’ his brother’s reign. I believe Willnot would not only put him in danger, due to his jealousy but the rota would still be even more unbearable under Wm’s reign.. Harry needs to stay with his family and continue to thrive as he’s doing is. The fate of the BM will be in William’s hands alone and I think Harry should release the remaining 300? pages of Spare if his brother threatens the Sussexes when he ascends.
What a bizarre article. Who is it for I wonder? Perhaps William is finally realizing he’s in real trouble
I actually think that, under the right terms and conditions, Harry would agree to return at least on a part time basis.
I’m curious what conditions you think Harry would agree to that would outweigh how dangerous of a position that would put Meghan and their children. Security, is the obvious one, but I can’t imagine Harry (or Meghan for that matter) would put much stock in palace-granted security given how easily it can be pulled, and how leaky the palace’s entire operation has proven to be when they’re in need of a scapegoat.
I don’t see Harry ever coming back to work for William but if the PM and Foreign Office, or other British institutions, asked Harry to start carrying out engagement for them? I bet Harry would consider
To do what exactly?
Everything he cares for and is passionate about, he’s able to do as a businessman, as a philanthropist, and with his and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, with his/their own money, on his own terms and without asking permission from anybody. He has the freedom he always wanted. Why would he want to go back to that cultlike lifestyle he always wanted to escape?
Prince Harry only wants to be able to go freely to the UK for his charity work, his business activities, and to see friends and family (not necessarily those in the RF). For that to happen, he needs his MET security to be reinstalled on a level appropriate to his security threat and his royal status (as some lower-ranked members of the family are getting without questions asked).
At this point? No.
Everything Harry has said or implied about missing England has been about the country itself, not life as a working royal. And I think the longer he goes outside of the royal system, the less likely he is to return. Why would he? he is able to engage in the philanthropy projects HE wants, the way HE wants to engage, on his timeline. He is able to travel, both for business/charity and with his family, without getting permission from the men in gray, his father or his brother. His schedule is his own, he and Meghan are in charge of their kids’ upbringing with no comments from the rota, etc.
I mean, in every pap photo we see of that man in California he looks like he is completely loving his life.
Wanting to visit his aging father, maybe his cousins, and the country where he grew up is the not the same thing as wanting to be a working royal.
@Beck 1 totally agree with your post.
Have you listened to a word Harry has said or written in the past 5 years?
Because I have. If he changes his mind, ok. But until now it’s been clear that that’s not even in the same house as Harry, much less on the table
He gave a resounding and clear NO to the question of whether he could see himself go back doing royal work. It was in one of the interviews during the press rounds for Spare. He has said he wants a relationship with his father (no mention of his brother only that their relationship is space) – but he has been very clear that he will not work for the BRF again.
Always funny how they remove Harry’s agency from him. As if this man would give up the life he has created for himself and his created family to be a servant for his birth family. They need Prince Harry, he does not need them.
They removed the agency from Harry when he left by blaming everything on Meghan – why not do the same about him coming back?
It’s a super powerful fantasy, that being a royal is the most important thing on the planet. That’s why they think taking away Andrew’s titles is the very worst thing that can happen to him, when he’s actually living the same life he did before.
I wonder if a family visit to see Charles will be in the works next year?
Not unless his security arrangements are worked out to the Sussexes’ satisfaction. Why would he bring his precious wife and children to a country where there are credible threats against them and the British media continues an anti-Sussex hate campaign as vicious as it ever was?
However they sell it, it’s probably a good idea for H&M to take advantage of any opportunity to get out of here (the US). Archie is probably starting school soon and, let’s face it, we are not in a good place right now in terms of elementary education and almost anything else. Sometimes you have to take the hit so your kids can be better off than you are. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.
Harry and Meghan, and their kids, will be fine in the United States. They have more resources than most, and I’m glad they do, because they need security wherever they are. And they’re in a blue state.
In any event, they’re not coming back to England to make up for William’s and Kate’s laziness and cluelessness.
@QuiteContrary. Totally agree with your post.
The UK isn’t doing so great either especially economically. The Sussexes are in a beautiful bubble and thriving where they are in Montecito. They can easily fly from LA to anywhere in the world. Archie will probably go to an excellent private school.
Harry and Meghan have said that their children are not entitled to security in the UK. Plus they’re better protected from the British press in the US so no the UK is not better for them.
Oh my, no, if Archie and Lili were to live in the uk they would be the ones taking the hit and I can’t see Harry and Meghan ever allowing that. They’d have no security and the RF and tabloids would be treating those kids like scapegoats for the Wales children. Oh no no no. That would not be safe at all, not mentally or physically. Archie is in school and Meghan has talked about chaperoning school trips so I’m guessing she and Harry are happy with where he’s at.
So an ex royal photographer can just speculate about Harry returning and that is taken as the truth but Harry saying he told Charles about his trip to Canada was a lie…ok. Look I believe Charles wants Harry to return to the royal fold but without Meghan and the children and that’s the sticking point for the 2 sides.
Meghan and the kids aren’t even mentioned as if they don’t exist. His nuclear family are Harry’s priority now and he doesn’t work for the royals anymore. Why would H&M leave CA when they are so happy and thriving? Harry would probably like to go to the UK for visits but what about security? If I were Meghan I wouldn’t want to step foot in the UK after the way she has been and continues to be persecuted. The hatred whipped up against her by the BM has been relentless. She is (as Charles called her) tungsten so maybe she could handle it but I don’t think she would want to risk anything happening to her since she has two beautiful children. The RF has never said a word in defense of her and Harry.
William is worried for himself and the future his kids will have to endure with no red meat for the press to go after.
William got a preview during his earthshot week when people were VERY vocal about how they really feel about him and his vanity project. With no contrast of bad Harry he doesn’t become the good guy. Standing alone and seeing him and his work for itself people turned their nose up on him. Gone are the days of deference that Elizabeth had. Merit and real work is what gets respect. He ain’t got it. Neither does his wife and that will be glaring when he gets the top job.
Harry is gone and his wife and kids too so William’s wife and children will have no foil to be the good guys too either unless they pull it out by merit. The press will pit the children against each other especially if they don’t have the Sussexes.
I have no pity.
The things they cook up about Meghan that pop up without my even looking for any of that rubbish ..its beyond monstrous . There is nothing they haven’t pinned on her ..total character assassination..plus saying she is old , the children arent ” real ” , it makes my head explode . Is this allowed , they should sue for libel . At the same time mean, useless and stupid Kate is treated like a fragile flower . Why would Harry ever return if this is the way they abuse his lovely wife and children. The Waleses are all going to hell in a handbasket..and they need scapegoats and human shields. Which they are not getting in a million years .
You only want someone to come back this desperately when the alternative is unimaginable. It’s the same way we wish for anyone but Trump.
Something is going on with William that makes people fear the end of the monarchy and they will do anything to get Harry back. This is really serious whatever it is.
the wales lack the luster and ‘glamor’ the Sussexes have. It’s just obvious. For a monarchy that desperately needs to reclaim some relevance on the world stage the Wales don’t seem to be the key to that. It will be worse if H&M continue to be global influencers.
The monarchy and W&K did all they could to harm them and frankly they don’t deserve saving. Hopefully Harry tells them to kiss his ginger ass.
William wants to retreat from public life almost completely. Those who know their history knows that it is dangerous for the monarchy when the monarch goes into seclusion. Queen Victoria did that for a long period after her husband died – and she lost popularity and republican sentiment grew noticably. And that was in the mid-1800s. It would be even worse now when the republican movement is even more active and visible – and there’s a severe cost of living crisis, etc.
So I do think that there are insiders within the royal system that are seriously concerned for the future.
This really does seem like BS. So they want Harry back while once again ramping up nadty attacks on his wife because she sells jam and goes outside.l’ll believe it when it actually happens and William leaks about it to undermine and smear Harry. The thing no one in these articles mentions is that Harry never talks about William, has expressed no interest in meeting him or his ridiculous wife, and doesn’t care if he knows what he is doing whether in or out of the UK. I genuinely think William has done some unforgivable things and Harry is the one who doesn’t trust or even respect him.
If William would just shut about Harry, the Sussexe would get less attention. But Will keeps feeding the pap machines
The most awful thing is the failure to acknowledge Meghan and the children. They speak of bringing Harry back as though he were single. There is just no word for the awfulness of the Windsors and the Anti-Sussex British press.
am I the only one who wants Meghan to go back to acting and watch the royal rota completely meltdown?
What could they possibly say about a woman who goes back to her prior job as a hard working entertainer to pay the bills?
Really? Does he even want to- aside from the trips he has taken already and to visit family? He does have a family and his eldest would have already started 1st grade. Maybe on vacations or something like that. And they still have the security issue to resolve. Until that happens, I don’t think anything will change from what he is doing now.
I think these people spend so much time living in castles that they have forgotten what CENTURY we live in. There is such a thing as free will and you can’t just order people in and out of countries unless you are the actual government.