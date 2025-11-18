Prince William is reportedly ‘in talks’ with his dad to ‘bring Harry back’

By now, everyone knows that Prince William is incandescent with rage 24-7, especially in regard to Prince Harry. William has spent years screaming, crying and throwing up over how much he hates Harry, how he will never allow Harry to come back, how Harry will be tossed aside and stripped of all of his titles, how Harry’s wife and children will be punished because Harry loves them and chose them above William. What is rarely acknowledged, on William’s side, is that William is absolutely furious that Harry has never begged to come back or shown any interest in returning to be William’s scapegoat. That is what upsets William most of all, that he can’t simply control Harry and order Harry to come back and beg for forgiveness. Well, after all of this time, one royal commentator believes that William is “in talks” with his father about “bringing Harry back.”

King Charles and Prince William have been discussing the possibility of welcoming Prince Harry back into the fold with William becoming more open to the idea, says a former royal insider. Ex-Palace photographer Ian Pelham Turner revealed to the Mirror US that with Andrew now out of the picture, William is warming up to the idea of Harry’s return in some capacity – a sort of “trade-off.” “My feeling at the moment is because of Charles’s cancer diagnosis that all these negotiations perhaps, for example, with Harry have been accelerated,” said Pelham Turner. Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in 2024 and is currently undergoing treatment. Pelham Turner suspects that Charles and William have sat down to negotiate their terms and expedite the “Bring Harry Back” campaign. With Andrew moving out, there could be room for Harry to move in, as speculated. Harry, however, appears content living in the U.S., but has hinted at missing home and wanting to return.

According to Pelham Turner, William still harbors some resentment towards the way his younger brother left the royal frontline. Pelham Turner added: “So I think why all of this has happened now is that William has been placated about Harry coming back into the fold by getting rid of Andrew. “There seems to be accelerations at the moment. One acceleration is bringing Harry back. And the second acceleration is getting rid of Andrew.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

While this is obviously BS, I’d also like to note that part of Charles’s “deal” with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was that Eugenie and Beatrice are protected and even elevated. Charles has clearly given his permission to have Beatrice step into some kind of half-in royal life. I also think that right now, Charles would love to redo the “half-in” judgement from 2020, and find a way to have Harry visit more regularly. The only thing stopping Charles is William, and the fact that William fully had a nervous breakdown in September because Charles and Harry met, and because Harry is still so popular in the UK. So no, William isn’t warming up to the idea of “bringing Harry back.” It’s not up to William, in any case. These people have had five years to realize that the Sussexes wisely built a new life for themselves in California, and they keep lying to themselves about what Harry and Meghan actually want and how they actually live now.