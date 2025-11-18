Lizza: Olivia Nuzzi was Keith Olbermann’s sugar baby & slept with Mark Sanford

In recent days, Olivia Nuzzi’s promotion for her horrid memoir has begun. The book is American Canto, and it’s all about her affair with Robert Kennedy Jr. throughout 2024. She wrote it on her phone, and you can tell. Nuzzi already got a glowing write-up in the New York Times, and Vanity Fair published the first excerpt on Monday. Her prose is juvenile, which makes sense if you understand that her whole shtick is infantilizing herself to pretend that she’s just a little baby incapable of understanding journalism ethics or good sense. Well, in the wake of Nuzzi’s affair with RFK Jr, her engagement to Ryan Lizza ended and she accused him of stalking her and blackmailing her. Lizza did enough to protect himself and walk away unscathed, and he’s stayed silent… until now. Lizza has now published a piece called How I Found Out – Part 1 on his new Telos Substack, which you can read here. I recommend reading the whole piece (I did so first thing in the morning and jumped out of my skin). Here are the big reveals:
Nuzzi’s false accusations against Lizza: “It is tempting now to forget those moments, to see it as a lost decade, and to cast her as a cartoon villain. After all, she deceived me for a year and smeared me with false allegations. And not just little lies but big fantastical falsehoods—blackmail! (A former child actor, Olivia always had a keen sense for the dramatic.) She orchestrated a plot with the help of a senior Trump official to try to have me imprisoned, and now she’s written what appears to be a largely fictitious and self-serving account about it all. So, yes, I have reason to be annoyed, maybe even a little angry.
Why he’s writing about this now: “Silence was my preference. And Olivia seemed to agree. Last year, she asked to negotiate a non-disclosure agreement. Earlier this year, she sent a message to me via a mutual friend: I will never talk about any of this again, and I hope you will do the same. I’m not sure if she delivered that before or after she had a publication date for her book, arranged a Vanity Fair excerpt, and secured a profile in The New York Times. Either way, it wasn’t true, and, unfortunately, silence no longer seems advisable or even possible.
Keith Olbermann was Olivia’s sugar daddy: “By this point, I was used to cleaning up Olivia’s messes. Not that long ago, I had helped her untangle herself from an unusual relationship with Keith Olbermann, the former MSNBC host. She had messaged him out of the blue. They started talking, and soon after, she fled her unhappy home in suburban New Jersey and started living with Keith in Manhattan. He paid for her to attend college, outfitted her in Tom Ford and Hervé Léger dresses and some $15,000 worth of Cartier jewelry. Later, he covered her rent and furnished her apartment in a doorman building in the West Village. While Keith, who was 34 years older, was generous, there were strings attached. Olivia had concealed the relationship from me and other friends, but one day she told me everything—too much, actually—and together we hatched a plan for her escape.
Discovering Nuzzi’s affair: “As I tidied up the desk, something on the Kimpton stationery caught my eye. I started to read. “If I swallowed every drop of water from the tower above your house,” Olivia had written, “I would still thirst for you.” Unfortunately, the lack of a water tower on our Georgetown home’s roof ruled me out as the note’s intended recipient. I flipped to another page and saw a name and the first line of an unfinished love letter to him that included enough details to confirm a physical relationship and the hint of some kind of falling out. My heart stopped when I realized who he was. He was a famous politician, 32 years older than Olivia, and well-known for a sex scandal. But more importantly, he was a presidential candidate, a source, and the subject of Olivia’s recent profile for New York. I started to build a mental map of the potential blast zone, ticking through the concentric circles of our lives that her recklessness could shatter: the privacy of my children, the wedding Olivia was pressuring me to plan, her journalism career, our book project.
Who was Nuzzi sleeping with? She later explained to me that she became “infatuated” with him after their interview, that she couldn’t get him out of her head, and that as her obsession intensified, she sent him increasingly risqué pictures and texts, secretly followed him on the campaign trail when she told me she was out covering other candidates, and fantasized about a rendezvous, which was consummated at his home in South Carolina one night after she went dark on me and made up a story about how she was dealing with a crisis concerning her sick mother. I was sure our relationship was over. And certainly our book project was dead. She had crossed a journalistic red line. How could we write a book about the presidential campaign if Olivia had a sexual relationship with one of the candidates? I looked at the date on her aborted letter to “Mark”: March 5, 2020—just a few days ago. I called my agent. “We have a big problem,” I said. “Olivia is sleeping with Mark Sanford.”
Man, I cannot wait for Part 2!! It sounds like Nuzzi just ran the exact same play on Robert Kennedy – stalking him and worming her way into his life, sending him suggestive and lewd emails, texts and letters until he finally agreed to an affair. As for Mark Sanford… he was governor of South Carolina when he left the state to engage in a torrid affair with an Argentinian woman, in what was one of the big political scandals of 2009. He’s a Republican and, as Lizza writes, he is decades older than Nuzzi.
So she ran the same play and it worked every time: older, derpy, wealthy man is tempted by “hot” young blonde and she quickly becomes his sugar baby.
This certainly explains her rise in journalism, despite her atrocious writing.
Including kind of running this play with Ryan Lizza, too? And from the sound of it in his own portrayal above, he should probably have recognized that.
He is also an older (I didn’t realize until now, two decades older than Olivia) wealthy guy who was tempted by the hot young blonde, and he also seemed to fall for the chance to be a knight in shining armor, rescuing her from the KO decades-older sugar daddy.
But for all of Lizza’s dramatic portrayal, Lizza’s account also feels pretty cringe and gross too.
First, isn’t he ALSO a predator/harasser, fired from other jobs for sexual harassing?
Second, he claims he was sure their relationship was over when he found out about her cheating…dum dum dum…in 2020 with Mark Sanford, for his big dramatic reveal.
Yet…didn’t they not engaged for another two years? So I guess he was cool with her cheating on him with Mark Sanford, lying to him and using her sick mother as cover?
Or…is Lizza maybe an unreliable source himself?
I’d love to never hear more from either of them again!
I wondered about that too. If she was cheating on you in 2020 with a politician, why were you still with her (and engaged?) in 2024?
Great observations and questions, neither one can be relied upon for an accurate portrayal of events. And this is another reminder that the rich and well-connected, despite often being incredibly snooty about their pedigrees, aren’t immune from being deeply trashy and gross.
I love that you put “hot” in quotes. Hahaha. Agreed!
So….she has “daddy issues”? Got it. I’m sure she has lined up another married man to sleep with since that seems to be her pattern. If this was BW her career would have been over.
BW?
Something’s not right with this woman. I still can’t believe that she got a job with Vanity Fair after all of this.
New editor is a white guy who looks like he would find her totally hot.
VF has an exclusive of her novel online; probably a package deal when they hired her?
No thanks…not renewing my subscription.
It’s official. American journalism is dead.
Just ran over to Substack to read Lizza’s account…beautifully written piece regarding heartbreak & betrayal & the tea was EXCEPTIONALLY 🔥
Yes. For all her worming, all readers got in 2019 is an image of a toe picking politician.
I thought wisdom was supposed to come with age, but there’s never a short supply of withered old men to fall for this shit, is there?
No. Sounds like assistance is required to escape from an “apartment in a doorman building in the West Village” and Cartier jewelry.
Lolololol. She’s a hell of a grifter. Bonus points here for Lizza though. Juicier than a watermelon.
Ew ew ew he should have ended the relationship when he found out about the first sugar daddy. But why she pressuring him for the wedding while also sleeping with these guys? Again ew
I’m not buying that *she* was “pressuring” *him* for the wedding in 2024 as he suggest – he chose to get engaged to her in 2022 (if Google is to be believed on this point), two years after he learned that she cheated on him with Mark Sanford.
I suspect they each saw each other as the opportunist grifters they are, and were fine with each other’s, um, flaws? She must have known he was fired from the NY Times for sexual harassment, he knew she had a pattern of picking older men (himself included at ~20 years older than she is) for the “protector vibe” and they both seem ambitious as hell.
My guess is they were both into what they thought would get more out of their careers if they stayed a media darling couple, including people glossing over his previous harassment record, so he would look the other way at her indiscretions (and she probably had to overlook him harassing women too, let’s be honest) as long as these affairs weren’t public and therefore threatened to destroy their careers and public faces.
Basing this solely on the excerpt from her book and these excerpts above, he just happens to be the better writer so is getting the better narrative out there.
But I think they are both full of sh**
Lizza was fired from New Yorker. Dunno about NYT.
Got curious, so looked it up. Yes, he was fired from New Yorker, not NYT, for reasons New Yorker never explained. He claimed it was a misunderstood dating situation and he’d done nothing wrong. He then went to CNN (or returned, since they had briefly suspended him over the New Yorker allegations). Then he went to Politco. Then started his own Substack Telos New, which covers politics.
Meanwhile, Oberland has commented on Lizza’s column on Twitter. He sounds amused. He notes that he does sometimes have bad taste in women but that the public doesn’t hear about his good choices.
Sounds like hot younger women, hoping to get ahead, are perks for a certain kind of white media guy with money to burn. Bill Mahre comes quickly to mind.
Ooh my bad, you’re right. I read *in the NYTimes* that he was fired for sexual misconduct *from the New Yorker,* and mixed them up.
I’ll stand by my original instincts on this though: they are both gross individuals, and RL has no leg to stand on, shaming her for being groomed as a likely teen by a decades-older man (Olbermann claimed they lived together for 4 years, so doing the math that she and RL were together for a decade, even with some overlap there, SM calculates that he likely started dating her when she was a teen), then continuing to date decades-older men like MS and RFKj, when RL himself was ALSO decades older than Nuzzi.
(And she was, by his own account here, in an incredibly vulnerable position when he came in and “rescued” her, as he puts it, so he is just as much a significantly older man, wielding power in a sexual relationship with someone in their early/mid20s as she tried to untangle herself from what sounds like another dodgy sexual relationship.)
I’m not excusing Nuzzi, I’m just ALSO not excusing these men.
These men all knew exactly what they were doing.
I love this real life soap opera. Please cover part 2 when it comes out!
Everyone should read Jenny Sandford’s (Mark’s ex wife) article (I think it’s called why I left but don’t quote me on that) on why leaving worked for her. I am so over the Marks of the world.
Lizza is holding no punches. I love this for Olivia. She will get her next mark though. Ain’t no fool like an old fool…
She definitely picked the wrong target with Lizza, didn’t she? He is singing like a canary!
…The singing like a canary now is why I kind of think the blackmail accusations she made against him earlier are probably true.
I still feel embarrassed for all the journalists who defended her.
All I can think is Holy Personality Disorder!
Seriously. She is a twisted woman.
Amy T- that’s what I thought also. I am not a psychologist or psychiatrist, but her pattern of behavior seems to suggest BPD. As for Lizza, he certainly isn’t pristine as I recall.
It’s a bit rich for Lizza to judge her for going for older men when he’s ~20 years older than her, but I do love the gossipy details. And his writing is certainly more readable than hers…I read a couple of paragraphs of her excerpts yesterday and was, as a writer, offended to my very core that this hack has the career she does.
I mean, this twist is quite good. He did a great job on the build up 😂. He’s a politico both sider, but this does show he’s not a hack 😂
Lmao I thought the same thing. according to Issa Keith Olbermann was a sugary daddy with expectations that was 34 years old but Ryan Lizza, a married man with children, 20 years older was a saint with no strings attached at all of course
I saw a few paragraphs from her book yesterday and holy moly. I thought it was satire at first. The part about Kennedy’s brain worm is pure comedy.
Lizza’s account seems way more compelling to me, helped by the fact the he can actually write.
I know that her father died when she was fairly young (early 20s) after a long battle with cancer. It might seem like that’s an easier time to lose your Dad than as a young child, but it seems in her case it was a particularly difficult one? She was just coming into adulthood when it happened. Maybe that explains why she is always seeking out father figures. Because it definitely seems like that is what she is doing, to me anyway.
She had already fled Long Branch NJ for Olberman by then but your larger point stands
She is going after rich, prominent, successful men. There’s a lot of beautiful girls for men her own age, and they probably don’t have the money to spend on her or the access to power and connections that she wants. She knows exactly what she’s doing. Older, powerful, rich men will give her access to everything she desires. She’s calculating.
She also had an infatuation with Michael Cohen way back in Dumpy 1.0.
She picks real winners
Didn’t Olberman also “date” Katy Tur?
Olbermann actually boosted Lizza’s Substack in a Bluesky post LOL … the comments about his cluelessness were a hoot.
Lizza’s piece was incredible, but I hate all of these people. Their incestuousness, their privilege, their sliminess … and Nuzzi needs therapy.
His response to all this was apparently to post that Lizza is accusing her of having an affair with Mark Sanford, and then include the Matrix dodging-a-bullet meme (as though he dodged a bullet).
My dude, the Mark Sanford stuff is bad, absolutely.
But Keith, so is you dating a college aged student 30 years your junior and definitely lording your power and privilege over her via paying for her college, housing, etc.
I hope he’s dodged nothing and the receipts come for him too, this is so gross and the fact that he would add fuel to the fire by platforming the Mark Sanford parts while ignoring his own is atrocious!
The woman has no morals. Yikes!
She reminds me of Elizabeth Holmes, just a complete grifter who is able to get away with taking advantage of disgusting men because she is young and blonde. Obviously it’s all gross, but there is a part of me, like with Holmes, that sort of likes seeing these dumb ass men get so easily duped. Now Olbermann is getting dragged into it – great!!!
A reminder that Olivia first got famous by milking the fact that she was an intern on Anthony Weiner’s disastrous mayoral campaign. Iirc she was snooty with some comments about his then wife Huma Abedin, who was Hilly Clinton’s right hand, during the 2016 presidential campaign. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this gross woman was also involved with him.
Ryan Lizza is trash too so I don’t feel bad for him and honestly dont think he should be employed but she needs to be out of journalism too. She’s a terrible writer whose tweets were always so annoying and childish that I actually blocked her back in the day and now that she’s been revealed to have had affairs with at least TWO presidential candidates she was covering it’s very clear she has no ethics and should no longer be in the field.
JFC not the Luv Guv come on, Olivia!!!! She really has a pattern, huh? I never cared for Lizza but nobody deserves to be in a relationship with a serial cheater. This woman needs intense therapy because her behavior is both abnormal and disgusting.
I only heard he was hiking the Appalachian Trail.
I’ve already commented on this matter but someone who read American Canto called her “Joan Midion” and I couldn’t not share that.
Slouching Towards Malibu.
Alright, so based on the few excerpts I’ve read, both of them are trying to get out their side, but only one of them is the better writer. And shocker, it ain’t the one who wrote a book on her phone.
So, she’s basically the groupie for all old, white Republican male politicians. No wonder she’s a terrible writer and journalist, who has time for writing and research. What makes this worse is that you know, every single politician and their staffers, every single reporter and their outlets know all of this and she still got another job. How the heck did legal approve this work of fiction of hers.
Mark Sanford who gave us the political/sexual euphemism “hiking the Appalachian trail”.
