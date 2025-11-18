Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos are sponsoring next year’s Met Gala & Met exhibit

Soon after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, Lauren was given a solo Vogue cover in her wedding gown. To be fair, it was only a “digital cover,” but still – it was more than most tacky golddiggers have gotten in the past. Everyone knew that there was some kind of quid pro quo behind-the-scenes, and soon after the wedding, rumors even circulated that Bezos planned to “buy” Conde Nast/Vogue for Lauren as a wedding present. It was all very… Susan in Citizen Kane. Well, Jeff Bezos is not going to buy Vogue for his bride (not yet, at least). But he and Lauren gave generously to Costume Institute’s latest expansion within the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Met will now host the Conde M. Nast Galleries, an expansion which will feature a new spring exhibition, an exhibition underwritten by Jeff and Lauren Bezos. They are also sponsoring next year’s Met Gala, and it seems likely that they will both be co-chairs of the gala. From the Times:
[The Conde M. Nast Galleries] is a significant achievement for Anna Wintour, the doyenne of the Met Gala and global editorial director of Condé Nast’s Vogue, who is a trustee of the museum and was in charge of fund-raising to pay for the project, estimated at more than $50 million.
It also represents a step forward in the evolution of fashion at the museum — which in 1946 absorbed the Museum of Costume Art — and reflects the growing primacy of fashion in the culture at large. Over the years, the accessible, often high-minded, Costume Institute shows, along with its Met Gala opening party, have played an important role in bringing attention to the museum.
The upcoming spring exhibition, on view through Jan. 10, 2027, was underwritten by Jeff and Lauren Bezos, as was the gala. Bezos, who was also a host at the Amazon-sponsored 2012 gala, has long been close to Wintour, who featured Lauren Sánchez Bezos as a bride on a digital Vogue cover this summer, along with a multipage story by Malle on the pair’s wedding, in Venice. (The fact the Bezoses attended the Trump inauguration, while Wintour was a prominent Biden supporter, does not seem to have affected their friendship. “Lauren loves costumes,” Wintour said. “She loves fashion.”) Saint Laurent is the sponsor of the monograph that will accompany the exhibition.
The Met Gala, scheduled for its usual first Monday in May, has yet to announce its celebrity co-chairs, honorary chairs and dress code. But given the costume exhibition’s new pride of place on the ground floor, Bolton said: “We want this to be a massive celebration.”
[From The NY Times]
You can read more about the new exhibition here at Vogue, including more of an explanation about next year’s Met Gala theme, “Costume Art.” As in, the kind of fashion/costume you can see within art, like the enlarged sleeves from a Mary Cassatt painting, or the billowing fabric from a sculpture of a Greek goddess. It’s actually a big enough theme to really bring out some interesting fashion, although I thought the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme for this year’s gala was AMAZING.
As for Laurn and Jeff Bezos…here’s my thing, I’m forcing myself to look at this as a “glass half full” situation. Bezos has enough money to buy Conde Nast outright and give it to Lauren. But he’s not doing that, because somewhere along the line, both Jeff and Lauren understand that if they simply take over Vogue, that doesn’t make them tastemakers or style gatekeepers. It just makes them filthy rich and tacky, and everyone would see the Conde Nast brand as degraded because of them. When they’re underwriting a Costume Institute expansion and sponsoring the Met Gala, they’re getting more bang for their buck: legitimacy through “philanthropy.” An attachment to the cool tastemakers without actually trying to “buy” Vogue outright. It shows self-awareness on their part that they lack class, authenticity and good taste.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of Vogue.
Venice, ITALY Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at Diane von Furstenberg dinner ahead of their wedding in Venice.
Venice, ITALY Here comes the Bride! Dressed in a stunning off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli Couture Spring/Summer 2025 dress, Lauren Sanchez steps out with Jeff Bezos as the pair head out to dine with A-list guests in Venice ahead of their lavish wedding!
Venice, ITALY Future spouses, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, arrive at Madonna Dell Orto church for wedding festivities in Venice.
Venice, ITALY Lauren Sánchez dazzles in a blush-toned embellished gown while holding a sparkling clutch reading Mrs. Bezos, as she and fiancé Jeff Bezos are seen leaving their hotel in Venice. The stylish couple continues to turn heads amid their wedding festivities in Italy.
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner. The couple, soaking up their stylish Italian getaway, looked relaxed and radiant as they headed off for their evening of newlywed bliss.
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner.
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner.
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner.
These two have been out of the news lately. I wondered when they’d crawl out looking for attention again.
Nothing good.
Indeed.
Would be nice if they would donate it to people who need it and not an event for vapid people like the Met gala
I will Anna Wintour a lot of credit for the Costume Institute.
It is a wing of the Met that needs to pay for itself, hence the fundraising. There would not be the historical costume collection of the size and import that currently exists without her.
I like other art forms better than fashion and I prefer what little I give to charity to revolve around healthcare, science and education. And if i had to pick who Jeff Bezos and Lauren give their money to (hah!) I would hav e a lot to say. But from an anthropological perspective, fashion and decoration is important, too, but in different way.
It was nice to have a break from her t!ts in our faces constantly
You see these BILLIONAIRES and how they use their wealth: starfucking and stealing more for themselves. Gross, they’ll never be anything but awful people
Ugliest wedding dress ever.
I keep waiting (Ha!) for news about their philanthropic efforts, ones that aren’t geared for elevating them socially. They could do so much to help others; support food panties, open children’s clinics, give computers to schools in need, keep libraries open that are being forced to close, award scholarships to deserving students. There are a million ways they could help others, ways that would have impact far beyond the reach of a magazine cover. Crickets.
This☝️! And while I understand Anna Wintour’s motives, I do wish she would crawl out of their a**es now that she got what she was gunning for.
The problem is that if they’re doing shit like that, it’s usually so they can buy influence in some capacity. Like, you could see a scenario where a billionaire like Larry Page could save a library in some midwestern town from closing but that midwestern town might also be the site of a Google AI data center.
You just cannot trust the rich.
Imagine if we went back to a time where our government; our representation as elected by We, The People were tasked with preserving libraries, feeding hungry children, awarding scholarships to deserving children and hey, maybe giving all of us free healthcare. That’s the world I wanna live in; not one where we depend on billionaires to fill the vacuum left by a broken government. Of course, I’d be just as happy to tax the ever-loving shit out of the billionaire class to pay for all of the above as well.
If you’re looking for philanthropy, look to MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and a philanthropist who has donated over $63 million to date.
Absolutely! She is incredible!
@DianeS that’s way lowballing it. She’s donated over $19 BILLION. She’s given $700 million just to HBCUs alone.
I’m hoping that by “sponsoring” that means there is a really big check going along with it (not just a big check like I’m sure is the norm, but a REALLY big check.) And if that’s the case, then I can’t overly hate this. It’s a fundraising event. Having one of the richest men in the world attached will hopefully help that fundraising. I’d rather they spend their money on something like this (even if it is largely about trying to buy class and good taste, but money only goes so far) than going to space again.*
I think the theme will result in some great fashion too. I loved last year’s theme and thought the guests and designers really showed up, so interested in what happens this year.
*of course we can argue that no one should have that much money and that he’s doing a lot of bad with it….but this just seems like a rich person thing to me.
Literal trash – there goes the Gala.
They’re not doing anything different to the billionaires of the past who sponsored universities, libraries and museums. The Met Gala was started by rich people in NY.
Mackenzie Scott has given away 250 million dollars in 2025 alone and 19 billion over all.
Bezos is a try hard and lost his better half when he cheated on his former wife. Hope the artists who are represented gain even more success from whatever his sponsorship brings.
He’s trying to buy back whatever reputation he had before he became such a vile figure. His former spouse makes him look sooo bad.
What’s the theme going to be? “Tits Out! A Celebration of Fake Breasts in Poorly Fitted Clothes”?
We can only hope!
I vote “silicone, in and out of body experience “.
I was really hoping this would be showing costumes that were actually worn by performers–like the costumes Christian Lacroix did for American’t Ballet Theatre’s Gaite Parisienne a few decades ago or more recently for Paris Opera Ballet’s Midsummer. Or the Leon Bakst (or even Coco Chanel) for the Ballet Russes. Isaac Mizrahi has designed for Mark Morris and NY City Ballet has a fashion gala every year (there was a whole book about it!) in which designers create costumes for premieres. And that’s just scratching the surface, there’s a ton of couture designers who have made opera costumes, and tons to draw from for Broadway as well.
This is how many museums and libraries were established. I just hope next year’s theme produces fun outfits.
I’m currently reading “Meet You in Hell” about the business relationship between Andrew Carnegie and Henry Clay Frick. They were two horrid, nasty, scheming, underhanded, strike-breaking, ruthless (you get my point) businessmen. 100 years later, we talk about the Carnegie libraries and the Frick Collection museums. We also still need to be talking about the evil people that they were.
Carnegie tried to keep his hands clean by employing Frick as his enforcer. He would trot off to Scotland for months while Frick broke strikes at his steel mills using Pinkerton to kill strikers. Nasty business that few people today know about.
Thank you.
They were all called “robber barons” for a reason.
Their names/legacies are forever whitewashed due to the philanthropy that took place well after they caused an incredible amount of suffering in lives of many, many people.
We absolutely should – the saying “there is no such thing as an ethical billionaire” is thrown around a lot these days, but 150 years ago it would have been “there is no such thing as an ethical millionaire.” Shows like the Gilded Age and stories about the 400 and The Mrs Astor make it seem like it was all about social standing and that it was some sort of game, but there were very bad things going on that made those people so rich.
I just added this book to my wish list! Thank you.
The way Bezos treats his employees alone should be enough to shun him in polite society forever.
The difference is those robber barons were awful but still tried to, I don’t know, redeem their soul or buy good publicity or whatever by endowing things for the greater good of the country. Carnegie gave away 90% of his fortune. Our current ones, save for a puny few like Mackenzie Scott, don’t even care about that. No libraries, universities, cultural institutions. It’s all currying favor by donating to ballrooms and flying off to space. Bezos only cares about the Met because it’s already prestigious and Lauren can play dress up. We just get the awful with none of the good. They’d freak at Carnegie’s support of progressive taxation.
Ps I have that book in my tbr pile. I’ll have to move it up. Frick’s Helen clay Frick is a fascinating individual too. She’s her dad’s best legacy.
I also added that book to my list. Thanks for the mention!
Yeah this is giving me “The Gilded Age”, but with more plastic and tackier clothes.
It would be nice if no celebrities showed up
But I understand that that is not how our world works
I really hope they don’t make them gala co-chairs but that’s probably not realistic. I follow fashion commenters who already bemoan the capitalistic influence on the Met Gala, eg creative directors who modify past runway dresses to sorta match the theme only. Costume Fun is the theme for the museum exhibition, it’ll be interesting to see how the gala theme fits in and if the outfits are art or advertising only.
I know your body your choice, but her cheeks implants looks scary and painful!
I wish I could say, at least their money might go to good use and improve the thing it’s being spent on. But in this case, I can see it just inserting greed or corruption or control and making it worse or somehow more out of touch. Good luck to the Met Gala, but normalizing rich creeps is bad art.
The Gilded Age part 2. He’s a trash person who defends and supports Donald Trump. Enough said.
Well, that will be the tackiest gala and exhibit ever.
Mackenzie Scott takes a short break from deciding where she is going to give her next record breaking no strings attached donation. She stares into the distance with a half smile, before she texts an invitation to her friend Melinda to come over for tea…..
Hoping for Balloon Animals as the Met theme for next year.
To be honest, I’m kind of relieved that Jeff has chosen to use his money to chase celebrity instead of focusing more on destroying democracy like Elon is doing.
ugh. He’s gonna buy Conde Nast, isn’t he?
ugh.
I just want them to pay their taxes.