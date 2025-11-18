Princess Kate attended yet another ‘business taskforce for Early Childhood’

The Princess of Wales stepped out today for an event. The event? Please enjoy this gaudy description: she’s attending “The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at Salesforce in the City of London.” Kate’s Keen Business Taskforce on Keen Early Years and Royal Keenery!! Kate skipped the photo-ops and keenery around her hilarious “business taskforce” last year, but in 2023, Kate did have keen business meetings and business photo-ops in London where she wore a big-girl suit and gave a big-girl speech. Today was just a repeat of all of that.

Princess Kate spoke about love and childhood alongside Sir Gareth Southgate at a landmark early years summit today. Kate is attending the summit to encourage business leaders to invest in early childhood which will include an onstage discussion with the former England boss. Sir Southgate was then seen warmly greeting the Princess of Wales as they shook hands and shared a few words. More than 80 business leaders are gathering to hear from experts in leadership, human development and early childhood. The event is being hosted by broadcaster Mishal Husain, and will include an onstage discussion from Sir Southgate. During the summit, the Princess of Wales issued a rallying call to business leaders urging them to prioritise “time and tenderness” alongside profit and success. Kate delivered the opening remarks at a landmark summit organised to encourage big business to invest in early childhood – her first public speech in almost two years. The Princess said: “A loving home ultimately teaches us how to love and how to care, but every environment has the potential to shape our hearts. Every one of you interacts with your own environment; a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community. These are the ecosystems that you yourselves help to weave. Imagine a world where each of these environments were built on valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success. As business leaders you will face the daily challenge of finding the balance between profitability and having a positive impact. But the two are not, and should not be incompatible.”

Kate to business leaders: give parents more vacation time so that they can spend time on yachts and ski chalets, which is the way I’m raising MY children! I’m just saying, it’s pretty rich to hear anything about balancing work life with family life from someone who has zero work ethic and next to no professional work experience. I’ve always thought that is one of the core problems with Kate: her inexperience in the real world, her inexperience in any professional sphere, has affected every single part of her royal life.

Incidentally, I don’t have an ID on Kate’s outfit – a grey suit and a white ruffled blouse. Her styling is horrible – those too-long weaves and poorly-applied makeup, yikes. Oh,looking closely at the jacket, I think the suit is probably McQueen? She has that jacket in several colors.

