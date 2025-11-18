Princess Kate attended yet another ‘business taskforce for Early Childhood’

The Princess of Wales stepped out today for an event. The event? Please enjoy this gaudy description: she’s attending “The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at Salesforce in the City of London.” Kate’s Keen Business Taskforce on Keen Early Years and Royal Keenery!! Kate skipped the photo-ops and keenery around her hilarious “business taskforce” last year, but in 2023, Kate did have keen business meetings and business photo-ops in London where she wore a big-girl suit and gave a big-girl speech. Today was just a repeat of all of that.
Princess Kate spoke about love and childhood alongside Sir Gareth Southgate at a landmark early years summit today. Kate is attending the summit to encourage business leaders to invest in early childhood which will include an onstage discussion with the former England boss.
Sir Southgate was then seen warmly greeting the Princess of Wales as they shook hands and shared a few words. More than 80 business leaders are gathering to hear from experts in leadership, human development and early childhood. The event is being hosted by broadcaster Mishal Husain, and will include an onstage discussion from Sir Southgate.
During the summit, the Princess of Wales issued a rallying call to business leaders urging them to prioritise “time and tenderness” alongside profit and success. Kate delivered the opening remarks at a landmark summit organised to encourage big business to invest in early childhood – her first public speech in almost two years.
The Princess said: “A loving home ultimately teaches us how to love and how to care, but every environment has the potential to shape our hearts. Every one of you interacts with your own environment; a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community. These are the ecosystems that you yourselves help to weave. Imagine a world where each of these environments were built on valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success. As business leaders you will face the daily challenge of finding the balance between profitability and having a positive impact. But the two are not, and should not be incompatible.”
Kate to business leaders: give parents more vacation time so that they can spend time on yachts and ski chalets, which is the way I’m raising MY children! I’m just saying, it’s pretty rich to hear anything about balancing work life with family life from someone who has zero work ethic and next to no professional work experience. I’ve always thought that is one of the core problems with Kate: her inexperience in the real world, her inexperience in any professional sphere, has affected every single part of her royal life.
Incidentally, I don’t have an ID on Kate’s outfit – a grey suit and a white ruffled blouse. Her styling is horrible – those too-long weaves and poorly-applied makeup, yikes. Oh,looking closely at the jacket, I think the suit is probably McQueen? She has that jacket in several colors.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
That awful wig wears her. Keen thinks she looks good. Lazy keen just uses catch phrases she has no clue about early childhood and no background
It is doubtful she would understand what real experts write about the topic.
She looks haunted, unwell, empty-eyed, and appears to have lost another ten pounds. Loose clothing and ruffles are meant to cover it up. She appears to be starving.
Agree. This is the absolute worst I’ve seen her. Business attire merely emphasizes how lanky she’s become. Either she is sick which I’ve doubted or she has a pretty serious eating disorder or both. Her hipbones are actually showing in those pants.
She is definitely trying to hide her weight loss. Something is really going on with the entire family. William’s growing obsession with privacy means they have something big to hide.
She is an empty shell of a human being. How depressing.
Even with all the extra leisure time and cascading vacations, I cannot imagine anyone would want her life.
Her eyes are hollow and sunken in. Visible hip bones. Her hands and fingers are bones. If she looks this thin in photos imagine what she really looks like in person. I gasped when I saw the header photo of her and how thin she has become. So thinn that it makes her head look huge and that hair doesn’t help. She needs help and we know she’s not going to get it. Remember how they treated Diana?
Actually, this is one of the few times I’ve been able to see the extreme thinness that people have mentioned. It is extreme.
The thing is, if she’d only tie her hair back, in a low pony, or low bun, she would SO much more “professional” than with those stupid curls, even with that awful blouse. IF she wants to keep the curls, if she’d cut her hair, even just to the bottom of her shoulder blades, she’d look SO much better. I kind of wish Meg would prank her, and wear a chin/shoulder length asymmetrical bob for a few weeks… Keen would burn rubber to cut her hair in an almost identical look.
And yes, first thing I noticed, too, was that she looks even thinner… and that scar from above her eye down to the cheekbone, is more visible when she trowels on the makeup.
We’re seeing every bone in her skull now. Scary.
Also–I’m confused about this whole thing. Future workforce? So, be nice to your current employees because…something something happy workers make happy homes which makes happy kids which makes, um, what???
Her wig/hairpieces are a horrible brassy color that is not flattering at all.. she desperately needs a stylist.
She needs to stop playing expert it’s embarrassing. She needs to invite real experts and let them give the speeches
Is this article mocking her??
1st public speech in 2 years??
But 6 vacation in nearly 6 months.
Kate clearly knows nothing about Salesforce. I knew a few people working there and they were always on at EU time, then back online in the evenings to catch the US west coast. She hasn’t a cluuuuueeeeeeee……
That wig is not doing what she is hoping it will. Yikes, she needs to cut her real hair and start from scratch. This does not one thing for her…poor thing. LOL
Actually, I think it does: after all, everyone is talking about it and tends to ignore how much gaunt she looks
It’s the gaunt for me in this photo. Sweet baby Jesus 😧
She is looking gaunt. She probably likes it, though,
The articles may avoid mentioning it but the mop of hair only highlights how gaunt she is because it overwhelms her.
Shes never had hair this thick. Even looking at the engagement video, which has made round again because of William calling her Kate, her hair is not this thick. And the darker colour suits her more.
There was a lot of talk when she got engaged about the diet she was on and concerns over her having an eating disorder then. This is next level.
Golly ..cannot believe how much thinner keen is… suit hangs on her..
Keen knows absolutely nothing and her hair ..wigs whatever it is …awful..
Needs a good adult hairstyle in order and needs to eat a darn good meal.
Wish Meghan would appear with a shorter hair then keen would be copying…
Keen has no professional experience in field she thinks she is a professional in… find it all embarrassing…
Why doesn’t she ever mention actionable changes? Like paid parental leave, like daycare at workspace, like health insurance coverage for kids or salary incentives paying for childcare.
Also is the hair red now?
They have that in the UK – not daycare at the workplace, but they do have daycare.
Because that would challenge the business leaders’ own policies. The initiatives I saw being applauded included things like Lego building emotion identifying Lego kits and donating them, and Deloitte subsidizing the training of 1800 “early years” teachers. Not a single policy for their own workforce.
The before and after school day care my son attended was on school property and had mixed age ranges. Lego was not allowed in the daycare…too many small pieces were a safety issue.
So what’s she going on about having Lego in daycares? Is Lego paying her an advertising fee?
She cannot mention actionable changes because Royals don’t do politics. Thats the reason why this Early Years stuff was a nonstarter from the very beginning. All about awareness, never more. All about photo-ops and selfimportance. Camilla’s reading initiative was a much better choice!
They have universal healthcare, they don’t need insurance. Without checking I *think* there’s paid family leave. It’s not the US.
Yes, statutory paid maternity, paternity and shared parental leave from the state, plus if you work for a medium to large employer you’ll get paid full or part salary for weeks of that time.
Physically and/or mentally, Kate is sick. And, she will get no help from that institution. The greatest argument for abolishing the british monarchy is that it can only survive if it remains abusive to it’s ‘inmates’
Just like her “Early Education” projects were totally BS, KKKate Middleton & her staff got this wrong too. First, the big bosses & companies need to PAY their employees HIGHER salary, high enough so that they don’t have to take on a 2nd, 3rd or even 4th (side) job to get by, so that they can have spare time to be with their families. Quality time is not limited to or only happens at holiday time.
PS. I’m always going to call her MIDDLETON from now on, since she’s piss & demanded BBC apologize for using that.
I’ve been wondering if her ridiculously over-the-top hair styling of late is a reaction to losing some or all of it to chemo. The woman seems to have has some serious body dysmorphia issues.
I think she’s covering for hair loss as well.
I think people need to stop saying she didn’t have cancer. She looks seriously unwell. What wealthy 43-year-old looks this aged? Something’s wrong with her. Also, the UK tabloids don’t seem to be photoshopping her photos anymore.
She has always looked this bad but the photoshopping and her previous clothing covered it up for her. I notice the extreme weightloss when I see photos of her in previous years depending on what she wears. It’s these pantsuits that show how skinny she has always been. She was wearing wigs and wiglets before the alleged cancer. Her not avoiding any sunlight like any medical professional would suggest during chemo and her going on extremely active vacations like skiing make it hard to believe someone who lied for years to attack a pregnant family even when that family member was suicidal.
Kate said out of her own mouth that “pre-cancerous cells were found during major abdominal surgery and she did preventative chemo therapy”. The British press turned it into a full on cancer battle, that W&K just go along with while being very nonspecific out of their own mouths about what exactly Kate actually went through. I believe she had some sort of sickness but I’m dubious on the cancer battle.
Kate looks like hell currently but last summer, when she was supposedly in the thick of her cancer battle, she looked healthier than I’ve ever seen her. She had gained a little weight, somehow wasn’t puffy and frail, and she looked rejuvenated. How is it possible that someone looked healthier while supposedly undergoing chemotherapy than they do when they’ve been completely free of that for over a year now?
Kate didn’t just become gaunt though. She has been extremely thin for several years. The weight loss started after Louis was born and hasn’t stopped. She was extremely thin in some of the funeral photos and she looked very rough for a lot of 2023 with the bad wigs back then, which was well before any chemo treatments were mentioned.
She doesn’t look well, but there has been an eating disorder ongoing for years. The band aids on the knuckles, even getting HG is something that is more common when women have eating disorders.
There is definitely a mental health issue going on that hasn’t been dealt with. And we still haven’t gotten honest answers about last year. There is no reason for Kate to have literally hidden her face for months if this was abdominal surgery and pre cancerous cells. And the game they played with not showing her face was ridiculous. Whatever is going on now relates to what hasn’t been said.
This is also the woman who lied about having hyperemesis gravidarum, so you’ll forgive me for not taking her at her word anymore concerning medical diagnoses. Especially those diagnoses that seem conveniently cooked up to explain work apathy and bone idleness.
My theory is she had a gastrectomy due to cancer cells. That would call for the type of chemo she said she had and wouldn’t cause hair loss. She wouldn’t want people to know that she doesn’t have a stomach. The recovery from that is rough and could explain last minute no shows and gaunt look. It doesn’t explain the numerous vacations though. And it also doesn’t explain Scooter Prince not working. As far as we know, he’s healthy.
She specifically told other cancer patients that she didn’t lose any hair and didn’t use a cold cap. Her hair surely has thinned but not sure what from
If she had a hysterectomy, perhaps the effects of menopause came rapidly. Her extensions weren’t this obvious before the pandemic.
Kate did say cancer was found in the video, I think it was William who said pre-cancer later on and that stuck, perhaps he was trying to kid himself that it wasn’t full on cancer, but, it seems that the surgeon was correct, they got it out before it spread. I do believe that she had cancer and I also believe that Charles does as well, The long arm of coincidence.
Kate said cancer cells had been present. She’d didn’t say I have cancer.
There are a few occasions where kate had a noticeably bad wig in 2023. She also didn’t look good in the one visit she did with Anne in 2023.
Prior to her going in for abdominal surgery and missing for most of the year where she was actively trying to avoid people seeing her face, we were already discussing how frail she looked and her constant use of awful wigs and wiglets in 2023. There was also the leaked photo of her prior to 2024 where she was obviously without a wig or anything else and she looked like Camilla is a Liar Tominey because her hairline was so far back and her hair was very thin. So none of this is new for her. I think that this right now has to do with an ED.
When I was malnourished due to my ED my hair quit growing. I’m sure I’m not an outlier.
She said herself that she didn’t lose any hair during her treatment. If it was for cancer, precancerous cells, or something completely different – no hair loss. There is no excuse for her extensions, wigs, wiglets, except her horrible style. She apparently lives by “you can never be too rich or too thin” and thinks her long ringlets make her look young. Frozen in time, still looking as in her engagement photo. Too bad no one in her family loves her enough to get her the therapy she so clearly needs.
Workforce: Taskforce: Salesforce. It’s cleaner.
Cleaner, but still says nothing.
Future Workforce Summit sounds very Dickensian. I think my problem with this stuff, is that yes a healthy home environment is beneficial in a multitude of ways. Whether it’s school for children and young adults, and for working adults to not leave one stressful environment for another potential stressful environment. That said none of this addresses the root causes of what could cause that stress.
Higher wages, higher earners paying a fair share of taxes, government programs for child care and after school care being available, training for roles being easily accessible to make wage growth easier to attain.
If you’re going to work with businesses and the government those are the things that you should be asking for, and championing. Tenderness and love isn’t going to get the results you need. I know that they love to say that the royal family has to thread the needle when it comes to political involvement, but you can’t get involved in these type of things if you’re not going to actually get involved. You would have been better suited to focus on literacy for early childhood than their environment if you don’t want to point out all of those other things.
I cannot imagine being forced to listen to her nonsense. As mentioned host this event and have an expert report. The wig looks scary
I believe the except embedded into the article is the entirety of her remarks at the event.
Less than 40 seconds of speaking, so the audience didn’t have long to endure.
She looks like she’s just shown up to court to fight her divorce case lol
I don’t pay much attention to football so I assume I’m missing something about Gareth Southgate and why he’s also an early years expert? Beyond cosying up to the royals (‘sir’) and having name recognition?
Awww, the article managed to fit in the word “landmark” twice. Wouldn’t be a story about the Wales without calling whatever they’re doing landmark.
Lol, I was just going to post this. Their desperation to mark the land is like the dog that keeps peeing on my mother’s mailbox.
Is it a landmark summit if its every year?
Business barbie
Her face seems photoshopped
So here comes Business Barbie in her enormous wig to tell us absolutely nothing. And what’s Gareth Southgate got to do with anything?
This is an embarrassment.
Because she is not a big enough draw for anything.
Look at me I’m a business woman too!! Not.
Cool colors, Kate, COOL. Get the red out of your hair, get the coral off your lips, get the nutmeg off your eyes. It’s all wrong for your complexion and it only serves to make you look even more like microwaved death than you typically do.
Thank you! I was just thinking that this hair colour is way too warm for her. Not sure why she thinks she’s a warm autumn…..not sure what season she is but I think she would look so much better in cooler leaning colours.
With the engagement video making the rounds again, you can see how much better the dark chocolate colour works on her. This bronde does not work.
I agree that her complete lack of real life work experience is a huge negative impact on all she does, both from a credibility standpoint and from a practical one. She has virtually zero real world work experience and no clue of the relentless daily grind the average person faces….
Kate is the only married in from the last fifty years who did absolutely nothing work wise. It is hilarious how they promoted her as a commoner and able to provide a normal touch when as a 29 year old in 2011 with zero real work experience she was extremely unusual for any other woman of her age and even for the upper middle class.
When Diana , aristocratic daughter who got married at age 19 had more work experience than 29 year old Kate, that says so much about her character and none of it good.
One of The MAIN reasons H&M left & will NEVA comeback to work for the 🇬🇧 Royal Family is that ALL the Royals do is pay lip service and that is NOT H&M’s way of philanthropic life
I would love to know what has actually been achieved with all this talking.
She’s been wearing extensions since pre-engagement days, but these curtains of hair are taking on their own life at this point. They look ratty and she seems to be hiding behind them.
Her extensions used to be GOOD. I was seeing pictures of their engagement announcement and her hair looked good – I know there were some extensions etc even then but the color worked and they looked pretty natural. This is just a hot mess.
She has gone way too long, which makes her thin face look longer than it needs to and the colour just doesn’t work.
Her hairstylist is either really bad or kate is just not listening to them.
She used to go to Richard Ward’s salon and James Pryce.
Her eyebrows look like they’re trying to escape from her face. She looks maniacal.
If she didn’t bring her notebook labeled “notebook,” does this even count as work?
We’ve heard from people on here involved with some of these companies that the initiatives are good but not in any way guided by any of her task forces or centers etc.
But I guess she needed to show off a different wig.
That said, these photos are a little alarming. she is swimming in that suit.
Camilla seems to understand her wheel house and focus on issues she cares about. The literacy events and the domestic abuse events are always done well.
It remains obvious that Kate does not care about this issue. We know when she likes something, like Wimbledon, because she consistently attends every year. Whoever is advising her needs to move her away from anything business or work related. Kate does not know what she is talking about here.
Ah, but she brought a laptop case; wonder if she had a powerpoint loaded & ready to go. 👩🏻💻
I know this is only an excerpt of Kate’s speech but I do not understand what Kate is asking the business to do. UK law provide already for parental leave, health care for children and subsidies for child care. So what else is Kate asking the businesses to provide children or their parents with. UK leave entitlements does not cover all the time children are off school or sick. Working parents still have to arrange child care for the time they have to work during school breaks in opposite to Kate and Willi who are able to take all the time off work when the children are off school. Kate and Willi are such hypocrites.
Also the title: “The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at Salesforce in the City of London.”
What do they mean? Are they talking about raising children as future workforce?
It is all wishy washy.
She probably thinks that its cruel that businesses expect parents to work 40 hours a week on a regular basis.
To your last question, yes, the selling point to these businesses is that a well adjusted childhood makes for better employees.
The fashion blogs says she’s wearing a new Roland Mouret suit. She has it in 2 other colours but it would seem she only has one white blouse. She’s worn this top at least twice for the year. I mean she’s not saying anything that already hasn’t been said businesses should be more accommodating to those who have children. Some businesses have a daycare/children activities space on their premises, others allow parents to have flexible hours or to work from home. I guess her aim is make this norm rather than the exception. The problem is she doesn’t outline what these strategies are probably because the right wing base that supports her is against work from home and believe women shouldn’t work.
Interestingly enough, none of the initiatives being highlighted actually involved the involved companies’ own workforces or any support for employ child care or child care solutions.
Kate urged business leaders to prioritise “time and tenderness” alongside profit and success.
LOL. Yeah, they’re going to do that, once they figure out what the hell that means.
She is so pathetic. (And her eyebrows, gah!)
That grey suit does nothing for KKKhate. The color does her no favors. The fit is way off. And the mermaid wig is absurd.
Unfortunately her (lousy) styling is the sum of her impact. Her speech was a nothing burger, highlighting her utter lack of credibility and expertise in this field.
This infantile, vacuous, do-nothing failure to launch will be your kween.
My condolences, Britain.
Am I the only one that literally can’t stomach the sight of Kkkant?
Hell naw!
No Tiny, you aren’t the only one who can’t stomach her.
No, given what she’s done to and said about Meghan, no. I find her false and utterly loathsome.
No, you are not the only one. Not by a long shot. Multitudes of us, which apparently includes her husband and certainly her husband’s brother. If the one person who can’t stop singing your praises is Donald Trump, then something is very wrong.
The first picture looks as if it’s been photoshopped, with half her body carved out. Someone needs to stage an intervention. I am not a fan, but seeing her in this condition is alarming.
Same! When I saw the photo, I gasped, then questioned whether some sort of photo manipulation had occurred to make her look so unbelievably thin. But the other photos show it is real. The one from the front, it’s almost as if you can see an abdominal organ outlined. That’s not right. Maybe she wants to be this skinny and that’s her choice, but she seems to be starting to develop a bit of a stoop and I would think if she does not reverse course soon she is looking at early onset osteoporosis.
I really hope the skinny ness in the first photo is the result of a weird angle because that is beyond Karen Carpenter thin
I think Kate’s big girl accessory today was the brief case sized bag she is carrying which also looks empty. It is large enough for a lap top and a whole manuscript. However, it sounds like Kate’s speeches usually fit onto a single sheet of paper. If Kate wanted to cosplay Diana she could perhaps try her short hair phase.
I suspect it was empty, too. I mean, why would she need to bring her own laptop to this? They don’t have everything set up already at this conference? Does it say ‘Laptop’ in gold lettering on top?
I don’t care for the woman as she’s lazy and shallow amongst other things, but this is a scary new low. You can actually see her hip bones.
She looks awful. What a horrible life she leads. So empty
I get she may be hiding hair loss, but she may be leaning into lots of hair to make her feel like she has some heft.
The description of this event is a tongue twister of jargon. Kate does not work. She attends events and reads a few words. She has no idea about the day to day running of a business or writing a performance review and setting workplace goals apart from leaking on and smearing who she considers her rival. She does random appearances, and very rarely.
Seinfeld called, he wants his puffy shirt back.
This is SUCH a bad look, and the “hair” is out of control.