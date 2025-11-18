“What does the Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz rivalry say about tennis?” links
  • November 18, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner is too boring for all of these thinkpieces. They are, at best, Temu Fedal. [The NY Times]
Cloudflare experienced an hours-long outage, which is why sites like Twitter were/are down. A lot of blogs were down too! [JustJared]
The White House intervened in Andrew Tate’s situation. [ProPublica]
Jacob Elordi is winning fans all over the place. [Jezebel]
Catholic bishops call out the treatment of immigrants. [Buzzfeed]
Gwyneth Paltrow’s friendship was ruined with the person who had a terrible diarrhea incident at Paltrow’s Hamptons home. [Socialite Life]
The CMA nominations list. [Hollywood Life]
Morris Chestnut has been fine for decades. [Seriously OMG]
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky coordinated their leather ensembles. [People]
Knox Jolie-Pitt has pink hair now (and it’s super-cute). [Page Six]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““What does the Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz rivalry say about tennis?” links”

  1. The Marchioness of Blorf says:
    November 18, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    I went to junior high with Morris Chestnut – Haskell JHS in Cerritos CA – and he was fine even then. Tall, smart, and a sweetheart too. First acting gig of his I saw was in Boyz n the Hood. He played Ricky.

    I was so incredibly proud for him.

    Reply
  2. Sarah B says:
    November 18, 2025 at 1:40 pm

    “Temu Fedal” made me snort laugh. 😆

    Reply
  3. Mayp says:
    November 18, 2025 at 2:50 pm

    If someone sh*t all over a room of mine, and then, without trying to clean it up or even apologize for it, did a a runner, they wouldn’t be my friend anymore either.

    I know of two instances where something similar happened to acquaintances of mine and, in each case, it was an alcoholic that sh*t all over (in one case an entire couch was ruined) and either immediately did a runner or just ignored it and never acknowledged it. Gross.

    Has anyone else heard of, or is aware of, alcoholics sh*tting themselves and their environs? Is that a thing? If so, maybe that was this guy’s problem.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      November 18, 2025 at 8:15 pm

      I don’t know if I would ever recover if this happened to me. I’m imagining ruining a room in my Mom’s house with diarrhea, and this is a woman whose house I hemorrhaged in after giving birth, and she acted like it was no big deal. To ruin a room in Paltrow’s house? I just can’t really imagine this level of horror. Of all of the people in the world…Gwyneth has to be the worst.

      Reply
    • Anare says:
      November 18, 2025 at 8:40 pm

      Per a police officer whom I have known for many years, officers would do whatever they could to not have to be the one who has to transport a person who is super drunk, as they would often urinate, defecate, vomit, or all three in the back seat of the squad.

      Reply
  4. Normades says:
    November 18, 2025 at 2:53 pm

    What an odd story in Jezebel. Just a long rant about how hot the author thinks Jacob Elordi is. Super cringe. Good thing the comments were there

    Reply
  5. Kathryn says:
    November 18, 2025 at 2:57 pm

    As I tennis fan, I loved Federer and Nadal (esp Rafa!). Novak I liked OK until he went antivax crazy. I don’t think Jannik and Carlos deserve the Temu Fedal moniker, as funny as it is. Their tennis skills are out of this world, and they are both seemingly nice and good sports. I think it’s exciting that there is a new crop of tennis talent out there.

    Reply
  6. M says:
    November 18, 2025 at 3:17 pm

    I was never a fan of any of the Big 3 (Delpo my beloved), but neither Sinner nor Alcaraz have had the time to measure up. I don’t find Carlos to be engaging personality-wise, and Jannik is a cheater. Women’s tennis is much more interesting right now.

    Reply
  7. here2 says:
    November 18, 2025 at 4:24 pm

    The CloudFlare thing took down my kid’s high school transcript ordering platform, lol! I was trying to send his official transcripts to the schools he’s considering this morning and kept getting an error message. Fortunately it was fixed by lunch and the vendor acknowledged my order so that’s taken care of.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    November 18, 2025 at 5:28 pm

    Just saw a blip from the Epst*in emails between him and his publicist (pr?) person, Seagal. He was telling her things to do to help Andrew, and that they’d be at Ascot every year for the rest of their lives. And then at the bottom, she said she’d heard Princess Charlene made a run for it from her wedding because she’d found out about an illegitimate 3 month old child. Old tea, but confirms rumors! And that person couldn’t type for shit.

    Reply
    • M says:
      November 18, 2025 at 8:48 pm

      I’d like to think one of Meghan’s friends told her about Prison Bride and what happens when a monarchy controls your life. Charlene seems to be at peace with whatever arrangement she has now, but I’m bet she wishes she’d have ditched Albert long ago.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment