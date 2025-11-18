“What does the Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz rivalry say about tennis?” links

The rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner is too boring for all of these thinkpieces. They are, at best, Temu Fedal. [The NY Times]
Cloudflare experienced an hours-long outage, which is why sites like Twitter were/are down. A lot of blogs were down too! [JustJared]
The White House intervened in Andrew Tate’s situation. [ProPublica]
Jacob Elordi is winning fans all over the place. [Jezebel]
Catholic bishops call out the treatment of immigrants. [Buzzfeed]
Gwyneth Paltrow’s friendship was ruined with the person who had a terrible diarrhea incident at Paltrow’s Hamptons home. [Socialite Life]
The CMA nominations list. [Hollywood Life]
Morris Chestnut has been fine for decades. [Seriously OMG]
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky coordinated their leather ensembles. [People]
Knox Jolie-Pitt has pink hair now (and it’s super-cute). [Page Six]
I went to junior high with Morris Chestnut – Haskell JHS in Cerritos CA – and he was fine even then. Tall, smart, and a sweetheart too. First acting gig of his I saw was in Boyz n the Hood. He played Ricky.
I was so incredibly proud for him.
“Temu Fedal” made me snort laugh. 😆
If someone sh*t all over a room of mine, and then, without trying to clean it up or even apologize for it, did a a runner, they wouldn’t be my friend anymore either.
I know of two instances where something similar happened to acquaintances of mine and, in each case, it was an alcoholic that sh*t all over (in one case an entire couch was ruined) and either immediately did a runner or just ignored it and never acknowledged it. Gross.
Has anyone else heard of, or is aware of, alcoholics sh*tting themselves and their environs? Is that a thing? If so, maybe that was this guy’s problem.
I don’t know if I would ever recover if this happened to me. I’m imagining ruining a room in my Mom’s house with diarrhea, and this is a woman whose house I hemorrhaged in after giving birth, and she acted like it was no big deal. To ruin a room in Paltrow’s house? I just can’t really imagine this level of horror. Of all of the people in the world…Gwyneth has to be the worst.
Per a police officer whom I have known for many years, officers would do whatever they could to not have to be the one who has to transport a person who is super drunk, as they would often urinate, defecate, vomit, or all three in the back seat of the squad.
What an odd story in Jezebel. Just a long rant about how hot the author thinks Jacob Elordi is. Super cringe. Good thing the comments were there
As I tennis fan, I loved Federer and Nadal (esp Rafa!). Novak I liked OK until he went antivax crazy. I don’t think Jannik and Carlos deserve the Temu Fedal moniker, as funny as it is. Their tennis skills are out of this world, and they are both seemingly nice and good sports. I think it’s exciting that there is a new crop of tennis talent out there.
I was never a fan of any of the Big 3 (Delpo my beloved), but neither Sinner nor Alcaraz have had the time to measure up. I don’t find Carlos to be engaging personality-wise, and Jannik is a cheater. Women’s tennis is much more interesting right now.
The CloudFlare thing took down my kid’s high school transcript ordering platform, lol! I was trying to send his official transcripts to the schools he’s considering this morning and kept getting an error message. Fortunately it was fixed by lunch and the vendor acknowledged my order so that’s taken care of.
Just saw a blip from the Epst*in emails between him and his publicist (pr?) person, Seagal. He was telling her things to do to help Andrew, and that they’d be at Ascot every year for the rest of their lives. And then at the bottom, she said she’d heard Princess Charlene made a run for it from her wedding because she’d found out about an illegitimate 3 month old child. Old tea, but confirms rumors! And that person couldn’t type for shit.
I’d like to think one of Meghan’s friends told her about Prison Bride and what happens when a monarchy controls your life. Charlene seems to be at peace with whatever arrangement she has now, but I’m bet she wishes she’d have ditched Albert long ago.