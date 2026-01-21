Times: ANL played a ‘dirty trick’ to get Prince Harry to testify a day earlier

Here are some photos of Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Court of Justice this morning, and I’m also including some pics of Harry at court yesterday. On Tuesday, Harry attended the morning session of the case, but he exited when the court adjourned for lunch and didn’t come back. It was around that time that the Mail’s lawyers played a “dirty trick,” in Tom Sykes’ words. The Mail/ANL’s lawyers were supposed to have two days for their opening statements, which would have meant that Harry would testify first on Thursday. Well, ANL’s lawyers abruptly shortened their opening statements and pushed for Harry to testify today in court. I can only assume that the purpose of this was to knock Harry off his game, but I think it’s notable that ANL’s defense is so pitiful, they found they didn’t actually need all of that time for their opening statement, which mostly consisted of attempted character assassination of Harry alone (with little to no mention of the five other plaintiffs). A source close to Harry spoke to the Times about the change of dates for Harry’s testimony:
The Duke of Sussex has accused the publisher of The Daily Mail of “dirty tricks” after he was required to give evidence in his privacy trial a day earlier than expected. Harry was scheduled to enter the witness box at the High Court on Thursday but his appearance was brought forward after the barrister for Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) took just 75 minutes to open his case.
A source close to Harry said: “ANL, publishers of The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, and their legal team, have had months to inform the court that their opening argument would last less than two hours. Instead, they have had to resort to game playing and dirty tricks — consistent with the way they have treated not just the duke but all of the victims in this case.”
“They think that by pulling the schedule forward 24 hours they are giving Prince Harry less time to prepare. He’s been preparing for this moment for the last three years. Safe to say, he’s ready.”
David Sherborne, barrister for Prince Harry and other celebrities, complained on Wednesday that Antony White KC, representing the publisher, did not use the day and a half scheduled for his opening statement. Mr Justice Nicklin, the trial judge, dismissed the complaint saying White could not know how long he would take until he had heard Sherborne’s own opening comments.
White had accused Harry’s lawyers of “clutching at straws” after Sherborne said evidence of payments from private investigators showed they were involved in unlawful information gathering for the publisher.
From what I gather, many royalists and reporters were genuinely surprised when David Sherborne laid out the plaintiffs’ case. Those people huff their own supply, and they believe that they can dictate everything about these lawsuits and create their own reality. But Sherborne made it clear that the use of private investigators was widespread across the Mail for decades, and it wasn’t just one guy (Gavin Burrows) endlessly perjuring himself. I will update this post when we get more info!
You can follow Harry’s testimony at the Guardian’s live blog – Harry is really going after ANL’s lawyer and the claims that Becky English and Katie Nicholl were somehow in his social circle or friends in any way.
Update: Harry’s testimony is apparently over – ANL’s lawyer claimed that they would need to question Harry for a day or longer, but they only needed two hours, and they didn’t even ask him about many of the articles in his suit. Harry’s final words of testimony were about how this years-long process has been hellish and that ANL/the Mail “have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord.”
“A source close to Harry”?
It’s almost definitely Harry’s rep because a bunch of outlets have that statement.
I think this is a sign that ANL has a weak defence. They probably should have settled like the other papers.
Very stupid of ANL to underestimate just how prepared and ready Prince Harry is to finally be able to testify against these people who have destroyed his life in many ways with their crimes.
That’s what I’m thinking too. But I love the detail that Harry’s been ready for three years.
Settling is no option, because Harry would never accept anything without acknoledging accountability and a profound excuse. On a political level that’s suicide – ANL wants to merge with The Telegraph, Downing Street has to greenlight the deal. So they take their chances…
Harry, our warrior prince! Go Harry, give ’em Hell!!! 💪🏻
So far ANLs lawyer seems to be trying to prove, unsuccessfully, that Harry was friends with these awful journalists and that he should have checked the stories weren’t part of the hacking uncovered earlier. Well, you declared in a government inquiry where lying could lead to jail, that you checked your own records and no evidence of any UIG ( unlawful information gathering )! Jesus they’re annoying. They may be deluded enough to think that being part of the royal rota meant he liked you and thought of you as a friend. That would be some seriously disturbing level of delusion though.
they definitely think that – that Harry liked them and they were friends, even as they were constantly trying to destroy his relationships, his career, etc. I think that’s why so many of them are so personally insulted after the last 6 or 7 years – pretty much starting after the South Africa tour – because that was the moment when harry made it clear where he stood, and that he was not with the press, at least not the rota and the royal ‘experts’ etc. They take his lawsuits personally, they took his leaving personally, etc, because they genuinely thought that he liked them no matter what they said about him or his girlfriends or his now wife.
It really speaks to their delusion and their inability to read the room. They’re not friends. They were never friends. They were treated politely maybe even warmly bc…the RF likes good press.
There are invoices and emails clearly outlining they asked for and paid for things such as travel details, medical records and birth certificates. Several private investigators have provided statements. To me, quite honestly, this is cut and dry. I think that is why they’re trying to say he should have brought this earlier. Well what about Baroness Lawrence? Why would she ever think the paper that dined out on publicity of them helping her, who were in contact with her, would use illegal means to get information on her or her family? How will they defend that? They can’t.
Omg Harry is currently eviscerating Katie Nicholls in court. Amazing. And Becky English. She’s insisting they had a good relationship and Harry is saying no we did not. LMAO.
Where are you following this???
She’s one I’ve wanted to see brought down for some time, because she tries to position herself as more reasonable than the other RRs but she’s just as dirty as they are. and as wrong as they are.
Try this link. If it doesn’t work it’s the bbc live blog. Imogene James is doing a good job covering it. The lawyer is genuinely arguing that Katie Nicholls was part of Harry’s social circle. And he’s like noooo. She made a job of showing up everywhere we were. Basically calling her a stalker. I’m dying.
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/czx14ee79ndt
Thanks for that link, Jais.
Take those lying, useless bitches down!
it’s all so depressing/insane because when harry and meghan left, the press all tried to argue they are never invited to parties at the palace (even though harry and meghan could prove they were), that they are very professional etc. and now of course, in order to win the case, the press needs to argue they were best personal friends with harry and his family and they were invited to parties etc, while harry is trying to point out they weren’t his friends.
the problem with this lawsuit is that while the papers are awful and did bad things, the truth is so did harry’s family and the people working at the palace. but there doesn’t seem to be anything to be done about that so harry just needs to somehow make peace with that betrayal, as horrific as it is and perhaps truly cut them off. because you can’t change that behavior.
Slap in the face for those royalists who have lied tirelessly these past years that Harry isn’t HRH. From the High Court proceedings this day:
“David Sherborne is used to questioning Prince Harry, following the Duke’s mammoth stint in the witness box during his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
But a few minutes ago, we saw the barrister double check the etiquette around Harry’s titles.
He said the duke should be addressed as Your Royal Highness the first time and then sir. Was that acceptable? How would he like to be addressed?
“Same as last time”, Prince Harry responded, fairly bluntly, as my colleague Imogen James pointed out.
Sherborne asked for a reminder and they agreed to call him… Prince Harry.”
Sky News link to Harry ‘s evidence. He got emotional stating that the Fail had made his wife’s life a miserable.
https://news.sky.com/story/prince-harry-v-mail-latest-duke-of-sussex-liz-hurley-elton-john-and-other-sue-publisher-in-high-stakes-trial-13493734
Thank you Harry for standing up to these horrible people and rag because they need to be held publicly accountable for destroying lives.
Yes, bravo Harry!
This is pretty badass:
“They think that by pulling the schedule forward 24 hours they are giving Prince Harry less time to prepare. He’s been preparing for this moment for the last three years. Safe to say, he’s ready.”
These jokers have no idea how trial prep works. There is zero chance they were waiting until the night before to prep the main party to their lawsuit.
It would be professional negligence to do that.
Harry was getting trial prep weeks if not months before the trial. Moving it one day early is nothing.
Besides Harry’s last words and impression to the judge was chefs kiss. You could not ask for anything better.
Following his court appearance, a spokesperson for the prince said the cross-examination had been “revealing in its weakness”.
“Assertive in tone, but collapsing immediately under scrutiny from Prince Harry. Associated couldn’t wait to get him off the stand, questioning him for just two hours and avoiding 10 of his 14 articles entirely.”
The prince added: “Today we reminded the Mail group who is on trial and why.”
Exactly if ANL were winning why get Harry off the stand as soon as possible? Maybe because hearing his evidence made it clear the cost he and Meghan have paid as a direct result of their illegal surveillance of them both. He made it clear that ANL responded to this legal action by hounding them both as a warning to others not to follow their example. We will ruin you and your reputation. They run numerous ludicrous articles, opinion pieces, recirculating old BS about them both as punishment for daring to hold them to account. ANL are despicable and it does matter because it is wrong and criminal to stalk and harass anyone relentlessly whether it’s a royal, actor, singer or mother of a murder victim. Everybody has the right to privacy.
Does anyone know if this means Harry is done with his case? I can’t bare to google because I know there will be toxic stories especially about Meghan.
I bet he will be so glad to be done with this all. The final court case!! No more having to rehash the stories.
He’s done giving evidence and being question but the defense lawyer. The trial will continue for apparently 9 weeks but I don’t think he will be on the stand again.
Thanks so much @jais.
I’m glad his part is finished and hopefully now he can move forward with his other projects. It’s seems like the mail has no defense at all which bodes well for a win.
But boy have the wins come at a cost especially to Meghan. One day soon I hope someone will really take stock in the good Harry has done speaking up and fighting.
I have a feeling that this trial may not last the predicted nine weeks.