Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding DJ, Fat Tony, tells all about the ‘inappropriate’ dance

It’s a little bit funny that this Beckham situation has become the major gossip story of “early 2026.” When really, this has been four years in the making, because the biggest part of this whole story was “what the hell happened at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 wedding?” Perhaps that wasn’t the starting point of everything – I actually believe the beef was simmering for months before the wedding – but there were several breaking points around the wedding. One of those points? When Marc Anthony introduced Victoria Beckham as “the most beautiful woman in the room” and made Victoria and Brooklyn dance to what was supposed to be his first dance with his wife. Brooklyn said, in his IG Stories, that his mother danced “very inappropriately on” him, and that he was embarrassed and humiliated by the whole situation. Nicola was sobbing and she left the room during the dance as well. So, did all of that actually happen? According to the wedding deejay, DJ Fat Tony, it pretty much went down like Brooklyn and Nicola said. Fat Tony appeared on British talk show This Morning, and here’s what he witnessed:

Tony, 60, told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary that he wanted to share what he witnessed at the event as he’d been “inundated” with questions since Brooklyn, 26, claimed in a six-slide post on Instagram that his mom “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola, 31, and danced “very inappropriately” on him.

“It was a three-day wedding,” Tony recalled. “I did the welcome party, then I did the wedding and a brunch on the Sunday, which was the most awkward part of it all because everything that had gone on on the actual wedding night was discussed among the guests the next morning.”

The award-winning DJ explained that Marc Anthony called Victoria, 51, to the dance floor while a Latin song was playing, and according to him, it was the timing that was chosen for Victoria to dance with her son that seemed inappropriate, rather than the moves themselves.

“There was no slut dropping, there was no black PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action,” he recalled. “…The word inappropriate, why I said it was inappropriate as well … it was the timing. Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn on to stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage and everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. Marc Anthony asked ‘the most beautifulest woman in the room’ to come to the stage and he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’ ”

Tony recalled Brooklyn being “devastated” when his mom joined him in front of the wedding guests “because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife,” while Nicola left the room “crying her eyes out.”

“Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s like going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips,’ and it’s Latin, it was a Latin thing. The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room,” said Tony of Brooklyn’s dance with Victoria.

Tony added that the Beckhams are a “very dancey, close-knit family” who “love to dance,” and “what we deem to be inappropriate is not what Brooklyn feels.” Arguing everyone deems “inappropriate” behavior differently, DJ Fat Tony said, “This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he feels that it was inappropriate and awkward, it was inappropriate and awkward.”

Tony said it’s “taken a lot” for Brooklyn to speak out on his social media in an attempt to change the narrative after years of being called a “nepo baby” and told “he should be grateful that he’s got the family name.”

The DJ added that if Brooklyn didn’t share his side of the story, people would make their own assumptions about the situation. When asked why Brooklyn didn’t speak directly to his parents rather than sharing a statement on social media, Tony said, “He’s done all that. It got to the point for him where he couldn’t take this anymore and wanted to step back from it, and that was his way of doing closure.”

Revealing he didn’t talk to his own dad for 30 years, the DJ added, “Do I think they’ll talk again? Of course, they will at some point. They are family. But the noise needs to die down, people need to step back from it. We live in a world where everyone is judge, jury, and executioner.”

Tony recalled that Brooklyn and Nicola’s “devastated” reaction to the dance became the talk of the nuptials and not many people then attended their brunch the following day. “Everyone was talking about it, and how sad that part of it was,” he said, adding, “But Victoria was thrown into that situation, and I think too much has been read into it … in the sense of too many stories being added to it. The dance is a very small part of the bigger problem.”