Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding DJ, Fat Tony, tells all about the ‘inappropriate’ dance

It’s a little bit funny that this Beckham situation has become the major gossip story of “early 2026.” When really, this has been four years in the making, because the biggest part of this whole story was “what the hell happened at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 wedding?” Perhaps that wasn’t the starting point of everything – I actually believe the beef was simmering for months before the wedding – but there were several breaking points around the wedding. One of those points? When Marc Anthony introduced Victoria Beckham as “the most beautiful woman in the room” and made Victoria and Brooklyn dance to what was supposed to be his first dance with his wife. Brooklyn said, in his IG Stories, that his mother danced “very inappropriately on” him, and that he was embarrassed and humiliated by the whole situation. Nicola was sobbing and she left the room during the dance as well. So, did all of that actually happen? According to the wedding deejay, DJ Fat Tony, it pretty much went down like Brooklyn and Nicola said. Fat Tony appeared on British talk show This Morning, and here’s what he witnessed:
Tony, 60, told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary that he wanted to share what he witnessed at the event as he’d been “inundated” with questions since Brooklyn, 26, claimed in a six-slide post on Instagram that his mom “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola, 31, and danced “very inappropriately” on him.
“It was a three-day wedding,” Tony recalled. “I did the welcome party, then I did the wedding and a brunch on the Sunday, which was the most awkward part of it all because everything that had gone on on the actual wedding night was discussed among the guests the next morning.”
The award-winning DJ explained that Marc Anthony called Victoria, 51, to the dance floor while a Latin song was playing, and according to him, it was the timing that was chosen for Victoria to dance with her son that seemed inappropriate, rather than the moves themselves.
“There was no slut dropping, there was no black PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action,” he recalled. “…The word inappropriate, why I said it was inappropriate as well … it was the timing. Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn on to stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage and everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. Marc Anthony asked ‘the most beautifulest woman in the room’ to come to the stage and he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’ ”
Tony recalled Brooklyn being “devastated” when his mom joined him in front of the wedding guests “because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife,” while Nicola left the room “crying her eyes out.”
“Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s like going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips,’ and it’s Latin, it was a Latin thing. The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room,” said Tony of Brooklyn’s dance with Victoria.
Tony added that the Beckhams are a “very dancey, close-knit family” who “love to dance,” and “what we deem to be inappropriate is not what Brooklyn feels.” Arguing everyone deems “inappropriate” behavior differently, DJ Fat Tony said, “This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he feels that it was inappropriate and awkward, it was inappropriate and awkward.”
Tony said it’s “taken a lot” for Brooklyn to speak out on his social media in an attempt to change the narrative after years of being called a “nepo baby” and told “he should be grateful that he’s got the family name.”
The DJ added that if Brooklyn didn’t share his side of the story, people would make their own assumptions about the situation. When asked why Brooklyn didn’t speak directly to his parents rather than sharing a statement on social media, Tony said, “He’s done all that. It got to the point for him where he couldn’t take this anymore and wanted to step back from it, and that was his way of doing closure.”
Revealing he didn’t talk to his own dad for 30 years, the DJ added, “Do I think they’ll talk again? Of course, they will at some point. They are family. But the noise needs to die down, people need to step back from it. We live in a world where everyone is judge, jury, and executioner.”
Tony recalled that Brooklyn and Nicola’s “devastated” reaction to the dance became the talk of the nuptials and not many people then attended their brunch the following day. “Everyone was talking about it, and how sad that part of it was,” he said, adding, “But Victoria was thrown into that situation, and I think too much has been read into it … in the sense of too many stories being added to it. The dance is a very small part of the bigger problem.”
I wasn’t really prepared for DJ Fat Tony to be so incisive, mature and nuanced. He feels a great deal of compassion for the situation Brooklyn has been in, and Tony seems to respect that Brooklyn is trying to figure it out and set some boundaries with his parents. I actually believe that Fat Tony is trying to be kind about Victoria too. It’s now pretty consistent among the actual wedding guests and now the wedding DJ – that dance was awkward and awful, and Brooklyn was visibly upset about it. I actually believe Victoria probably did “nuzzle his neck” or something and the whole thing was just a train wreck.
This seems to be essentially exactly the same story that came out at the time of the wedding. This guy’s comments are fine, but the most mature, diplomatic thing for Victoria to do would have been to laugh off the invitation to the dance, and insist on the bride being the one to dance. No one was holding a gun to her head. It would not have been a faux pas to say no to the dance. So, it says something that she didn’t.
What it says to me is that it was at least partially her idea.
I belive Brooklyn’s version of events. He was on the stage, fat Tony was somewhere off stage. Brooklyn is the only one that had his mother be inappropriate on him while the Beckham side of the family laughed. Brooklyn was the one that was experiencing this humiliating moment, fat Tony was just watching from a distance. Fat Tony should be ashamed of himself for trying to gaslight the victim in this case just to take some of the heat off of Victoria Beckham
Yeah I was wondering if it was his idea and he sprang it on her spur of the moment, but judging by how controlling these people are i think VB had to have known about it before.
Marc Anthony was invited because he is a long time friend of David and Victoria. She didn’t just know, she arranged it because she is a narcissist who has to have the spotlight.
Agree a THOUSAND percent. In her place I would have said something like “Well that’s kind of you, but this special moment goes to my son and his beautiful bride!” No one should ever steal the bride’s thunder at her own wedding, EVER.
@Genevieve 💯
Why hasn’t Marc Anthony said anything about all this?
Came here to say this. It’s the rather large missing piece. Did MA come up with this on his own, or did someone request it of him? Why would he do something so disruptive?
I’m confused. This would have been a highly organised event. As such, the wedding singer, ie Marc Anthony, would be informed of when the wedding dance would take place. How would he invite the mother of the groom on to the stage as opposed to the bride?
I mean the man’s also been married so many times he knows how it all works. He knew what he was doing.
I’m beginning to think that Marc Anthony accidently called out the wrong name. Victoria — Nicola. Usually, on wedding days, people heap all kinds of superlatives on the bride being “the most” and “the best.” It’s likely that Marc Anthony meant Nicola when he said that, but how do you halt a woman rushing upstage by saying, “Excuse me dear, but you’re not the most beautiful one in this room today.” Anyone who says something like that, in public no less, is risking a poison apple by morning.
Why do you give Marc a pass? As a long time performer, he remembered all the lyrics of his songs but couldn’t remember the Bride’s name? Also, like the upthread commenter said, Victoria should’ve introduced and invited her DIL to the stage for the dance, not dancing herself. It felt like something Marc & Victoria set up beforehand.
I agree. The Beckhams are such a controlling family. They choreograph and plan everything in every little detail to portray the perfect family. The Beckhams would have planned this high profile wedding, Brookly marrying Nicola, an heiress of a Billionaire, with tese high profile guests to the last second and details so I do not believe this was Marc Anthony’s doing, freelancing.
But for the sake of the argument if this was all Marc Anthony’s fault why did Victoria not politely decline the invitation for the dance or apologise to Brooklyn and Nicola after realising how upset they were and making it up to them?
This is a much deeper issue than just the dance.
This wasn’t the first dance though – other reports are pretty clear about that. They had their official first dance earlier in the reception. I think the term “first dance” here just means “the first dance with MA singing” because if you already had your first dance then….none of the other dances are your first dance. You don’t call every dance between a bride and groom the “first dance.”
I don’t think there’s any way Marc Anthony would have called up Victoria without her permission/approval though (or without it being her idea) and calling her the most beautiful woman in the room was completely inappropriate.
I like the nuanced response from this DJ, since this situation has made everyone forget what nuance even is. His point about the dance itself not being inappropriate but the timing being inappropriate is a very interesting and valid point IMO.
My main takeaway from this is that Marc Anthony is an utter idiot. If you are performing at a wedding, you don’t ever go rogue like that. „The most beautiful woman in the room“ thing is even worse than I imagined it when I first read this rumour long ago. I thought he was saying many things to introduce Victoria to the stage at one point and accidentally among other exclamations called her „most beautiful“. But this now sounds, as if he specifically played with this. Calling the most beautiful woman in the room to the stage, pause, and then when everybody expects Nicola to come for a dance, calling Victoria instead. What a sociopath. It’s possible that Victoria in hindsight also regrets that she did not rectify the situation right there, saying „my dear friend had too much to drink if he does not see that the most beautiful woman is Nicola who should come to the stage“ or something like that. But I also often only think of the right thing to say afterwards. What the hell was he thinking? Did he specifically set out to create trouble?
Yeah, Marc Anthony made it very weird.
Marc Anthony didn’t exactly burnish his reputation either.
Before dumping on Marc Anthony – my take on him bringing Victoria onto the stage to have the first dance was because he was asked to, likely by Victoria herself.
Either way – she’s no one to blame but herself, making her sons wedding about herself.
Yes, I think the same, he wouldn’t do that without Victoria wanting it. Who has run to the mail again to defend herself…
Well, she might have asked him beforehand but whose wedding was it? His job as entertainer is to consult the bride & her family who are paying for the wedding and the groom – but not his family – about any dance plans or announcing anybody or calling anybody to the stage. It was not Victoria’s wedding and it was not Marc Anthony’s show. He was hired to do a wedding and the wedding was Brooklyn & Nicola’s. Marc Anthony did a sh*t job and should’ve have been discounted for that and Victoria if she asked for that or colluded in it was very much out of place and was hijacking someone else’s wedding. Brooklyn said she had objections (calling them evil?) to their seating plans too, which was also absolutely none of her business. Again, not her wedding. Your son grows up, he’s no longer expected to put his wife second to you – not being able to let go is very controlling and narcissistic. I don’t blame him for cutting off contact, his mother is in the wrong here and should apologize.
The Beckhams copyright of Brooklyn’s name is coming to an end this year, will they give it up or will he have to sue them, if he wants to use his own name in any businesses.
Never paid much attention to Becks interaction with his daughter, but tweets are saying he is too touchy, feely and the kissing.
Years ago I was at a wedding where the mother of the groom told me her job was to show up, wear beige and say nothing. I thought that was very wise. Now as a mother myself that will be my mantra if either of my kids ever gets married.
I get the thought behind the act, but fading into the woodwork after all the years of work to raise a man???? In my culture, it’s a CELEBRATION for both families and fading into the woodwork is not how to celebrate. This is the bride’s and the groom’s day. Both mothers should embody class and know their boundaries.
I agree, seraphina. I did a lot of heavy lifting in my son’s life as a single mother. When he gets married, I will celebrate like hell and pretend not to care he is marrying a dumb chippy hardly worthy……KIDDING! Kidding. I think. Ha.
JFC, I think I have changed my goal in life. I just want to die peacefully without someone named “DJ Fat Tony” breaking news on something that happened in my life.
“The dance is a very small part of a bigger problem” I mean yeah. This sounds like a mess of a moment but it wouldn’t be that big of a thing if there weren’t other issues. Bc this happened 4 years ago. Whatever’s happened this past year just brought up everything I guess.
Marc Anthony is very close with the Becks I think he is even a Godfather so it’s not just some hired wedding singer,so whatever he did was very intentional on behalf of Posh and Becks.
This was not the first dance of the evening. It was at 11 pm when Marc appeared to perform. There had been dancing going on. Brooklyn and Nicola had had their very first dance as a married couple earlier to an Elvis Presley song. I believe it was “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Nicole even posted a short video on her honeymoon with their first dance song playing getting sentimental remembering their first dance. So Victoria did not hijack their “first” dance. Also, Nicola had already also had her father/daughter dance. Their had been a DJ playing earlier with dancing going on before Marc ever appeared late in the evening.
I’m not excusing what happened, but I think it was a little odd that Brooklyn was somewhat misleading by calling it their first dance, intentionally riling people up that Victoria stole what was the couple’s first dance as a married couple. People were really focused on that point, the same as they did when he said Victoria bailed at the eleventh hour with the wedding gown, which was false. Vogue gives a timeline. Just as Vogue discussed their first dance the couple had that was earlier.
Now, what Marc said about most beautiful woman in the room was awful, and Victoria should have always put the bride first. Also, David came out there with Harper and danced also during that song, as did one of their boys on the dance floor. It was all awkward and upsetting for the bride because Marc Anthony set in motion a slap in the face to the bride with his words and then Victoria continued on with the dance, not considering the bride’s feelings. Although, by ll p.m., I would imagine a fair amount of wine had happened.
It sounds like it all went bad, and by the next morning at brunch, there was no coming back from it since the DJ said it was still very awkward because of what happened the evening before.
+ 1 Vogue was attending in an official capacity and they gave the timeline of the real “first dance” with an Elvis song. While Nicola seems to be toxic (how many wedding planners quit and how many were sued?) Victoria’s job was to look thrilled with whoever her son falls in love with and all attention goes to the new couple. Even if Victoria is feeling like an old discarded shoe, it’s not her spotlight, she shouldn’t have gone along with any “most beautiful” nonsense.
Yes I just said something similar above! This wasn’t their first dance and the fact that Brooklyn supporters keep insisting that victoria stole the first dance moment from her son and his new wife is extremely misleading.
The dance sounds awkward and inappropriate regardless, so why the exaggeration about it being the “first dance”? to try to get more sympathy?
So true. In fact, they had two dances earlier in the evening as Elle Magazine reported, which may have come from Vogue, and both songs were named that they had chosen to dance to. Their first dance was at 8:30 p.m. Then they named the second dance that the couple danced to. Then Marc Anthony came on at 11 p.m. They had even had their father/daughter dance before Marc ever came on.
Like you said, why the need to embellish or mislead people when the truth is enough?
Agreed. This story is a plant by the billionaire class who control content and platforms to distract from mango’s spiral and the many ongoing crimes being commited by the wingnut extremists world-wide. Brooklyn drops a barnburning scorching post the exact same time Airforce mysteriously had to turn around, then mango made an absolute ass out of himself at Davos while looking like the walking dead? Really? This rich people are vapid af scandal has been brewing for 5 years or more. Why drop a post at that exact moment? The vapid, spoiled daughter of a magat billionaire was always gonna tantrum about something. The Beckhams were always going exploit any situation/person for publicity. The energy being focused on these horrid people needs to be focused on the actual victims of the magat agenda here and abroad. Also. Make sure Wendy’s is on your boycott list.
I don’t think Orange Julius has anything to do with this, honestly. The Beckhams have been famous since before he ever ran for POTUS. People like messy gossip, especially when it involves wealthy celebrities and clashing egos. He happens to be a famous wealthy person with a huge ego too but in this case I don’t think he has any role to play in it.
Wendy’s is on the boycott list of all the Bills Mafia, plus politics lol. Even some MAGA people in the Bills Mafia are boycotting Wendy’s.
With all the horrific things happening in real life (RIP Alex Pretti, hey let’s invade Greenland for fun! Government shutdown in a week very possible, who needs health care? remember voting? ah those were the days….I could go on), two groups of ridiculously rich people fighting over a wedding song is where I go to escape and just try to laugh at something. So I kinda love this.
“Brooklyn drops a barnburning scorching post the exact same time Airforce mysteriously had to turn around, then mango made an absolute ass out of himself at Davos while looking like the walking dead? Why drop a post at that exact moment? ”
blink . . . blink . . . uh, wtf?
Is the conspiracy theory in the room right now?
Tin foil hat firmly in place, I see! 😉
I’m with @HeatherC: I’m trying to escape from the horror. Let us enjoy this!
The first Wendy’s in Ireland has recently opened in my hometown, literally a five minutes walk from my house. Needless to say, I have not patronised it yet and have no plans to, and regularly tell my friends and family to do the same. Not an awful lot I can do from where I am but this is one thing I can do something small about.
Ok. I didn’t have a big wedding, it was in fact teeny tiny and that was largely because I knew my mother would make it all about herself — under the guise of “helping”, of course — but I just knew it was a non-starter. Nothing would please, nothing would be just right, nothing would be good enough… and yet, I knew, the displeasure would never come with any constructive suggestions or practical alternatives. Having said that, even my deeply problematic mother would never — I mean, never — respond to a trumpeted public dance-floor summons to “the most beautiful woman in the room” at her son’s wedding. I’m her daughter, but she has a son. I’m now the mother of a son. This is a dick move. Just a dick move, 100%. And you can bet if Victoria (and David) are like this in *public* they are an absolute nightmare in private. Just like WanK. Hence the kinship between these two sets of couples with main character syndrome. Good luck to Brooklyn. He needs & deserves it.
“And you can bet if Victoria (and David) are like this in *public* they are an absolute nightmare in private.”
hear! hear!
This dj is obviously trying to be Switzerland here which alright but it’s interesting to me that he confirms that people in the audience could tell that not only was Brooklyn uncomfortable but also apparently “devastated”. Like let’s say that Victoria just jumped up there because she didn’t know what to do after her friend falled her name; wouldn’t you as a mother stop if you saw your son was this upset? What is wrong with her?
Being neutral here would have been saying “no comment.” Instead, the DJ has now inserted himself into this mess. Not sure what his motives are (likely a perceived career-boost), and I’m also kind of surprised he didn’t have an iron-clad NDA.
This sounds like a ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ moment. And like Tony said above, the details don’t matter, what matters is how Brooklyn feels about it. If the ‘victim’ says it was inappropriate and he was embarrassed and humiliated, then that’s how it was! And Victoria knew exactly what she was doing. All of us with toxic, manipulative parents understand what Brooklyn is going through. And Marc Anthony, was in on it or is being used.
Agreed @Bumblebee Brooklyn’s statement raises many important issues. How famous people raise their children: keep them private or give them outlandish names, moneytarised from birth, red carpet appearances, expectation of a glittering career in the lime light without waiting until any talent emerged, photo shoots,? Or for non celebrity parents: how much is it safe or appropriate to share online about your offspring? Also for famous families with reputations to protect: is it ever okay to brief the tabloids against your own child? The Mail have friends of VB telling us Brits love to drink at weddings and she’s just an affectionate mum who loves her son so the dance was no Biggie. Perhaps they should re-read the statement which talked about him objecting to them briefing tabs about him and his wife again
Also all these tabs opining that Brooklyn should respect his parents and be grateful for their wealth and fame must be galling and triggering for offspring of toxic narc parents who have been forced to go not contact to preserve their sanity.
Has Marc Anthony been asked for comment? Or is he untraceable right now?
I think if he ever wants to perform at a rich person’s wedding again he’ll stay out of it. Probably why this DJ was attempting to be even-handed, same situation, still wants those future gigs.
There is definitely confusion about what the “First Dance” is here. It sounds like there were two phases of dancing, which is common at big weddings now. The first is at the beginning of the reception, when everyone has gathered after the ceremony in the ballroom or whatever the venue was. The newly married couple is introduced and they dance the “First Dance.” Then the bride dances with her father, and finally the groom dances with his mother, assuming all are present.
Then people sit to eat. A few speeches and/or toasts happen. There is a bit of time devoted to eating and chatting. Then the band starts up the “party” part of the evening, when they play dance music and everyone gets out on the dance floor.
It sounds like Brooklyn and Nicola had the first “First Dance.” The other dances and speeches and some eating followed. Then Marc Anthony got up there for the big “Dance Party” part of the evening (which started rather late but that happens) and used the moment to introduce Victoria as the most beautiful woman in the room and have Brooklyn dance with his mother again. Which apparently is not what he wanted or planned. At least he didn’t like how it was handled.
No, it was the other way around. Brooklyn, who knows better than anyone else what he and his bride planned, clearly stated that this was to be the couple’s big first dance for which they had been rehearsing for a long time. Pretty certain that Marc Anthony knew this, and thus the entire rigmarole was orchestrated by the mother of the groom. Matters not that they may have been dancing before. As this man said, if Brooklyn deemed that his mother’s behaviour was inappropriate, then it was inappropriate. He used the phrase “ON me” for a reason. Sounds that he felt violated. And in front of 500 wedding guests at that.
I can guess that this was not the first time that Victoria attempted to lay claim to her son in inappropriate ways – there are several weird photographs of her with Brooklyn floating around. However, she forgot that such behaviour might not be viewed as “normal” by others, and she was embolded by the cheering Beckham side, even as the bride’s side was shocked into silence.
I agree that stuff must have been happening all along and before the wedding. I read that Nicola did not plan for Victoria to have a mother/son dance at all.
I don’t get this guys about face. He tells the US press that in no uncertain terms Victoria’s dancing was inappropriate and yet tells the UK press something different.
Can you imagine – people were so horrified by what they witnessed at the wedding reception that many of them didn’t turn up for the next day’s brunch??? The bride and groom must have been so devastated. I wonder whether the Beckhams turned up for that. No wonder Brooklyn and Nicola held a second wedding without the trouble-making family. Closure is very healing.
A lot of these stories have been out there for years leaked by probably Nicola, and then it leaked again in early 2025 and was brought up again when they did a big wedding photo splash of their vow renewal ceremony without the Beckham family in August of 2025. The Beckhams wouldn’t have been leaking the negative story about the dance. So that was coming from the Peltz-Beckham side.
But back in 2024, it looked like the family was on okay terms. In early February 2024, Victoria and Cruz flew out to Los Angeles to support Nicola at her movie premiere. Nicola had her arms around both Victoria and Cruz. It was that small movie she wrote and directed and acted in about a poor, young stripper, which was panned, and some were calling it poverty porn acted by a rich girl. I’m sure her dad funded it. I tried watching a bit of it, and it was bad. But I give her credit for putting out her “passion project.” Anyway, Victoria and Cruz did show up to support her and Brooklyn for Nicola’s big night at the premiere of her movie.
Then in October of 2024, Brooklyn’s hot sauce had dropped, and it was being put in Whole Foods stores. And there was a promotion of it in the UK store with Brooklyn’s appearance and Nicola was with him. Victoria and David were there and posting away promoting it and how proud they were of his new hot sauce line and all he had accomplished, and I guess photos were put in their Instastories of the Beckhams there with Nicola and Brooklyn and promoting their son’s hot sauce.
So something took a bad turn by the very end of 2024/early 2025. I know Brooklyn brought up that Victoria wouldn’t contribute to Nicola’s dog charity for the LA fires that happened in 2025. BUT something is missing in that story. Victoria would not outright refuse to contribute anything. Why? That makes zero sense, UNLESS, by that point something must have gone down again, and both sides at different points by then were probably feeling very disrespected and estrangement was happening. I don’t see how anyone can take sides on that fallout in 2025, because I think everyone was probably problematic at certain points.
At least they didn’t play Wannabe.
My best friend got married in 2021, it was hugely stressful in the height of COVID, she’d had to postpone twice and the regulations here in Ireland at the time meant that she was on the cusp, not knowing for definite until a few days before whether they could have 50 or 100 people at their wedding. Including staff at the hotel and music/entertainment, photography/videography. We were a gang of three who were friends since school and the other person behaved super inappropriately on the day. Including telling the groom half an hour before the wedding that it wasn’t too late to change his mind. We’ve all been no contact with the person since that night but it was a horrible experience seeing someone who we’d thought was a friend to do their level best to, if not stop the wedding, to ruin the day for my friend and her husband and their children and others. And this was someone we’d known for almost 40 years at that point. Which is all to say that you just never know when someone isn’t in your corner the way you are for them. And if they’re acting like that on one of the most important days of your life, it’s wise to go no contact, regardless of their role in your life.