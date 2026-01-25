ICE agents murdered another American citizen in Minneapolis on Saturday

Two and a half weeks after ICE agents murdered unarmed American citizen Renee Good in her SUV, another American citizen has been murdered by federal agents on the streets of Minneapolis. ICE Gestapo has been laying siege to Minneapolis since the start of the year, abducting people in broad daylight, harassing, arresting and assaulting citizens and causing havoc everywhere. Minnesota has fought back admirably. On Friday, Minneapolis had a general strike, with thousands of people on the street, protesting the federal government’s war against its own citizens. On Saturday, an 37-year-old American man named Alex Pretti was filming ICE agents on his phone. He stopped to help two women who were being assaulted by ICE. ICE agents swarmed him, attacked him, wrestled him to the ground and then shot him repeatedly.
Federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident on Saturday morning, the city’s police chief said. The shooting prompted clashes between law enforcement and hundreds of protesters, as Minnesota officials renewed demands that the Trump administration end its immigration crackdown, which has now resulted in two deaths.
Homeland Security officials said that an agent had fired on a man with a handgun after an “armed struggle.” In video verified by The New York Times, several federal agents can be seen wrestling a man onto the sidewalk while at least one strikes him with an object. At least 10 shots appear to have been fired within five seconds, according to a Times analysis.
Chief Brian O’Hara of the Minneapolis police said that investigators have identified the victim and believe he was an American citizen. In a news conference, Mayor Jacob Frey accused the Trump administration of terrorizing his city. “How many more residents, how many more Americans, need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” he asked. At least two other people have been shot by federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis this month — one in the leg, and another, Renee Good, 37, in the face, killing her.
The Department of Homeland Security had previously posted an account on social media, saying the episode started with “a targeted operation” seeking a person in the country illegally who was wanted for assault. Another man approached Border Patrol agents “with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” the department said, and the agents tried to disarm him.
Videos on social media that were verified by The New York Times contradict the Department of Homeland Security’s account of the fatal shooting of a man by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. The Department of Homeland Security said the episode began after a man approached Border Patrol agents with a handgun and they tried to disarm him. But footage from the scene shows the man was holding a phone in his hand, not a gun, when federal agents took him to the ground and shot him.
It’s more than likely that Alex Pretti had permission to carry. The Second Amendment exists, and many states allow citizens to carry guns and/or carry concealed. Arguing that Pretti was armed means nothing, especially given that DHS has been caught in thousands of lies already. Specifically with this murder, they immediately lied and said Pretti was threatening them with a weapon. He was not. His phone was in his hand, not his weapon, as you can plainly see in the videos. I’m including one angle of this man’s murder where you can see the ICE agent simply pull out his weapon and begin to shoot. Pretti’s family has already released a heartbreaking statement about his murder. He was a 37-year-old Veterans Affairs nurse who was murdered in broad daylight because he tried to help women from being assaulted and terrorized by fascists.
🚨JUST IN: The U.S. citizen killed by ICE is Alex Jeffrey Pretti of south Minneapolis.
As you cope with another murder, remember he wasn’t killed by one ICE officer. He was assisted by Donald Trump, JD Vance, Kristi Noem, Greg Bovino, and Tom Homan.
Drop Site obtained harrowing footage of the latest killing which appears to be from the perspective of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/VheZfVSmoE
“Please get the truth out about our son.” pic.twitter.com/0TNW7H5qum
I just feel sick about this, and about the five year old boy they detained, and about all of it. This is exactly what everyone who actually knows history knew was coming, and tried to warn about.
Why is everyone forgetting about the u.s. citizen murdered by an off duty ice terrorist in Los Angeles!? This occurred on New Year’s and all anyone is discussing are Goode and Pretti? This is making me feel a certain kind of way and I dislike it very much
I understand exactly what you’re saying, but there’s no video of it so it’s not getting the same attention. And yes the fact that White Midwesterners are being murdered on camera in broad daylight is getting more attention because the White Nationalist regime is sending a strong message. No one is safe.
I’m not sure I can share this link, but if not I encourage everyone to search for the Guardian article on Keith Porter Jr. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/16/keith-porter-jr-ice-killing
Thank you both for sharing this heartbreaking story.
I had not heard about it, which I think underscores the point you are making, Sandi.
Without video, you know this man and his family will never get the justice they deserve for this brutal murder. I am so angry at our country right now.
There’s video. From so many angles. And still they lie. We can all see what happened.
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
and that video shows Pretti complying as an ICE agent reaches around his waist to confiscate his gun and the ICE agent with Pretti’s gun having already walked pretty far away from Pretti well before the shooting starts.. The second ICE agent didn’t start firing until after Pretti was already incapacitated on the ground.
Meanwhile, MAGA that lionizes Kyle Rittenhouse, is saying that if Pretti didn’t want to get shot he should have stayed home/should not have been protesting/shouldn’t have “interfered with a lawful investigation” (helping the woman ICE shoved to the ground get up) and saying that he was clearly planning violence because had a gun and “so much” ammo with him
All those 2nd Amendment MAGA people are really going to have a heckuva time with this murder. MN allows you to carry a concealed weapon & Pretti had a permit. He’s allowed to carry a gun. While I don’t understand the ‘need’, I did live in Georgia where it’s legal to carry a concealed weapon (no license necessary!) & plenty of people I knew, ordinary everyday people with ordinary everyday jobs, carried their weapons on them all the time. ALL the time–grocery shopping, hiking in the woods, out to dinner, whatever. My guess is for Pretti the gun was part of his everyday routine in leaving the house–keys, wallet, gun, phone, OK good to go.
Bovino, Noem, Vance, Bessent (why the heck is the Treasury Secretary being sent to talk about this murder?) et al., should be ashamed (they’re not), should be tried (fingers crossed), should be hounded to the depths of h*ll for their lies from here to eternity & beyond.
Meanwhile Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two men in cold blood during a protest in 2023, was treated as a hero, including by Trump. There is no logic with these people. Unless you look like them and agree with them, they despise you and want you dead.
Sadly there is logic. It’s hypocritical of course. Who has the right to own and use guns and who doesn’t. It’s 100% about who is ideologically aligned with the regime and who is not. In 2023 the regime was on pause but their white nationalist base was still active.
Yes and I’ll add that the right has preached incessantly about teachers needing to be armed and now suddenly they’re clutching their pearls about a protester legally carrying a weapon. There isn’t a single principle that they won’t instantly abandon when it doesn’t suit their narrative. And sadly millions of Americans just go along with it.
We are at war, it seems, and I feel like the midterms may be suspended.
The NRA just came out and called everyone from Walz to the murdered civilians “radicals.” Wait, I thought their message was always that 2A was to defend ourselves against government tyranny?
BelleOfTheRanch has an excellent 4min upload today explaining the difficulty of cancelling the mid-terms & how it would actually hurt the GOP. I encourage everyone to watch her daily uploads, all are under 5min.
These ICE agents are nothing but Trump’s terrorists, assaulting and killing Americans. I’m so angry and just heartsick over what this administration is fomenting. Next Trump will probably declare martial law. Come on Congress! Come on Cabinet! Do your job, which is not to kiss Trump’s a$$! Protect citizens and use the damn 25th Amendment!
America has its own Gestapo. And Gregory Bovino, a US border patrol honcho, is being called out in the German media for the overcoat he loves to wear, which is a near-replica of those worn by Nazi officers.
That get-up he was wearing with the leather strap and dark tie at his press conference literally gave me chills, it was so Nazi in style.
I saw a very interesting comment from an account @thereclaimed on IG saying that we don’t need to invoke the gestapo to understand ICE. The United States can look to its own history for precedent: ICE is the descendant of slave patrols, night riders, Jim Crow south law enforcement, indigenous child abductors.
She writes, “Before the U.S. looks to anyone else’s history to equate what ICE is like, the US meeds to remember its own history.”
I’m heartbroken that any of this is happening; why is it happening???why the people with the power to stop this madness are just standing by??
There will be no 25th Amendment. his cabinet is the problem. they are the ones supporting him. They are the ones egging ICE on. they are the ones lying to the press. They are the ones painting these victims as the aggressors. And Congress isn’t going to save us either.
Well, the Cabinet is full of trump’s picks & all are ready to kiss his ass, but yes, the people we elected to Congress to represent us need to get up, get loud, and do their jobs! Impeach! Impeach the whole stinkin’ lot of them! No additional funding for ICE! Shut it down! Shutdown the whole darned government! They’re killing us!
I’m so angry, sad, and deeply concerned. Genuine question: on top of calling and writing my senators, what else can I do to help fight this?
Google the ACLU of Minnesota and visit their Act page. It’s a start.
The ACLU is always a good start. Also the five calls app, phone calls to your reps are incredibly powerful. It’s hard to get started but worth it. As a Minnesotan, I would really appreciate it. This is not going to stop until enough Americans say it needs to stop. Boycotts and a observing a national strike day are also powerful.
My friend created this website. It may not do much, but it is something at least:
https://www.yousworeanoath.com/
Thank you, Bearcat!
Thank you. I have once again contacted my (useless) representative to remind him of his oath. I’m in a solidly red district but getting closer to purple.
This is great, thank you! I’m using it & sharing with all my friends. My emails to my reps & senators have been almost incoherent due to my current emotional state. This verbiage is much better.
It’s so overwhelmingly awful. It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint. These are a few ideas (to do what we can! We help each other):
Community aid. A stronger , organized community can fight back when they come to your area. The twin cities is showing how amazing this can be.
Talk to your friends and neighbors – both for the political side (get them to call reps) and safety side. Talk to any groups you’re a part of. If you have kids and they’re in school, talk to other parents. Ice targets schools (and school buses). They do easy targets – schools, hospitals.
There are probably groups doing the work already – mutual aid, immigrant support, etc. Support them however you can, whether it’s time, donations, etc.
Elections – volunteer to be an election worker if you can. Or observer. We had elections during the Civil War but this administration loves attacking voters —so the more we plan and help, the better.
Alex was pepper sprayed trying to help a woman ICE had pushed to the ground. There is video. Someone is beating him with an unknown object around Alex’s head area. Next a person in a grey coat slips through the scrum and removes Alex’s gun from his back right pocket and the man in grey walks away. After his gun is taken from his pocket, Alex is shot over and over his arms pinned to the ground. He is held motionless on the ground by 5-6 Ice. One Ice backs away, still shooting as Ice officers shout “where’s the gun”? At no time did they assist him or start CPR as was stated. There are good videos of this on CNN.
Not only didn’t they start CPR, but again they barred a doc from administering first aid.
This time it was a pediatrician who was prevented from caring for Alex Pretti.
Apparently one of the videos is showing some of these ICE thugs high-fiving after the murder.
I didn’t look because I can’t, same as with all the videos that exist of the killing of Renee Good.
Yeah, one of ’em clapped. CLAPPED. 😡
I was genuinely surprised by CNN coverage yesterday. It was true journalism with everyone, including Jake Tapper, focused on getting the truth out rather than both sides 💩. And it really helps that Sara Sidner is back in Minneapolis just as she was during the George Floyd protests. She should be made an honorary citizen of Minneapolis because she kept emphasizing that the south Minneapolis neighborhood where Mr. Pretti was murdered is usually very peaceful and pleasant with its multicultural vibe. She was even badly tear gassed at one point. An absolute 🪖. More of this from the media please!
This is so tragic. There was no reason to shoot him.
This was not merely a murder. It was a warning. If (when) these thugs get away with murdering a white, cisgender, US citizen man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses, what horrors will they inflict with impunity upon the rest of us?
I also feel they murdered him because they could not stand the fact that someone who looked like them did not support them. They just had to eliminate a perceived traitor to their “cause.”
Democracy dies in darkness, and the sun has set on the U.S.
I’m praying for the sun to set on Trump and his cronies!
The rot goes all the way through the GOP.
It’s terrifying. and that’s why they’re doing it. They’re showing us that they can kill anyone they want, make up a reason, it can all be caught on video, and they’ll still high five each other and walk away with zero consequences. they want people to be too afraid to protest.
On the same day they kidnapped a trans man from a sidewalk in St. Paul. He family found his phone and his backpack on the ground where he was attacked. They are claiming (with ho proof) that he bit off an agent’s fingertip. He is still in custody. Reflect on that; a young trans man in ICE custody for 48 hours.
What’s happening?
People being shot repeatedly- what kind of animals are these ICE agents? They’re more than murderers.
Yesterday’s murder was committed by Border Patrol. There are more of them and they are more brutal than ICE.
The people asking about why the cabinet isn’t stopping him are not paying attention…his cabinet is filled with people who wanted ALL of this. Every single one of them is all-in on this authoritarian regime because they now have power and are making money and there is no way they are letting go. Congress only has so much they can do, they told the administration that they had to release the files and look what happened…nothing. The administration doesn’t follow the law but there isn’t anyone who will be able to stop them. This is terrifying and we all said this would happen. Unfortunately because of the propaganda machine there are still so many people who think these murders were self defense or that these innocent people were actually domestic terrorists. I don’t see a way to stop this anymore.
It cannot be emphasized enough what Gov. Walz said yesterday about ICE and BP NOT 🚫 being law enforcement. Even when they operate normally rather than being staffed by militias and insurrectionists, they have no authority over American citizens. Yet, they are murdering American citizens on the street and kidnapping kids in broad daylight. We must not let the regime normalize this lawlessness. Because that is their goal. They want us to surrender all our rights when we encounter them because “law enforcement!”. Again, they are not. Don’t fall for it, no matter how much they gaslight and lie.
These are nothing but lynch mobs acting under color of law. This whole era will be a stain on our history.
Any American who isn’t doing something to stop this is enabling these thugs. They will come for anyone and have more than shown this by killing this man in cold blood. No one is safe.
The general strike in Minneapolis was a start, but this needs to go well beyond that.
I am terrified. I have small children. I am in Canada, minutes from the border. This can’t end well for any of us. What are you doing, America?! Where is your Congress?!
I was in Minneapolis last night for my son’s bday part and as we drove through a neighborhood there were multiple large groups of people holding vigils outside in the freezing cold. What Trump is doing is awful but how Minneapolis is responding is great.
Kristi Noem and the feds have a list of what it would take to leave Minnesota and one of the demands is to hand over all the voter registration data. They have been demanding the same from Illinois. They have no intention of having free and fair elections. A DOGE employee said that he was told to take all the social security files and turn them over to help secure future elections.
Reading about this has made me feel physically ill. They shot him 10 times? He was a VA nurse who took care of Vets.
…. in Intensive Care.
I lost count at 6 shots. They just emptied their guns into him, all of them, AFTER he was disarmed, AFTER he was supine & not moving, and still the bullets kept flying.
They have clearly lost control and lost their fcking minds. The world is suffering to see the madness happening there, and angry about the impacts of a single crazy clown sitting on the top chair. The American Dream has died since.
I have seen suggestions that an economic strike of sorts would be effective because it would tank the market shares of companies owned by these oligarchs who are fine with what’s going on. Something like unsubscribing from open A.I. or Chat GPT en masse would send a message.
And there must be another Nuremberg to punish the cabinet and the lackeys when this is done. Because it will end at some point. Miller and Noem and the rest must never know peace again.
Please use the correct wording! He wasn’t murdered he was Executed!
It’s has always been like this for Black and Indigenous people in America. ICE isn’t so different from other forms of policing, they all function the same way. As for the Gestapo comparison, Nazi Germany learned many of their systems from the continuation of slavery through the Jim Crow system in America.
He was murdered for helping people. I keep crying, about all of this. The Twin Cities and surroundings have been amazing.
I wanted to share this, in case people missed it. He was a VA nurse and he did the final salute of patients. One’s son posted a video of Alex doing this for his father on Facebook. No one’s perfect, and we shouldn’t expect it, but watching his coworkers and even a former patient’s son come out like they have is both wonderful and heartbreakingly awful. https://bsky.app/profile/badideas.bsky.social/post/3md7m3dlnnc2c
Living in the twin cities we can confirm our cities are under attack. Have seen myself the brutality of ICE agents against people protesting. We never needed them here, we love our immigrant neighbors. And do not care if they are documented or not. We need red state people to call their senators and congress members. Stand up with Minnesota…please
what can Americans do about this? What can you do about Trump? Why do some people in the USA still support him? I am British, my country is a long way from perfect, but this … this is horrifying and as I said to friends today ICE reminds me of the SS… no filter, no control, absolute power and it is terrifying.
I hope all of the Americans affected by this terrible incoming storm are safe and warm.
We stand with you.
@LRB – 💔 I just hope we Americans will manage to do the right thing, not just for ourselves but for our friends & allies around the world.
MN resident here: The one thing every American can do right now is call your US senators and tell them to vote “no” on any more funding for DHS.
Done! Daily!
Alex Pretti was a hero even before yesterday. He became a nurse in 2021, fully aware of what nurses were going through in dealing with COVID.
And he chose one of the toughest jobs in nursing — the ICU at a veterans’ hospital.
Noem, Miller, Bovino and the other monsters are besmirching his reputation because they can’t imagine someone like Pretti — someone who lived his life looking out for other people.
Fuck ICE.
Yes and I feel like if they get away with killing this guy without accountability then they’ll think they can kill at will. Like lawless mercenaries. It’s getting hard to believe that this is the USA.
It’s fine to compare this to Nazism because the plans are to make this whole country as unfree as Nazi Germany and to begin world domination. That’s exactly what Mad King Donald and his regime are about. You can see it all with your own eyes. Gaslighting, lying, terrorizing, economic assaults, antagonizing and threatening neighbors, destroying alliances, lawlessness, sadism – it’s all here and will exacerbate as time goes on because the Mad King doesn’t need voters anymore. ALL he needs is party agents who will do his bidding. There’s not much government left that will stand up to him. Hitler was the ultimate ‘pure race’ fanatic and Mad Donald seems to me very much in his image.