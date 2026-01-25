ICE agents murdered another American citizen in Minneapolis on Saturday

Embed from Getty Images

Two and a half weeks after ICE agents murdered unarmed American citizen Renee Good in her SUV, another American citizen has been murdered by federal agents on the streets of Minneapolis. ICE Gestapo has been laying siege to Minneapolis since the start of the year, abducting people in broad daylight, harassing, arresting and assaulting citizens and causing havoc everywhere. Minnesota has fought back admirably. On Friday, Minneapolis had a general strike, with thousands of people on the street, protesting the federal government’s war against its own citizens. On Saturday, an 37-year-old American man named Alex Pretti was filming ICE agents on his phone. He stopped to help two women who were being assaulted by ICE. ICE agents swarmed him, attacked him, wrestled him to the ground and then shot him repeatedly.

Federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident on Saturday morning, the city’s police chief said. The shooting prompted clashes between law enforcement and hundreds of protesters, as Minnesota officials renewed demands that the Trump administration end its immigration crackdown, which has now resulted in two deaths. Homeland Security officials said that an agent had fired on a man with a handgun after an “armed struggle.” In video verified by The New York Times, several federal agents can be seen wrestling a man onto the sidewalk while at least one strikes him with an object. At least 10 shots appear to have been fired within five seconds, according to a Times analysis. Chief Brian O’Hara of the Minneapolis police said that investigators have identified the victim and believe he was an American citizen. In a news conference, Mayor Jacob Frey accused the Trump administration of terrorizing his city. “How many more residents, how many more Americans, need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” he asked. At least two other people have been shot by federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis this month — one in the leg, and another, Renee Good, 37, in the face, killing her. The Department of Homeland Security had previously posted an account on social media, saying the episode started with “a targeted operation” seeking a person in the country illegally who was wanted for assault. Another man approached Border Patrol agents “with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” the department said, and the agents tried to disarm him. Videos on social media that were verified by The New York Times contradict the Department of Homeland Security’s account of the fatal shooting of a man by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. The Department of Homeland Security said the episode began after a man approached Border Patrol agents with a handgun and they tried to disarm him. But footage from the scene shows the man was holding a phone in his hand, not a gun, when federal agents took him to the ground and shot him.

[From The NY Times]

It’s more than likely that Alex Pretti had permission to carry. The Second Amendment exists, and many states allow citizens to carry guns and/or carry concealed. Arguing that Pretti was armed means nothing, especially given that DHS has been caught in thousands of lies already. Specifically with this murder, they immediately lied and said Pretti was threatening them with a weapon. He was not. His phone was in his hand, not his weapon, as you can plainly see in the videos. I’m including one angle of this man’s murder where you can see the ICE agent simply pull out his weapon and begin to shoot. Pretti’s family has already released a heartbreaking statement about his murder. He was a 37-year-old Veterans Affairs nurse who was murdered in broad daylight because he tried to help women from being assaulted and terrorized by fascists.

🚨JUST IN: The U.S. citizen killed by ICE is Alex Jeffrey Pretti of south Minneapolis. As you cope with another murder, remember he wasn’t killed by one ICE officer. He was assisted by Donald Trump, JD Vance, Kristi Noem, Greg Bovino, and Tom Homan. pic.twitter.com/T46iDOD9Ka — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 24, 2026

Drop Site obtained harrowing footage of the latest killing which appears to be from the perspective of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/VheZfVSmoE — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 24, 2026

“Please get the truth out about our son.” pic.twitter.com/0TNW7H5qum — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) January 25, 2026