Margot Robbie wore Schiaparelli & a famous necklace to the ‘Wuthering’ premiere

Last night, Wuthering Heights premiered in LA. This is Emerald Fennell’s adaptation, and it’s beyond clear that this is not a faithful adaptation of the novel. It’s also beyond obvious that the casting for Cathy and Heathcliff is… not great. But I’m sure a lot of women will see it and enjoy it, and that’s nice. I’m trying to balance “it’s nice for filmmakers to make movies for a specifically female audience” versus “wow, this movie looks like a pile of garbage.”

Margot Robbie wore a rather spectacular Schiaparelli gown for the premiere – this is a big statement dress, and while it’s not what I would have chosen for her, it’s going to get so much attention from the fashion blogs. What was even more interesting than the dress was Margot’s choice in jewelry. She borrowed pieces from Lorainne Schwartz and Fred Leighton. She also got to borrow an extremely special necklace from Elizabeth Taylor’s estate. This is the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace given to Elizabeth Taylor by Richard Burton for her 40th birthday. It’s featured in Taylor’s incredible coffee table book, My Love Affair with Jewelry. It was one of her favorite pieces.

Charli XCX did the music for the film, and she’s been involved in the promotion too. She wore a custom Vivienne Westwood dress to the premiere – she loves Westwood, and I feel like she’s more “on theme” than Margot.