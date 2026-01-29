Margot Robbie wore Schiaparelli & a famous necklace to the ‘Wuthering’ premiere

Last night, Wuthering Heights premiered in LA. This is Emerald Fennell’s adaptation, and it’s beyond clear that this is not a faithful adaptation of the novel. It’s also beyond obvious that the casting for Cathy and Heathcliff is… not great. But I’m sure a lot of women will see it and enjoy it, and that’s nice. I’m trying to balance “it’s nice for filmmakers to make movies for a specifically female audience” versus “wow, this movie looks like a pile of garbage.”
Margot Robbie wore a rather spectacular Schiaparelli gown for the premiere – this is a big statement dress, and while it’s not what I would have chosen for her, it’s going to get so much attention from the fashion blogs. What was even more interesting than the dress was Margot’s choice in jewelry. She borrowed pieces from Lorainne Schwartz and Fred Leighton. She also got to borrow an extremely special necklace from Elizabeth Taylor’s estate. This is the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace given to Elizabeth Taylor by Richard Burton for her 40th birthday. It’s featured in Taylor’s incredible coffee table book, My Love Affair with Jewelry. It was one of her favorite pieces.
Charli XCX did the music for the film, and she’s been involved in the promotion too. She wore a custom Vivienne Westwood dress to the premiere – she loves Westwood, and I feel like she’s more “on theme” than Margot.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I know it’s a famous necklace but maybe it was just made for Liz, OK? Because it looks so cheesy and fake and clunky on Margot!
I have no idea why Margot is this pretty with a banging body, but her modeling an outfit, any outfit, and accessories always falls flat and boring. WHY???
I think she either isn’t fully comfortable/confident in her styling, or she just doesn’t know how to model something. She’s always been very “the dress is wearing her” to me. Gorgeous, incredible actor, just not a natural model.
I have to agree. I don’t know what it is about Margot Robbie. She is one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen in my life, but her red carpet looks always miss. Always.
I don’t think she’s comfortable with the styling. I think she’s probably much more casual in how she prefers to dress. This could still work for the red carpet and any promotion she has to do. She doesn’t need to do thematic dressing or be a fashion girl. Nothing wrong with trying though.
She looked pretty good during the Barbie campaign.
I can’t see anything other than a Barbie Doll ever since she did the Barbie movie.
I think Margot is a woman who lives in sweatpants. And she has to do all of this stuff for her job, but it is like not natural.
Maybe its the kind of necklace that looks better IRL? Its just not photographing well.
I think the necklace is meant to be worn as a pendant, not a chocker. The proportions seem off.
I agree, it’s up against her neck in a strange manner.
This piece is incredibly beautiful but it might have been better if it hung lower with a more ‘boho’ gown or portrait neckline.
The gown has so much going on visually adding such a traditional piece gets lost. It ‘matches’ the bodice lace but the dress and the necklace still fight each other.
The necklace was originally given by an a husband to wife and then inherited by their son who also gifted it to his own wife. The son’s wife was the woman for whom the Taj Mahal was built as her mausoleum and expression of son’s mourning.
Taj Mahal construction started in 1632, and the necklace significantly predates that.
LIz just had it “briefly” as part of her collection. It will outlast all of us.
#historicaljewelsfanclub
Thank you for that. I think it’s magnificent
The Westwood dress is fabulous!
It really is!!
Not a fan of the necklace bit that dress! WOW! I am looking forward to the movie.
By “making movies for a specifically female audience” do you mean lots of steamy sex? Because this movie looks awful. I keep thinking back to something I heard about the Twilight series years ago. “Twilight: for girls who are too stupid for the Hunger Games.”
I can see this doing well? I’m not a massive WH fan so I don’t have a real opinion either way. I would have liked to see a different heathcliff and that’s nothing against Jacob elordi but yeah. I’m into the necklace but not the dress so much. The bottom is v cool but I hate tight body con dresses that flare at the bottom but that’s a me thing.
I despise anything that can be described using the word “mermaid”. I just don’t think there is a body type that it looks good on. It looks cheap, to me.
What I always wonder about when I see these frocks is : How on earth do they sit down?
Margo’s hair and skin and necklace and bodice all seem to be pretty much the same color. I would’ve loved to have seen her with a better lipstick. A color would’ve been grand, but even a shiny, sparkly version of what she’s wearing now would’ve added some needed dimension to the look, especially in the closeup shots.
Love this comment @teagirl! And you know their ribs ache for days later.
Jacob’s pants need hemming. He and Margot have no chemistry.
The skirt looks like a black tulip dipped in blood. I love it.
I’m not a fan of Charli’s dress. The color looks old and drab and it looks like she’s ’pooping fabric’ as some of my favorite fashion bloggers say.
I have no plans to watch this disaster but maaan are these some good looking people. I will continue to enjoy the premiere photos.
Every time I see the trailer, it looks like a grocery store checkout bodice ripper novel come to life. It is not Wuthering Heights; it’s fanfiction. I have zero interest in it. As for the fashion, the top and bottom of Margot’s dress don’t go together, and that dress on Charli is just ugly. It’s the color of bile.
Hee. It’s probably the only way the studio/producers figured they could sell this after the first trailer’s disastrous reception. As well, sounds like this is supposed to be a super-hyper ultra-subversive bodice ripper. 😉😉🤣
I love Margot’s dress. And I’m going to watch the movie. I read Wuthering Heights about 50 times throughout my teen and young adult years. I’ve seen most adaptations. The only one I had to turn off because it was so cheesy was the 1970 BBC Timothy Dalton version. We’ll see if I get through this one.
The dress is incredible. Something is off for me with the hair and make-up though.
I have never read Wuthering Heights before but I love Margot Robbie and I enjoyed Promising Young Woman and (to a lesser extent) Saltburn, so I’m excited to see this film.
My husband actually wants to see this and I don’t. He’s an Emerald Fennell fan.
I am a bit conflicted about Jacob. He is a gorgeous man. I have only seen him act in three things – Priscilla and Me, he played Elvis in a small part – Euphoria, in which the character he plays is just awful, and Frankenstein. I thought Frankenstein was wonderful, can’t believe it’s not getting more love this awards season. I am a big Oscar Isaac fan, I thought he would make that movie. But it was Jacob’s monster that stole that show. He was absolutely fantastic in it.
In some photos he looks awkward, like he knows he has to campaign for that Oscar nomination and future roles and he’s concerned that this movie that he has to promote for Valentin’s Day will put him back looking like a “less serious actor” and more like a heartrob which I guess he wants to overpass.
Liz is turning in her grave.
Sigh, I agree.
They should have glued a red jewel between her collar bones, or something. She should have been styled with an adornment that’s modern. This necklace deserves to be its own focal point. The gown didn’t need it and the beauty of the pendant is lost.
There was an Angela Carter story that mentioned a fad after the French Revolution of aristocrats that escaped death making an ironic choker of rubies to show where their neck would have been severed. That’s the sort of lore and backstory that would have matched the gown and add to the vibe they seem to be going for.
For a piece that storied and amazing to end up ‘just there’ is criminal.
Wow, I have to read that story! Thanks!
I’m trying to imagine how Emerald adapted this film to make teenage angst and drama make sense on thirty somethings because nope.
Also, the mustache makes Jacob Elordi’s lip look short and dirty. He should shave it immediately.
Margot’s dress is gorgeous. She should create a character for the red carpet who is a fabulously stylish diva because she tends to look like someone grabbed her as she was walking past the event and said “Hey! Put this on. I’m going to take you somewhere.” and she’s not sure what’s going on.
Oh gosh, I love Margot’s whole look here. I think she has improved her fashion choices on the red carpet in the last couple of years. I am excited to see this movie.
Barbie Robbie and Snidely Whiplash Elordi will never convince me they are Cathy and Heathcliff, she’s too perfect and he’s too domineering. No version could ever in a million years top the novel. I’m gonna see it anyway, it looks so terrible it’s probably hilarious.
The dress is definitely a statement, and Margot’s figure looks fabulous. I think the necklace is fighting with the dress, and it looks too tight on the neck, like she’s literally choking. I think the necklace and the dress have the same “vibe” though so I can see why someone would put them together but the business of the lace and vibrancy of the pendant just are too much together. Not sure why Margot is standing almost like she’s facing a firing squad- she’s not inhabiting the dress at all.
She looks gorgeous — I love the dress and necklace. She and Elordi are super hot together and I can’t wait to see this movie.
She is very beautiful and I love how the dress looks like a flower but I think it’s just too much to have such an ornate necklace paired with that dress. Plus her makeup is very subtle so the look doesn’t cohere. I think a bright red lipstick would bring her look together better with the dress. I read WH and will probably stream the movie at some point but I like it when movies stick to the original story. There’s a reason it’s a classic. I’m always towards the end of the thread here because of the time difference!