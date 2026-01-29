Everyone hated working on Melania Trump’s floptastic documentary

When Melania Trump’s documentary (Melania: Twenty Days To History) was announced, I sort of assumed that it would appear on Amazon Prime streaming, given that Jeff Bezos is so bizarrely invested in it. It only occurred to me this week that the doc is getting a theatrical run. That’s why Melania’s husband has been using his platform to beg people to see Mel’s big dumb documentary. They don’t want this to be a theatrical flop. Too late! The advance ticket sales are in the toilet, and it looks like the global audience for this documentary is nowhere to be found. They’re literally selling ones of tickets in the UK. And it’s not much better stateside. The Fauxlania Flop Tour, coming to theaters near you! Anyway, in addition to all of this flop energy, it turns out that the people who worked on the documentary had a terrible time. From Rolling Stone:
A little over a year ago, Melania sparked a bidding war among Hollywood studios eager to curry favor with the incoming Trump administration. Amazon MGM Studios ended up beating out both Disney (which had just donated $15 million to Trump’s future presidential library to settle a dubious defamation claim the soon-to-be president had levied against its subsidiary ABC) and Paramount, which was seeking good relations with the White House ahead of a blockbuster merger that would be subject to FCC approval.
A few weeks before Amazon MGM Studios offered an eye-watering $40 million for the film rights — the most the streamer had ever paid for any piece of content — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos dined with President Donald Trump and his wife at Mar-a-Lago. According to The Wall Street Journal, the first lady kept roughly 70 percent of the licensing fee, $28 million, herself. And, technically, there is nothing illegal about that.
Amazon’s purchase of Melania set off a frantic scramble to get as much footage as possible of the first lady in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. It was a chaotic process that involved hiring and coordinating three separate production crews working in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York City. Each had its own heavyweight cinematographer: Jeff Cronenweth, best known for his collaborations with David Fincher; Michael Mann’s go-to cameraman Dante Spinotti; and Barry Peterson, cinematographer most recently of the infamous Colleen Hoover adaptation It Ends With Us. Each shot portions of the film.
“People were worked really hard. Really long hours, highly disorganized, very chaotic,” one person who worked on the set said. “It wasn’t easy money,” another added. “It was very difficult because of the chaos that was around everything.… Usually [for a documentary] it’s like, ‘Oh, follow the subject.’ Well, it’s Melania Trump. With the first lady and Secret Service, you can’t just do things you usually do.”
One person familiar with the production estimated that some two-thirds of the crew members who worked on the film in New York had requested not to have their names formally credited on the documentary. A separate person who will be credited on the film said that, after experiencing the first year of Trump’s second term, they now wish they had not put their name on it. “I’m much more alarmed now than I was a year ago,” that person said.
People who worked on the film said they had fewer problems working with Melania Trump herself, who was described as friendly and very engaged in the process, than they did with the director, Brett Ratner. (“She was totally nice,” one person said. “She was the opposite of Brett Ratner.”)
Melania is the first movie Ratner — who is known for directing the Rush Hour movies and X-Men: The Last Stand — has made since he was publicly accused of sexual harassment and assault by six women in 2017.
“I feel a little bit uncomfortable with the propaganda element of this,” one member of the production team said. “But Brett Ratner was the worst part of working on this project.” That person said they weren’t aware of Ratner’s involvement until just days before filming began, and they would not have accepted the job if they’d known. Another confirmed: “There was more talk about Brett being slimy than there was about Melania.”
So… Melania pocketed $28 million, hired Jeffrey Epstein-associate and credibly accused sexual predator Brett Ratner to “direct” and everyone on the project absolutely hated the experience. So much so that many asked for their names to be removed from the credits. I mean… I don’t blame the below-the-line people as much as I’m just horrified and revolted by everything about this. Hopefully, this will be an audacious flop to the point where there’s even more backlash on how and why this arrangement even came about (because Jeff Bezos wanted government contracts).
Amazon is laying off 16,000 employees worldwide in 2026, probably to cover the losses of this flop.
The idea of a Melania documentary confuses me. Does she actually have any influence over Trump? Do they even see each other or speak outside of very rare public appearances? It seems like a documentary on Steven Miller would have bought Bezos more influence.
Also, what about her life is interesting or worthy of a documentary? (assuming they’re not being honest or objective about her.) Maybe in 20 or 30 years, examining her role in this administration (or lack thereof) may be interesting (if depressing) but right now it just feels like straight propaganda.
Ahhh but this keeps the money in the Trump family. How would it benefit them to pay Miller?
This is less about Melania & more about bribing trump for influence & contracts. And for trump & Melania, it’s ego & money-laundering.
I thought MAGA loved Melania. Why aren’t they going out to see the film?
Isn’t that odd?🤔
Because they already donated their beer money to trump and they can’t afford to go to the movies. Plus his bigly economy, which he lies about and they believe, is taking a toll on them.
This… or why isn’t the RNC buying tickets and streaming to drive up numbers like they did with the “bestselling” books by various Drumpf family members?
The Massachusetts GOP bought out a 100 seat theater for a showing as a fundraiser.
That should cover all the Republicans in Massachusetts!
Some of them are in detention in Texas.
I have no doubt there’s a MAGA shadow donor out there who will magically sell out theaters nationwide.
They seem to “love” her because she’s not Michelle Obama.
They can’t afford it. They spent all of their money on Trump signs, flags, hats, gold shoes, gold coins with his image on them…… also the price of eggs, meat……… but they keep telling themselves that the economy is booming.
I don’t get why Melania would hire the director instead of Amazon Studios doing that. Weird time for an immigrant’s story, debuting after the murders in Minneapolis. Plus, How did she get that visa? Why all her photos in the Epstein files? Bad, bad timing
This ridiculous project opened in 3400 theaters. 3400 theaters! That’s Marvel/DC superhero territory. The RBG documentary opened in 34 theaters.
A film about a disengaged, part time mistress First Lady is nothing anyone wanted, the cult didn’t even come out to watch that shit.
I guess they got Brett Rather because Leni Riefenstahl is no longer available. I did roll my eyes at the folks who took the job but no longer want to be associated with it. They are shocked, shocked! at everything that has gone down in the last year.
You folks realize that this is a pathetic attempt to compete or outdo Michelle Obama’s books. She didn’t do a book since reading is probably a foreign concept. Have the flop you deserve Melania. When this over she needs to be deported when her husband goes to Jail.
He also would like an Oscar too.
She did do a book, I think it might be a picture book though, no lie. It’s a black cover that just has her name in the Chanel font. It looks cursed and I flip it off when I see it in bookstores.
On Reddit they’re showing Craigslist ads offering free tickets and $50 to anyone who will go to Boston showings.
I saw an awesome image of the AMC Boston Common (our largest theater) of just every seat being available. There was literally not a single ticket sold on opening night–not one. LOL.
None for any of tomorrow’s showings and only 2 for 1 showing on Saturday and about 4 for another showing on Saturday. We’re probably going to see Arco and nobody will notice if we pop in and laugh.
This is why they are convinced the Minneapolis protesters are paid … because they can’t get people to show up to their events unless they pay them.
New Orlean, too. They’re paying you in Trump Coin (whatever that is).
They both really do believe their own propaganda, don’t they? It really doesn’t sink in that most people hate them both, those who don’t hate them personally hate what they do & stand for, and even those who purport to love them don’t want to actually spend time with them, in person or virtually.
Meanwhile it’s just grift as usual with anything related to the Felonious First Family…
Whoever thought it was a good idea to hire Ratner, with his ties to Epstein and sexual abuse, must’ve been the same person who thought it would be a good idea to make the Pretti murder about gun carry. How can anyone be so stupid.
He also lives in Israel now and is best buddies with Netanyahu. Toxic POS.
EW. Really didn’t think I could have a lower opinion of him.
As I just commented in the Nicki Minaj post, MAGA loves SA’rs and will protect them. Trying to give Brett Ratner a comeback. They are so vile.
“Jeff Bezos is so bizarrely invested in it”
Wrong word choice. Not bizarre at all.
You accept 💲 to work for ANY TRUMP…you’re LITERALLY choosing to sell your soul to Diablo 😲 and deserve EVERYTHING you get including feeling like Lady MacBeth at her end🤬 EVERY day of your life!
I love that 2/3 of the crew wanted their names kept out of the credits. Titanic, meet iceberg.
Selling off their souls piece by piece…
I’m in Houston and there are a lot of people who have purchased tickets at one of the local movie theaters. I went online to check because I was hoping it would be a huge flop, but some times are very full. I’m sure it will still flop overall. Just pockets of people seeing it.
Ha! Just checked at my local theater here in Hawaii. One ticket sold so far! One! 🤣
Brett is as airlifting HS and remains one today.. nothing changes ..
Of course, Melania was friendly to those filming her.
But ask her to care about a 5-year-old child detained in one of her husband’s for-profit concentration camps and she’s as cold as, well, ICE.
She’ll be remembered as fondly as Eva Braun.
At least Eva was interesting.
I’m disappointed that so few people are volubly protesting Target and merrily weave Amazon into their lives without a second thought. Target sucks, largely because of their rat faced CEO and his white supremacist politics, but Amazon is ACTIVELY supporting the Republican Regime and participating in all aspects of the current chicanery.
Boy Amazon and Whole Foods. We can bring Bezos at least to his knees.
You couldn’t pay me enough.
There is a big storm hitting our area this weekend. I won’t be going to any movie let alone this one.
So this is a money laundering scheme for Melonoma to get 30 million.
Bet the movie’s cost were $20 million with Melania pocketing the other $20 million.
The Miss Piggy version of the Melania preview clip is not to be missed…
Thank you for this!!
Melania always looks so constipated. Nothing in her life merits a doco. But I guess they needed a cover to giver her $28MM. Tax free I’m sure.
I am honestly surprised. I really thought there were big pockets of Melania worshippers. I expected it to be a big hit in certain parts of the country.
I’m not surprised people aren’t going to see it. I’m just surprised anyone would make a documentary about her in the first place.
I predict that it will lose money biggly and a gigantic tax credit will be enjoyed by someone named Trump. Yet another scam courtesy of a Trump!
I always wondered how the Nazis were able to take over without much resistance. This “anything for the money/gig and damn the consequences” attitude says it all. 🤮🤮