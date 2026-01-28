Melania Trump’s husband tried to convince people to see her dumb documentary

I’m at the point where I’m just at a loss for words about Donald and Melania Trump’s many grifts and vanity projects. The Trump family is full of the most corrupt, self-dealing, unethical, immoral people in the world. Well, as you likely know, Melania has done a “documentary.” She couldn’t care less about public service or “living in the White House,” but she’ll make a propaganda documentary about how busy she is (?) and her work as campaigning for her demented husband (??). The doc was directed by Leni Riefenstahl Brett Ratner. In recent days, they did a premiere at the Kennedy Center and a screening at the White House.

Donald Trump had barely a word to spare for his wife’s documentary, even as he pushed people to go see it. Melania Trump, 55, held a screening of Amazon’s $75 million documentary, Melania, for family and assorted VIP’s at the White House on Saturday evening. The screening was reportedly the debut viewing of the film in full for the president, 79, who promoted it on social media on Monday.

“MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!” Trump wrote about the documentary, which chronicles the 20 days leading up to his 2025 inauguration through the eyes of the first lady.

Though the Trumps are not known for being particularly affectionate in public, the curt post is notable because the president often promotes the books he likes in paragraphs running hundreds of words. Trump, who included an Amazon link to purchase tickets in his post, had a little more to say on the film while speaking to reporters earlier this month.

“I’ve seen pieces of it,” he said. “It’s incredible. I tell you, I think it’s going to do very [well]. She did a book and the book was a big No. 1 bestseller and this is a movie and, uh, it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention. It’s, uh, very good.”

But Melania is widely expected to bomb at the box office. The vanity project, for which Jeff Bezos’ Amazon reportedly paid $40 million, is projected to make a measly $5 million on the weekend following its official release on Friday.

Trump previously tried to hype up the film in an X post on Friday that made no mention of Melania, who lives at Mar-a-Lago in Florida rather than with Trump at the White House. “COUNTDOWN: 7 Days until the World will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time,” he wrote.

The film, which will premiere at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening, was directed by Brett Ratner, who faced sexual misconduct allegations in 2017 and has appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Saturday’s screening at the White House was attended by guests including Queen Rania of Jordan, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, former boxer Mike Tyson, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and Erika Kirk.

That guest list… yikes. I hope Tim Cook enjoyed meeting crazy-eyed black widow Erika Kirk. But yes, those CEOs are sucking up to Trump by attending Melania’s dumb screening. Little do they know that Dementia Don doesn’t really give a sh-t about Mel or any Fauxlanias milling about. And Bezos throwing $40 million at this bullsh-t? All while torching the Washington Post? As I said, corrupt, unethical, self-dealing bullsh-t.

29 Responses to “Melania Trump’s husband tried to convince people to see her dumb documentary”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:25 am

    Nobody gives a shit about this useless former porn star!

    Reply
  2. Louise177 says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:26 am

    $75 million on a documentary? That’s insane.

    Reply
    • Hannah says:
      January 28, 2026 at 7:36 am

      Having watched it, and with a wife who is a Line Producer in the film industry. This … whatever it is … could have been made with $3 million USD. It’s archival footage cobbled together to make up 57 minutes of f*** a**

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        January 28, 2026 at 7:56 am

        I’m sure it was made with less than 3 mill, and the rest went to the sketchy director and Melania (in 20/80 probably. It’s obvious that she negotiated hard and only participated in the third campaign and second term in exchange for a big piece of the grift pie for her and probably Barron too.

      • Bqm says:
        January 28, 2026 at 8:04 am

        I think amazon paid $40 million then spent $35 million on promo. It’s not what it cost to make. Just a bribe basically.

    • Jay says:
      January 28, 2026 at 7:50 am

      That’s a bribe, basically.

      Reply
    • Mumster says:
      January 28, 2026 at 8:42 am

      Money laundering (of a bribe) in plain sight.

      Reply
  3. Hannah says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:32 am

    Watched it over the weekend on Amazon. I was curious. It’s very light on Melania. Which made sense cause the 5 minutes about her are an empty vessel. Heavy on how she represents and epitomises the modern Conservative American woman : white, tall, thin, tanned, long straight highlighted hair, blue eyes, tight pencil skirts, high heels, always in makeup, seen but never heard and subservient 🤮

    Introduced to ‘The Trumpettes’ which had me rolling around on the floor in tears of laughter. 65 to 90 year old Palm Beach Billionaire white women with ginormous platinum blonde wigs and giant plastic boobs, lips like inflatable dinghies and so much heavy dark makeup, drag queens in full stage makeup would laugh. Teetering on high heel shoes and wearing various shades of neon luminous pink

    It’s 57 minutes of your life you will never get back. It has so little info about Melania that I am completely baffled why it’s about her and do you really want to know about her. She’s empty. There’s a reason her and Princess Cathy got on well. Peas in a pod

    Spare yourself the 57 mins, phone an old friend and reminisce together. Bake, watch cat videos, watch Episode 1 of S3 of Shrinking. Anything you do will kill less brain cells than this mess

    Reply
    • Laalaa says:
      January 28, 2026 at 8:29 am

      Regarding the true American conservative woman – That’s funny because she is Slovenian.
      She keeps forgetting.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 28, 2026 at 8:50 am

        Still waiting patiently for those immigration records we were promised almost ten years ago. Einstein visa? Where you at?

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 28, 2026 at 8:40 am

      Thanks for the synopsis, Hannah. I’m not sure that Melania is subservient though. She seems to have carved out a nice little grift for herself by weaponizing everything she knows, most of which she has surely been a part of. I can’t think of another First Lady who didn’t even live with her husband at the White House. It would have been a scandal. But Melania pulls it off. And she never seems to get dragged into all the mess. To be clear, the only thing admirable about her is she’s better at corruption and grifting.

      Reply
  4. FancyPants says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:33 am

    I’m surprised she’s promoting it at all. I expected her to take the money and run, I don’t think she cares at all whether anybody ever watches it. It’s not like she put any of *her* money into it.

    Reply
  5. Jan says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:35 am

    At one cinema in England, it sold 1 ticket.

    Reply
  6. Mel says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:44 am

    I won’t even hate watch it. I just want them to go away, just go away.

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:17 am

    The glorious thing about reserved seating in cinemas is you can go online and see for yourself how many tickets have been sold. Not a single one in any theater in or around Boston

    Reply
  8. Chantal1 says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:36 am

    There’s already reports of it being a flop. What a waste of money and that’s what Bezos gets for being such a kiss-@ss.

    Reply
  9. Sue says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:21 am

    There are more interesting documentaries about escorts out there.

    Reply
  10. ChillinginDC says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:47 am

    It’s gross how the CEOs and billionaires just all decided screw every American to allow this mess to continue on. Tim Cook released a statement and I hope that the Apple employees continue to express their displeasure at him. I got nothing on Bezos except he’s an evil POS and I wish people stop giving that man an out.

    Reply
  11. bisynaptic says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:59 am

    You’re giving Leni Riefenstahl a bad name. So far as we know, she never sexually abused anyone.

    Reply

