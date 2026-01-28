Duchess Meghan rewore a Roland Mouret dress to promote her V-Day collection

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex launched her As Ever “Valentine’s Day collection.” The As Ever team posted some beauty shots of the jam and strawberries, but they also added some new photos of Meghan. Something really funny happened too – within seconds, the Mail had ID’d Meghan’s entire look in the new photo and published the cost of her outfit. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales had a whole-ass day of events with two different outfits, and it took hours to get the IDs on Kate’s clothing and they barely mentioned the cost of those two outfits, nor did they hysterically tally up the cost of Kate’s jewelry. It’s pretty crazy considering… Kate is “theirs,” she’s the one they’re paying for.

Anyway, Meghan is wearing her “£1,700 Roland Mouret dress she wore while pregnant with Archie” in the IG pic. I actually didn’t remember this dress at all, but she apparently wore it to a Royal Foundation dinner in 2018. There’s another Meghan pic on As Ever’s IG – a sweet one with Harry’s dog Pula. Pula seems to stick close to Meghan because she’s the one closest to the food.

As for the Valentine’s Day collection… at long last, As Ever is selling stand-alone strawberry jam. She “soft-launched” the strawberry late last year, as part of a jam trio gift box (I bought it as a gift for my favorite neighbor). Meghan’s also offering Raspberry jam again, she’s finally got that back in stock just in time for V-Day. The collection dropped mid-day Monday, and I just checked As Ever’s site – everything is still in stock, including the sad-sack orange marmalade. Not every jam flavor is a hit! The raspberry hits like crack though. It looks like the apricot sold out too. My guess is that even with tons of inventory, the strawberry and raspberry jams are going to sell out within days.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, As Ever’s IG.

  1. Julia says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:50 am

    The raspberry and the strawberry are nice but I love the marmalade. It’s my favourite. I bought some for my English mum and she loves it too, she’s not normally a marmalade fan.

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      January 28, 2026 at 7:54 am

      Me too! The marmalade is wonderful, I love it.

      I was hoping for more chocolate, for Valentine’s Day, but ah well…

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        January 28, 2026 at 8:01 am

        There may be more to come – As ever said ‘first launch’ of the Valentines collection, suggesting more than one.

    • Me at home says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:27 am

      I love the marmalade too! Not ordering it this time because I tend to eat it with a spoon 😉

      Reply
  2. Hypocrisy says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Looks like I’m sending jam instead of chocolates to my kids this Valentine’s Day…

    Reply
  3. Smices says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:56 am

    Chocolate may still be coming. This was labeled the first launch for Valentines Day so hopefully a second V Day launch is still in the works.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:57 am

    I really only bought the apricot because the raspberry was sold out but damn if it isn’t delicious!

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      January 28, 2026 at 8:48 am

      I have it on good authority that the raspberry jam “hits like crack.” (Wow, I’ve never heard that expression before.)

      Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:01 am

    How dare she drop these lovely valentine goodies on Cants big three event day lol!!

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:15 am

    I’m on my last jar of raspberry so this was exciting. I love how Megan is just making jams and girls scout cookie movies and doing her thing. Good for her. And a sweet dress rewear.

    Reply
  7. Eliza says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:20 am

    I wish I could afford all of her products. I want tea, honey, jam and sprinkles. Chocolate too.

    Reply
  8. CM says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:26 am

    The orange Marmalade is DELICIOUS and I’ve never liked it before. I highly recommend!

    Reply
  9. Shiela Kerr says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Purchased the Raspberry trio.

    Reply
  10. Kittenmom says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:40 am

    So happy! I adore the strawberry so I bought the trio. Got a single raspberry too. I’m disappointed that there is no more apricot – I absolutely love that stuff. As for the orange marmalade – I was certain I wouldn’t care for it as citrus isn’t generally my thing. color me shocked – it is absolutely incredible on top of a buttered english muffin. Not ready for more yet, but I definitely would restock in the future.

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      January 28, 2026 at 8:53 am

      I did just the opposite; three raspberry (to restock) and one strawberry, to try. I like the orange marmalade and I’m glad that one at least has stayed in stock, but I’ve always loved apricot and I think that’s my favorite of all of them so far.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:12 am

      All the kids around me love the orange marmalade. Raspberry is my fave but there is a contingent of orange marmalade lovers so justice for the marmalade, lol.

      Reply
  11. Embee says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:56 am

    The reference to a dress she wore while pregnant is funny to me because my mother (who is a reformed Trump voter) got a “news” article that Meghan gave birth to their third son yesterday. I was confuzzled but this may explain it!

    Reply
  12. Debbie says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:57 am

    Yet more proof that Meghan was using her own money to pay for her wardrobe while she was a working royal. You can bet that if Chuck had paid for the Roland Mouret dress she wore to the Kensington Palace event, the Dumb Mail article would have pointed that out and blind sighted the queen (postmortem) by re-wearing it to announce an As ever launch.

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Okay you have my attention with strawberry. I will take a look.

    Reply
  14. ChillinginDC says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:14 am

    I saw. I think I will wait to get anything. I was an orange marmalade buyer and I didn’t like that one either Kasier.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:22 am

    I remember royalists bashing Meghan for not wearing maternity clothes. But she has reworn a lot of the outfits that she wore when she was pregnant.

    Reply
  16. Rivet says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:25 am

    What fool buys jam not made in France…Vive la confiture française ! 🍓

    Reply
  17. wordnerd says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:31 am

    Question for those who’ve had her jams: are they really sugary? I’d love to try the strawberry, but I don’t tolerate super sweet stuff, so I usually buy fruit spread instead. But I really wanna try her jam…

    I wonder if the DM jumps on Meghan’s outfits faster because she’s got better style….is more interesting…gets more clicks?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:38 am

      No. they are sweet but not super sugary. more just like sweet how raspberries or strawberries are sweet. i like the raspberry jam over good vanilla ice cream, it cuts the richness in a delicious way.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      January 28, 2026 at 10:06 am

      Technically, they’re spreads, not jam, because they have less sugar than is legally required to be called jam. The orange marmalade is sweet because citrus needs more sugar to set properly.

      Reply
  18. Little Red says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:39 am

    I’ve already posted about the lack of bitterness in the Orange Marmalade.

    Currently, I’m working my way through the strawberry fruit spread and it’s really good too. Not sticky sweet since it has less sugar than most of the brands out there. But I am not sure it beats the Tiptree Little Scarlet preserves though. There is a tartness to the Little Scarlet that is really appealing.

    Reply
  19. LadyE says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:59 am

    The orange marmalade is amazing for a cod glaze! Add some soy sauce, dijon, and touch of honey and bake at 400 degrees, it’s sooo good! Also works well as a salmon glaze!

    Reply
  20. Ameerah M says:
    January 28, 2026 at 10:00 am

    I wish she had dropped more chocolate! I still think about how good those chocolate bars were!

    Reply
  21. Tuesday says:
    January 28, 2026 at 10:04 am

    I had the strawberry in the trio. It’s just ok to me. Raspberry and apricot are SO good. My son turned 16 yesterday. His gifts were a case of Thin Mints, which he immediately said would be hard to beat, followed by a 4 pk of As Ever raspberry spread. He immediately said “yet, you managed to beat it! I thought it was sold out?!” I’ve been sitting on that box of raspberry spread for MONTHS. But now I can order more today. Ha.

    Reply

