Duchess Meghan rewore a Roland Mouret dress to promote her V-Day collection

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex launched her As Ever “Valentine’s Day collection.” The As Ever team posted some beauty shots of the jam and strawberries, but they also added some new photos of Meghan. Something really funny happened too – within seconds, the Mail had ID’d Meghan’s entire look in the new photo and published the cost of her outfit. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales had a whole-ass day of events with two different outfits, and it took hours to get the IDs on Kate’s clothing and they barely mentioned the cost of those two outfits, nor did they hysterically tally up the cost of Kate’s jewelry. It’s pretty crazy considering… Kate is “theirs,” she’s the one they’re paying for.

Anyway, Meghan is wearing her “£1,700 Roland Mouret dress she wore while pregnant with Archie” in the IG pic. I actually didn’t remember this dress at all, but she apparently wore it to a Royal Foundation dinner in 2018. There’s another Meghan pic on As Ever’s IG – a sweet one with Harry’s dog Pula. Pula seems to stick close to Meghan because she’s the one closest to the food.

As for the Valentine’s Day collection… at long last, As Ever is selling stand-alone strawberry jam. She “soft-launched” the strawberry late last year, as part of a jam trio gift box (I bought it as a gift for my favorite neighbor). Meghan’s also offering Raspberry jam again, she’s finally got that back in stock just in time for V-Day. The collection dropped mid-day Monday, and I just checked As Ever’s site – everything is still in stock, including the sad-sack orange marmalade. Not every jam flavor is a hit! The raspberry hits like crack though. It looks like the apricot sold out too. My guess is that even with tons of inventory, the strawberry and raspberry jams are going to sell out within days.