Princess Kate changed into skinny jeans, a Dubarry jacket & a braid for a hike

I regret to inform you that the full-length photos of the Princess of Wales’s tweedy mismatched ensemble on Tuesday reveal that it was much worse than I originally imagined. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think every woman has to colorblock or be perfectly coordinated, but Kate’s combination of browns with the tweed blazer just does not work at all. It’s a consistent problem with Kate too – she doesn’t really know how to coordinate colors/tones. Maybe it’s time to beg Natasha Archer to come back? Or hire an actual stylist?
Included in this post are photos from Kate’s second and third events on Tuesday. After she visited a children’s center in Bradford, she stopped by the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club, where we got to see her full ensemble, including the Holland Cooper tweed jacket. Again, the separates would have been fine on their own as part of a different ensemble – the tweed needs a pair of dark-wash jeans, the turtleneck would have looked better with a similarly dark skirt, etc. Then, at the rugby club, Kate changed into a new outfit, like a Barbie doll. She tamed her extensions into a flat braid, threw on some skinny jeans and a Dubarry utility jacket. After the club, she visited Minds Over Mountains, a charity which offers mental health support through outdoor experiences. Kate went on a hike and the in-house royal photographer documented everything. It was fine – she’s very big on “going for a hike can improve your mental health.” She’s right.
I’m a little bit surprised that Kate packed in three separate events across most of a day. And she did it solo too – it’s been a while since she’s had a “busy day” like this. I bet she needed a big nap afterwards. She’s not used to working this much in an eight-hour period.
27/01/2026. Wakefield, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club.
1, Natasha Archer is not any better in putting outfits together.
2, OMG her legs. She has been wearing jeggings since day one, but she was always more athletic-skinny. Her muscles are gone. I’m kind of shocked she is not trying to cover it up here, like she did with the long skirt and boots.
Exactly, Natasha was her so called stylists for years so she would be responsible for Kate not wearing the right tones. Kate now probably continues with the blueprint Natasha left,she needs to call someone like Melania Trumps stylist.
She’s such a dud it’s sad to see. Such a do nothing that when she braids her doll hair and walks outside it’s praised by the press. Like the great André Talley once said “It’s a famine of beauty. Honey! my eyes are STARVING for beauty!”
But that’s what the racist British press deserves for the way they tried and continue to try and destroy Meghan. Boring, lazy jazz hands with a manic smile and doll hair.
The braid hanging over her shoulder is a bad look. And the outfit is dowdy. Barbie goes hiking outfit
Barbie would do it better.
The plait was mentioned on several front pages: are KC,, Camz and devoted husband going to be happy about her fake plait stealing their thunder? Should Wilbur one up her by sporting 2 or 3 plaits in future?
I honestly don’t think they would care because it makes her look vapid and uninteresting that she is being praised for a plait. It makes her seem profoundly unserious.
Well, Harry is back home . Sundance is over, she doesn’t have to pretend to work anymore.
Their strategy of busy work anytime Harry was in town was getting too transparent, even though Harry left its obvious they are continuing for a few more events to conceal their silly tactics.
Also there’s a school holiday coming up, and WanK always do a flurry of work before that.
That cursed blue ring looks so dirty and it has no sparkle anymore, maybe I’m remembering it wrong but I recall it always sparkling in photos decades ago.
As for her three events in one day, she should be doing this at least 4 days a week but I’m sure she has another holiday planned so that’s why she is cramming it all into a day with complete wardrobe changes. Don’t the kids have a school holiday in February?
This is real DIY fashion Kate. Kate is weekend country colors and weekend casual. She probably thinks she’s edgy by dressing herself and not having to go by Nathasha’s copy-meg-style. The boy cap is her statement: the boy cap is her melania repeat moment of: I really don’t care, do you?
I don’t mind the 2nd outfit too much, except the jeggings. This is something I would wear to work, but it would be proper outdoor / workwear brands that are made for wet, cold outdoor weather, not fashion brands. I will always chortle at her jeggings. Baker boy cap looks naff. Just wear a cute beanie 🤷🏻♀️ and throw in a bit of colour
Agreed! Kate looks best — and most like herself — when she leans into the athletic, nature-lover vibe. She does the Barbour look well, and she actually looks happy (as opposed to the jazz-hands, Little-House-on-the-Prairie Diana cosplay happy). But for the love of all that is practical, if you’re going to dress functional, actually BE functional. Fashion jeggings are not it.
As someone who lives in the Wisconsin woods, functionality is not optional—it’s a lifestyle. Which is why long, blown-out curls at outdoor events and pointy heels on anything resembling dirt immediately cost you 10 points on my respect barometer.
She saw Meghan’s ponytail and this is her attempt at copying it.
This is a braid, lol. In this case, I don’t think there’s any copy-keening. The hiking outfit feels v Kate.
Yeah but how often is her hair slicked back like this? Never. It’s the timing for me.
Whew. Those brown pants. I didn’t like them yesterday and I like them even less today. That is not an eye-pleasing style. The tweed is fine but paired with those ugly pants? The hiking outfit and jeggings seems closest to her actual style. I like the hat but prob bc it’s costumey.
I agree there were too many shades of brown in her first outfit. She should have just stuck to one shade for the top, pants and shoes.
The wiglets/extensions only did 1/2 a days work – in the earlier photos her har is almost waist length, then later on it’s barely over her boob. I know plaiting shrinks your hair, but not by 6 inches!
I’m surprised by this look. It just emphasizes how thin her natural hair is.
That’s what I thought as well. and all that hair we have seen lately, where has that gone, the plait is not nearly fat enough to have all that hair in it.
Wow three events in one day!! Must be she will be going away on vacation real soon and will disappear for a long period of time unless the Sussexes do something then something for her will quickly be put in place!
Well, her second outfit is one she used to wear even before her wedding, so, it’s not anything new…I bet she wore tights underneath her jeggings because her legs in the pants earlier in the day are skeletal and it showed…she did 3 events in one day so don’t expect to see her more this week..perhaps that explains the article yesterday about this year being her busiest year after her diagnosis!! Anyway, nobody mentions the fact that she travel by jet … William must be proud!
She’s really trying to make fetch happen with this style of hat, huh? All I can see is Feivel from An American Tale peering out from under the enormous brim.
As for the braid, it looks… like something a millennial woman like Kate ( and me) might do in a pinch. Notably it’s not styled ( i.e. pinching the braud to fatten it) and I could be wrong, but I don’t think she has the extensions in as it actually looks quite sparse. I am always rolling my eyes at the sausage curls, so I will at least give her credit for getting the hair off of her face for once.
Feivel! I watched that too many times when I was little. No wonder I’m feeling the hat.
She seems more comfy and natural in the hiking garb. I agree with everyone that this is her default style. I don’t like the baker cap, as it’s so large it overpowers her gaunt face. A deerstalker-type hat would have been more suitable? Her legs look fragile. I continue to believe she has an ongoing serious health problem whether because of an eating disorder or because of whatever it was that led her to the mysterious abdominal surgery.
I like the hat well enough but it does not look good on her. Major street urchin vibes since she’s so gaunt.
And the “impact” the wales tell us they are so concerned about and the reason they want to do less engagements was what, exactly?
I have to say, in the photo with the flowers she looks like she’s either been crying, or is about to cry.
I see what you are saying. But to me in all the other photos she looks happier than I’ve seen her in a while. Wonder if it is because someone isn’t with her….
She needs a stylist. Whoever dresses her cannot coordinate colors to layer outfits and do not know how to dress her for her skin tone. Her current brassy hair color also looks horrid with her skin tone and clashes with the outfit(s). Wonder why the rota are not conjuring the late QE to relate what she thinks of jeggings, mismatched country grandpa cosplay and “sunbleached” hair in late January? 😆 If she did 3 events in one day once a week, she would be doing 156 events a year….
her constant outfit changes annoy me so much. they’re just so….juvenile? Unprofessional? I dont know. the other royals rarely change outfits multiple times in a day. i know its so she looks busier than she is, and I didnt expect her to go hiking in heels and dress pants so maybe there would have been a change necessary at some point anyway. But why the three different looks? why not just wear her hair pulled back to begin with?
This way gets her more attention which is the answer obviously and probably why it irks me so much.
also their social media is so focused on them, its also annoying. I’ve been comparing it to the royal family’s main account and they do not super focus on Charles or Camilla etc the way KP’s social media focuses on W&K. I mean obviously they’re featured prominently but sometimes KP will just start the post with a picture of William standing by himself and its like….what is going on here? the other accounts dont do that.
There’s a wonderful picture of Lady Bird Johnson at the LBJ Library in Austin of her on a hike in heels and a dress. It was some kind of work event…maybe promoting the Clean Water Act or the EPA? Everyone at the museum was chuckling looking at it.
Those jeggings were a choice, my oh my. I guess British hiking brands like Craghoppers weren’t an option?