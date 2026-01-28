Princess Kate changed into skinny jeans, a Dubarry jacket & a braid for a hike

I regret to inform you that the full-length photos of the Princess of Wales’s tweedy mismatched ensemble on Tuesday reveal that it was much worse than I originally imagined. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think every woman has to colorblock or be perfectly coordinated, but Kate’s combination of browns with the tweed blazer just does not work at all. It’s a consistent problem with Kate too – she doesn’t really know how to coordinate colors/tones. Maybe it’s time to beg Natasha Archer to come back? Or hire an actual stylist?

Included in this post are photos from Kate’s second and third events on Tuesday. After she visited a children’s center in Bradford, she stopped by the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club, where we got to see her full ensemble, including the Holland Cooper tweed jacket. Again, the separates would have been fine on their own as part of a different ensemble – the tweed needs a pair of dark-wash jeans, the turtleneck would have looked better with a similarly dark skirt, etc. Then, at the rugby club, Kate changed into a new outfit, like a Barbie doll. She tamed her extensions into a flat braid, threw on some skinny jeans and a Dubarry utility jacket. After the club, she visited Minds Over Mountains, a charity which offers mental health support through outdoor experiences. Kate went on a hike and the in-house royal photographer documented everything. It was fine – she’s very big on “going for a hike can improve your mental health.” She’s right.

I’m a little bit surprised that Kate packed in three separate events across most of a day. And she did it solo too – it’s been a while since she’s had a “busy day” like this. I bet she needed a big nap afterwards. She’s not used to working this much in an eight-hour period.