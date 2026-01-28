Princess Kate changed into skinny jeans, a Dubarry jacket & a braid for a hike

I regret to inform you that the full-length photos of the Princess of Wales’s tweedy mismatched ensemble on Tuesday reveal that it was much worse than I originally imagined. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think every woman has to colorblock or be perfectly coordinated, but Kate’s combination of browns with the tweed blazer just does not work at all. It’s a consistent problem with Kate too – she doesn’t really know how to coordinate colors/tones. Maybe it’s time to beg Natasha Archer to come back? Or hire an actual stylist?

Included in this post are photos from Kate’s second and third events on Tuesday. After she visited a children’s center in Bradford, she stopped by the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club, where we got to see her full ensemble, including the Holland Cooper tweed jacket. Again, the separates would have been fine on their own as part of a different ensemble – the tweed needs a pair of dark-wash jeans, the turtleneck would have looked better with a similarly dark skirt, etc. Then, at the rugby club, Kate changed into a new outfit, like a Barbie doll. She tamed her extensions into a flat braid, threw on some skinny jeans and a Dubarry utility jacket. After the club, she visited Minds Over Mountains, a charity which offers mental health support through outdoor experiences. Kate went on a hike and the in-house royal photographer documented everything. It was fine – she’s very big on “going for a hike can improve your mental health.” She’s right.

I’m a little bit surprised that Kate packed in three separate events across most of a day. And she did it solo too – it’s been a while since she’s had a “busy day” like this. I bet she needed a big nap afterwards. She’s not used to working this much in an eight-hour period.

  1. Smart&Messy says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:36 am

    1, Natasha Archer is not any better in putting outfits together.

    2, OMG her legs. She has been wearing jeggings since day one, but she was always more athletic-skinny. Her muscles are gone. I’m kind of shocked she is not trying to cover it up here, like she did with the long skirt and boots.

    Reply
    • Neeve says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:23 am

      Exactly, Natasha was her so called stylists for years so she would be responsible for Kate not wearing the right tones. Kate now probably continues with the blueprint Natasha left,she needs to call someone like Melania Trumps stylist.

      Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:39 am

    She’s such a dud it’s sad to see. Such a do nothing that when she braids her doll hair and walks outside it’s praised by the press. Like the great André Talley once said “It’s a famine of beauty. Honey! my eyes are STARVING for beauty!”

    But that’s what the racist British press deserves for the way they tried and continue to try and destroy Meghan. Boring, lazy jazz hands with a manic smile and doll hair.

    Reply
  3. lady digby says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:40 am

    The plait was mentioned on several front pages: are KC,, Camz and devoted husband going to be happy about her fake plait stealing their thunder? Should Wilbur one up her by sporting 2 or 3 plaits in future?

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      January 28, 2026 at 7:47 am

      I honestly don’t think they would care because it makes her look vapid and uninteresting that she is being praised for a plait. It makes her seem profoundly unserious.

      Reply
  4. Mel says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:41 am

    Well, Harry is back home . Sundance is over, she doesn’t have to pretend to work anymore.

    Reply
    • Neeve says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:25 am

      Their strategy of busy work anytime Harry was in town was getting too transparent, even though Harry left its obvious they are continuing for a few more events to conceal their silly tactics.

      Reply
    • Me at home says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:30 am

      Also there’s a school holiday coming up, and WanK always do a flurry of work before that.

      Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:41 am

    That cursed blue ring looks so dirty and it has no sparkle anymore, maybe I’m remembering it wrong but I recall it always sparkling in photos decades ago.
    As for her three events in one day, she should be doing this at least 4 days a week but I’m sure she has another holiday planned so that’s why she is cramming it all into a day with complete wardrobe changes. Don’t the kids have a school holiday in February?

    Reply
  6. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:44 am

    This is real DIY fashion Kate. Kate is weekend country colors and weekend casual. She probably thinks she’s edgy by dressing herself and not having to go by Nathasha’s copy-meg-style. The boy cap is her statement: the boy cap is her melania repeat moment of: I really don’t care, do you?

    Reply
  7. Hannah says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:50 am

    I don’t mind the 2nd outfit too much, except the jeggings. This is something I would wear to work, but it would be proper outdoor / workwear brands that are made for wet, cold outdoor weather, not fashion brands. I will always chortle at her jeggings. Baker boy cap looks naff. Just wear a cute beanie 🤷🏻‍♀️ and throw in a bit of colour

    Reply
    • ClammanderJen says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:28 am

      Agreed! Kate looks best — and most like herself — when she leans into the athletic, nature-lover vibe. She does the Barbour look well, and she actually looks happy (as opposed to the jazz-hands, Little-House-on-the-Prairie Diana cosplay happy). But for the love of all that is practical, if you’re going to dress functional, actually BE functional. Fashion jeggings are not it.

      As someone who lives in the Wisconsin woods, functionality is not optional—it’s a lifestyle. Which is why long, blown-out curls at outdoor events and pointy heels on anything resembling dirt immediately cost you 10 points on my respect barometer.

      Reply
  8. Carrie says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:50 am

    She saw Meghan’s ponytail and this is her attempt at copying it.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Whew. Those brown pants. I didn’t like them yesterday and I like them even less today. That is not an eye-pleasing style. The tweed is fine but paired with those ugly pants? The hiking outfit and jeggings seems closest to her actual style. I like the hat but prob bc it’s costumey.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:53 am

    I agree there were too many shades of brown in her first outfit. She should have just stuck to one shade for the top, pants and shoes.

    Reply
  11. Roseberry says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:56 am

    The wiglets/extensions only did 1/2 a days work – in the earlier photos her har is almost waist length, then later on it’s barely over her boob. I know plaiting shrinks your hair, but not by 6 inches!

    Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      January 28, 2026 at 8:14 am

      I’m surprised by this look. It just emphasizes how thin her natural hair is.

      Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      January 28, 2026 at 8:25 am

      That’s what I thought as well. and all that hair we have seen lately, where has that gone, the plait is not nearly fat enough to have all that hair in it.

      Reply
  12. Susan Collins says:
    January 28, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Wow three events in one day!! Must be she will be going away on vacation real soon and will disappear for a long period of time unless the Sussexes do something then something for her will quickly be put in place!

    Reply
  13. First comment says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:10 am

    Well, her second outfit is one she used to wear even before her wedding, so, it’s not anything new…I bet she wore tights underneath her jeggings because her legs in the pants earlier in the day are skeletal and it showed…she did 3 events in one day so don’t expect to see her more this week..perhaps that explains the article yesterday about this year being her busiest year after her diagnosis!! Anyway, nobody mentions the fact that she travel by jet … William must be proud!

    Reply
  14. Jay says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:12 am

    She’s really trying to make fetch happen with this style of hat, huh? All I can see is Feivel from An American Tale peering out from under the enormous brim.

    As for the braid, it looks… like something a millennial woman like Kate ( and me) might do in a pinch. Notably it’s not styled ( i.e. pinching the braud to fatten it) and I could be wrong, but I don’t think she has the extensions in as it actually looks quite sparse. I am always rolling my eyes at the sausage curls, so I will at least give her credit for getting the hair off of her face for once.

    Reply
  15. Chaine says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:24 am

    She seems more comfy and natural in the hiking garb. I agree with everyone that this is her default style. I don’t like the baker cap, as it’s so large it overpowers her gaunt face. A deerstalker-type hat would have been more suitable? Her legs look fragile. I continue to believe she has an ongoing serious health problem whether because of an eating disorder or because of whatever it was that led her to the mysterious abdominal surgery.

    Reply
  16. Kittenmom says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:32 am

    I like the hat well enough but it does not look good on her. Major street urchin vibes since she’s so gaunt.

    Reply
  17. Blujfly says:
    January 28, 2026 at 8:44 am

    And the “impact” the wales tell us they are so concerned about and the reason they want to do less engagements was what, exactly?

    Reply
  18. seaflower says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:00 am

    I have to say, in the photo with the flowers she looks like she’s either been crying, or is about to cry.

    Reply
    • Royal Downfall Watcher says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:04 am

      I see what you are saying. But to me in all the other photos she looks happier than I’ve seen her in a while. Wonder if it is because someone isn’t with her….

      Reply
  19. TN Democrat says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:16 am

    She needs a stylist. Whoever dresses her cannot coordinate colors to layer outfits and do not know how to dress her for her skin tone. Her current brassy hair color also looks horrid with her skin tone and clashes with the outfit(s). Wonder why the rota are not conjuring the late QE to relate what she thinks of jeggings, mismatched country grandpa cosplay and “sunbleached” hair in late January? 😆 If she did 3 events in one day once a week, she would be doing 156 events a year….

    Reply
  20. Becks1 says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:35 am

    her constant outfit changes annoy me so much. they’re just so….juvenile? Unprofessional? I dont know. the other royals rarely change outfits multiple times in a day. i know its so she looks busier than she is, and I didnt expect her to go hiking in heels and dress pants so maybe there would have been a change necessary at some point anyway. But why the three different looks? why not just wear her hair pulled back to begin with?

    This way gets her more attention which is the answer obviously and probably why it irks me so much.

    also their social media is so focused on them, its also annoying. I’ve been comparing it to the royal family’s main account and they do not super focus on Charles or Camilla etc the way KP’s social media focuses on W&K. I mean obviously they’re featured prominently but sometimes KP will just start the post with a picture of William standing by himself and its like….what is going on here? the other accounts dont do that.

    Reply
    • Lemon&lime says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:54 am

      There’s a wonderful picture of Lady Bird Johnson at the LBJ Library in Austin of her on a hike in heels and a dress. It was some kind of work event…maybe promoting the Clean Water Act or the EPA? Everyone at the museum was chuckling looking at it.

      Reply
  21. Me at home says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Those jeggings were a choice, my oh my. I guess British hiking brands like Craghoppers weren’t an option?

    Reply

