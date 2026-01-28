Mail: Nicola Peltz’s father probably gives her a $1 million-a-month ‘allowance’

For years, there’s been a sense of astonishment that Brooklyn Beckham married into such a wealthy American family. I do think that’s part of the reason why Brooklyn’s parents freaked out, and why the British media has spent years trying to tear down Nicola Peltz. The Beckhams and the British tabloids really, really wanted Nicola to be a C-list nobody who they could manipulate. They wanted Nicola to “need” them, to be in debt to them. Instead, Nicola ran to her billionaire father and he’s always made sure that she’s well taken care of. Her parents have seemingly embraced Brooklyn as another son as well, and Brooklyn has reportedly become very close to the entire Peltz family. Well, now the Daily Mail is screaming, crying and throwing up at the idea that Nicola’s father gives her a million-dollar monthly allowance.

Nicola Peltz receives a $1 million a month allowance from her billionaire father Nelson, it’s been reported. The staggering allowance is in stark contrast to the financial support Nicola’s husband Brooklyn Beckham is thought to receive from his parents David and Victoria. While his name may not be as well known in pop culture as the Beckhams, Nelson Peltz’s wealth eclipses that of his co-parents-in-law, with the businessman boasting a stunning net worth of $1.6billion, in comparison to the Beckhams’ $680million. Marina Hyde speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast says ‘from what I hear I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent. Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this but I hear that he said to them that “I give my daughter a million dollar a month allowance”. The one thing they [the Beckhams] didn’t think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial, they thought it would be the other way round.’ Reports last year claimed that David and Victoria fear their son is ‘trapped’ by the couple’s purported pre-nup as well as his living situation in LA. The Beckhams’ eldest son has been living at a £11million Hollywood mansion with his wife Nicola for over a year but it has been reported that she is the primary owner of the home. A source told The Sun in June 2025 that the Peltz family feels the Beckhams have not been providing amply for their son, saying: ‘Money, so the saying goes, is the root of all evil. Certainly, in the case of the Beckhams vs Peltzes, it’s proven… tricksy. David and Victoria are two working-class kids done good. When it came to buying this house, of course they weren’t just going to hand their son millions of pounds – what sort of message does that send?’ When it came to the joining of the two families, Nelson wasted no time splashing $3.5million on his daughter’s wedding in 2022, showing he’d truly welcomed Brooklyn, 26, into the family fold.

[From The Daily Mail]

My guess? It’s far more likely that Nicola has a generous trust, as opposed to her father giving her a monthly allowance. And it also makes sense that Nicola is the one who owns their LA home, and maybe it was even purchased for Nicola and Brooklyn by Nelson Peltz. I don’t feel any kind of way about this money situation between the two families – so the Beckhams didn’t “give” a lot of money to Brooklyn. Okay, that’s their right. So he married a woman whose family treats money differently, a family who is more generous about helping out a newly-married couple. That’s their right as well. What I find remarkable is that Victoria and David are seemingly furious that they can’t use their money to manipulate Brooklyn, that they likely used money to keep Brooklyn tied to them and under their thumb. Their freakout about Brooklyn signing a prenup is so, so telling.





