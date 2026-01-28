Mail: Nicola Peltz’s father probably gives her a $1 million-a-month ‘allowance’

For years, there’s been a sense of astonishment that Brooklyn Beckham married into such a wealthy American family. I do think that’s part of the reason why Brooklyn’s parents freaked out, and why the British media has spent years trying to tear down Nicola Peltz. The Beckhams and the British tabloids really, really wanted Nicola to be a C-list nobody who they could manipulate. They wanted Nicola to “need” them, to be in debt to them. Instead, Nicola ran to her billionaire father and he’s always made sure that she’s well taken care of. Her parents have seemingly embraced Brooklyn as another son as well, and Brooklyn has reportedly become very close to the entire Peltz family. Well, now the Daily Mail is screaming, crying and throwing up at the idea that Nicola’s father gives her a million-dollar monthly allowance.
Nicola Peltz receives a $1 million a month allowance from her billionaire father Nelson, it’s been reported. The staggering allowance is in stark contrast to the financial support Nicola’s husband Brooklyn Beckham is thought to receive from his parents David and Victoria.
While his name may not be as well known in pop culture as the Beckhams, Nelson Peltz’s wealth eclipses that of his co-parents-in-law, with the businessman boasting a stunning net worth of $1.6billion, in comparison to the Beckhams’ $680million.
Marina Hyde speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast says ‘from what I hear I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent. Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this but I hear that he said to them that “I give my daughter a million dollar a month allowance”. The one thing they [the Beckhams] didn’t think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial, they thought it would be the other way round.’
Reports last year claimed that David and Victoria fear their son is ‘trapped’ by the couple’s purported pre-nup as well as his living situation in LA. The Beckhams’ eldest son has been living at a £11million Hollywood mansion with his wife Nicola for over a year but it has been reported that she is the primary owner of the home.
A source told The Sun in June 2025 that the Peltz family feels the Beckhams have not been providing amply for their son, saying: ‘Money, so the saying goes, is the root of all evil. Certainly, in the case of the Beckhams vs Peltzes, it’s proven… tricksy. David and Victoria are two working-class kids done good. When it came to buying this house, of course they weren’t just going to hand their son millions of pounds – what sort of message does that send?’
When it came to the joining of the two families, Nelson wasted no time splashing $3.5million on his daughter’s wedding in 2022, showing he’d truly welcomed Brooklyn, 26, into the family fold.
My guess? It’s far more likely that Nicola has a generous trust, as opposed to her father giving her a monthly allowance. And it also makes sense that Nicola is the one who owns their LA home, and maybe it was even purchased for Nicola and Brooklyn by Nelson Peltz. I don’t feel any kind of way about this money situation between the two families – so the Beckhams didn’t “give” a lot of money to Brooklyn. Okay, that’s their right. So he married a woman whose family treats money differently, a family who is more generous about helping out a newly-married couple. That’s their right as well. What I find remarkable is that Victoria and David are seemingly furious that they can’t use their money to manipulate Brooklyn, that they likely used money to keep Brooklyn tied to them and under their thumb. Their freakout about Brooklyn signing a prenup is so, so telling.
What’s that saying “money is the root of all evil”. This is what happens when you try controlling your child with money. They should have raised their children to make it on their own. Yes it’s nice to help a young couple out with a bit of money but they should let these two make it on their own I don’t care how luxurious their lifestyle was as children. Whatever happened to raising your children to be independent!
Some people want their kids to be comfortable,happy and not struggle. Big Deal! The only people who complain about it is because they are not in that position. Trust and believe 99.99% percent of humans would take the choice of their lives being as easy as possible.
I also don’t think there’s anything wrong with a wealthy family wanting their children to learn the value of money and not indulge them. But that’s not what’s happening with the Beckhams. What they’re attempting is financial abuse. And he escaped.
“The love of money is the root of all evil” is the Biblical quote, which emphasizes that the money itself isn’t the problem, but greed.
God I wish that were me.
Right? One month of this would be life changing. Just one month. And I agree that the Beckhams are pissed they are out matched and out maneuvered and they can’t use money to control their kid. Brooklyn seems happy with Nicola – I don’t know where they’re getting this trapped narrative.
At least you are honest people love going on about let them be independent,let them grow,let them earn themselves. Her father has it ,let him give it.
They kept this kid attached to their sides, paraded him all over the place, moved schools and countries again and again, and I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest academics weren’t a focus in the Beckham household. Does anyone really believe this tripe about they expected him to be independent? Really? And make David Beckham money? How?
Education may not have mattered in that household, but they did send Brooklyn’s ungrateful behind to Parsons, one of the best colleges in the US. He dropped out because he was homesick.
My daughter was there at Parsons the same time in the photography program. Brooklyn dropped out because they expected him to study and do schoolwork. The homesick is an excuse.
Right. Have any of the Beckham kids even gone to college? The rest of us have to go to college, grad school, etc, to expect to get ahead in a career. Clearly the Beckhams thought their kids wouldn’t need to work, or that they’d all be soccer stars like their dad.
“What I find remarkable is that Victoria and David are seemingly furious that they can’t use their money to manipulate Brooklyn”
In that same vein it’s probably easy for Brooklyn to leave his family begging because he married into an even wealthier family. Would he have this stance if his in-laws were a family from the suburbs? Who knows. But money is a factor fueling this rift.
And now he’s being manipulated by a different set of parents with even more money. He’s still not independent, and it’s unlikely he ever will be. His upbringing crippled him. I’ve seen it time and again when wealthy parents overindulge their kids; they never have to earn anything. That leads to all kinds of problems…typically substance abuse, but enmeshment can be an addiction too. First he was enmeshed with his birth family, and now his in-laws….When this marriage fails, and it will, he’s going to need years of therapy, because that family will turn on him without hesitation.
Yup. I’ve seen some people on here make comments about the Beckhams being mad bc Brooklyn is now independently wealthy – but he’s not. He went from being dependent on his parents’ money to dependent on his wife’s family’s money. That probably ticks his parents off, I’m sure – that he’s not dependent on their money – and that’s a messed up position to have, obviously – but he definitely would not have this stance without his wife’s family’s money. They’re using that money to control and manipulate him just as much as the Beckhams did.
If she’s smart, she’s putting most of that away. If he’s smart, he is, too.
Part of the problem is that high-achieving go getter types like the Beckhams and Dad Peltz assume that their kids will have the same drive as they do, so it’s OK to indulge them. See also: Lourdes Leon and a host of others.
So…are we just ignoring the fact that “sources” close to David and Victoria debunked the prenup freak out story? Yes? OK then. We’re just gonna pretend that that prenup story (also from the Daily Mail) made any sense whatsoever? Because it didn’t.
I mean, obviously no one needs a house worth $11M; but I don’t take any issue with the concept of Peltz buying his daughter and her husband a house. Even young people who are doing well in life, working hard and making good money, can barely afford it right now. It’s a totally messed up market. And it’s not like the Beckhams couldn’t have done that too, had they chosen to.
Nelson Peltz has a lot of money. What else would he spend it on but his children?
Large donations to Donald Trump apparently.
Not true. I need a house worth $11M. I swear.
“The one thing they [the Beckhams] didn’t think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial, they thought it would be the other way round.”
This is the real problem: the Beckhams are so angry because their daughter in law is much more richer than them. She doesn’t need their money so they aren’t able to control and manipulate her as they would have done with a girl less rich than them.
So basically everybody is rich in this saga. Some are just richer than others. Got it.
Exactly. But only one family are MAGA. And don’t doubt for a second Nelson Peltz isn’t “donating” to MAGA causes. Maybe, just maybe, that is also part of the reason they don’t like the Peltz family OR their money. If it was my kid marrying into and being influenced by that, I’d want them out too.
And yet somehow, the Beckhams come out of this looking even worse than the MAGA family. That’s quite an accomplishment and not one to be emulated.
Brooklyn was never going to paint houses for a living or become an apprentice electrician. Let’s be real. They’re just mad he’s not living off *their* money. Which is… kind of funny. I think David and Victoria have both internalised a kind of soft misogyny which holds money is power, and he must be some beta cuck husband if his wife is richer than they are. If they weren’t using money to obtain coercive control of his life & his choices, they wouldn’t be fazed by the Peltzes’ relatively more impressive billions. They would just say, dude, you got lucky. Don’t ever forget it. Be grateful. And that would be it. Not a power struggle.
The Beckhams raised a spoiled brat with no work ethic. Brooklyn doesn’t seem like he can be his own man. This was great for the Beckhams when they could use money to control Brooklyn. The parents also seem very concerned about their public personas and expected Brooklyn to remain “on brand” and 2nd to mom and dad forever, with money as a tool to make sure that happened. I don’t think it’s surprising that Brooklyn married a woman who seems to be a LOT like his mom, someone who may boss his around – but that’s what he was raised to expect. The Beckham’s just don’t like this dynamic they created now that they are not the ones in control of their son.
How much does he give Trump each month?
The actual quote is the LOVE of money is the root of all evil. Not money itself.