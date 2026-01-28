“Tyra Banks admits the obvious, that ‘ANTM’ went way too far” links
  • January 28, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tyra Banks admits that ANTM “went too far.” [Socialite Life]
The new Dior collection is… a lot. [Go Fug Yourself]
What’s Chrs Hemsworth up to? [LaineyGossip]
Scott Foley has a new show. [Pajiba]
Philip Glass pulled his symphony from the Kennedy Center. [OMG Blog]
I still can’t believe Dove Cameron & Damiano David are engaged! [Just Jared]
Alexa Chung’s fringe. [RCFA]
I guessed Christopher Walken, but I was wrong. [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup cast members who have passed away. [Starcasm]
Quinton Aaron is on life support… omg. [Hollywood Life]
I don’t trust any of these “former Trump supporters.” [Buzzfeed]

4 Responses to ""Tyra Banks admits the obvious, that 'ANTM' went way too far" links"

  1. ariel says:
    January 28, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    I LOVED ANTM in the early seasons, i later tuned out entirely.
    Is Tyra making money off this “expose’?”

    Not sure i can watch the judges and producers look back with “regret”

  2. Lucy says:
    January 28, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    The “former supporters” are almost all people who prove the rule of, I only care when it happens to me. It’s a bunch of people who the leopard ate their face or the face of someone they love. I appreciated one that said they felt like an idiotic because everything liberals had warned about was happening.
    Amanda’s Mild Takes talked about, if you know a MAGA who is leaving the movement in real life, yes be welcoming if they seem actually contrite so they can do the work of fully leaving. But the randos on SM can just STFU about how they left, now the left must cater to them. Because that’s coming next, people will talk about how mean the left was mean to them, when they showed up in their red hat and demanded applause for thinking about taking the hat off, and no one threw a party for them.

    • mightymolly says:
      January 28, 2026 at 1:07 pm

      Co-signing on all of this. You knew what he was and how many people he would hurt. You can be a “former” supporter, but you can’t take back being an enabler.

  3. Drea says:
    January 28, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    I really like the new Dior collection, slides 4 & 17 are my favorites. And Greta Lee will look amazing in these.

