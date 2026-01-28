The Beckhams won’t reconcile with Brooklyn ‘unless Nicola is out of the picture’

This is such an old-school People Magazine cover story, full of gossip, drama and two different camps who are eager to talk. I’m glad People went back to their roots for the Beckham family drama!! Two Mondays ago, Brooklyn Beckham posted his lengthy statement in his IG Stories, detailing his estrangement from his parents and the reasons why he’s cut off contact. He feels like his parents have gone out of their way to treat his wife Nicola like sh-t, and he feels like they tried to ruin his 2022 wedding. Brooklyn also feels as if his parents have been too eager to trash him publicly, especially in the British tabloids. On Victoria and David’s side, it’s more convoluted, and it basically boils down to “they don’t know why Brooklyn is acting like this when he could just divorce his wife and come running back to them.” Yeah. Well, some highlights from this excellent People Mag cover story:

Brooklyn believes his parents are responsible for all of these terrible stories: A Brooklyn source says the reason he did so is because he and Nicola, 31, believe that David, 50, and Victoria, 51, are personally behind all the bad press he and his wife have received over the last several years. “They are so beaten down,” says a Brooklyn source. In his shocking social media post, Brooklyn insisted that he has “received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.” (Reps for David and Victoria declined to comment to PEOPLE.)

David & Victoria’s reaction to Brooklyn’s IG statement: Sources tell People that David and Victoria were stunned and saddened by the public rant. “They are staying quiet because they don’t want to draw more attention to it,” a source says of the pair. Though they’re stinging from their son’s strong words, “David and Victoria love Brooklyn and are afraid of losing their son,” insists another insider. “They would take him back in a minute.”

David & Victoria want Nicola out of the picture: Multiple Brooklyn and Nicola sources say that same invitation does not seem to be extended to Nicola. “The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture,” says a source familiar with the situation. “But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life.”

Nicola and Victoria’s beef: Insiders say the hostility between the Beckhams and their daughter-in-law goes far beyond a dress and ruined dance. “Victoria and Nicola got along in the first few months, but then Victoria started acting like a jealous girlfriend,” a Peltz family source says. “She seemed so jealous of Nicola.” Not so, counters a Beckham insider: “Nicola is the one who is jealous of Victoria. She wants to be famous.”

The issue over Victoria not designing Nicola’s wedding dress: Another source says Nicola was always meant to wear two dresses.

Peltz vs. Beckham: Multiple sources say the Beckhams and Peltzes never meshed. “Their families are so different,” a Peltz source says, who adds that the ultra-wealthy—and private—family can’t relate to the Beckhams’ life of extreme fame. David and Victoria have long happily lived in the spotlight—David as one of the most successful soccer players of all time, and Victoria, who found mega fame in the ‘90s as a Spice Girl before turning to clothing design—and are “very strategic about everything they do because they are basically a billion-dollar corporation,” the Beckham source says. Adds another insider: “They have to be strategic and smart about moves they make.” Even now, they have no regrets about how they raised their kids. Says the source: “They always supported Brooklyn in everything.”

Brooklyn’s name: Brooklyn wrote, “Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children,” he wrote. “My holdout affected the payday and they have never treated me the same since.” Records from the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office show that Victoria owns the trademarks on the names of all four of her children, including for Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. But a source close to the family insists the situation is a “misunderstanding,” explaining Victoria obtained them when her children were minors and unable to file for themselves.

D&V believe Brooklyn will come back: Though Brooklyn has firmly drawn a line in the sand, “David and Victoria believe that over time Brooklyn will come back,” says a family source. “But they can’t do anything until then.”