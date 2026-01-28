The Beckhams won’t reconcile with Brooklyn ‘unless Nicola is out of the picture’

This is such an old-school People Magazine cover story, full of gossip, drama and two different camps who are eager to talk. I’m glad People went back to their roots for the Beckham family drama!! Two Mondays ago, Brooklyn Beckham posted his lengthy statement in his IG Stories, detailing his estrangement from his parents and the reasons why he’s cut off contact. He feels like his parents have gone out of their way to treat his wife Nicola like sh-t, and he feels like they tried to ruin his 2022 wedding. Brooklyn also feels as if his parents have been too eager to trash him publicly, especially in the British tabloids. On Victoria and David’s side, it’s more convoluted, and it basically boils down to “they don’t know why Brooklyn is acting like this when he could just divorce his wife and come running back to them.” Yeah. Well, some highlights from this excellent People Mag cover story:
Brooklyn believes his parents are responsible for all of these terrible stories: A Brooklyn source says the reason he did so is because he and Nicola, 31, believe that David, 50, and Victoria, 51, are personally behind all the bad press he and his wife have received over the last several years. “They are so beaten down,” says a Brooklyn source. In his shocking social media post, Brooklyn insisted that he has “received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.” (Reps for David and Victoria declined to comment to PEOPLE.)
David & Victoria’s reaction to Brooklyn’s IG statement: Sources tell People that David and Victoria were stunned and saddened by the public rant. “They are staying quiet because they don’t want to draw more attention to it,” a source says of the pair. Though they’re stinging from their son’s strong words, “David and Victoria love Brooklyn and are afraid of losing their son,” insists another insider. “They would take him back in a minute.”
David & Victoria want Nicola out of the picture: Multiple Brooklyn and Nicola sources say that same invitation does not seem to be extended to Nicola. “The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture,” says a source familiar with the situation. “But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life.”
Nicola and Victoria’s beef: Insiders say the hostility between the Beckhams and their daughter-in-law goes far beyond a dress and ruined dance. “Victoria and Nicola got along in the first few months, but then Victoria started acting like a jealous girlfriend,” a Peltz family source says. “She seemed so jealous of Nicola.” Not so, counters a Beckham insider: “Nicola is the one who is jealous of Victoria. She wants to be famous.”
The issue over Victoria not designing Nicola’s wedding dress: Another source says Nicola was always meant to wear two dresses.
Peltz vs. Beckham: Multiple sources say the Beckhams and Peltzes never meshed. “Their families are so different,” a Peltz source says, who adds that the ultra-wealthy—and private—family can’t relate to the Beckhams’ life of extreme fame. David and Victoria have long happily lived in the spotlight—David as one of the most successful soccer players of all time, and Victoria, who found mega fame in the ‘90s as a Spice Girl before turning to clothing design—and are “very strategic about everything they do because they are basically a billion-dollar corporation,” the Beckham source says. Adds another insider: “They have to be strategic and smart about moves they make.” Even now, they have no regrets about how they raised their kids. Says the source: “They always supported Brooklyn in everything.”
Brooklyn’s name: Brooklyn wrote, “Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children,” he wrote. “My holdout affected the payday and they have never treated me the same since.” Records from the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office show that Victoria owns the trademarks on the names of all four of her children, including for Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. But a source close to the family insists the situation is a “misunderstanding,” explaining Victoria obtained them when her children were minors and unable to file for themselves.
D&V believe Brooklyn will come back: Though Brooklyn has firmly drawn a line in the sand, “David and Victoria believe that over time Brooklyn will come back,” says a family source. “But they can’t do anything until then.”
Even in pro-Victoria quotes, Victoria comes across as completely unhinged, my god. This is your son’s wife of nearly four years. Nicola might be a vapid billionaire’s daughter, but she’s not the devil and she really hasn’t done anything to merit Victoria and David publicly positioning the situation in this way: “The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture.” Controlling, smothering, refusing to acknowledge that their 26-year-old son is an adult who can make his own decisions. And all of this is SUPER messy: “…But then Victoria started acting like a jealous girlfriend,” a Peltz family source says. “She seemed so jealous of Nicola.” Not so, counters a Beckham insider: “Nicola is the one who is jealous of Victoria. She wants to be famous.” You guys…what in the Freudian nonsense is this???
Photos courtesy of Backgrid. Covers courtesy of People and British Vogue.
What mother asks her child to sign away their name to them???? And the statement that they have no intention to reconcile unless she is out of the picture says it all for me as to what type of parents they are.
And my fear is that they use their money to control the kids. As soon as Brooklyn found a wife with more money, he escaped. I hope I am wrong.
As the saying goes, all children deserve parents but not all parents deserve children.
@Seraphina .. The name thing is involved in trusts. These are very rich folks with lots ag $$ involved. It’s rare that the married in get access to generational long family trust. I bet it’s the same for Brooklyn prenup with Nicola, the only difference is her family’s name is not part of the “ trust brand” . Think generic vs Coca Cola. Not a defense of either side, but some of this is simply business and legalities involving very rich folks.
Another reason why I am glad I don’t buy people magazine
Out of the, picture. They are talking about their daughter in law. This is making the parents petty and vindictive
These people seem to share the same publicist as the royal family.
Do they have no one capable advising them?
So the Beckhams are keeping quiet? Seems they have a lot of mouth pieces out there talking shit. So this new bit of tat is that they want Brooklyn back but without his wife! How sick and controlling!! Their mouth pieces are putting this out there and they think this is a good look for them. Again Brooklyn is an ADULT and as such he can marry and do what he wants because he is his own man now!! As parents you may not like who your ADULT son married but it’s best if you try to find common ground and make the best of it!! Unless that marriage is full of domestic violence keep your mouth shut and continue to love your son and accept the choices he makes!!
So what happens when/if grandchildren come along? Are they still gonna stick to their stance and refuse to see them if Nicola is their mom? I feel like they didn’t think this through.
Whew. What a bad look. It’s just confirming why Brooklyn has chosen to go no contact. Like we really get it now, jeez.
Just adding that if this isn’t representative of their actual feelings, they should really put a story out that counters this.
Has there been an actual denial of any of the claims in Brooklyn’s statement even via ‘sources’? As I’ve seen fans say that Brooklyn was lying or say he was ungrateful etc but not sure I’ve seen the Beckhams camp say any part was untrue? Even in this people mag article it refers to why their childrens’ names were trademarked (standard for famous people) but can’t see anything on whether they insisted he sign over rights to them.
I think the Beckhams are tipping their hand here when they keep bringing up the “Peltz family”. It makes me think their disapproval started immediately, and resembles some stiff upper lip British attitudes. The Beckhams want to bring the “family” into it for some reason.
Just like the firm with Harry and Meghan…
This part especially: “They are staying quiet because they don’t want to draw more attention to it,” a source says of the pair.
They are “staying quiet” by sanctioning lots of “off the record” stories to the tabloids?!?!
“”Records from the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office show that Victoria owns the trademarks on the names of all four of her children, including for Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. But a source close to the family insists the situation is a “misunderstanding,” explaining Victoria obtained them when her children were minors and unable to file for themselves””
So if this was the case since he was a kid how did the subject get breached again in 2022. Was the trademark about to expire? Were they against Nicola taking the Beckham surname and tried to trademark her name or convince Brooklyn to stop her from taking it? This is weird. Also very funny that the alleged Beckham sources also admits that they are strategic in how they present themselves and their family because theyre a billion dollar brand. Are they so obsessed with their strategies that they’d get angry with one of their children for not doing performative social media posts as their oldest son claims? I haven’t seen any real defense of them that actually denies the crux of his claims which seems crazy to me.
It’s astonishing that the carefully curated Brand Beckham is letting this on the record. It paints them, particularly Victoria, as a jealous, spiteful and vindictive monster in law. I can’t imagine that she doesn’t have a publicist that will sit her down and tell her that.
Plus, I don’t think Brooklyn will ever forgive her for this. Even if he and Nicola don’t last.
If nobody else weill say it, I will: VB, stop digging and put down the shovel.
Victoria and David need to learn to let go of their children.
Why are Nicola’s clothes so awful?
Yeah I am sorry, his parents sound a mess. I am not a fan of Nicola at all frankly, but them accusing her of wanting to be famous. LOL. Pot meet kettle. Victoria and David stayed together cause they were a brand. That man cheated and did all kinds of things. And then ran around looking like a tool just to get a knighthood.
No woman has ever been jealous of a mother in law unless… words and imagination fail me. Age and time are cruel. Nicola is young, pretty, fabulously rich, and Brooklyn chose her over his own mother. What on *earth* would she have to be jealous of??? This is Victoria’s way of saying, “I’m not accountable for my deplorable behaviour at your wedding. You just want attention. Look at you, making a fuss.” British people have a weird aversion to “making a fuss,” which makes it much easier to cover up atrocious behaviour as there is a sort of DARVO setting built into their collective response to revelations of inappropriate conduct, when called to account for it. It’s the nastiest kind of gaslight, pure narcissism on Victoria’s part. She doesn’ think Nicola is a human with feelings. She’s just a rival. How sick.
Word.
‘“They are staying quiet because they don’t want to draw more attention to it,” a source says of the pair.‘
— Very interesting way of staying quiet!
The “she just wants to be famous” thing really irks me. So what if she does? Lots of people want to be famous. Victoria Beckham is the poster girl for wanting to be famous.
Posh’NBecks just scream trash with money. Much like the Mountbatten-Windsors they adore.
OMG this is such a wonderful mess. Somehow it has the ability to distract from both Snowmaggedon ‘26 and the Decline of Western Civilization as we know it. Thanks Posh!!! She really reminds me of Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard here, totally insane and completely unable to see who she really is. Those side-eye pictures from the French awards gave me chills, and lolz simultaneously. Does she really want Brooklyn to move back to Beckingham Palace, a broken unloved man doomed to play video games in a backwards ball cap forever? Fame might not be good for the soul.