VF: ‘Marlborough is the front-runner’ for Prince George’s secondary school

For years now, there’s been so much gossip about where Prince George will go to school after he “graduates” from Lambrook this summer. The gossip has developed into a bizarre proxy war between Prince William and the Princess of Wales as well – it’s always seemed like William wants George to have the traditional royal education of an all-boys boarding school, and William wants George to go to Eton specifically, which is William’s alma mater. On the other side, Kate apparently loathes same-sex education and she really does not want George to go to Eton. Kate has been pushing any posh coed school she can find, especially her alma mater, Marlborough. Late last year, the Telegraph’s sources swore up and down that Marlborough was the pick. Then Ingrid Seward was tasked with swearing that neither Eton nor Marlborough would make the cut. Well, what does Katie Nicholl have to say at Vanity Fair?
Prince George will start secondary school this year and as rumors swirl about where he’ll attend, sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton say they are leaning in favor of breaking tradition. It has been widely reported that the 12-year-old heir would follow in his father’s footsteps and enroll at Eton College in Windsor. But while there is no official word from Kensington Palace, it appears that Marlborough, the coed boarding school Princess Kate attended from ages 14 to 18, is now the Prince and Princess of Wales’s preferred choice for George.
“While Eton would be the obvious choice because it is on their doorstep and where William went, they are leaning towards other schools. I’m hearing Marlborough is the front-runner,” a source told Vanity Fair.
While palace insiders insist that the couple have not yet decided where Prince George will attend, Princess Kate has spent hours researching and exploring their options. Last year, she was seen visiting several schools, including coed and single-sex day schools, in north London. However, both the prince and princess are keen for George to board, believing it will give him a sense of independence. There is also the matter of George’s security, which is of the utmost importance to their decision. Both Eton and Marlborough are boarding schools with plenty of land and the infrastructure for royal protection officers, who will be by George’s side 24/7.
“I genuinely don’t think they’ve one hundred percent decided, but there is talk among the Marlborough set that they’ve allocated a house for George and that security has been a big issue,” says a source.
According to Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, security will be paramount when it comes to making the final decision about where George goes to school.
“I expect we will be told later on in the summer at the very last minute, when the security detail has been organized, but clearly it’s an important consideration. It will require two protection officers taking it in turns to look after George while he’s at school,” she said.
Seward added that she has heard that Eton was not necessarily William and Kate’s first choice. “William loved Eton and did well academically, but I don’t think we should assume George will follow suit. For a start, we are seeing William doing things differently. He is mindful of costs and appearances when it comes to his family and the future,” she explained. “I’m told William has voiced concerns about how it will look for George to be at such an elitist and expensive school. Eton is very different today to when William was there. It’s still very good academically, but it’s very monied and doesn’t have the same cachet it once had. The people who used to be able to afford the fees, i.e. the British aristocracy, now can’t afford it anymore.”
Of all the things to care about, William is worried about what kind of message it will send if George goes to an expensive, elite boarding school? That ship has sailed – the Wales kids already go to an expensive private school, and they recently moved into their fifth forever home, a huge manor house which apparently needed 150 acres of public parkland for “security.” If William is worried about optics, he’s really picking and choosing what to “care” about. Sending George to some posh boarding school will be one of the most “normal” things William and Kate do. But that’s another thing – Kate doesn’t want George to board. While Marlborough is a boarding school, they have “day students” – meaning, kids who go home every day to their families. I believe Marlborough is closer to Middleton Manor as well. I’m just saying.
Scooter is no scholar. Does the public care where George goes to school
I wonder if this back and forth about George school is because he is going to Marborough. Kate got it as part of the negotiations and the public back and forth is to make it appear WilKat is undecided. When George goes to Marlboro, William gets describes as a modern man and monarch etc.
Yep gotta keep George close to home and not board but go daily so she can continue with the excuse of needing to take care of the children. Will see soon enough if she gets to keep that excuse.
“…it’s very monied and doesn’t have the same cachet it once had. The people who used to be able to afford the fees, i.e. the British aristocracy, now can’t afford it anymore.”
I don’t think William is worried about appearing out-of-touch or elitist. On the contrary, this sounds to me like he may have soured on Eton because there are too many nouveau riche peasants attending there these days?
Ingrid actually meant that Eton has tripled down on academics and merit based admissions so the Tom Parker Bowles of the world now have to actually compete or choose not to attend. A lot of first generation brilliant South Asian doctors’ boys now go to Eton.
This screamed racism dogwhistle to me!!
Probably lots of Chinese and Middle Eastern money in that school now and that’s what she means. It’s not the British aristocracy anymore.
Ugh, so I was giving him too much credit by assuming that it was “just” class snobbery.
Sending him to Eton won’t look as bad as taking all that land and especially the centre for teaching children about nay cha. We expect George to go to a posh school,
“However, both the prince and princess are keen for George to board, believing it will give him a sense of independence. “From what I understand from this phrase is that Kate doesn’t really have a problem with boarding…did I get it wrong?
You didn’t get it wrong. She has never had a problem with boarding school. It is a myth whipped up to make her seem like a modern parent.
Who are the most successful people who’ve gone to Malborough? Because Kate and her siblings are three reasons, Malborough should be crossed off the list!
It sure sounds like those two are still negotiating this part of their separation agreement.
The school story again. At this point, we’ll just find out when he goes. Thanks for the update Katie Nichols, and btw, Sadie Frost would like a word. Let’s see if it gets determined in court whether KN committed unlawful acts and outed a woman’s private medical procedure. I care about that more than whatever fancy school George goes to.
William must not feel that strongly about the schooling I find it hard to believe if all the rumours are true of him getting what he wants Kate would challenge him.
Eaton sure did not do much for Wills. He is a mess.
I have one reaction to the latest instalment in this storyline: WHY OH WHY are these people allowing their child’s education to become a news update??? Like, it’s a play-by-play, live commentary? Purely from a security perspective, this has to give his close protection officers conniptions. Let’s keep them guessing! Let’s cultivate unnecessary interest in his whereabouts and lifestyle. Ughhhhhhhh. It’s at the point now where, if I were a prospective parent at any of the schools they have mentioned, I would be seriously put off. Second: I went to a boarding school in the US that also allowed “day students” not to board. It’s feasible, but it’s kind of… suboptimal. You’d be better off going to a great day school. The problem is, places like St Paul’s and City & Westminster don’t indulge idle and affluent people like WanK the way they used to. Without the boarding element — which is more lifestyle than academics — they attract fewer climbers, more robust academics.
The press is intent on pushing this false middle class William narrative. I don’t believe that he has any concerns about the optics when he uses a helicopter like a taxi service and moves to a new mansion every 3 years. As for George’s schooling it’s either going to be Eton or Malborough at the end of the day. I’m going to guess that KP will make the announcement when Harry is Birmingham in July.