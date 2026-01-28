P6: At Sundance, all Prince Harry ‘wanted to talk about was his Daily Mail trial’

One of the funny things about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Sundance appearances is that Cookie Queens is so clearly Meghan’s project. Yes, Meghan and Harry are both listed as executive producers on Cookie Queens (through their Archewell Productions), and yes, they were both in attendance at the premieres and screenings. But the director approached Meghan, not Meghan AND Harry. Meghan was the Girl Scout. Meghan was the one doing press. Meghan was the one speaking at the screening. But wouldn’t you know, Page Six Hollywood has yet another exclusive about how Cookie Queens is a make-or-break moment for Harry specifically. I’ve lost count of how many gloom-and-doom “the Sussexes are over in Hollywood” stories have been pushed whenever the Sussexes are doing anything.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rolled through Park City for the premiere of their documentary “Cookie Queens” over the weekend, people close to them noted a change in their demeanor — a mood one source described as ‘somber.’ “They were very guarded. All Harry wanted to talk about was his Daily Mail trial,” said a source friendly with the Sussexes who ran into them the day of the premiere. It was only a few years ago that Harry and Meghan would’ve blown through Park City, like, well, royalty. For years they were riding high with a lucrative overall deal at Netflix and Ted Sarandos on speed dial. They also had the backing of a team of development executives led by Ben Browning. But after a string of disappointing projects, their Netflix deal was downgraded to a first-look deal and Browning, like most Archewell executives, has since moved on — leaving a skeleton crew led by Chanel Pysnik who was on the ground in Sundance, we hear. Although one source noted that Pysnik, like many film people at this year’s festival, was quietly poking around for job opportunities. “Clearly there’s a lot riding on this documentary. Honestly, it feels like this is their last chance at redemption and that this whole Hollywood experiment hangs in the balance,” this same source told P6H. And redemption they may have found! We hear that their film, “Cookie Queens,” has apparently spawned a high-altitude bake-off with multiple buyers including Netflix and HBO circling the film that tracks one drama-filled Girl Scout Cookie season. Turns out there are some real stakes surrounding those addictive Thin Mints, which pull in around $800 million in business each year. And the star wattage gleamed from being involved with the Sussexes is still worth a few million or two. (Top sellers Submarine and WME are fielding the bids on “Cookie Queens.”) Prince Harry, who is an executive producer on the project, was on hand for the Eccles Theatre premiere and after party which in keeping with the theme, was a non-alcoholic affair with mocktails only. (What it lacked in booze, the party’s organizers made up for in Girl Scout treats — and a number of industry execs were spotted sneaking whole boxes of Thin Mints and Trefoils under their coats as they exited. No one called security.) “Cookie Queens” isn’t the only project that’s generating interest among buyers, which is a welcome sign to festival organizers who over the past few years have been contending with a deeply depressed indie film landscape. A number of agents we spoke to are feeling surprisingly upbeat and holding their collective breaths that this year’s festival might prove to be a seller’s market after all.

P6 claims a Sussex staffer was looking for a new job at Sundance AND Harry just wanted to talk about his Mail trial? I call bullsh-t on both of those items. It seems far more likely that the entertainment journalists gathered at the Cookie Queens events were trying to talk TO Harry about the trial and he probably ignored them. I mean… why would HE bring that up at Sundance, in earshot of a Murdoch “source,” huh? And while the Sussexes have seen some high turnover recently, it actually looks like Archewell Productions is still reasonably well-staffed? They should be – Harry and Meghan have a ton of projects in the pipeline. And it sounds like there’s a ton of interest in Cookie Queens. Make or break moment! If the doc doesn’t get sold, Harry is over in H’wood!

I’m also starting to wonder if the recent glut of hit jobs on the Sussexes has anything to do with Meredith Maines’ departure. Not that I think Maines is behind it, but maybe various outlets feel like they get some hits in right now, while H&M are without a dedicated comms executive. Meghan has apparently gone back to Sunshine Sachs, so we’ll see how that works out.