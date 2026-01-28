P6: At Sundance, all Prince Harry ‘wanted to talk about was his Daily Mail trial’

One of the funny things about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Sundance appearances is that Cookie Queens is so clearly Meghan’s project. Yes, Meghan and Harry are both listed as executive producers on Cookie Queens (through their Archewell Productions), and yes, they were both in attendance at the premieres and screenings. But the director approached Meghan, not Meghan AND Harry. Meghan was the Girl Scout. Meghan was the one doing press. Meghan was the one speaking at the screening. But wouldn’t you know, Page Six Hollywood has yet another exclusive about how Cookie Queens is a make-or-break moment for Harry specifically. I’ve lost count of how many gloom-and-doom “the Sussexes are over in Hollywood” stories have been pushed whenever the Sussexes are doing anything.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rolled through Park City for the premiere of their documentary “Cookie Queens” over the weekend, people close to them noted a change in their demeanor — a mood one source described as ‘somber.’
“They were very guarded. All Harry wanted to talk about was his Daily Mail trial,” said a source friendly with the Sussexes who ran into them the day of the premiere.
It was only a few years ago that Harry and Meghan would’ve blown through Park City, like, well, royalty. For years they were riding high with a lucrative overall deal at Netflix and Ted Sarandos on speed dial. They also had the backing of a team of development executives led by Ben Browning. But after a string of disappointing projects, their Netflix deal was downgraded to a first-look deal and Browning, like most Archewell executives, has since moved on — leaving a skeleton crew led by Chanel Pysnik who was on the ground in Sundance, we hear.
Although one source noted that Pysnik, like many film people at this year’s festival, was quietly poking around for job opportunities. “Clearly there’s a lot riding on this documentary. Honestly, it feels like this is their last chance at redemption and that this whole Hollywood experiment hangs in the balance,” this same source told P6H.
And redemption they may have found! We hear that their film, “Cookie Queens,” has apparently spawned a high-altitude bake-off with multiple buyers including Netflix and HBO circling the film that tracks one drama-filled Girl Scout Cookie season. Turns out there are some real stakes surrounding those addictive Thin Mints, which pull in around $800 million in business each year. And the star wattage gleamed from being involved with the Sussexes is still worth a few million or two. (Top sellers Submarine and WME are fielding the bids on “Cookie Queens.”)
Prince Harry, who is an executive producer on the project, was on hand for the Eccles Theatre premiere and after party which in keeping with the theme, was a non-alcoholic affair with mocktails only. (What it lacked in booze, the party’s organizers made up for in Girl Scout treats — and a number of industry execs were spotted sneaking whole boxes of Thin Mints and Trefoils under their coats as they exited. No one called security.)
“Cookie Queens” isn’t the only project that’s generating interest among buyers, which is a welcome sign to festival organizers who over the past few years have been contending with a deeply depressed indie film landscape. A number of agents we spoke to are feeling surprisingly upbeat and holding their collective breaths that this year’s festival might prove to be a seller’s market after all.
P6 claims a Sussex staffer was looking for a new job at Sundance AND Harry just wanted to talk about his Mail trial? I call bullsh-t on both of those items. It seems far more likely that the entertainment journalists gathered at the Cookie Queens events were trying to talk TO Harry about the trial and he probably ignored them. I mean… why would HE bring that up at Sundance, in earshot of a Murdoch “source,” huh? And while the Sussexes have seen some high turnover recently, it actually looks like Archewell Productions is still reasonably well-staffed? They should be – Harry and Meghan have a ton of projects in the pipeline. And it sounds like there’s a ton of interest in Cookie Queens. Make or break moment! If the doc doesn’t get sold, Harry is over in H’wood!
I’m also starting to wonder if the recent glut of hit jobs on the Sussexes has anything to do with Meredith Maines’ departure. Not that I think Maines is behind it, but maybe various outlets feel like they get some hits in right now, while H&M are without a dedicated comms executive. Meghan has apparently gone back to Sunshine Sachs, so we’ll see how that works out.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Straight up fanfic by the DM. They lie like they breathe.
This story sounds as ludicrous as the story they wrote re the attendance at the premier of their movie at the festival. These negative articles are not landing the way they used to and now they are just being ridiculous.
Harry’s not going to be heard talking about the trial while it’s ongoing for legal reasons. He and his spokesman said all that they’re going to say until it’s over last week. This is just Murdoch’s minions up to their tricks again. Pathetic.
Harry can’t talk about the Mail trial while it’s going on and why would he want to talk about it to randoms at Sundance? Harry and Meghan have been ‘make or break’ every year since 2021 and they’re still here. Page Six knows nothing.
I was thinking this too. I don’t think he is even allowed to talk about the case while it’s still going on.
He will have been told he’s not allowed to talk about it with anyone except his legal team until the judge has reached a verdict.
Isn’t this Page Six’s fourth a fifth story about them in the past week. All with negative takes on their projects, Sundance etc.
Meh. All I got from this was that there are potential buyers for Cookie Queens and that it’s a cute film. I’m excited to see where it lands so I can watch t!
It’s weird Page Six seems to hate them. And I know a lot of people in attendance fired back this was not true. I would just ignore it honestly.
I’m afraid Sunshine Sachs will not follow Meredith’s approach. I hope H & M will push them to do that because even though the vitriol never stops flowing, the push back did make a difference.
It’s about time P6 were deep-sixed, together with *everything* else Rupert or Lachlan put out.
Seems to me they’re trying to recoup some of those eight figures they had to pay out to Harry, while helping a fellow hate rag, owned by Rothersmear, along. Anything to taint Harry.
Agree. Also the Daily Beast needs to drop Tom Sykes, who cribs all these Page 6 articles about Sundance as if they were gospel instead of the lies they are.
It’s interesting they don’t seem to be spreading like they did at one time. Page Six will print it and Tom Sykes and maybe Jack Royston repeats it and then they just disappear.
The hit jobs are the press mafia coordinating because their illegal tactics and witness intimidation via press attacks were highlighted in court & reported on globally. The Telegraph has been doing the dirty work of its prospective buyer the Fail with a few hit pieces & page six is doing similar and big mad because Harry got a big payout and unprecedented apology from its owner last year.
The same Harry who couldn’t leave court fast enough at the end of his evidence, was discussing the case randomly at a film festival? Please try harder. more likely page six & others are mad that they didn’t know Prince Harry was going to be at Sundance & they missed opportunity to ambush him with dumb questions about ‘violating his own privacy’ by doing sundance press photo calls which seems to be the ridiculous angle the press are pushing.
These articles are hit jobs makes me wonder who sanctioned them.. certainly not a newly hired crisis manager to attack the Sussex’s through the American Murdoch arm the British tabloids.
Make or break for what? This year will be the year that Harry and Meghan have to get a job at In and Out? If the doc doesn’t sell, this will be the year he decides to come back and be William’s lapdog and take the entire Rota on trip to Ibiza? Just, what? They have been spinning this, they are failures everyone in ” Hollywood” hates them for years.
Saying stuff doesn’t make it true, and while you may convince randoms who are reading your articles, the people that you really want to influence in ” Hollywood”, aren’t going to take your hit pieces over their actual interactions with them.
The best window to have actually influenced people from working with them was 2020-2021. Too many people know them, have worked with them, or know someone who has done both in entertainment, philanthropy, activist circles. This stuff is just embarrassing at this point.