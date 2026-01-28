Prince William’s new ‘job’ could be promoting British pubs & encouraging drinking

Last week, during a day trip to Scotland, Prince William and Kate stopped into a local pub known as “The Goth.” Kate did not drink, but William had a half-pint. They chatted with random pub-goers and William’s comments made some news, especially when he repeatedly expressed his love for pubs and bizarrely claimed “I grew up in pubs.” The point of all of that was British pubs are increasingly under financial strains, and hundreds of pubs have already folded because of the current economic/tax situation in the UK. Enter One Pint Willy, the Scooter King himself, savior of pubs! They’ve got royal commentators talking about “the William Effect” of… encouraging people to drink in pubs.

He may be the future king, but Prince William is still partial to a pint at his local boozer.

‘I absolutely love pubs,’ proudly declared the Prince of Wales, as he sipped on a half of cider in The Goth pub during a recent trip to Scotland with his wife, Kate. Making his fondness for the good old British pub abundantly clear, William, 43, told fellow punters: ‘I want to help pubs. This is the best place to come and get to know each other. (Pubs are) the heart of the community. I grew up in pubs, I absolutely love pubs.’

The prince’s words of support come amid an incredibly tumultuous time for British pubs, who yesterday received the news that they will receive 15 per cent off their business rates bill from April following warnings of increased closures. In the Commons, Sir Mel described the ‘partial U-turn’ for pubs and music venues by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as ‘far too little and far too late’, while Reeves also risks backlash from other hospitality firms who have been excluded from the support.

It comes as the future King has been spotted enjoying a pint at a number of pubs across the country. Most notably, in October he shared a drink at his local, Windsor’s Two Brewers pub, with Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy. Indeed, William’s surprise appearance on Levy’s show, The Reluctant Traveller, has even sparked a phenomenon dubbed ‘The William Effect’ – with dozens of royal fans flocking to get a seat at the so-called ‘royal table’ or ‘King’s corner’.

While affectionately dubbed ‘One Pint Willy’ by Mike Tindall as he is ‘not the best of drinkers’, the Prince of Wales still delights in enjoying the occasional pint as a way to relax and unwind. According to esteemed royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the impact of Britain’s future King publicly pledging to support Britain’s pubs is incredibly ‘pivotal’.

He added that the so-called ‘William Effect’ has helped ‘support local pubs and enhance the spirit of community’ while also ‘boosting sales at a crucial time for these invaluable establishments’.

Describing William and Eugene’s interview as ‘extremely significant’, Mr Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail: ‘It was relaxed and over a pint in a quintessentially English setting and the interview had an appealing, spontaneous feel to it. This pub has benefited enormously with an increase in visitors since. It highlighted the pub as the ideal place to relax in. It was no accident that the Waleses followed it up with the visit to a Scottish pub.’

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, Stuart O’Brien, the pub’s owner, described William’s incredible visit to his venue as ‘really good for business’, with revenue skyrocketing as a result.