Prince William’s new ‘job’ could be promoting British pubs & encouraging drinking

Last week, during a day trip to Scotland, Prince William and Kate stopped into a local pub known as “The Goth.” Kate did not drink, but William had a half-pint. They chatted with random pub-goers and William’s comments made some news, especially when he repeatedly expressed his love for pubs and bizarrely claimed “I grew up in pubs.” The point of all of that was British pubs are increasingly under financial strains, and hundreds of pubs have already folded because of the current economic/tax situation in the UK. Enter One Pint Willy, the Scooter King himself, savior of pubs! They’ve got royal commentators talking about “the William Effect” of… encouraging people to drink in pubs.

He may be the future king, but Prince William is still partial to a pint at his local boozer.

‘I absolutely love pubs,’ proudly declared the Prince of Wales, as he sipped on a half of cider in The Goth pub during a recent trip to Scotland with his wife, Kate. Making his fondness for the good old British pub abundantly clear, William, 43, told fellow punters: ‘I want to help pubs. This is the best place to come and get to know each other. (Pubs are) the heart of the community. I grew up in pubs, I absolutely love pubs.’

The prince’s words of support come amid an incredibly tumultuous time for British pubs, who yesterday received the news that they will receive 15 per cent off their business rates bill from April following warnings of increased closures. In the Commons, Sir Mel described the ‘partial U-turn’ for pubs and music venues by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as ‘far too little and far too late’, while Reeves also risks backlash from other hospitality firms who have been excluded from the support.

It comes as the future King has been spotted enjoying a pint at a number of pubs across the country. Most notably, in October he shared a drink at his local, Windsor’s Two Brewers pub, with Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy. Indeed, William’s surprise appearance on Levy’s show, The Reluctant Traveller, has even sparked a phenomenon dubbed ‘The William Effect’ – with dozens of royal fans flocking to get a seat at the so-called ‘royal table’ or ‘King’s corner’.

While affectionately dubbed ‘One Pint Willy’ by Mike Tindall as he is ‘not the best of drinkers’, the Prince of Wales still delights in enjoying the occasional pint as a way to relax and unwind. According to esteemed royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the impact of Britain’s future King publicly pledging to support Britain’s pubs is incredibly ‘pivotal’.

He added that the so-called ‘William Effect’ has helped ‘support local pubs and enhance the spirit of community’ while also ‘boosting sales at a crucial time for these invaluable establishments’.

Describing William and Eugene’s interview as ‘extremely significant’, Mr Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail: ‘It was relaxed and over a pint in a quintessentially English setting and the interview had an appealing, spontaneous feel to it. This pub has benefited enormously with an increase in visitors since. It highlighted the pub as the ideal place to relax in. It was no accident that the Waleses followed it up with the visit to a Scottish pub.’

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, Stuart O’Brien, the pub’s owner, described William’s incredible visit to his venue as ‘really good for business’, with revenue skyrocketing as a result.

[From The Daily Mail]

The idea of “the William Effect” is kind of pitiful, right? Specifically because William has so little influence in general, so they’re clinging to this idea that maybe they can lean into “the future king loves to get drunk at pubs, you should see all of the pubs he’s visited.” I would imagine William’s many pub appearances only have a negligible influence on local tourism, but the pub owners think they’ve found a good marketing tool. I’m just not sure how many tourists will traipse around Windsor, trying to find the exact pub featured on The Reluctant Traveler. Even fewer will seek out a random Scottish pub. Anyway, this speaks to how little William has on his plate. It’s like a Mad Men pitch meeting: “I don’t know, the guy likes to drink, maybe that’s something? We can call him the One Pint Willy, the Prince of Pubs!!”


  1. Lorelei says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:29 am

    They’re seriously claiming that pubs doing brisk business should be credited to “The William Effect?” The desperation!

    Also, considering what we know of Bill, his (often) repeated claims about how much he loves pubs sort of struck me as someone who drinks alone at home a LOT trying to fool himself and justify his behavior by acting like *all* drinking is social.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:54 am

      And Richard Fitzwilliams is an ‘esteemed royal expert’? The pompous, dishonest twit who (with three others) got conned by pranksters into commenting on the Oprah interview before it was broadcast? He who hates H&M and thinks they have no A lister friends and are isolated? That Richard Fitzwilliams? 😅🤣😂

      Reply
  2. Royal Downfall Watcher says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:30 am

    L
    M
    F
    A
    O

    This is what we have come to! The King likes a pint! Maybe we can get him out of the house if we promise him one. That’s an amazing work ethic! He’s really living his best global statesman life 😂

    Reply
  3. Jane says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:41 am

    All I can think of is the part in Spare when William shows up at Nott Cott, screaming at Harry, and Harry gets him a glass of water before his brother commits domestic violence. I’d bet W was drunk when he showed up.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      January 28, 2026 at 9:52 am

      Oh absolutely he was drunk… when I read that part of spare Peggy came across like an abusive alcoholic (divorced one, I had many “dog bowl” experiences)

      Reply
  4. upstatediva says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:42 am

    What could go wrong?

    Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:48 am

    They only way one pint Willy could help local pubs is make them more affordable to local people and less of a financial burden for the owners with a tax break to preserve the history of local pubs.. I highly doubt anyone cares where the so called Prince of Pubs is getting drunk.

    Reply
  6. Square2 says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Just two words: Domestic Violence.
    (Remember the PSA giving out whenever Brits teams have a football/soccer match?)

    Drink more is not the solution for a healthy stronger society. Besides, there are other ways to boost economy.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:51 am

    Maybe they can use the video of him nearly keeling over as he sways unsteadily trying to knight someone during Kate’s disappearnce year before last. That’s real devotion to pub crawling.

    Reply
  8. Sue says:
    January 28, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Well that’s one way to try and cover for a drinking problem.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    January 28, 2026 at 10:07 am

    It sounds like pubs are in dire straits right now. I just don’t think William is going to be able to fix it by becoming the king of pubs. Now maybe if he gave up some of his own wealth to bolster the pubs. Or paid more in taxes. But nah, don’t see that happening.

    Reply

