Did Lauren Boebert hook up with Kid Rock? They got in a cab together at 2:30 am



In Possible Hook Up News: Revolting Edition, Page Six is gleefully reporting that Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and Sleazeball Representative Kid Rock may have bumped uglies (literally, in this case) the night of the inauguration. Well, they don’t say that outright. In fact, the outlet is very careful to say they have no evidence to support that something definitely happened; they’re just relaying the fact that Boebert hopped into a cab with Rock at 2:30 am, and then letting us filthy beasts run wild with our imaginations. And oh, what imagery that invokes. Please enjoy this hilarious blurb from Page Six:

Perhaps they were going somewhere to discuss the Second Amendment. Page Six spies spotted Kid Rock and Rep. Lauren Boebert getting into a cab together in Washington, DC, at 2:30 a.m. as the parties celebrating the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term wound down. While our (rather tawdry!) source suggested the pair planned to, er, keep the inaugural balls swinging into the wee hours, we have no evidence to suggest that was the case. It’s perfectly possible that the “Bawitdaba” recording artist might have been, for example, dropping the Colorado congresswoman off at her hotel. TMZ posted a story about the pair the day after the Jan. 20 events, when Rock, 54, and Boebert, 38, were photographed chatting at one of the inaugural bashes. “Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” the site said. Either way, they have much in common. Both are among Trump’s most die-hard supporters, and they’re both enthusiastic gun-toters (even by rural Republican standards). They’re also both veterans of the novelty restaurant biz. She owned Shooters, a Colorado eatery where servers were encouraged to carry guns, and he is the proud proprietor of Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tenn. Of course, Boebert’s horniness is legend. The lady from Colorado was famously booted from a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice,” in part for an amorous auditorium encounter with her date. Boebert filed for divorce from husband Jayson in 2023. Rock has reportedly been engaged to Audrey Berry since 2017.

[From Page Six]

“They’re also both veterans of the novelty restaurant biz.” YOU GUYS. That’s it, I’m dead. Death by understatement. Never has a collection of nine words so effortlessly caused such damage while being assembled in an innocuous-seeming sentence. Plus it’s educational, as I, for one, did not know these two MAGAts shared that in common! Honestly, I can’t believe a Rupert Murdoch-owned publication put out such a snarky article on two Republicans, but I’ll take it. I’d also question why they’re branding the story as an “exclusive”… three weeks after TMZ first talked about it, but I’ll chalk it up to Page Six holding the (alleged) love news in time for Valentine’s Day. If anything happened, my guess is that it was a one night affair of two straight white people basking in the euphoria of their team about to dismantle the American experiment. (We already know Kid Rock was feeling amorous that day.) But should this turn out to be a romance that lasts longer than intermission, I know this is what my late father would say of the match: “It’s really considerate of them to take each other out of circulation.”