Hilaria Baldwin, mother of seven: Alec is ‘always asking me for more kids’

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are on the cover of People Magazine this week, all to promote their family and their new TLC reality show. Alec and Hilaria have seven children under the age of 11, and Alec is also father to Ireland Baldwin, who is 29. Hilaria was so hellbent on having a second daughter that she organized a surrogacy soon after she discovered she was pregnant with another boy, and then she gave birth to a third daughter, Ilaria, in 2022. Honestly, I stopped trying to keep up with all of it, but I know it’s a strange situation. Anyway, Alec says in this People Mag interview that he wants another child?

Alec Baldwin is a father to eight children, which begs the question: Does he want any more? Apparently so, according to his wife of 12 years Hilaria Baldwin, who tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, “He’s always asking me for more kids.” “Don’t judge me,” Alec, 66, says to the reporter. Alec and Hilaria, 41, are parents to seven kids: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, 4, and Ilaria, 2. The Emmy-winning 30 Rock actor also shares his oldest daughter, Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 71. Ireland made him a proud grandfather in 2023. Alec is quick to add, “I don’t really want one,” but admits that “every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, ‘Time to have another.'” “They’re so cute,” Hilaria concedes, “But my body’s really tired.”

[From People]

My general opinion is that certain women just love to have a baby in the house, and some men just like keeping their wives/partners knocked up, you know? I’ve met men like that, who seem to have a Nick Cannon vibe. Maybe Alec is the same way, or maybe he’s just joking around with his batsh-t crazy wife. Seven kids in less than twelve years. And all of them are total Baldwins too – they ALL have Alec’s big head and they all take after him.