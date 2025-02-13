Hilaria Baldwin, mother of seven: Alec is ‘always asking me for more kids’

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are on the cover of People Magazine this week, all to promote their family and their new TLC reality show. Alec and Hilaria have seven children under the age of 11, and Alec is also father to Ireland Baldwin, who is 29. Hilaria was so hellbent on having a second daughter that she organized a surrogacy soon after she discovered she was pregnant with another boy, and then she gave birth to a third daughter, Ilaria, in 2022. Honestly, I stopped trying to keep up with all of it, but I know it’s a strange situation. Anyway, Alec says in this People Mag interview that he wants another child?
Alec Baldwin is a father to eight children, which begs the question: Does he want any more?
Apparently so, according to his wife of 12 years Hilaria Baldwin, who tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, “He’s always asking me for more kids.”
“Don’t judge me,” Alec, 66, says to the reporter.
Alec and Hilaria, 41, are parents to seven kids: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, 4, and Ilaria, 2. The Emmy-winning 30 Rock actor also shares his oldest daughter, Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 71. Ireland made him a proud grandfather in 2023.
Alec is quick to add, “I don’t really want one,” but admits that “every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, ‘Time to have another.'”
“They’re so cute,” Hilaria concedes, “But my body’s really tired.”
My general opinion is that certain women just love to have a baby in the house, and some men just like keeping their wives/partners knocked up, you know? I’ve met men like that, who seem to have a Nick Cannon vibe. Maybe Alec is the same way, or maybe he’s just joking around with his batsh-t crazy wife. Seven kids in less than twelve years. And all of them are total Baldwins too – they ALL have Alec’s big head and they all take after him.
Photos courtesy of Hilaria’s IG and cover courtesy of People.
Don’t judge him? He is putting his weird life on a reality tv show but don’t judge him? Sure Alex.
Oh please. I’m calling B.S. — excuse me — caca de toro. I don’t believe for un segunda that a seventy-year-old man wants to spend his retirement chasing after one kid, let alone seven! Or eight! That sounds like a very specific circle of hell I wouldn’t have the energy for, even in my youth. Kids, especially young kids, are tough.
He looks exhausted.
Caca de toro is a winner 🤣🤣
I think they did admit at some point that he has a separate apartment in the same building. Me pregunto, how u say, if they mention it in the show.
Caca de Toro is a fantastica name for a drag queen.Amazing.
Alec, ella no es un Pez dispenser.
God I hate we are going to have to suffer Larry’s media tour with TLC.
They are insufferable and Alec got lucky on a loophole. It’s like Halyna Hutchins doesn’t even exist anymore for them. And if they do address it, it will be acting for sympathy.
Also, last I read he still has not paid his personal settlement to the Hutchins family.
I saw a trailer for the show last night and it seemed like they were spinning it as “sometimes you wonder why you have so many kids, then you kill a woman and realize it’s because you’re able to use them to hide behind?” It was truly bizarre
Considering how often, and how long, he’s “joked” about having too many kids, I doubt he is the one who wants more. My guess he would have been happy to stop after one or two with Hil but he seems to do whatever she wants.
I thought she was the one who wanted more kids. She said carmen the oldest wanted younger sisters.
I’m not convinced she was pregnant with anything other than the first one. She actually looked and acted like a normal pregnant person. After that it was sky high heels, immediate bounce backs, and treating her bump oddly (perching an entire toddler on it? That sounds painful. weirdly edited pictures, etc).
I’m going to go ahead and judge him. This week, my partner lost his father. His father was 90 and lived a full life – but because he kept having kids into his 60s, so he had 20 year-old kids who had to bury their Dad. They all felt like it was painful and awful and some of them even mentioned in the eulogy how deeply unfair it was to be going through that at their age and that they wanted to know their Dad as an adult. I know there are no guarantees in life – you lose your parents when you lose your parents, but it is still hard on kids to have an old parent.
I used to read the blog of a Catholic woman married to an OBGYN, and both of them are obsessed in their own ways (obviously) with babies. Some readers hypothesized that she was addicted to the newborn phase and I have to admit–if you’ve got a good feeding method going for you and you know how to co-sleep safely, the newborn phase can be pretty awesome.
But now she has like 11 kids and I have no idea what any of the boys’ names bc they all look exactly alike.
Vasectomy. Start a fund me page, I’ll donate.
I remember the sturn and drang after math of his divorce and custody battles and was relieved to read that he’d remarried a calm and nurturing Spanish woman who was also an unstarry Yoga teacher!!
Sorry, I don’t believe this. And she isn’t a trustworthy person at best. Unless they’re trying to compete with the Duggars … or Ethel Kennedy …
I had a boyfriend who was the oldest of seven and he was always telling me how much he hated it. Realistically parents do not have time to give seven children the individual attention they want or need.
Sounds like la fábrica de bebés is running the show.