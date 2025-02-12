Alec & Hilaria Baldwin cover People Mag to hype their new TLC reality show

Do you ever think about how many people in Alec Baldwin’s life must have known that he was being conned by a woman pretending to be Spanish? It’s something that I keep coming back to – when Alec first met Hilaria, she was probably doing that fake accent, and her “Spanish backstory” fell apart like a cheap suit. How many people in Alec’s life were like “hey, maybe this one is, how you say, loca?” We’ll probably never know how many people saw through Hilaria’s whole deal, but it will be interesting to watch how many people figure it out as they’re watching Alec and Hilaria’s new TLC show, The Baldwins (sidenote: I’m sure Hilaria wanted to call it Los Baldwinitos). This is their reality show and they’re putting their eleventy billion kids on camera too. Hilaria and Alec cover this week’s People Magazine to preview the show.
Alec wishes he didn’t have this many kids: “I always joke with her and say, ‘You know where I should be right now, don’t you? We should be on Geffen’s yacht, drinking a cappuccino and reading a book, and having dinner with Spielberg or whatever,’ ” he says. Hilaria interjects: “Instead we’re changing diapers!” Which is just the way they like it. “This is my reality,” Alec says, reflecting on their family dynamic. “I wouldn’t change anything,”
Hilaria on why they’ve done this show: “Telling your story is one thing, and showing your story is something else,” says Hilaria. “It felt authentic, it felt human. It felt very empowering.” On the show they get candid about hot topics, including whether they had a prenup. “I said I would,” Hilaria recounts. “And then you’re like, ‘Okay, we don’t have to.’ ”
Why Alec did the show: “We did the show because it’s in place of doing a movie or a play. Now I think to myself, ‘Am I going to be away from my kids five nights out of the week until 11 o’clock at night?’ For me, work-related things really aren’t that critical anymore. I thought, ‘I get to spend time with my family.’ ”
Alec on Hilaria: “I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have her. I don’t know what would’ve happened to me. I had been married, got divorced. I dated another woman for off and on for quite a while. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to have a girlfriend. I don’t,'” Alec recalls of 2011, when he and Hilaria first entered each other’s lives. “And so when I met [Hilaria], I was really like, ‘Oh, God. I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to do this,'” Alec remembers. “But I mean, I fell madly in love with her. And I told my friends, and they were like, ‘Oh, Jesus Christ. It’s like a miracle.'”
Alec took it slow during their courtship: As Hilaria remembers it, Alec took his time to make the first move, making her wait six weeks before they kissed. “He shook my hand, which was fine,” she recalls matter-of-factly. “No hug, nothing.” “Well, no, I had been dating someone,” Alec explains. “Listen, I’m older, I’m from a different civilization,” he continues. “And in my mind, when I was younger, if you sleep with someone, you have a bond with them. And I bonded with people that I did not want to bond with, but I did that. And then with her, the same thing. I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I don’t want another girlfriend.’ I just didn’t want to make her like … She’s a beautiful woman, I’m sure she’s had people all over her,” jokes Alec.
Do you want the kids’ names and ages currently? Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, 4, and Ilaria, 2. A mess. You’ve got to love how People Magazine’s premise for this story is “they’ve overcome so much, like concerns about the age difference!” Like Hilaria didn’t fabricate her entire backstory in which she was “from Spain” and spoke for years with a Mexican accent. The only true thing here is that Alec is tired and he’s not getting much work anymore, and that’s why he agreed to the reality show. It will be such a mess.
LOS BALDWINITOS! LOL! “Mi Familia Loca” would have also been an acceptable substitute.
This whole thing is just muy triste to me. Alec got hoodwinked by a crazy lady from Boston with a Spanish fetish who can’t say cucumber and now he’s spending his golden years chasing after a horde of little muchachos y muchachas.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
🤣🤣💀
Genuinely wondering who is the audience for this show? If I want to watch kids run around I can just visit my sister.
Nope! Not gonna watch this shit show.
Have they considered just living below their means so they don’t have to force this on everyone lol hope their kids do ok during this mess.
Interesting amount of “joking “ on Alec’s part, isn’t there?
I’m still so fascinated by the whole Spanish situation. Is she speaking with a Spanish accent in the show? I haven’t watched the trailer so idk. When they got married did he still think she was from Spain and not Boston? I’m fascinated but not enough to watch.
So I just had to know whether she was still putting on the fake Spanish accent in the trailer and she’s not! Interesting — maybe being outed as a fake forced her hand: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xVv5g89xgE
Now, if they said they’d show her going to a therapist to talk about why she cosplays a Spanish person, I would watch that.
Big mistake. Reality show. The other shows like kate,plus 8 were not good for the children to say the least. I doubt this issue will fly off the shelves
He spent a lot on lawyer fees and work has dried up right when he has to put eleventy billion kids thru private school and extra curriculars and pay for the nannys who will do the majority of the childcare. That is a very very expensive lifestyle to maintain. They need to fill those coffers. I do wonder how they will do the reality circuit. To really make money you have to remove the divide from the viewers and allow yourself to get messy. How do they do that without puncturing Hilary’s myth that she doesn’t know the English word for cucumber. She’s delusional but it will be hard to maintain when you have an episode order to fill and you try to cultivate enough viewers to approve future seasons. You add the trauma of what happened to Alec, the massive amount of kids, the desperation for money, work drying up for Alec, everyone knowing Hilary is a scam queen who does know the English word for cucumber and it seems like a tower of shaky plates balanced on someone’s head as they wear rollerblades.
Oh god, this reeks of Jon & Kate + 8. Those poor children.
I’m not usually squigged out by feet but I feel uncomfortable looking at her toes in that cover photo.
What a mess.
Ick. Ick. Ick. Lort. I am old enough to remember when TLC actually had educational/learning content instead of constantly exploiting children content. Why can’t we have nice things anymore? After the debacles of Kate plus Eight and the Duggar cult, some executive should have had enough common sense to veto this circus. Ick. Ick. Ick.
What a train wreck this is going to be. But reality TV execs love train wrecks, no matter the human cost. I wonder if she’ll drop the accent?