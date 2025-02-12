Netflix plans to sell Duchess Meghan’s ARO products in brick-and-mortar stores??

While there’s a lot of attention on the Duchess of Sussex right now because of her presence at the Invictus Games, let’s not forget that we will hopefully see much more of her next month too. Right after the Oscars, With Love, Meghan will drop on Netflix. I’m hopeful that she does some press around the show, and I’m also hopeful that we get a product launch for American Riviera Orchard. If I’m being honest, I’m not worried about the show at all – I know people will watch it and enjoy it. But I have concerns about ARO and the product launch. The British media has been spreading negativity around all of this as well, and now they’re claiming that ARO products will be sold in brick-and-mortar stores, and that Netflix is basically facilitating/distributing the product line.
We’ve been expecting jars of jam, tea, coffee, wallpaper, pet shampoo and much else besides. First unveiled amid great fanfare one year ago, Meghan Markle’s range of lifestyle products – sold under the beguiling name of American Riviera Orchard – has so far failed to appear. But Daily Mail can reveal that the Duchess of Sussex will finally launch her brand in just a few weeks time at brand-new brick and mortar stores owned by one her employers, streaming giant Netflix. And, say sources, the success or failure of her products in the Netflix House superstores will ‘make or break’ Meghan’s entrepreneurial ambitions.
The first of the American Riviera Orchard stands will open in early March in two of America’s biggest retail centers, the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia and the giant Dallas Galleria. The duchess will offer a range of products under American Riviera Orchard brand and, according to a Netflix source, will include jam, honey, and olive oil.
The timing might well be significant as her delayed Netflix lifestyle show ‘With Love, Meghan’ begins streaming on March 4.
‘This is make or break for Meghan,’ said the source. ‘Her new show is rolling out the same time as the Netflix stores open. The Netflix stores will offer products and merchandise from all their biggest shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things. This is a big move for Netflix. The first stores are in repurposed department stores inside two of America’s largest malls. They will contain an onsite cafe so Meghan’s products like her strawberry jam will be featured on the menu too. This will determine the future for Meghan as a businesswoman. Let’s face it, she hasn’t been that successful so far.’
The couple’s $100 million five-year Netflix deal expires later this year and insiders believe it will not be renewed.
The source said: ‘If Meghan’s show is a massive hit and she sells tons of products off the back of it then maybe Netflix will reconsider but at this stage it’s all about them supporting her show and then quietly letting the contract run its course.’
The streaming giant hopes to eventually open Netflix House stores coast-to-coast. On their website they say: ‘Netflix House is a year-round home for fans to live the stories they love. Enjoy rotating immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, food, drinks and much more.’
This is keeping in the years-long vein of the British media not understanding how American businesses operate, right? What they’re describing isn’t a “make or break moment” for Meghan – this is a description of Netflix fully supporting Meghan and her vision, to the point where Netflix will operate a chain of “Netflix stores” around Meghan’s ARO product line. They’re using Meghan and ARO as the foundation of this plan. That doesn’t say “the Sussexes are on their way out.” That says Netflix sees Meghan (especially) as the golden goose. Anyway, I will be disappointed if ARO products are only on sale in brick-and-mortar stores. They better sell these products online, damn it.
They are making an assumption because Netflix has planned these brick and mortar stores since 2023. It’s not about Meghan‘s brand, it’s merchandise all around Netflix original series and movies.
https://www.netflix.com/tudum/articles/netflix-house
Now will Meghan have a little section? Possibly. It makes sense but I do not think this is a full launch of her product line.
Sounds like the opening is timed for the release of WLM. Meghan’s brand will be front and center.
Yes, I haven’t found any more recent articles than this one. I think this is more of the DM digging through any old stories they can find.
Omg how is she so beautiful yet so cute?!? And in the white jacket. I need a dupe of that blush. It’s fantastic.
I would like to request that she does peel and stick wallpaper. Gahhhhh it would be so gorgeous.
She is a very savvy business woman and product creator. After The Tig? She’s got this. They can cry all they want. It’s gonna be amazing.
Like her or not (and I do) Meghan has fabulous & fantastic taste. She’s into small, details and supporting small/regional companies (especially with fashion/jewelry). I can’t wait! I’ll buy it all! Also – – > the British Media is so gross.
Omg. The jewelry. Omgggg. I hope she does gemstones and moissanite too! Hahahahaha im just so excited. I know whatever she does I’m gonna love it.
“They better sell these products online, damn it.”
They better include shipping options to overseas territories too.
Because those of us who can afford anything ARO will be buying it in bulk to ensure A&L have security for the rest of their lives.
And those Left-Behinds must be bored out of their minds, because something to be sold in brick and mortar stores would have been delivered by the time WLM was pushed back, in order to be sold as a tie-in.
Whatever happens with ARO — what I really, really want is a lifestyle, recipe coffee-table book..
This is EXACTLY how I feel, and exactly what I plan to do.
Of course, they will. Imagine going through all the trouble to develop a product line and then it’s only sold in Dallas and King of Prussia.
I know I’m all over this thread – but I just remembered that tea cup she had in her 40 women video. That print was AHMAZING.
She has such incredible taste. And she knows that not everyone can afford her price point. I’m just really excited for her and to SEE ALLLLL THE THINGS
I’d be surprised if the DM has any idea. Looking forward to the launch. Its exciting.
I don’t really know what the rules are for selling food online to the UK, but I do know I wanted to buy a knitting pattern from the US with a cost of about $2.50, buy the time I had paid for customs clearance etc it was closer to £10. Shan’t do that again.
Well it’s a Netflix show so it makes sense that they would be selling it in the stores that they have planned to sell items associated with their shows, but I can’t imagine Meghan starting a brand to only make the products available in two locations in the United States. It’s more likely that they will initially be available there in conjunction with the show launch and then a website will launch for online orders and probably an announcement of which big box or small locations will also carry the line.
The gutter press knows nothing but if it does happen then good for her. I think she would sell stuff online but it would be very controlled with all the nastiness that comes with doing anything online.
So we’re believing the DM now? And won’t it make more sense for the Netflix products to be named after the show and not ARO? I think this is the British press showing that they don’t now what’s going on and the DM desperate for a response from Meghan and Netflix.
Exactly this. The Daily Fail knows nothing. I also somehow don’t associate the branding of ARO with malls. It seems more upscale than a mall.
I predict an online shop. That seems more sustainable than a brick and mortar store, even one sponsored by Netflix because Meghan/ARO would then be at the whim of Netflix displaying and selling her products.
Only 1 thing frustrates me about the British media. Their consumers/readers. The media lies alot about Meghan, blatant lies and their consumers/ readers never call them out.
And this would be, whatever, if these were not media that has influence in how these people vote. Media which shapes their views of other countries and races.
But to have a 300 year old media, that is unethical, unscrupulous and criminal and just sit around not doing anything about it, is abhorrent.
It looks like Netflix is really getting in products now. They’ve done three collabs with Bath and Body Works based on their shows so I guess this Netflix House is the next step. Only the Daily Fail could make a collab with a billion dollar company sound like a negative for some reason. They must be gnashing their teeth that Meghan is making it happen for herself. I am so enjoying this!!