Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still very much Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

We knew this last autumn, but it’s funny that people continue to bring it up. Last fall, King Charles negotiated the “unroyaling” of then-Prince Andrew. None of this was Charles’s choice though – he had to do something because Parliament, Tory politicians and Labour politicians were all talking openly about auditing royal finances and taking a closer look at royal real estate, including the “sweetheart deal” leases given to many royals and royal-adjacents. Charles had to stop the bleed before a whole-ass republican movement sprang up on the back of Andrew’s depravity. So Charles and Andrew worked out a half-assed unroyaling – Andrew would “give up” his royal titles, his ducal title and his prince title and move out of Royal Lodge. The thing is, Charles can’t actually remove titles all by himself, with the stroke of a pen or a briefing to the Mail. Even now, as Charles is trying to take a more magnanimous tone about his brother’s unroyaling and eviction, various reporters keep bringing up the fact that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.
Last autumn, with a fanfare of trumpets and a roll of drums, King Charles ceremoniously kicked his brother out of the Royal Family. GONE was his royal princedom. GONE was his Knight of the Garter. GONE was his place in the royal pecking order. And GONE was his beloved home of the past 22 years, Royal Lodge. But, the Daily Mail can reveal this morning, the man formerly known as Prince Andrew is STILL the Duke of York. If he wants to, he can still call himself by that name. He can have his personal stationery embossed with his ancient title. He can still have his coat of arms. And nobody can stop him – not even the King.
The Duke of York title, while associated with the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, may effectively be tinpot in the UK – but it could still hold significant value overseas, and even dictate which part of the world the ousted royal spends his twilight years in.
After the worldwide uproar over Andrew’s involvement with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and a lengthy, angry public debate over the suitability of his remaining a royal, plus a piffling squabble over Royal Lodge – a house he was perfectly entitled to inhabit – King Charles finally moved against his brother in November 2025. When he did, people were astonished at the savagery of his actions.
The official announcement sounded the death-knell: ‘The King has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025, to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to enjoy the style, title or attribute of “Royal Highness” and the titular dignity of “Prince”.’ Other titles also fell away, less quickly, the last to go being his rank as Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy. But his title as Duke of York? And the subsidiary titles of Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh? A parallel announcement, confirmed by Buckingham Palace, stated that Andrew had been formally removed from the official roll of the peerage in the House of Lords. That sounded final enough. And so now he was a commoner.
Not so, says Michael Rhodes, a leading authority on the peerage and editor of the online Peerage News. ‘It’s quite clear that Andrew’s removal from the Roll was done to deceive and bamboozle the public into thinking that the King’s brother is no longer Baron Killyleagh, Earl of Inverness or Duke of York, when in fact he is and will be until his death – or until an Act of Parliament is brought before parliament. The removal of a peerage cannot be achieved by royal authority alone.’
Mr Rhodes, also an advisor and contributor to the respected ThePeerage online website, points out that not being on the Roll doesn’t mean that men and women have automatically lost their titles. He even cites the examples of peers related by blood to the royals – the Earl of Harewood, Lord Fermoy, Lord Elphinstone – who aren’t listed on the Roll but continue to be known by their titles and to use them legitimately.
Mr Rhodes goes on to say that Andrew could continue to use a coat of arms, though the one created for him on his elevation to the peerage when he married in 1986 would have to be significantly altered to take account of the loss of his royal princedom and his Garter knighthood. ‘Though that could be achieved with relative ease,’ he says.
It also raises the question of whether Sarah Ferguson, though divorced from Andrew, is similarly still entitled to call herself Sarah, Duchess of York. Answer: she and Andrew legally parted long ago. As the divorced wife of a peer, she’s entitled to keep using the title she adopted at the time – Sarah, Duchess of York. With both Andrew and Sarah with titles – however dubious – in their back pockets, could the pair be headed for a retirement under the Arabian sun? The Middle East holds royal titles in high regard however they’re viewed elsewhere – with any regal scandal snuffed out by the weight of societal status. Indeed, at the height of the Epstein controversy, Andrew and his former wife were both said to have had a grand mansion available on demand in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Again, I think this whole “Andrew will move to the Middle East” stuff is bullsh-t. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ll believe it when I see it. Although I do think he’ll probably resume traveling again at some point. But the larger point is that OF COURSE Andrew still “technically” has his titles. OF COURSE this was always a “gentleman’s agreement” between brothers and Charles has little actual authority to “remove” Andrew’s titles. The whole reason Charles had to do it this way was because he needed Andrew to agree to it if they both wanted to avoid going to Parliament and removing the titles in a legal and official way. This was their half-assed solution. The hilarious side effect of this mess is that now everyone understands that all of this sh-t is just make-believe, that the “monarch” is just making it up as he goes along.
I don’t know why the DM is pretending like they didn’t know this before. Legally, only Parliament can strip Andrew of his titles. I guess the British press is going to start campaigning to Parliament to strip Harry of his titles. He’s the person that the press really cares about.
Harry could then get an attorney and block the removal of titles if Scooter tries it.
I assume part of the half assed deal is to protect Andrew’s immunity from extradition or arrest in another country under the universal jurisdiction principle.
All smoke and mirrors. Sarah is still divorced from Andrew. It would be a travesty if Sarah could use the Duchess of York title still. This is disgraceful. If Fergie had remarried, the title would no longer have been hers. Sarah should be disqualified from having the title due to her shady dealings with Epstein and her condoning what was going on (trafficking). Andrew should be turned over to the authorities. If all this happens, the monarchy should be abolished.
Sarah Ferguson can still use the title Duchess of York. She automatically took the female verdion of her husband’s titles when she married him. Divorce does not return any woman to unmarried status in UK law. Many divorced women continue to use their married name especially if they have children. I’m glad the DM is finally acknowledging reality.
The thing is she said she would not use the title. Much like Andrew said he would not use his Duke title anymore. Sarah is unmarried status. If she met someone she was free to remarry but would have lost the title. Legally, Andrew could remarry much like Charles married Camilla (his second wife). However, Fergie had some sordid dealings with a criminal and borrowed money from him and assured him she was still on his side. That would be the tipping point–that title could be taken because of the Epstein connection. A divorced woman can keep the husband’s last name but she is not married to him anymore. If Diana had married Dr. Khan she would have been Mrs. Hasnet Khan. ANd she would have been able to remarry but would lose the Princess of Wales title. She and Sarah no longer had the HRH when they divorced their respective husbands.
“Many divorced women continue to use their married name”
E.g. Lady Colin Campbell, married to Lord Colin Campbell for a few months decades ago, using LCC to infer legitimacy among the Derangers.
Yes he is and the victims are still not getting any justice!!!
Yes! It’s so sad that the DM is focusing on aristocratic titles and not the victims of wealthy men and their depravity.
And Donald Trump is still President of the US. They will never be held accountable. EVER.
Kaiser, your coverage has been the most acute and hilarious of all branches of media — social, mainstream — out there. “now everyone understands that all of this sh-t is just make-believe, that the ‘monarch’ is just making it up as he goes along.” ….exactly!!!! The air quotes around monarch really capture the mood with Charles. He wanted *so* badly to be king. You can just see him wielding that sceptre like a boy who was told to wait for his birthday alllllll year long for that big shiny toy. And his annual cuddle from mum. You almost feel sorry for him. I remember watching footage of the late Queen returning from a round-the-world tour which kept her away from home about 6 months to her small children and Charles shook her hand and bowed. No kiss. I wonder what Freud would make of it.
It should have inspired Charles to be a good father. It didn’t. If anything, he’s a lot worse than his mother was at parenting. It’s Charles own fault that he is a bad father and grandfather. The Queen had family photos. Charles alienated Harry and Meghan so he can’t have complete family photos. I don’t feel sorry for Charles after the way he treated, Diana, Harry and Meghan and their children. He does not even get along with the Keens.
I don’t really understand the situation because there was this post on The Guardian politics live this afternoon : “Speaker tells MPs that rule about not discussing royals in debate no longer covers Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Hoare was asked during his speech if he agreed that MPs should pass a bill removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession. Hoare said MPs were not able to discuss the royal family. At that point Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker, intervened to say that rule not longer applied, because Andrew is now longer a prince. After that, Hoare said that he did favour legislation like that, although he thought the chance of Andrew ever succeeding to the throne was “so remote as to be unimaginable”.”
Doesn’t it mean he doesn’t have a title anymore and the DM is making stuff up yet again ? It wouldn’t be the first time but I’m very confused.
They make it up as they go along. Ordinarily they are not supposed to do that regardless of title. They have sworn allegiance to His Majesty and his successors. Prince Andrew is a successor. It’s now a clown show 🤡. They’ve pressed the panic button.
The Royal institution likely privately agreed to what they are doing in Parliament regarding Prince Andrew at the moment, otherwise they would not do it. The goal is to quiet the public’s anger over their efforts to protect Prince Andrew.
Panic 😱 Mode:
The takeaway is that the monarchy is currently shaken from the Prince Andrew debacle. They’re trying to save the royal institution.
@lau, “Doesn’t it mean he doesn’t have a title anymore and the DM is making stuff up yet again ?”
Charles did remove Andrew’s style of HRH and Princely title by Letter of Patent. This he could do.
What Charles could not do is remove Andrew’s York and subsidiary titles. That would have to be accomplished by the UK parliament. Charles just had him removed from the rolls which meant that Andrew could not be addressed as the Duke of York in any documentation issued by the Royal households. So yes, Andrew is still the Duke of York and has his subsidiary titles.
If the parliamentarian issue you discussed only applies to princes and princesses, then, yes they could discuss him.
As far as the line of succession, Andrew is still in it. I think to remove him from the line of succession would be an even more difficult task but someone could pipe in here about how that would be accomplished.
This is hilarious, because all of this was discussed previously on this site about how Andrew was still the Duke of York but the Press is only now starting to bring it up? Either they didn’t know and only just read Celebitchy posts explaining how Andrew is still a Duke or they knew all along that Charles was just just play acting like a tough guy and went along with it.
Some here question why we care about Andrew’s title. I don’t but I do care about Harry and Meghan’s titles and if William wants to strip them of their Ducal titles then he should attempt to do it the correct and more difficult way, by way of the UK Parliament, so everyone can see what an as* he is.
@Lau
The English language is tricky and the royals are adept at using it to cloud interpretation. He was not stripped of Prince. HRH is the monarch’s royal prerogative to issue or rescind. Prince is legislatively (legally) issued or rescinded .
“no longer be entitled to enjoy the style, title or attribute of “Royal Highness” and the titular dignity of “Prince””
1) no longer entitled to enjoy style, title or attribute of HRH
2) no longer entitled to enjoy the titular dignity of Prince. Andrew had to have agreed to this being an proclamation.
Removal from the peerage list means in ‘polite’ British circles, people are not obliged to address him in that manner but he is still legally Prince.
Okay, this is where I was confused. I get the ducal removal must be parliament. And then Charles removed the hrh with an LP right? And I thought that meant he was also no longer a price. But are you saying he is still a prince and that has to be removed through the legislative? I’m confused about that part. I thought they both were removed with the LP?
Andrew’s Prince title is his by law.
The only time a British monarch revoked titles he did it under the circumstances below.
The Titles Deprivation Act 1917, passed during World War I, empowered King George V to revoke British peerages and titles from individuals bearing arms against the UK. Following anti-German sentiment, Parliament passed this legislation to allow the King to remove titles from specific enemy royalty. The Act required a committee report to Parliament, which could be challenged within 40 days.
It enabled King George V to appoint a Privy Council committee to investigate peers or princes who supported enemy nations.
If neither Houses of Parliament objected within 40 days, the report was submitted to the King to remove the titles.
On March 28, 1919, this mechanism was used to strip British titles from four individuals (three German princes and one Austrian).
Note: Andrew is a UK Prince. 😏
But if they do get him to somehow testify could he be prosecuted ? Could he really go to jail if Charles decides to REALLY drop him ? This entire story makes my brain hurt.
@jais, princely titles and styles may be removed by a sovereign by way of letters of patent. This has been used in the past to remove some princely titles, most notably under, I think, George v, outside of treasonous reasons, when he limited, by letter of patent, the amount of princely titles to only those in the male line down to grandchildren of a monarch. Several people did lose their princely titles under that action.
The one I always remember is the guy who was in the military stationed in Canada and he was an alcoholic ne’r-do-well that fell out of the ground floor window on a freezing cold night and lay there and froze to death. He had previously been a prince but that title was removed by George V’s letter of patent.
So, Andrew is no longer a Prince or has the style of HRH. Just as Charles could, by letter of patent, otherwise restrict who is a prince or princess.
Charles could restrict it generationally, for example, only the children of a monarch and the children of his or her heir. Or, occupation-wise, for example only “working” royals. The latter would be ridiculous, however. E.g., someone is born a Lady or Lord as the child of a royal duke, then becomes a prince or princess when they take on Royal duties, and then lose that princely title when they stop being a working royal? That would just be laughable (and would also contradict the notion that royals are somehow special by birth).
I’ve never called him by that new moniker they’re trying to push out as part of their narrative of evasion. Classic royal propaganda. They’re trying to disassociate the Royal title from the scandal, to distance the Windsor family and monarchical institution from the accusations. Whereas they have been very much a part of what transpired with Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. They’ve covered up for The Yorks for decades, paid £12m to silence a victim (Virginia Giuffre) and lied about Prince Andrew’s security arrangements for years. 🤷🏽♀️
“Stripping Prince Andrew of his peerage titles
Prince Andrew has three peerage titles, as Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh. Peerages, although granted under the royal prerogative, can only be removed by legislation. That was confirmed by Nick Thomas-Symonds, Cabinet Office Minister for the Constitution, when he recently stated: ‘The Sovereign may change the entitlement to the titles and styles such as “Prince” and “Royal Highness” under the Royal Prerogative. An Act of Parliament is required to remove a peerage once conferred’. The precedent is the Titles Deprivation Act 1917, which led to three German descendants of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert who were officers in the German army during the First World War being stripped of their British titles.”
https://constitution-unit.com/2025/11/08/prince-andrew-and-the-future-of-the-monarchy/#:~:text=Prince%20Andrew%20has%20three%20peerage,remove%20a%20peerage%20once%20conferred%27.
Edit: this is in response to msj’s comment above that Charles could not strip Andrew of his princely title and hrh style.
👍
Once a peerage is accepted, whether as a gift from the monarch or as the hereditary recipient, it is then the legal property of the title holder and that’s why a Warrant issued by the monarch has no legal standing to remove the personal property of an individual. It was always a smoke and mirrors exercise to fool the public and the media knew it.
The palace used this subterfuge to avoid a debate in Parliament which would allow MPs to say whatever they want and not be bound by the convention of not talking about the Royal Family AND, crucially, preventing a debate that would, in all probability, discuss many of the open secrets about any royal without fear of repercussions.
🎯🎯🎯
I think it is slowly becoming clear that royals are not special by ancestral blood or special because of the vagina that they were birthed from. They are mediocre people elevated by a system designed to suppress groups of people and elevate an ‘elite class’ to manage the levers of wealth and power.