Donald Trump wants the GOP to ‘take over’ election processes in ’15 states’

Early Monday morning, Donald Trump raged on Truth Social about a “joke” at the Grammys. The joke was made by Grammy host Trevor Noah, who said, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.” What’s actually funny about that is Trump hasn’t mentioned Greenland since he was taken to the proverbial woodshed by various NATO heads of state, who coordinated to dump the American debt their countries were holding. That scared the sh-t out of Trump and his people and they’ve finally stopped fixating on Greenland for the time being. But because Noah mentioned Epstein, Trump had a meltdown and threatened to sue Trevor and/or the Grammys and/or Bill Clinton, who knows.
The point of all of this is that there has been a perceptible shift in recent weeks. The Greenland threats were dealt with effectively by European leaders, the murder of Alex Pretti actually led to this fascist regime to change course in Minneapolis, and Democrats flipped a major state senate seat in a recent Texas special election. Trump knows the tide is turning and he’s afraid of what will happen in the midterms. Which is why he’s throwing this bullsh-t at the wall to see if it sticks:
President Trump called in a new interview for the Republican Party to “nationalize” voting in the United States, an aggressive rhetorical step that was likely to raise new worries about his administration’s efforts to involve itself in election matters. During an extended monologue about immigration on a podcast released on Monday by Dan Bongino, his former deputy F.B.I. director, Mr. Trump called for Republican officials to “take over” voting procedures in 15 states, though he did not name them.
“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over,’” he said. “We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many — 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”
Under the Constitution, American elections are governed primarily by state law, leading to a decentralized process in which voting is administered by county and municipal officials in thousands of precincts across the country. Mr. Trump, however, has long been fixated on the false claims that U.S. elections are rife with fraud and that Democrats are perpetrating a vast conspiracy to have undocumented immigrants vote and lift the party’s turnout.
Mr. Trump’s remarkable call for a political party to seize the mechanisms of voting follows a string of moves from his administration to try to exert more control over American elections, as he and his allies continue to make false claims about his 2020 defeat. Last week, F.B.I. agents seized ballots and other voting records from the 2020 election from an election center in Fulton County, Ga., where his allies have for years pursued false claims of election fraud. The New York Times reported on Monday that Mr. Trump had spoken on the phone to the F.B.I. agents involved in the Fulton County raid, praising and thanking them.
The Justice Department, which has been newly politicized under Mr. Trump, is demanding that numerous states, including Minnesota, turn over their full voter rolls as the Trump administration tries to build a national voter file.
In March, Mr. Trump signed an executive order that tried to make significant changes to the electoral process, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship and demanding that all mail ballots be received by the time polls close on Election Day. But that effort has largely been rebuffed by courts.
On social media, Mr. Trump has pushed for even more drastic changes. In August, he wrote that he wanted to end the use of mail-in ballots and potentially the use of voting machines.
There’s only so much space I can dedicate to worry about these election issues. Like… of course he’s a desperate, broken, demented man and of course he’s always been fixated on destroying every democratic principle, up to and including free and fair elections. But I do feel like a big chunk of this conversation is like “I want a pony/Greenland.” Like, he’s just talking out of his dinosaur ass.
Trump himself has always used mail-in balloting to vote, and what little fraud anyone found was all perpetrated by Republicans — Mark Meadows, Barry Morphew, Brian Pritchard, etc.
It’s not even possible to change at this late date. Mid-terms are this year. Oregon’s been voting solely by mail since 2000, there’s no way to change all that in time. Hawaii’s been doing it since 2020. Six other states + DC have vote by mail only. All states have provisions for absentee ballots. And of course, there’s the military. It cannot be changed & certainly not so soon in the run-up to the mid-terms.. And it sure as h*ll cannot be changed by the federal government. Voting is absolutely a state-run operation. (I know, I know, trump & his admin keep doing–or at least to attempt to keep doing–all sorts of things that are illegal & the courts are pushing back all the time.)
The NY Times is dancing all around, trying hard to avoid calling this what it is–an attempt at a full on fascist takeover. Nationalizing our elections is not “an aggressive rhetorical step”. It is blatantly unconstitutional. He doesn’t even bother to hide his motivation since he opines specifically that Republicans should do this. And the Justice Department has not merely been politicized. It is fully weaponized in the interests of the fascist regime. And, yet, the Times still can’t bring itself to speak frankly about what he says and does. They may be getting closer but they still have a ways to go.
This is not a thing and not going to happen. Not that we shouldn’t be concerned but this is more BS for his stupid base.
I am more concerned about the things they can do to suppress the vote.
Agreed
He’s starting early but nobody should be surprised that he is taking the authoritarian route for the midterms. It will only get worse with time and November is so far away.
I mean, yes he’s desperate because if Dems gain back the house and senate, he’s getting impeached and he is toast. I pray that’s what happens. I pray that he rots away in a jail cell. It’s the nicest thing that can happen to him. But this is what the Republicans want. They can’t fairly win elections, so they turn to voter suppression and now full on autocracy.
If (when) the Dems win the midterms I hope they focus on getting the US back on track here and abroad, getting Trumps pic and name off everything, etc. and do not waste valuable time, resources and capacity on another futile impeachment effort. Yes, he should be but all it does is inspire his base, there’s no guarantee it would actually result in an impeachment and the Supremes would likely overturn it eventually anyway. The Congress and Senate have more important priorities.
He must be impeached. Noem must be impeached. Impeachments are NOT a wasted effort. And the dems need to work on codifying what we’ve apparently all assumed was obvious–that obeying the Constitution is a ‘have to do’ not a ‘nice to do’ for all elected official AND appointed officials. There needs to be consequences for breaking the oath of office.
Y’all talkin’ about the midterms like we are actually gonna have any elections.
Stop the defeatist attitude. Do NOT obey in advance. This is what they want. Do NOT give it to them!
Trump’s terrified of losing the midterms because there will be investigations and impeachments and his agenda will be (partially?) derailed. Other republicans will go along with him because they know long-term population trends are terrible for their party.
Dumping US Treasuries is an excellent threat for any other nation to use against Trump’s insane threats. The US Treasury would have to pay sky-rocketting interest rates to get others to buy our Treasury debt–and that would raise all other interest rates in this country to levels far, far, far above Trump’s worst Jerome Powell nightmares. It would be absolutely terrible for US citizens, and Trump’s election prospects, and that’s why it’s such an excellent threat. Although I don’t think NATO countries have dumped much US debt… yet?
Every single thing that I said they would do when people would tell me I was overreacting, they have done, and more. I have stopped saying “they can’t do that” and I no longer listen to anyone who says “they can’t do that” They CAN do it and do and will. They will do whatever da fuck they want. With zero consequences. They have complete unchecked power in all 3 branches of government. Your checks and balances are gone.
Congress could end this global nightmare at any time by impeaching the entire administration. They refuse to do it. The media could accurately report what is happening and how the US has already transitioned to an authoritarian regime. They refuse to do it. And so on. This should never have gotten this far and yet here we are with over over 40% of Project 2025 implemented and another 20% in progress.
I said they would arrest journalists, civil rights attorneys, judges who don’t be the knee and was met with “they can’t do that”. I said they are building concentration camps and will disappear people in those camps again I was met with this is hyperbole. I said DOGE is stealing voter information and covering up election rigging. Again everyone looked at me like I had 2 heads.
Remember when he said he had 91 million alligator meals (the number of Latinos is over 65 million) and he wants to deport 100 million people (total number of POC in the US). Remember when he said he wanted to build detention centers in the US for citizens and everyone shrugged it off and said that’s not gonna happen, and look at how they are picking up citizens.
At what point do people start to take everything he says seriously? This isn’t rambling. He floats an idea to desensitize people to it. He does this as he floods the zone with other crazy shit (quiet piggy, I want a Nobel Peace prize etc.) to distract us with shiny objects to be outraged about. Meanwhile he repeats the idea over and over and normalizes it, until it doesn’t feel like that big a deal. It’s why he wants ICE at the Super Bowl he wants to normalize their presence everywhere. The found the perfect clown to implement their plan. America, you should take every single thing this clown says very very seriously.
Despite The Goldwater Rule which states that psychiatrists shouldn’t diagnose without a personal assessment, many came out before the last election saying they have a Duty to Warn that Trump has antisocial personality DO and is a danger and unfit for leadership.
Trump is Trump. And he is awful. The people that I am really mad at now is big tech. The finance this mess.
I had a dream last night that he fell down, shat himself on live TV. Best dream I’ve had in a while.
I’m gonna need people to remember what an impeachment actually is. Everyone keeps harping on it needs to happen, but, it’s not what you all think it is! Impeaching him does absolutely nothing and is not a recourse that has any weight to it. Just being impeached doesn’t mean he automatically gets thrown out of office. He was impeached twice in his first term and is worse than ever.
Sure. But ‘he must be ‘mpeached and removed from office’ is longer to say than just ‘he must be impeached’. The ‘removed from office’s is implied.
Once again Ladies and Gentleman – the party of small government. /s They are all facist pigs.
Trump has absolutely not changed course in MN. As a Minneapolis resident, I can say that everything is the same as it was when Bovino was here. The leadership change was meant to make you THINK that they changed course. Don’t fall for it.
Is it possible he meant to say FIFTY states but said fifteen b/c his frontal lobe is shrinking?
Important to note: NOTHING has changed here in Minnesota. Even in my tiny town of 4,000, ICE are here daily, they continue to violently threaten legal observers, and just two days ago they boldly surveilled my own home — in a cul de sac — on and off for hours. The ‘brown person’ who lives here is our 16-year-old son, an Ethiopian-American. Please don’t fall for the smoke and mirrors of Bovino leaving. Nothing has changed course here.
The Senate Republicans had a bigger role than Europeans on Greenland. The US is NOT scared of Europe in any way, shape or form. The Senate was not consulted on Venezuela, so they communicated through Senate leader Thune that boots on the ground in Greenland would be the last act of his presidency. The Senate Republicans chose a tall athletic non-Maga leader on purpose.
Thune was disgusted by Jan 6 and wanted Pence immediately. He refused to attend a Trump rally in his own state. We still fund Ukraine bc of the Senate. Zelensky has always been a hero to both sides of the Senate. Thune is still plenty pissed at Trump. Unlike Mitch he has a temper and he refuses to move nominees he doesn’t like.
I am really worried about him not recognizing the election results. I hope Supreme Court will take a clear stand then. But who even knows if they would listen to the Supreme Court. Then one can only hope that military, national guard etc remember their oath to the constitution. That being said. As a European I must admit that the American voting system seems obscure to me. The fact alone that it can take weeks or months for all ballots to be counted in certain districts. In Germany, we have to „of course“ show our national ID before voting, which proves citizenship and identity. We are registered automatically to vote and sent information on when and where to vote. Again „of course“ all ballots are paper and „of course“ all mail ballots need to reach by Election Day. One locale for voting normally only serves around maximum 10000 people (not all of whom vote), most far less. So the counting (which can be watched be the interested public) is completed at most a few hours after polls close and most times we have the official (preliminary) end result by midnight. The stories of hanging chads, discussions on whether machines have been manipulated and the weeks to the result in some districts always seem so unnecessary to me. And I feel this delay also contributes to talk of stolen elections. I know there are reasons against national ID, registration of residence etc, but it makes so many things so much easier
Some things to keep in mind: we don’t have a national ID & never will (and no, that’s not what the social security number is); there’s a whole heckuva lot more of us than you so a lot more votes to count; elections are managed by the states, not the federal government; mail-in ballots are dependent on the US mail & international mail (for our overseas military) and we’re only required to have our ballots postmarked by a certain date, not received by a certain date (although MAGA is working to change that).