Donald Trump wants the GOP to ‘take over’ election processes in ’15 states’

Early Monday morning, Donald Trump raged on Truth Social about a “joke” at the Grammys. The joke was made by Grammy host Trevor Noah, who said, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.” What’s actually funny about that is Trump hasn’t mentioned Greenland since he was taken to the proverbial woodshed by various NATO heads of state, who coordinated to dump the American debt their countries were holding. That scared the sh-t out of Trump and his people and they’ve finally stopped fixating on Greenland for the time being. But because Noah mentioned Epstein, Trump had a meltdown and threatened to sue Trevor and/or the Grammys and/or Bill Clinton, who knows.

The point of all of this is that there has been a perceptible shift in recent weeks. The Greenland threats were dealt with effectively by European leaders, the murder of Alex Pretti actually led to this fascist regime to change course in Minneapolis, and Democrats flipped a major state senate seat in a recent Texas special election. Trump knows the tide is turning and he’s afraid of what will happen in the midterms. Which is why he’s throwing this bullsh-t at the wall to see if it sticks:

President Trump called in a new interview for the Republican Party to “nationalize” voting in the United States, an aggressive rhetorical step that was likely to raise new worries about his administration’s efforts to involve itself in election matters. During an extended monologue about immigration on a podcast released on Monday by Dan Bongino, his former deputy F.B.I. director, Mr. Trump called for Republican officials to “take over” voting procedures in 15 states, though he did not name them. “The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over,’” he said. “We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many — 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.” Under the Constitution, American elections are governed primarily by state law, leading to a decentralized process in which voting is administered by county and municipal officials in thousands of precincts across the country. Mr. Trump, however, has long been fixated on the false claims that U.S. elections are rife with fraud and that Democrats are perpetrating a vast conspiracy to have undocumented immigrants vote and lift the party’s turnout. Mr. Trump’s remarkable call for a political party to seize the mechanisms of voting follows a string of moves from his administration to try to exert more control over American elections, as he and his allies continue to make false claims about his 2020 defeat. Last week, F.B.I. agents seized ballots and other voting records from the 2020 election from an election center in Fulton County, Ga., where his allies have for years pursued false claims of election fraud. The New York Times reported on Monday that Mr. Trump had spoken on the phone to the F.B.I. agents involved in the Fulton County raid, praising and thanking them. The Justice Department, which has been newly politicized under Mr. Trump, is demanding that numerous states, including Minnesota, turn over their full voter rolls as the Trump administration tries to build a national voter file. In March, Mr. Trump signed an executive order that tried to make significant changes to the electoral process, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship and demanding that all mail ballots be received by the time polls close on Election Day. But that effort has largely been rebuffed by courts. On social media, Mr. Trump has pushed for even more drastic changes. In August, he wrote that he wanted to end the use of mail-in ballots and potentially the use of voting machines.

[From The NY Times]

There’s only so much space I can dedicate to worry about these election issues. Like… of course he’s a desperate, broken, demented man and of course he’s always been fixated on destroying every democratic principle, up to and including free and fair elections. But I do feel like a big chunk of this conversation is like “I want a pony/Greenland.” Like, he’s just talking out of his dinosaur ass.