They’re mad at Shaboozey for saying ‘immigrants built this country’ at the Grammys

In the past year, I’ve been consistently impressed with how Shaboozey moves through the music industry. Shaboozey is a first-generation American, the son of Nigerian immigrants. He grew up in Virginia, and he was influenced by the country music he heard constantly on the radio. His big breakout song, “A Bar Song,” was a country crossover and a huge hit. He’s been performing at country-music shows and general-music shows. Even when the country music people were unbelievably rude to him, he gave them grace and correctly insisted that the genre was big enough for all of them and that he belongs in country music too. Well, on Sunday, Shaboozey won his first Grammy, and in his speech, he said “immigrants built this country.” It was a statement to the larger theme of the night, especially given Bad Bunny’s AOTY win for a Spanish-language album and all of the “ICE Out” pins. Well, Shaboozey’s statement didn’t go over well, and it’s all a big mess:
Shaboozey has issued a statement after facing some criticism for his Grammy acceptance speech, with some claiming one of his lines — “immigrants built this country” — ignored or diminished the role of Black people and enslaved Africans.
The country star, whose parents are from Nigeria, largely earned plaudits for his acceptance speech after he won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll. Shaboozey dedicated the prize to the “children of immigrants” and “those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it.”
But some took issue with Shaboozey’s remark that “immigrants built this country,” arguing it diminished the forced contributions of slaves. Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, was arguably the most prominent person to speak out in a post on X, where she appeared to quote Shaboozey, but did not mention him by name.
“Are people including enslaved Africans, descendants of those enslaved, and Black people whose unjust, low-wage labor sustained the economy in the 1800s/1900s as immigrants when they say ‘immigrants built this country’?” she wrote, adding: “[O]ur ancestors weren’t folks who came here seeking a better life. They arrived in chains, were bred like cattle, and severely violated, sexually and otherwise. Their trauma shouldn’t be diminished or forgotten, even in efforts toward freedom from ICE’s inhumane, violent tactics. We can only get to justice for all when truth is taught, embraced, and spoken.”
In his own note, shared on Tuesday (Feb. 3), Shaboozey wrote, “To be clear, I know and believe that we — Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth. I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”
Shaboozey also noted what it meant to become the first Black man to win the Grammy for Best Country Duo on the first day of Black History Month. “It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me. This moment belongs to all of us. My entire career has been rooted in lifting people up, honoring where we come from, and expanding what’s possible. I am proud to be part of this legacy, and I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life.”
I think Bernice King’s statement was fine, just as I believe Shaboozey’s Grammy speech and his follow-up statement (in reaction to King) were fine. This is not and should not be about two sides beefing – it’s part of a larger conversation about American history, a history of enslaved people, a history of the genocide of Native Americans, and yes, a history of immigrants and the children of immigrants. Of course, I keep seeing “critics” complaining about Shaboozey and what he should call himself or how dare he speak about being the son of Nigerian immigrants, etc. Please just let this poor man breathe and enjoy his Grammy, for goodness sake.
A letter from me 🖤 pic.twitter.com/DgcOavMHjx
— Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) February 3, 2026
A boy from Virginia and a child of immigrants won his first Grammy last night. I’m forever grateful.🖤 pic.twitter.com/sQc0E5ofEU
— Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) February 2, 2026
Photos of Shaboozey at the pre-Grammy events, courtesy of Avalon Red.
He addressed it thoughtfully in his response so I think it’s fine. And good for him on his Grammy. Personally, I’d be more offended by his duet partner Jellyroll.
I love him and this was a thoughtful response. I’m happy for his win.
As soon as I saw his comments I knew there was going to be a backlash. I’m glad he made a response to it.
Shaboozey: History is real
MAGAts: Hang the witch!
I think this discussion is indicative of a larger conversation between Involuntary immigrants (Black Americans) v African immigrants. There has always been a simmering friction between both communities (IMO). Trevor Noah talks about it as well. Given the current times, I do hope that some of that subsides as Americans mobilize.
Black America’s who are descendants of chattel slavery are not immigrants -period. Immigrants and migrants choose to move to a place for a better life. Trans-Atlantic chattel slavery was a brutal trafficking of people brought in ships for a system of SA, physical abuse, literally back breaking work and countless atrocities. Using the word immigrant in reference to that diminishes them and whitewashes that brutal cruel inhumane system.
And to say immigrants/migrants built this country is also in accurate. Most immigrants are not descendants of the Mayflower; it depends on when then they came in. Literally the country was built off the back of slaves either via the physical labor of construction and the labor of picking cotton which again literally made the American economy, which made the US the richest country in the world.
Not trying to whitewash anything. This is how my mother refers to us for those who cannot hear the concept of “chattel slavery” and all the abuses that comes with it. Sometimes you have to meet people where they are in to get to the more plain spoken way you referred to it. As a descendent of slaves and self identifying Black Indigenous American navigating white spaces. Confrontation rarely gets me anywhere. Wherever possible, I try to invite dialogue.
Girl, what? Navigating white spaces? What does any of that have to do with calling Black American descendants of slavery – immigrants? And it very much is trying to dimmish and whitewash slavery. Are you aware that in 2015, a 9th-grade textbook used in Texas schools referred to African slaves as “workers” and grouping them under a chapter titled “Patterns of Immigration”. The textbook described the arrival of kidnapped/trafficked Africans as a migration for work, failing to accurately portray the nature of slavery. Because people called it out, they changed the language in the books.
If you don’t push back and call out misinformation, and in this case a falsehood it gets swept away and becomes part of the lexicon – hence history rewrites. Stating facts verses allowing someone to use inaccurate terms for their comfort level isn’t going invite dialogue it in fact squashes it.
Who built it then?
If he’s wrong. Stop this.
African slaves did. 300+ years of free labour is what made America rich, and they have yet to pay reparations to a single Black person, instead they continue to vilify Black people and now enslave them en masse through their prison industrial complex system. As far as today’ economy immigrants, especially Latino immigrants, are the driving force of it.
I know!!!
I was being facetious!!!!
WORD UP.
Enslaved West Africans came to this country in 1619, providing trillions of dollars of free labor which made this country the richest country in the world, not to mention Black people’s inventions and innovations. Almost every genre of music in America comes from Black American culture. It was the first day of Black History Month…the 100th Anniversary. You can say I appreciate my Mom’s sacrifices without erasing that history. Dr. King’s statements were better than “fine.” They were appreciated and valued.
WORD UP.
Preach👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
I came to the comments to say this but you did it beautifully. Thank you!
I don’t listen to country music, but there’s something about Shaboozey I just love.
I love him too. Not into country either but I loved his album! He is fine as hell and super talented. I really root for him. He is a breath of fresh air in an genre that embraces lynching songs.
TBH, I think this convo isn’t for everyone to weigh in because it does end up dismissing the slavery of Black people in order to “all lives matter” the discussion.
Lord help us if we can’t get past all this petty BS and just agree that saying that immigrants built this country does not mean that slaves did not…. Black lives matter does not mean all other lives don’t matter. Be pissed off at the ther side for not caring about anybody’s lives at all. WTF!!
Except immigrants largely did not build the United States. It had already been built by the time the immigration waves of the 1900s came. I know that’s part of America’s mythology that immigrants came together in a melting pot and saw the streets of gold and they built the nation but the immigrants of this mythology are not actually the people who built the country. I actually think this mythology is part of why we are having an issue with immigration today but my thinking is a little bit complex and intense for this forum.
Forgive me for jumping in, I’m not Black and cannot speak to that experience. I listened to his speech, and it felt more personal to me; that he was thanking his parents both specifically and non specifically. He may have overdone it with the immigrants built the country thing (even I thought what about slaves?), but I think overall his mind was pure and he would not dismiss the enslavement of Africans brought over in chains. 1.2 million died during the voyages and there were 12,000 slave ships. That blew my mind. The US owes a debt it can never repay.
I love “Bar Song” so much and was so happy for him.
I think he sparked a necessary conversation. The more we talk about who really built this country — slaves primarily but also immigrants — the better.
LOVE Shaboozy and I wish him BIG success over the years!
I’ll start by saying that the only people that can forgive an insult to a community are the people in that community. Then I will go on to say that this is an iceberg of a conversation. I would direct those that are outside of the Black diaspora to research and seek to understand the issues brought up rather than jump into a conversation that has been in progress for a long time.