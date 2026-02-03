NFL players’ thoughts on Bad Bunny: The Halftime act ‘should be an American’

The New York Times’ Athletic thought it would be a good idea to randomly poll NFL players about their thoughts on this year’s Super Bowl Halftime headliner, Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny will be the first primarily-Spanish-language performer at the Halftime show, and he’s also one of the biggest global superstars in music, and the most streamed male artist in the world for several years running. Bad Bunny’s selection makes a lot of sense in a lot of different directions, especially when you consider that the NFL has spent a lot of time and money to appeal to the broadest demographics out there. They’ve put a lot of money into getting women into football, and they’ve made a lot of effort to make inroads with Latin America too. But the actual dudes who play pro football have their own opinions about these things. First off, in a poll of “do you approve of Bad Bunny as the Halftime performer” the results were: 58.6% approve and 41.4% disapprove. The quotes in the piece are pretty wild too:
The September announcement of Bad Bunny drew ire in right-wing media circles after President Donald Trump panned the selection. At the league meeting in October, commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that the league was not considering replacing the “King of Latin Trap,” who will be the first Spanish-language artist to perform on the Super Bowl halftime stage.
Reaction from players in this poll was largely split, though the majority who didn’t like the selection cited a lack of familiarity with Bad Bunny’s music or said they simply preferred a different performer. A few respondents, though, did weigh in on the culture-war aspect.
“I don’t even know who Bad Bunny is,” said an NFC offensive player. “I always think it should be an American. I think they’re trying too hard with this international stuff.” (Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, an unincorporated territory of the United States.)
Said a different NFC offensive player: “I do not like it. (I’d prefer) anyone who’s synonymous with football and football culture. I feel like there’s tons of artists out there who are fans of the game.”
And an AFC offensive player said: “I think there are better examples of character and morality than Bad Bunny.”
Conversely, a few players are excited to have something different.
“I’ve heard his music obviously, but I don’t speak Spanish so I’m not a big fan,” said one NFC defensive player. “But I do think it’s cool to have him, because America is based on diversity. America was built on immigration. So I feel like having him just furthers that American dream. I like it. I like the choice.”
Added an NFC special teamer: “I love the culture behind it.”
And an NFC offensive player who was adamant the NFL bring country music back to the Super Bowl: “I don’t know who (Bad Bunny) is and never listened to his music. But I saw on the year-end data he’s the global leader in music streams; it makes sense wanting to make this a global performance. Good for ratings.”
As for the music, some respondents noted they aren’t devoted fans, but are still excited by the selection. “I think it’s pretty awesome,” said an NFC offensive player. “Some of his music is really good, man. When I was training, I heard it in Florida. I heard his music all the time. And it’s a bop, man.”
Added another NFC offensive player: “Heck yeah. It’s going to be a good time. The girls like Bad Bunny, so of course, we’re going to like it.” And an AFC defensive player: “It’s a little different, but I’m a fan of changing things up, exploring different musical genres.”
The Athletic actually used “I don’t even know who Bad Bunny is. I always think it should be an American” as one of their social media pull quotes. It definitely got people talking, talking about how football players are idiots, although as you can see, most of the guys seemed ambivalent or happy about the choice. This is important: “The girls like Bad Bunny, so of course, we’re going to like it.” This is very true. I imagine that while many NFL players don’t speak Spanish or care about Bad Bunny, they have wives or girlfriends who love Benito. Or, like the guys in Florida or other densely-populated Spanish-speaking areas, they’re more exposed to artists like Benito and they love it.
One of the funniest parts about this piece was when the Athletic asked players to dream-cast their Halftime show. Many said Michael Jackson would be their pick, but one guy said “Beyonce. They should just let her do it every year.” Hard agree. But one guy said: “Florence & The Machine. But I don’t know if everybody would rock with that.” I really need to know which player is rocking out to Flo!!!
Photos courtesy of Getty Images and Backgrid.
And these geniuses vote.
If this is not evidence that we need a total overhaul of our educational system AND more CTE research funding, I don’t know what is!
However, I was pleasantly surprised to see the Seahawks head coach speak kindly about Bad Bunny being a great halftime show choice. He actually said he was sad he would be in the locker room getting ready for the second half and would not get to see the show.
Exactly-Puerto Rico is apart of America. The public education in America does not measure up on many levels. Much reform is needed.after.this.nightmare.is.over.
if it were only just them — I had a short spat with someone yesterday whose argument was that Puerto Ricans are US Citizens ‘technically’ but should we really consider them Americans since they can’t vote. The lengths people will go to marginalize anyone with some melanin is astounding.
WHO said Florence and The Machine?? LOL
I’m just gonna point out that 58% approve and roughly 58% of NFL players are black. Maybe just a coincidence…..
During the original outcry, the NFL arranged a pre game show in SF headlining Sting. This has zero to do with nationality and we all know it.
Picturing some football player listening to “Everybody Scream” has be does some practice football is giving me life. It feels like anamzing inspo for a sports romance novel…
Simpletons and morons in abundance.
The headline bait they used is so stupid. The Who, Paul McCartney, Coldplay and The Rolling Stones have all played the halftime show. I don’t remember outcry about them not being American.
Headline for NFL players: Newsflash, Puerto Ricans are natural born Americans.
I’m Canadian and know that Puerto Rico is a territory of the USA! But this may be because while Cheeto is trying to make Canada the 51st a bunch of us are like how about Puerto Rico or DC becomes a state instead?
that one quote about choosing someone with more character and morality? is that really a conversation the nfl wants to have?
And who would that musical paragon be, anyway? Should we dig up Anita Bryant? See if Up With People is available?
I look forward to the NFL’s thorough investigation into Steve Tisch after the latest Epstein files dump detailed him soliciting women (or perhaps girls) from the Epstein-Maxwell sex-trafficking ring. *snort* Just kidding. They’ll do nothing.
You know, its funny, when Shakira performed at the SB a few years back, I dont remember people insisting it should be an American. and she’s actually NOT from the united states (which I’m sure is what that player means), and Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico.
The NFL is trying to expand is fan base with younger fans and more diverse fans, yes – but its also clearly trying to expand its international base. That’s why they’re doing more and more games outside of the country – this coming season there will be games in Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Spain, France, Germany and obviously London again. From that perspective, picking someone like Bad Bunny, who has enormous global reach, makes total sense.
I could not name you a single Bad Bunny song. but I also barely knew any Kendrick Lamar songs last year (I had heard Not Like Us but didn’t really “know” it) even though I obviously knew who he was. And I LOVED the half time show. the artist needs to know how to put on a SHOW and I trust Bad Bunny to do that.
(My husband used to watch Mike and Mike in the mornings and after the superbowl with Bruno Mars mike Golic said “I had no idea who he was, and now I want to listen to all his music.” I think that’s going to be a lot of haters on February 9.
Oh but there was pearl clutching about Shakira being too sexy. Oh noes, she belly danced, which she’s been doing her whole life. Think of the children!
They did it to Janet Jackson too while shitbag Timberlake walked away unscathed.
I’m sorry but isn’t he AMERICAN???? The amount of racism we have to endure.
This isn’t surprising in the least, this is the NFL. That one twat who said the halftime show should be someone who represents “football culture” said it all.
It’s great that almost 60% of those polled were happy with the choice and I loved the quotes they had to support that. It wasn’t just people saying they were huge Bad Bunny fans, it was also people saying “his music isn’t for me, but I see why they chose him” or “it’s good to mix things up”. That kind of nuance and open-mindedness is severely missing from society today and dare I say it: this article gave me hope, made me smile, and calmed my nervous system for a hot minute.
I don’t remember them crying all these American tears when Paul McCartney was the headliner…
Personally, I’ve always liked the performers that were the most fun, hyped up, and dynamic. Even if I didn’t know the artists or genre before, it’s all about if the performance fits the event.
Besides, this fight about Bad Bunny is just another excuse for conservatives to fight for more power.
Oh FFS, it’s 12 minutes of a lip-synced performance that you are not required to watch! Walk around and stretch your legs! Eat another plate of wings! Get over it, everything isn’t for everyone.
The guy lamenting that the performer should represent “football culture” sent me over the edge. What culture is that? TBIs?? It kinda tracks that the dudes with mush brains would fall for right-wing lies and not realize that Bad Bunny is more American than a lot of previous half-time acts. Louder for those in the back :
PUERTO 👏 RICANS 👏 ARE 👏 AMERICANS 👏
Shame on the NYT for platforming this ignorant poll and giving it a sheen of legitimacy.
Benito is the only reason I am interested in the Superbowl at all. He’s the only part of the show I will be watching.
same, @hillaryisalwaysright. i haven’t watched one second of football since the billionaires broke all their own rules to take my team away from me for the second time. i’ve watched halftime shows on youtube the next day. but i will be watching the bad bunny show this year. the enemy of my enemy is my friend?
Whatever happened to that alternate halftime show that Ty ey were talking about? Did that ever happen or did it “shockingly” wither on the vine.
Ummm I’ve seen headlines that there is an alternative halftime show being planned. i think Fox News is going to show it or something. with Kid Rock. lmao.
is this the turning point alt show? i read an article about that recently that they had basically used it to scam people into joining (big surprise) but still hadn’t announced who was playing evidently they were so big and special they didn’t want to announce it before hand. which is exactly how market works!
I saw that on FB and it got 32K laughing emoji reactions. Fucking losers lmaoooo. Maybe they can get Scott Baio to introduce him and Rob Schneider to do a stand-up act. Any other D list actors or has-beens that I’m forgetting about?
I decided to read one of my favorite fiction authors’ book series from the beginning – I’ve read most but not all. His books are short novels (Ed McBain, 87th Precinct novels) that introduced me to and fostered my love of detective fiction and mysteries. Anyway, I’m reading (for the first time) his first book which was published in 1956 and one of the cops is explaining to another that Puerto Ricans are Americans. 1956! How is this fact still unknown by so many so-called patriotic Americans in 2026? I’m embarrassed for these clueless people.