Princess Eugenie & Beatrice are ‘mortified’ by Fergie’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein

I’ve only looked through a fraction of the emails between Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew). Given the sheer volume of email traffic between the three which we’ve already seen, I think it’s safe to say that they were all in constant contact for many years, and for years after Epstein’s conviction and prison sentence. What’s remarkable about the communications between Sarah and Epstein especially is just how often she talked to Epstein about her daughters and how often she referenced bringing Beatrice and Eugenie over to New York or what have you. Like, Andrew and Sarah had zero qualms about bringing their teenage daughters around Jeffrey Epstein. It’s insane. And Sarah was constantly oversharing about her life and B&E’s lives with Epstein too. Well, now there’s a Mail exclusive about how Beatrice and Eugenie are feeling as they see all of these new documents.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘aghast’ at their mother’s embarrassing tranche of emails to Jeffrey Epstein. Sources close to the princesses say they are also ‘appalled’ and ’embarrassed’ about the new photos of their father Andrew crouching over a mystery woman lying on the floor. The sisters have been left ashamed of their mothers sycophantic emails to the paedophile financier after his conviction for child sex crimes. Sarah Ferguson fawned over Epstein, who famously paid some of her debts, telling the convicted sex offender he was a ‘legend’ and joked that they should get married. Another email mentioned her daughter Eugenie’s sex life and revealed Fergie had taken her children to lunch with the convicted paedophile when they were teenagers. The Mail has also today unearthed an email from Ms Ferguson that suggests Epstein had a secret child. The former Duchess of York also accused him of abandoning her in 2011 and said it was ‘crystal clear’ he was only her friend to get close to her ex-husband Andrew. A source close to Eugenie and Beatrice told the Daily Mail: ‘They are aghast at what they have read. They are mortified by the emails their mother has sent to Epstein. It is so embarrassing for them.’ Another email from their mother said that Eugenie was away on a ‘sh**ging weekend’ while another revealed that Fergie had taken both daughters for lunch with Epstein in Miami in July 2009. The former Duchess of York – who has faced her own Epstein controversies – is seen praising the late convicted sex offender as the ‘brother I have always wished for’ and told him ‘just marry me’. In one email Fergie wrote: ‘You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service . Just marry me.’ The source close to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie said it was now clear that King Charles and Prince William knew there was more scandal to come for the disgraced Yorks. The source said: ‘It seems clear that William and the King were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come. They obviously couldn’t share that, and when they evicted Andrew and Sarah from Royal Lodge, some people thought it was too harsh. In the light of what’s now come out, it looks a more appropriate sanction. But we don’t believe the girls [Beatrice and Eugenie] were told much about what has just emerged, and they will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“It seems clear that William and the King were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come.” Let’s dissect that for a moment, shall we? It’s widely believed that Buckingham Palace got an advance copy of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, just as it’s widely believed that King Charles had some advanced knowledge about what was about to come out last fall. But that’s just it – besides Virginia’s memoir, British intelligence should have known about ALL of this for many years. Were they honestly not briefing Charles or Queen Elizabeth during that time? It’s it far more likely that Charles has known for years about much of this Andrew-Epstein stuff, and Charles still did a lot to shield Andrew and cover up his crimes? I’m really stuck on this – who knew what and when, specifically when it came to intelligence briefings. I think those are fair questions to ask of the palaces as well.

As for Beatrice and Eugenie… I’m sure they are mortified and aghast. You can know what your mother is like, but seeing it all out there in black-and-white, in the FBI files, is another thing altogether. No wonder neither daughter invited Fergie to live with them.