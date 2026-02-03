Princess Eugenie & Beatrice are ‘mortified’ by Fergie’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein

I’ve only looked through a fraction of the emails between Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew). Given the sheer volume of email traffic between the three which we’ve already seen, I think it’s safe to say that they were all in constant contact for many years, and for years after Epstein’s conviction and prison sentence. What’s remarkable about the communications between Sarah and Epstein especially is just how often she talked to Epstein about her daughters and how often she referenced bringing Beatrice and Eugenie over to New York or what have you. Like, Andrew and Sarah had zero qualms about bringing their teenage daughters around Jeffrey Epstein. It’s insane. And Sarah was constantly oversharing about her life and B&E’s lives with Epstein too. Well, now there’s a Mail exclusive about how Beatrice and Eugenie are feeling as they see all of these new documents.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘aghast’ at their mother’s embarrassing tranche of emails to Jeffrey Epstein. Sources close to the princesses say they are also ‘appalled’ and ’embarrassed’ about the new photos of their father Andrew crouching over a mystery woman lying on the floor. The sisters have been left ashamed of their mothers sycophantic emails to the paedophile financier after his conviction for child sex crimes. Sarah Ferguson fawned over Epstein, who famously paid some of her debts, telling the convicted sex offender he was a ‘legend’ and joked that they should get married.
Another email mentioned her daughter Eugenie’s sex life and revealed Fergie had taken her children to lunch with the convicted paedophile when they were teenagers. The Mail has also today unearthed an email from Ms Ferguson that suggests Epstein had a secret child. The former Duchess of York also accused him of abandoning her in 2011 and said it was ‘crystal clear’ he was only her friend to get close to her ex-husband Andrew.
A source close to Eugenie and Beatrice told the Daily Mail: ‘They are aghast at what they have read. They are mortified by the emails their mother has sent to Epstein. It is so embarrassing for them.’
Another email from their mother said that Eugenie was away on a ‘sh**ging weekend’ while another revealed that Fergie had taken both daughters for lunch with Epstein in Miami in July 2009. The former Duchess of York – who has faced her own Epstein controversies – is seen praising the late convicted sex offender as the ‘brother I have always wished for’ and told him ‘just marry me’. In one email Fergie wrote: ‘You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service . Just marry me.’
The source close to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie said it was now clear that King Charles and Prince William knew there was more scandal to come for the disgraced Yorks. The source said: ‘It seems clear that William and the King were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come. They obviously couldn’t share that, and when they evicted Andrew and Sarah from Royal Lodge, some people thought it was too harsh. In the light of what’s now come out, it looks a more appropriate sanction. But we don’t believe the girls [Beatrice and Eugenie] were told much about what has just emerged, and they will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man.’
“It seems clear that William and the King were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come.” Let’s dissect that for a moment, shall we? It’s widely believed that Buckingham Palace got an advance copy of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, just as it’s widely believed that King Charles had some advanced knowledge about what was about to come out last fall. But that’s just it – besides Virginia’s memoir, British intelligence should have known about ALL of this for many years. Were they honestly not briefing Charles or Queen Elizabeth during that time? It’s it far more likely that Charles has known for years about much of this Andrew-Epstein stuff, and Charles still did a lot to shield Andrew and cover up his crimes? I’m really stuck on this – who knew what and when, specifically when it came to intelligence briefings. I think those are fair questions to ask of the palaces as well.
As for Beatrice and Eugenie… I’m sure they are mortified and aghast. You can know what your mother is like, but seeing it all out there in black-and-white, in the FBI files, is another thing altogether. No wonder neither daughter invited Fergie to live with them.
Scooter still had Andrew right next to him and his family on those church walks. Scoot and Charles knew what was going on with Andrew but were shocked shocked when more incriminating news came out publicly about Andrew
I would think things have gone WAY past being embarrassed. Fergie bringing her TEENAGE daughters around a known Pedophile is HORRIFYING. I shudder to think what they might have been exposed to.
Well, they also lived with one! Fergie had no problem with that!
This is the age of court transcripts by way of email of every conversation that you’ve ever had…. On email, at least, in the court of public opinion. It used to be, people said things in anger which, upon reflection, cooled into gelatinous residue which was duly dispatched with the bins and banana peels. Now? It goes in a museum, of intangible proof of betrayal, recorded for posterity, and future use. We have weaponised communication. This may not be a bad thing but there are repercussions. It used to be the case that “reality” was how you actually felt in someone’s presence, live, like, life itself was the test. Now? It’s what they wrote in a silly email ten or twenty years ago. That thing that you imagined, that dark shade across your memory, a niggling perception of iniquity? Verified. Vindicated. This can be salvation or eternal damnation. People don’t reconcile what they are in different settings. Someone can be soothing to your face and then stab you in the back. If your relationship is on wobbly footing, this can be what tips you into running away or getting better traction. Just ….thoughts. I feel for the girls. Really.
Many many years ago an IT specialists told our team not to put anything in an email that we wouldn’t want everyone in the company to read… now that’s updated to everyone on the planet! I avoid putting anything in writing that is derisive as you know that someone somewhere has access.
Andrew and Sarah were certainly a match – both selfish, greedy, smarmy and arrogant.
So fergie thought of Epstein as a brother and wanted to marry him. No comment
Good luck with that .
She was too old…😒
Epstein even looked sleazy. Fergie bringing her daughter’s give a me the shivers
there is a vid of Epstein chasing after some little girls and it is so creepy. how can anybody willingly bring their daughters to him knowing that he is pedo.
Fergie is a shameful individual who possibly pretend dangled her daughters to Epstein so she could squeeze more out of him.
Yup. That’s the vibe i get, @Neeve. I see it the same way. I mean. Not that she would actually pimp out her kids (though she did make out with her “financial advisor” in front of them), but……. She would license the fantasy. These people are always playing with fire, thinking it can’t burn them. She’s not some bumbling halfwit. She’s kind of malevolent. A lot of the people who enabled Epstein were women: Ghislaine, Fergie, Mette-Marit, Sofia’s EB mentoressa, if I can coin a word…. There’s always an older woman.
They’re both mothers, too, so I am sure this hits in a way that isn’t just about them as daughters, but about the choices they have made around their own roles as parents.
The Andrew and Sarah karma bus turns out to be a steamroller….
OMG the daughters must be like who can we turn too in this disgusting situation that their parents have involved them in!!! Yes they have each other and their husbands but to have your own parents behave in this manner and be a part of human trafficking must be hard for them to take. As for Chuckles and when he knew? I believe he knew long before the files were out and he protected his pedo brother like he has protected other pedos (Jimmy Saville). Chuckles also made very bad decisions!!
Seeing everything in detail must be sickening for the daughters especially the crude remarks of Fergie and the upsetting photo of Andrew in relation to a girl. Neither had any qualms about Epstein in fact they embraced him. Both fawned over him and were birds of a feather: crude, callous, sex obsessed and sleazy. Both daughters have to protect their own children from being exposed to harm.
It’s interesting bc the crude comment about Eugenie. Was she referring to Eugenie and Jack? So gross.
I will say this for the late Queen and Charles — I think they did a lot of what they did to protect the sisters. That deserves some acknowledgment. And themselves. But more the girls, really.
The knew. Unless Andrew was able to get his security team and overall team to lie for years. Would they lie to the Queen if pressed or Charles? For Andrew? I thought everyone had to answer to head of the hierarchy.